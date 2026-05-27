Buy me a coffee

Obviously, dear readers, we are mainly here to provide you with worldwide Terfy information but, equally obviously if you follow this substack, we are also here to entertain! So we hope you enjoy this brief piece ( albeit it also contains lurking horror). You need to follow it through strictly in turn 😀 Here we go……

We’ll start with Monty Python’s Life of Brian from 1979 and the famous ‘call me Loretta’ scene:

Fast forward to the appalling judgment in the case of Giggle v Tickle which we have been covering recently. Here is our report of the demo in London: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/stand-with-sall

Here is Mr Tickle outside the court. To his left is Dr Anna Cody, the Australian Government’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner ( that’s Australian taxpayer dollars, folks, in the squillions) - she and the Commission had intervened on the side of Mr Tickle ( you might want to read that sentence again!).

Correction: The woman to the left of Mr Tickle is not Anna Cody. It is a human rights lawyer called Maria Nawaz who was previously general counsel at the Grata Fund which provided financial backing for Tickle. However the Sex Discrimination Commission did support Mr Tickle.

The opposition in Australia are not very happy with all of this.

Move forward a bit further to the Australian Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee and Liberal Senator, Michaelia Cash questioning Dr Cody on the interpretation of the law in the light of Giggle v Tickle:

People of Australia, you must rise up against this madness. Well done to Senator Cash.

Please donate to Sall’s crowd funder as she attempts to take this case to the High Court:

https://gigglecrowdfund.com/

ALL THOUGHTS AND DERISION GRATEFULLY RECEIVED

Endpiece

Thanks to William A. Ferguson for this:

https://williamaferguson.substack.com/p/the-rot-dog-blues-new-version-vocals

#BeMorePorcupine

#StandWithSallGrover