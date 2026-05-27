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William A. Ferguson
May 27

https://williamaferguson.substack.com/p/the-rot-dog-blues-new-version-vocals?r=8m9i5&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Petal
May 27

Williams great , if you haven’t heard it yet check out ‘ fuck your pronouns ‘ don’t know why I like it so much 😂

Hope you’ve all appreciated me shutting my pus last few days , it was like a pissing contest to score points and see who could appear the most intelligent …….. not a competition I was entering !

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