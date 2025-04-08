Buy me a coffee

Sorry for lots of posts, readers!! Busy, busy, busy. Will try and calm it down after this!!

Anyway, if you have read the Lucy Connolly piece I am sure you need some light relief!!

Before the brief Westerns season, we featured those films nominated by readers as best films for update 500 as listed here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-nominations-for-films

As I worked through these excellent nominations from readers and featured them in (alphabetical) turn, I kept thinking of other great films that deserved to be in the list ( in my humble opinion). So I have made Dusty’s list of great films ( aside from the films we have already featured, of course) that will now also follow in alphabetical order. As ever I am aware that us Terfs do like a good hero ( or even anti-hero) and have borne that in mind. One film that I have included has such a psychotic central character that I don’t even think he could be described as an anti-hero - let’s see if you can spot that film!!

I am happy to include further films at the suggestion of readers.

So here we go:

The 13th Warrior

1984

84 Charing Cross Road +

The African Queen

Airplane

Alien+

Aliens

All About Eve

All Quiet On The Western Front (1979)

Amazing Grace

American History X

American Werewolf In London +

And Then There Were None +

The Apartment

The Artist

As Good As It Gets

Back To The Future (trilogy)

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Battle of the Beanfield

The Battle of Britain

A Beautiful Mind

Beautiful Thing

Before Sunset (trilogy)

Ben Hur

The Big Country

The Bicycle Thieves

The Birdman Of Alcatraz +

Blade Runner

The Bone Collector +

The Book Thief.

The Brave Little Toaster +

Breakfast at Tiffany’s +

A Bridge Too Far

Brief Encounter

Brokeback Mountain

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cabaret +

Cape Fear (original)

Cape Fear ( remake)

Carrie

Casablanca

The Chant of Jimmy Blacksmith +

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1968) +

Chariots Of Fire

Charlie’s Angels (Rex)

The Cheap Detective +

Cheaper by the Dozen (original)

Chinatown

Cinema Paradiso

Citizen Kane

City of God

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (Rex comments)

The Constant Gardener +

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

The Dam Busters

The Dark Knight Rises

The Death Of Stalin (2017) +

The Deer Hunter

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Hard

The Dig

Dirty Harry

Doctor Strangelove

Doctor Zhivago

La Dolce Vita

Don’t Look Now

The Draftsman’s Contract

East Is East +

Educating Rita

EGGS (1995) +

The Elephant Man

Empire of Light

ET

Falling Down

Farewell, My Lovely (Robert Mitchum) +

The Firm ( 1993)

A Fistful of Dollars

Flags of Our Fathers

Flash Gordon

The Fly (original)

The Fly (remake)

For A Few Dollars More

Frank

The French Connection

Full Metal Jacket

The Full Monty

Galaxy Quest (Rex comments)

Gandhi

The Gard

Germany, Pale Mother +

Ghostbusters

Gladiator

Godfather Part 1

Godfather Part 2

Godzilla Minus One

Goldfinger

Gone With The Wind +

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (Rex)

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The Good, The Bad and The Weird ( Korea)

Goodfellas

The Graduate

The Great Escape

The Green Mile +

Gremlins

Groundhog Day

The Harder They Come

Harry Brown +

Heavenly Creatures

High Noon

High Plains Drifter

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Rex)

Hobson’s Choice

Hostiles

The Hunt for Red October +

The Hurt Locker

In Bruges

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

In The Heat Of The Night

In Search Of A Midnight Kiss

Insomnia

The Ipcress File

Iron Jawed Angels +

I Swear +

The Italian Job

It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World! +

It’s A Wonderful Life

Jason and the Argonauts

Jaws

JFK

Jojo Rabbit (Rex)

Le Jour Se Leve

The Jungle Book

Kes

The Killing Fields

The King And I

The King of Comedy

King Lear +

The Kite Runner

Kung Fu Hustle

LA Confidential +

The Lady In The Lake

The Lady In The Van

The Ladykillers

Last Orders

The Last Waltz

Late Bloomers*

Lawn Dogs (Rex)

Lawrence of Arabia

Le Jour Se Leve

Leaving Las Vegas

Legend (2015) +

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life Force

The Life Of Brian

Little Dorrit Parts 1 and 2

Live and Let Die

The Lives of Others

Living

Local Hero

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner

Lonely Are The Brave

The Long Goodbye

The Long Good Friday

The Long Riders

The Lost Weekend

Maiden

The Maltese Falcon

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valiance

The Manchurian Candidate ( original)

Mapantsula

Marathon Man

Mary Poppins

Master and Commander

Mean Streets

Meet Me In St Louis

Memento

Michael Clayton

Midnight Cowboy

Midnight Train

Minecraft The Movie

The Mission

Mississipi Burning*

Moby Dick (1956)

Modern Times

Mona Lisa

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Moon (Rex)

Mr Right (Rex)

Mrs Doubtfire

My Beautiful Launderette

My Dinner With Andre

My Fair Lady

My Life As A Dog

The Name of the Rose

Network

Nine To Five

Nobody Loves Me (1995)

No Country For Old Men

North By Northwest

Notting Hill

No Way Out

The Odd Couple

Oh Brother Where Art Thou?

Oliver!

On The Black Hill

On The Waterfront

Once Upon A Time In The West

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

Ong Bak

Only Human

Otway The Movie

The Outlaw Josey Wales

Padre Padrone

Pale Rider

Panic Room

Paper Moon (draft done)

Papillon

Paris, Texas

Passport To Pimlico

Pay It Forward

The Pianist

Picnic At Hanging Rock

The Pink Panther

Platoon

Play Misty For Me

Predator

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The Protector

Psycho

Pulp Fiction

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Rain Man

Rear Window

The Rebel

Reservoir Dogs

RoboCop

Rocky

Ryan’s Daughter

Salaam Bombay

Saturday Night Fever

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Searching For Sugar Man

Seven Psychopaths (Rex)

Seven Years In Tibet

The Shawshank Redemption

Shine

Ship of Fools

Shirley Valentine

The Shop Around The Corner (1940)

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Running

Sleeping Dogs (1977)

Sliding Doors

Slumdog Millionaire

Smash Palace

Snatch!

The Sound of Music

South West To Sonoro

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ( 1937 version I hasten to add!!!)

Spartacus

Splendour In The Grass

Starred Up

Stranger Than Paradise

A Streetcar Named Desire

Sunset Boulevard

Superman (1978)

Tampopo

The Taking Of Pelham 123

Tank Girl

Teahouse of the August Moon

Terminator

Terminator 2

Thelma and Louise

The Thing (remake)

The Third Man

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Time Bandits

To Kill A Mockingbird

Tom Horn

Tombstone

Top Hat

Touching The Void

Trading Places

True Grit ( 2010 remake)

True Grit (original version)

True Romance

Unforgiven

The Untouchables*

The Verdict

Vigil

Wake Up Dead Man

Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers b

Watership Down

Way Out West

The Way, Way Back (Rex)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

When Harry Met Sally

Whistle Down The Wind

Wild At Heart

The Winslow Boy

Witness For The Prosecution

Witness Protection (1999)

The Year of Living Dangerously

Young Lions

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac b

Zombieland

Please let me have your suggested additions.

#BeMorePorcupine