Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Tenaciously Terfin
May 25

Thanks Dusty. I’m glad you’re positive about the Guidance. I’d heard a few negative things so I’m relying on you to be right….of course you always are 😁.

Ireland- I’m heartbroken. The people need to take control and reverse the madness.

#FoxPower 💪🏻

#BeMorePorcupine

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