Empire of Light: Dusty's Film Series
Film Series Preview. #BeMorePorcupine
Sorry for lots of posts, readers!! Busy, busy, busy. Will try and calm it down after this!!
Anyway, if you have read the Lucy Connolly piece I am sure you need some light relief!!
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Before the brief Westerns season, we featured those films nominated by readers as best films for update 500 as listed here:
https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-nominations-for-films
As I worked through these excellent nominations from readers and featured them in (alphabetical) turn, I kept thinking of other great films that deserved to be in the list ( in my humble opinion). So I have made Dusty’s list of great films ( aside from the films we have already featured, of course) that will now also follow in alphabetical order. As ever I am aware that us Terfs do like a good hero ( or even anti-hero) and have borne that in mind. One film that I have included has such a psychotic central character that I don’t even think he could be described as an anti-hero - let’s see if you can spot that film!!
I am happy to include further films at the suggestion of readers.
So here we go:
The 13th Warrior
1984
84 Charing Cross Road +
The African Queen
Airplane
Alien+
Aliens
All About Eve
All Quiet On The Western Front (1979)
Amazing Grace
American History X
American Werewolf In London +
And Then There Were None +
The Apartment
The Artist
As Good As It Gets
Back To The Future (trilogy)
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Battle of the Beanfield
The Battle of Britain
A Beautiful Mind
Beautiful Thing
Before Sunset (trilogy)
Ben Hur
The Big Country
The Bicycle Thieves
The Birdman Of Alcatraz +
Blade Runner
The Bone Collector +
The Book Thief.
The Brave Little Toaster +
Breakfast at Tiffany’s +
A Bridge Too Far
Brief Encounter
Brokeback Mountain
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cabaret +
Cape Fear (original)
Cape Fear ( remake)
Carrie
Casablanca
The Chant of Jimmy Blacksmith +
The Charge of the Light Brigade (1968) +
Chariots Of Fire
Charlie’s Angels (Rex)
The Cheap Detective +
Cheaper by the Dozen (original)
Chinatown
Cinema Paradiso
Citizen Kane
City of God
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (Rex comments)
The Constant Gardener +
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
The Dam Busters
The Dark Knight Rises
The Death Of Stalin (2017) +
The Deer Hunter
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Hard
The Dig
Dirty Harry
Doctor Strangelove
Doctor Zhivago
La Dolce Vita
Don’t Look Now
The Draftsman’s Contract
East Is East +
Educating Rita
EGGS (1995) +
The Elephant Man
Empire of Light
ET
Falling Down
Farewell, My Lovely (Robert Mitchum) +
The Firm ( 1993)
A Fistful of Dollars
Flags of Our Fathers
Flash Gordon
The Fly (original)
The Fly (remake)
For A Few Dollars More
Frank
The French Connection
Full Metal Jacket
The Full Monty
Galaxy Quest (Rex comments)
Gandhi
The Gard
Germany, Pale Mother +
Ghostbusters
Gladiator
Godfather Part 1
Godfather Part 2
Godzilla Minus One
Goldfinger
Gone With The Wind +
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (Rex)
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The Good, The Bad and The Weird ( Korea)
Goodfellas
The Graduate
The Great Escape
The Green Mile +
Gremlins
Groundhog Day
The Harder They Come
Harry Brown +
Heavenly Creatures
High Noon
High Plains Drifter
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Rex)
Hobson’s Choice
Hostiles
The Hunt for Red October +
The Hurt Locker
In Bruges
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
In The Heat Of The Night
In Search Of A Midnight Kiss
Insomnia
The Ipcress File
Iron Jawed Angels +
I Swear +
The Italian Job
It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World! +
It’s A Wonderful Life
Jason and the Argonauts
Jaws
JFK
Jojo Rabbit (Rex)
Le Jour Se Leve
The Jungle Book
Kes
The Killing Fields
The King And I
The King of Comedy
King Lear +
The Kite Runner
Kung Fu Hustle
LA Confidential +
The Lady In The Lake
The Lady In The Van
The Ladykillers
Last Orders
The Last Waltz
Late Bloomers*
Lawn Dogs (Rex)
Lawrence of Arabia
Le Jour Se Leve
Leaving Las Vegas
Legend (2015) +
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life Force
The Life Of Brian
Little Dorrit Parts 1 and 2
Live and Let Die
The Lives of Others
Living
Local Hero
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner
Lonely Are The Brave
The Long Goodbye
The Long Good Friday
The Long Riders
The Lost Weekend
Maiden
The Maltese Falcon
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valiance
The Manchurian Candidate ( original)
Mapantsula
Marathon Man
Mary Poppins
Master and Commander
Mean Streets
Meet Me In St Louis
Memento
Michael Clayton
Midnight Cowboy
Midnight Train
Minecraft The Movie
The Mission
Mississipi Burning*
Moby Dick (1956)
Modern Times
Mona Lisa
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Moon (Rex)
Mr Right (Rex)
Mrs Doubtfire
My Beautiful Launderette
My Dinner With Andre
My Fair Lady
My Life As A Dog
The Name of the Rose
Network
Nine To Five
Nobody Loves Me (1995)
No Country For Old Men
North By Northwest
Notting Hill
No Way Out
The Odd Couple
Oh Brother Where Art Thou?
Oliver!
On The Black Hill
On The Waterfront
Once Upon A Time In The West
One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
Ong Bak
Only Human
Otway The Movie
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Padre Padrone
Pale Rider
Panic Room
Paper Moon (draft done)
Papillon
Paris, Texas
Passport To Pimlico
Pay It Forward
The Pianist
Picnic At Hanging Rock
The Pink Panther
Platoon
Play Misty For Me
Predator
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Protector
Psycho
Pulp Fiction
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Rain Man
Rear Window
The Rebel
Reservoir Dogs
RoboCop
Rocky
Ryan’s Daughter
Salaam Bombay
Saturday Night Fever
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Searching For Sugar Man
Seven Psychopaths (Rex)
Seven Years In Tibet
The Shawshank Redemption
Shine
Ship of Fools
Shirley Valentine
The Shop Around The Corner (1940)
The Silence of the Lambs
Silent Running
Sleeping Dogs (1977)
Sliding Doors
Slumdog Millionaire
Smash Palace
Snatch!
The Sound of Music
South West To Sonoro
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ( 1937 version I hasten to add!!!)
Spartacus
Splendour In The Grass
Starred Up
Stranger Than Paradise
A Streetcar Named Desire
Sunset Boulevard
Superman (1978)
Tampopo
The Taking Of Pelham 123
Tank Girl
Teahouse of the August Moon
Terminator
Terminator 2
Thelma and Louise
The Thing (remake)
The Third Man
A Thousand Splendid Suns
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Time Bandits
To Kill A Mockingbird
Tom Horn
Tombstone
Top Hat
Touching The Void
Trading Places
True Grit ( 2010 remake)
True Grit (original version)
True Romance
Unforgiven
The Untouchables*
The Verdict
Vigil
Wake Up Dead Man
Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers b
Watership Down
Way Out West
The Way, Way Back (Rex)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?
When Harry Met Sally
Whistle Down The Wind
Wild At Heart
The Winslow Boy
Witness For The Prosecution
Witness Protection (1999)
The Year of Living Dangerously
Young Lions
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac b
Zombieland
Please let me have your suggested additions.
#BeMorePorcupine
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Great list Dusty. I’ve seen most of them and agree that they’re worthy choices despite being disappointed that my favourite isn’t on there 😁 ( A Man for all Seasons). I’d forgotten Silent Running which I love and which should have been on my original list of favourites. I recently watched The Dig which I really enjoyed about the finding of the treasures at Sutton Hoo and the woman who owned the land.
Great list, Dusty. If you are happy to include a documentary can I suggest Maiden. It’s about Tracy Edward’s and her all-women crew sailing the Whitbread round the world race