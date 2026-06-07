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Dusty Masterson
3d

Dear readers

A heads up that Menno is releasing a new video this evening at 21.00 GMT entitled Maeve Halligan v Helen Webberley.

Hope to see some of you in the chat.

Dusty

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Moodieonroody
4dEdited

Hey Dusty - when reality comes back in fashion you are due the highest accolade haha ... no really - still can't believe you're a bloke - lucky wife

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