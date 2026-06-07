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The news and views continue to pour into Dusty Towers, dear readers. We are just about keeping above water!!!!! Miaow!!! That’s from my assistant!

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Next up is a long and powerful video speech from Lierre Keith of the Women’s Liberation Front. It seems she started campaigning at the age of 7!!! She says she has lost lots of battles. I think she has won lot of battles. All thoughts gratefully received.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Free The Rainbow

By this stack’s resident poet, Dr Siobhan Spencer:

Free the Rainbow

Free the rainbow from the storm of pride,

Let it shine as Heaven’s faithful sign.

Not a banner for what man divides,

But God’s own bow, where mercy aligns.

The rainbow is not yours to twist or claim,

It belongs to the Maker of sea and sky.

A covenant of life through flood and flame—

Between the Lord, the earth, and you and I.

UK - The For Women Scotland Judgment

We recently featured a lecture by Michael Foran explaining the run up in legal history terms to the For Women Scotland judgment. In this piece on her substack, Within The Law Akua Reindorf KC covers much of the same ground though readers may find it useful since she adds in different angles. I liked her analogy with a motorbike using the cycle lane!! A motorbike can be compared to a push bike but, if motorbikes were allowed to use the cycle lane, it would render that lane unusable by push bikes.

https://withinthelaw.substack.com/p/what-is-a-woman-what-you-need-to

UK - The Darlington Nurses

Excellent interview on the Women’s Rights Network substack by Heather Binning with Bethany Hutchinson and Lisa Lockey, two of the Darlington Nurses. For their great victory see here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/hooray-for-the-darlington-nurses

They are all sheroes but clearly Bethany is a super shero and is pushing on with the Darlington Nurses Union. I think we will hear a lot more about Bethany!

https://womensrightsnetwork.substack.com/p/we-went-to-war

Northern Ireland - Still No Guidance

Northern Ireland is not covered by the Equality Act 2010. In Northern Ireland, sex discrimination is primarily governed by the Sex Discrimination (Northern Ireland) Order 1976. Arguments are raging over the effect of the For Women Scotland judgment in NI and the failure to provide further guidance as explained in the latest Women’s Rights Network newsletter (07 June 2026).

Women in Northern Ireland in limbo

Delay in WRN legal action

WRN Northern Ireland (NI) was back in a packed courtroom this week, taking on the Equalities Commission Northern Ireland (ECNI) in a hearing that drew more than 50 supporters, journalists and legal teams.

The group has been told it will have to wait until December to present its court case against ECNI.

The case centres on ECNI’s refusal to issue updated guidance after the Supreme Court ruling. While England has clear guidance from its equality commission, in Belfast the silence is deafening. The result is that women in the province are exposed to discrimination under the Sex Discrimination Order.

ECNI told the court it won’t act until judicial review proceedings decide how the ruling applies in Northern Ireland, pointing to the Windsor Framework — which simplifies trade and agreements post-Brexit between Great Britain and Northern Ireland — as the reason for delay.

There are now three judicial reviews in motion: ECNI’s own application (in which WRN NI is seeking to be a notice party), WRN NI’s challenge to ECNI’s failure to act and the Good Law Project’s toilets case, where WRN NI is also seeking to intervene.

Dusty - there’s a surprise, the Fox Killer had to intervene!!

A WRN NI coordinator explained: “The ECNI is failing in its statutory duty to the public. The courts are not there to provide guidance, our hope is that the court orders the ECNI that they must provide guidance and there is no standing for a Judicial Review; however if the court insists we proceed, the law is on our side.”

Behind the scenes, the work is relentless — evidence gathering, submissions and a timeline of ECNI activity stretching back to the 1980s. If the case reaches a full hearing in 2027, WRN NI believes it will finally force ECNI to provide the clarity women in Northern Ireland have been denied for far too long.

Thank you to everyone who kept this moving. The process is slow and the opposition well‑resourced, but WRN NI isn’t going anywhere.

Another great example of WRN holding our institutions to account!

The States - Oklahoma Leads The Way!

More good news from the States ( maybe we should call them Large Terf Island?) as reported by Karen Davis on her substack, You’re Kiddin’, Right? The State of Oklahoma has passed a law stating that public funds cannot be used for so called ‘gender affirming care’.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/oklahoma-no-public-funds-for-fetish

Australia - Sack Cody!

We reported on the so called Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Dr Anna Cody arguing that a man can potentially become pregnant, here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/satire-is-dead-the-pregnant-man

She has now done a short commentary piece in the Australian. Fraser Anderson on his substack, All about people who know Sweet FA blasts that into the stratosphere 😊

Anna Cody Used Dead Women as a Shield. That Is Beyond Putrid.

A short article. A long contempt. And a verdict from someone who has spent a career distinguishing between an argument and a conjuring trick.

Jun 02, 2026

Anna Cody, Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner, has written a short article. Barely a page. In it she manages to do something so comprehensively cynical that it warrants a response considerably less polite than the ones she will receive from the outlets that published her without apparent embarrassment. I intend to provide it. Precision first, contempt to follow - though in this case the two arrive together.

She begins by arguing that a male who cannot become pregnant might be perceived as someone who could, and that employment decisions based on that perception therefore constitute sex discrimination. This is not law anchored in biological reality. It is a conjuring trick, performed in the language of rights and dressed in the robes of office. A man’s body does not gestate. No quantity of perception, however earnestly documented, changes the underlying biology. She then informs us that males who identify as women are “women” under the Sex Discrimination Act - stated as settled fact, moved on from briskly, in the hope that nobody checks. Some of us check. We have been checking for some time now. We intend to keep checking.

………………………

Then comes the pivot. After barely a few lines of this toxic ideology presented as law, she writes the following, which I will quote directly because it should be read in its full, unvarnished ugliness: “There is no evidence that trans women are harming other women in toilets or change rooms. There is, however, overwhelming evidence that 22 women and children have died this year because of gendered violence. That is where national attention is most needed.”

Translation: stop questioning my ideology. Look at the dead.

Cody introduced toilets and potential pregnancy into a national newspaper. She wrote the article. She invited the scrutiny. And now she despicably invokes the corpses of twenty-two females and children - killed by biological males, with the physiology and the statistical propensity for violence that biology and the actuarial tables have documented exhaustively and that her preferred framework asks us to set aside as inconvenient - as her rhetorical fence against the criticism her banal argument invited. She does not get to point at female victims of male violence while dismantling the services built to protect females from male violence. She does not get to mourn women killed in female spaces while arguing that female spaces should not exist. She mentioned those twenty-two deaths not to propose policy, not to announce an initiative, not to mourn with any specificity or genuine purpose. She mentioned them to deflect, to change the subject. That is what a cornered coward does. It is emphatically not what a Sex Discrimination Commissioner - one whose central role is supposed to be the defence of women’s sex-based protections - should do. Not even close.

The full piece is here:

https://sweetfa.substack.com/p/anna-cody-used-dead-women-as-a-shield

Australia - Dodgy Pronouns

Clive Hamilton on his substack writes about an upcoming Festival of Dangerous Ideas which, hilariously, does not include any Terfs!!! Obviously the ideas of Terfs are so dangerous as to be beyond the pale!! Clive has been invited to take part and writes of attempting to answer the ‘author information form’. I take issue with Clive on one thing - he seems to believe that there are ‘true trans’ people and, as regular readers will know, I do not believe that. However his deconstruction of the information form is very good.

https://clivehamilton1.substack.com/p/dodgy-pronouns-and-phantom-identities

Italy - Sex Education

Great news from Italy!! The teaching of gender ideology is to be removed from schools. Unfortunately I did somehow have access to the whole article but it has now disappeared behind a paywall. If you can access it, please let me know.

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15876893/Gender-propaganda-sex-education-banned-primary-schools-Italy.html

Larping Women Who Pass

Kara Dansky on The Terf Report discusses those few larping women who pass as men ( see Buck Angel, for example). Trans rights activists will argue that they are unable to use either the women’s restroom or the men’s restroom. Check out Kara’s analysis of this and let me have your comments. I think I agree with her conclusion:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-3d8

Castration Fetish

We have touched on this matter before but this is a very shocking report from Feminist Legal Clinic via the redoubtable Genevieve Gluck . Will need a very good endpiece after this!!!!! All thoughts gratefully encouraged.

British Surgeon Involved in Castration Fetish Forum Who Amputated Own Legs Banned from Practicing Medicine | Genevieve Gluck (06 June)

A former surgeon for the National Health Service of England who amputated his own legs to fulfill a sexual fetish has had his medical license revoked. Andrew Neil Hopper, 50, submerged his legs in dry ice for an excruciating eight hours, requiring amputation, after becoming involved in an international network of men who performed clandestine castration procedures in the production of pay-per-view pornography.

Hopper, a former consultant vascular surgeon, had claimed more than £466,000 in insurance payouts after the amputations by attributing his loss of limbs to sepsis. He pleaded guilty to fraud and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images last year, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, and now has been barred from the medical profession by the General Medical Council (GMC).

Following his trial and sentencing, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) released the official case findings outlining how the fraud was exposed. During their inquiry, investigators discovered that Hopper had been a member of a castration fetish forum operated by Norwegian national Marius Gustavson – the ringleader of a “grisly and gruesome” criminal enterprise that sold footage of men being castrated and mutilated as pornographic content. The Eunuch Maker site, which operated on a pay-per-view subscription basis, had amassed over 22,000 registered users and brought in nearly £300,000 before it was shut down by authorities.

Despite the international coverage of the disturbing genital mutilation ring, media failed to note that Gustavson had been a prominent member of the LGBT activist community.

According to Gustavon’s LinkedIn profile, he was a volunteer and Senior Steward for London’s Pride organization between 2016 to 2019.

Prior to his relocation to London in 2012, Gustavson was Chairman of the Board for the Buskerud chapter of transactivist lobbying group The Norwegian Organization for Sexual and Gender Diversity, now known as FRI. Gustavson was involved in a leadership position at the organization from 2001 through 2007.

In 2018, The Norwegian Organization for Sexual and Gender Diversity (FRI) successfully lobbied the World Health Organization to officially depathologize fetishism, sadomasochism, and fetishistic transvestitism by removing them from the 11th revision of the International Classifications of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11).

Source: British Surgeon Involved in Castration Fetish Forum Who Amputated Own Legs Banned from Practicing Medicine

https://feministlegal.org/british-surgeon-involved-in-castration-fetish-forum-who-amputated-own-legs-banned-from-practicing-medicine-genevieve-gluck/

Endpiece

OMG, we definitely need an uplifting endpiece. Over to Fin the Labrador and the whales and thanks to Tenaciously Terfin for the recommendation.

If you have any recommendations for Endpieces, please let us have them. Join the Endpieces Club 😀

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.