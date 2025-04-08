Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
Apr 8, 2025

Great list Dusty. I’ve seen most of them and agree that they’re worthy choices despite being disappointed that my favourite isn’t on there 😁 ( A Man for all Seasons). I’d forgotten Silent Running which I love and which should have been on my original list of favourites. I recently watched The Dig which I really enjoyed about the finding of the treasures at Sutton Hoo and the woman who owned the land.

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Becca Shambles's avatar
Becca Shambles
Apr 8, 2025

Great list, Dusty. If you are happy to include a documentary can I suggest Maiden. It’s about Tracy Edward’s and her all-women crew sailing the Whitbread round the world race

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