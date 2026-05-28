Buy me a coffee

King Canute couldn’t stop the tide and nor can we in terms of the Terfy news and views flowing in to Dusty Towers . So this is another long one, dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

The Lost Weekend is a 1945 American film directed by Billy Wilder, and starring Ray Milland and Jane Wyman.

On Thursday, alcoholic New York writer Don Birnam is packing for a weekend vacation with his brother Wick. Although they are leaving mid-afternoon, when Don’s girlfriend Helen drops by with gifts for him and two tickets for a concert that afternoon, Don suggests that Wick attends with her; the brothers can then catch a later train. His motive is self-serving: he has a bottle hanging by a rope outside the window and wants to retrieve it and secure it in his suitcase. Wick eventually discovers the bottle. Don claims to have forgotten it was there; Wick pours it down the drain. Now, knowing that all the liquor Don had hidden in the apartment has been disposed of, and believing that he has no money for more, Helen and Wick go to the concert.

After finding ten dollars Wick left for the cleaning lady, Don heads for Nat’s Bar, calling in at a liquor store on the way to purchase two bottles of rye.

In this clip:

Ray Milland is Don Birnam

Howard da Silva is Nat, the barman

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Stand With Sall! - Planet Australia!!

Mr Menno has now put together an excellent video of the London protest. I make brief appearances with my Thought Criminal T shirt, trilby and Union Jill at 00.47 and 1:00:50. Well done to Menno and the women of 199 Days Later for their amazing organisation of this protest at such short notice.

Excellent interview with Sall Grover by my favourite newscaster, Rita Panahi on Sky News Australia and I appear in the background of a still photo of the woman with the marvellous sign ‘Keep Your Didgeridoos Out Of The Women’s Loos’.😀 I am using up a lot of my fifteen minutes of fame!!

We featured the Sex Discrimination Commissioner ( gissajob), Dr ( doctor of what FCS) Anna Cody saying a man could potentially become pregnant:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/satire-is-dead-the-pregnant-man

On Talk TV Kevin O’Sullivan and Aussie Samara Gill can’t quite believe it!

But, hold on, it’s not over yet…Aussie Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison, can’t bring herself to say what a woman is!!!!

SCOTTY, QUICK, BEAM ME UP!!!!!!!

UK - The Next Generation!!

In a lovely piece on her substack, Helen Joyce celebrates the young Terfs who are now coming forward. The three women who set up the Cambridge University Society of Women, Connie Shaw who is now at The Free Speech Union and Eloise Schultz who has set up a women’s sports society at the University of Leicester. Hold on a moment…

Does this mean I can now completely retire, Puss?

Of course not, Dusty, all hands to the pumps…plus I need the supply of treats.

Oh, ok. Onwards………..

Courage calls to courage

When like-minded people meet in person, magic happens

May 26, 2026

I first met Maeve Halligan just over a year ago, at the Oxford Literary Festival, where I was being interviewed by Julie Bindel. Maeve asked an excellent question from the floor, about what young women like her could do at university when not only their fellow students but their lecturers were all on board with gender woo, and dissenting from it in class or assignments, or even being known to question it, would mean social death, disciplinary issues and quite possibly a worse degree classification.

From memory I said I thought young people needed to be cautious. It is easy to say that everyone just needs to be braver, but with things as they are a lot of people can be as brave as they want and all that will change is that they will have their lives destroyed and become yet more object lessons that can be used to terrify everyone else into compliance. I suggested that students might need to stay quiet until they had graduated, but that then they should write to their lecturers, heads of department and university vice-chancellors, telling the adults who were supposed to be opening their minds and teaching them how to think just how badly independent-minded young people are being let down by universities and that those adults are disgraces to the ideals of academia.

I don’t know if Maeve, or anyone else listening, did anything like this. But fortunately she and two other young women in the audience I didn’t know at the time ignored my suggestion that they keep their heads down.

The full piece is here:

https://www.thehelenjoyce.com/p/courage-calls-to-courage

UK - Freedom Of Expression

EDI Jester warns that the crackdown on social media for children is just another method of reducing freedom of expression. It is for parents to monitor what their children are doing. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://edijester.substack.com/p/social-media-as-bad-as-smoking-the

Scotland - More Of The Same!

With the Scottish National Party still in control after the recent elections, the Woo Woo madness continues as reported by Julie Bindel on her substack:

Can Holyrood Ever Be Out-Muppeted?

Two blokes (a non-binary idiot and a man that thinks he’s a woman) has resulted in Scottish parliament removing ‘gender’ (biological sex) from its MSP listings, deleting decades of equality data.

May 21, 2026

Feminists have long argued that sex matters. It matters when we are looking, for example, at whether the victims and perpetrators in cases of domestic violence and rape are women or men. And when we need information about which sex is being discriminated against, in which walk of life (spoiler: women).

Holyrood, however, seems to think that information regarding the sex of members of the Scottish Parliament is neither necessary nor relevant. This is because, after the recent elections, they have recorded a biological male as female.

Iris Duane, a man who identifies as a woman, and Q Manivannan, a bloke who has taken on the ridiculous identity of non-binary, have been recently elected (for, surprise surprise, the Scottish Greens). Initially expanded to include non-binary, the information on the website has now been altogether disappeared.

Women need to be counted. We need to know the biological sex, not the gender identity, of the person representing us – and this latest stunt is the inevitable outcome of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

Those of us who actively oppose gender ideology have been warning about this kind of thing for a long time. It is as offensive as it is bonkers for the Scottish Parliament to describe its removal of the search function as ‘inclusive’.

Women have been invisible, misrepresented, and erased from much of public life. We are underrepresented in every single nation on the planet, as well as in many key professions. I have fought all my adult life to ensure that women count, and are counted.

Professor Alice Sullivan, who carried out a review on accurate data collection on sex and gender identity, found that obscuring information about biological sex causes great harm and confusion. She found that laws have been misrepresented, that the healthcare system has been affected, and that – because sex affects many aspects of peoples lives – to obscure information about it can make it impossible to understand the world as it is. Health, justice, risk and well-being are all major factors.

The full piece is here:

https://juliebindel.substack.com/p/can-holyrood-ever-be-out-muppeted

The States - The School to Clinic Pipeline

I am sure that most of my Terfy readers will know all about this but here is a useful explanation from Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender (DIAG Democrats) about what they call the school to clinic pipeline:

Shutting Down the School-to-Clinic Pipeline

A perspective from DIAG

May 28, 2026

The growing movement of Democrats who are critical of gender-identity ideology and sex-trait modification is based on child safeguarding and science, not bigotry and ignorance.

As lifelong Democrats, we have long championed public education as a cornerstone of democracy, a vehicle for equality, and a means to empower future generations. But, we at Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender (DIAG) are increasingly alarmed by the encroachment of gender identity ideology on our major institutions, including our public schools—a development that compromises student well-being, undermines parental rights, exposes students to anti-science dogma, and politicizes the classroom.​

Impact on student well-being

Children as young as four years old are being taught in school that “gender” is a fluid construct, disconnected from biological sex. This concept isn’t based in fact and isn’t verifiable. Gender identity ideology—the elevation of this sense of self over the objective reality of binary sex—is a belief system, similar to religion, and has no place in school curriculum. Yet in some districts, this anti-science, pseudo-religion has been inserted throughout the student environment.

Key to the ideology is that a child can be born in the wrong body—the impossibility of a brain that doesn’t match the other organs or structures. Young children are learning not to trust their senses—that the person they innately know to be male is female, that they themselves may not be what they perceive. This induced confusion can be particularly destabilizing during formative years, causing behavior problems and other symptoms of distress. Ideas about an innate sense of sex separate from the body are reinforced and normalized through repeated questions about “gender” and “preferred pronouns.”

Educators use graphics, such as “The Gender Unicorn” (created by activists) to introduce the idea that one can have a “gender identity” separate from biological sex and encourage students to question fundamental aspects of biology. These graphics not only introduce terminology that is misleading, but raise concerns about age appropriateness. Introducing abstract concepts as fact negatively influences students’ perceptions of reality. Students drawn to the idea of an alternate persona will be encouraged to explore and proclaim a new “gender identity.”

Educators use “The Gender Unicorn” (created by activists) to introduce the idea that one can have a “gender identity” separate from biological sex and encourage students to question fundamental aspects of biology.

Supporting the ideology, not the student

“Gender support plans” allow students to require that others call them by new names and opposite sex, ambiguous, or novel pronouns, and to access facilities aligned with their self-proclaimed “gender identity.” The impact on other students is significant: compelled speech and thought, compromised safety for girls, dignity for both girls and boys, and shaming for those who don’t comply. In some jurisdictions, policies explicitly instruct educators to withhold information from parents regarding the “social transition” of their child at school, maintaining separate communications that hide their child’s new persona in an abundance of manufactured caution. This secrecy not only violates the trust between parents and educators, it creates conflict within the family that parents may not even be aware of. Adopting the idea that parents are inherently “unsafe” removes the child’s most consequential source of support and places children at risk of increased instability and vulnerability.

Moreover, because influential sources are promoting the idea that suicide is an expected outcome for youth who are denied “gender affirming” medical interventions—an idea that children come to believe—hiding a child’s confusion about sex-based reality from parents creates a dangerous situation where parents cannot provide their at-risk children crucial mental health support. School “gender support plans” are the antithesis of the healthy, transparent communication between schools and families that has long been understood as critically important, especially when addressing a child’s mental distress.

Data from 2024 show more than 1,000 public school districts in 38 states and the District of Columbia authorized or required “gender support plans” that withhold the “gender identity” information of minor students from their parents. With these districts encompassing 18,658 schools and 11 million students, “gender support plans” are more common than they are rare.

The full piece is here:

https://diagdemocrats.substack.com/p/shutting-down-the-school-to-clinic

The States - This Never Happens

Another shocking story from Kat Highsmith on her substack.

What Happens After a Mother Helps Her Trans Criminal Son?

Guess the Crime

May 28, 2026

I got the idea for this post after a helpful reader cited an interesting (read: horrifying) case involving a cross-dressing male criminal (I’ll have to be more specific) which did not really receive significant media coverage.

That’s notable because the media tried to promote the sad trans minority is victim to an epidemic of violence falsehood for a few years…until it became too obvious that these mentally unstable people are far more likely to commit crime rather than be victims.

Then the media began to obfuscate the reality of those crimes because it was too inconvenient for the lies it sought to disseminate. That’s why the horrifying case cited by the helpful reader was not widely reported upon while cases involving cross-dressing victims, like the recent murder of college student Michael “Juniper” Blessing, are initially covered broadly.

This post focuses on a murder which occurred in the very early morning hours of November 12, 2023, in a scenic area of San Francisco called Crissy Field.

This murder was committed by a 20-year-old cross-dressing male named Leion Christopher Butler, who calls himself “Leniyah.”

Leion shot 32-year-old Hamza Walupupu, a migrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as they sat in a car together.

Leion then pushed Hamza out of the car, spat on his body, and drove off. Hamza’s body was found several hours later by a passerby.

WARNING: For a very graphic photo of Hamza’s body, please click here. It demonstrates the seriousness of the crime, and I decided against posting the photo because some readers might be disturbed. Please use your own discretion.

The photo below shows Hamza at a distance to the left.

Leion drove roughly 10 miles to Hunters Point and met with his mother Leslie Blueford, who helped her son wipe down the car and destroy evidence, including Hamza’s backpack and Leion’s purse, clothes, and gun. They abandoned the car, and police found it double-parked three days later.

Take a moment and guess Leion’s arena of employment.

Ready?

Did you guess prostitution? Because you’d be correct.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/what-happens-after-a-mother-helps

How To Keep Men Out?

Karen Davis on her substack, You’re Kiddin’, Right? reports on a British larping man moaning about the latest EHRC Guidance. Karen thinks and I agree that, for the larping men who will still defy the law, this needs to be made a criminal offence. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/the-danger-of-keeping-men-out-of

Terfs On X

I am not on X. I am not on any social media. I am too busy listening to and reading stuff and then drafting these updates (and occasional one offs). Kara Dansky is on X and has been banned probably because she clicked a dodgy link - as she admits. So I am posting this as an info piece to my readers on X and I hope Kara gets back on very soon. I don’t need to be on X because my wife, who makes me look like a timorous kitten, is on X big time. So she keeps me informed of all the info that flows from X before any of the lamestream get hold of it. So thanks to my wife for all her help for my substack. Give her a shout out readers.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/locked-out-and-suspended

Endpiece

From Petal

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#FoxPower

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Saturday or Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.