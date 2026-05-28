Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
May 28

Hah - my give-a-damn is broken, too! Thanks, Petal, for giving me a snappy way to say how I feel without having to talk about how many ducks* I've lost!

*If you know what I mean 😂😂

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Becca Shambles's avatar
Becca Shambles
May 29

Big shout out to yer missus 🥂

You should probably also explain to any confused new readers that your newsletter also has it’s own feline assistant, Dusty 😆

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