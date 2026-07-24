The grandchildren are coming around tomorrow and we are going to the funfair in the local park ( and, no, I am definitely not going onThe Waltzers), so I am coming in early with an update to clear the decks a bit.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Memento is a 2000 American film written and directed by Christopher Nolan ( writer and director of the new film out soon Odyssey which features, amongst others, Ellen Page ). The film stars Guy Pearce, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Joe Pantoliano. It follows Leonard Shelby (Pearce), a man who has Anterograde amnesia—resulting in the inability to form new long-term memories—and uses an elaborate system of photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos sprawled across his body in an attempt to uncover the perpetrator who killed his wife and caused him to sustain the condition.

In the clip:

Guy Pearce is Leonard Shelby

Joe Pantoliano is John Edward “Teddy” Gammell

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill

Excellent discussion between Sunil Sharma and Dennis Kavanagh and you will notice that Dennis refers to the possibility of a declaration of incompatibility under the Human Rights Act. As referred to by yours truly here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-black-riders-the-evil-intent

Here is the interview:

https://youtu.be/V3FElbaFq-A?t=1

British Media Green Paper

Interesting discussion between the new head of SEEN In Journalism, Janet Murray and Rob Watson about the Government’s Green Paper on the media. You can find the Green Paper here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/watch-this-space-a-new-strategic-direction-for-uk-media-green-paper-and-public-consultation The deadline for submissions is 31 August. It seems to me that we certainly don’t want the Government suggesting who the preferred suppliers are! I also don’t like the idea that Janet and Rob discuss about a ‘driving licence’ for journalists!! No thanks!! All thoughts gratefully received. I will be trying to send in a submission.

https://seeninjournalism.substack.com/p/trusted-by-whom-the-battle-over-british

The States - Ella Frie

Great to hear about a young girl standing up for her rights, as reported by Kara Dansky on FFS Friday:

FFS Friday: Ella Frei

Jul 24, 2026

………………..

This is what she said to her school board:

‘I’m a senior at Richmond High School. I’ve thought a lot about what to say tonight.

‘All I’ve ever asked for is to be able to have safety and privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms and fairness in my sport. That’s it.

‘This was never just about a bathroom. The same rule that lets a boy into girls’ bathrooms lets a boy onto girls’ teams.’

Side note: on Tuesday, I published a piece about a horrible case out of a federal district court in Illinois. In that case, a federal judge said that the Supreme Court cases clarifying the legality of single-sex sports laws did not apply in a case about single-sex bathrooms. This high school senior girl knows that the word sex means the same thing for both bathrooms and sports. Why doesn’t that federal judge?

Back to Ella:

‘I am not alone. Not in Wisconsin, or in America. The voices of girls have risen so high they reached the Supreme Court on June 30th. The highest court in the land ruled that Title IX is biological sex, not gender identity. And the way I see it, that’s just common sense.

‘Gender identity is a feeling. Title IX doesn’t protect feelings, it protects girls.

‘This board told us that the Supreme Court ruling would guide your decision, that Title IX would matter. And still, nothing but another broken promise. I thought you guys would have to do the right thing, but once again, I was wrong to believe that you actually care about real girls.

‘You have lawyers in federal court, asking a judge to throw our case out before anybody has to hear a word of it. I read what your side filed. It says the Supreme Court left this up to the states. It says Wisconsin hasn’t decided. And it says that this district chooses not to protect girls. Chooses. That’s their word, not mine. So every time somebody in this room says your hands are tied, your own lawyers already told a federal judge that isn’t true.

‘We know your plans for us. It’s written down. More single-stall bathrooms, and you’ll excuse us for being late to class. A hall pass. That’s it. That’s what the adults came up with.

‘A boy is in our locker room, and your answer is that we don’t get in trouble for being tardy.

‘I stopped using the bathroom in my own school. I’ve had people threaten my life. I turned 17 while strangers online talked about what they’d like to do to me. And some of the adults who work in this building joined in on it.

‘Here’s the truth. You already know I’m right. Most of the girls in this school feel the way I do. If you didn’t know that, you wouldn’t be so secretive. I know voices would be louder if they weren’t intimidated by the haters. The messages. The names. The threats from grown adults, people who work in this district. People who are supposed to look out for me, and for us, going online to go after a teenager who is asking for privacy.

‘It’s pretty gross, actually.

‘But, somebody has to stand up, and that somebody is going to be me. I can take it. I would rather take it than have some 14-year-old freshman, too scared to speak up in her own school.

‘And what makes all of this so stupid is how easy it was. One student wanted a private bathroom. This school has four of them. One of them is usually for teachers in the teachers’ lounge. Give him one. And every girl keeps what she’s had. Nobody’s embarrassed, nobody’s on the news, and it’s over by lunch.

‘Our lawyer said that in April, you moved 200 girls instead of one [boy]. And then you hired attorneys to keep it that way.

‘I don’t understand why this is so hard for you. You’re the adults. You’re supposed to protect us! The winds are changing. You can feel it. The Supreme Court, Riley Gaines, girls standing up all over the country, and all of the ones right here who are just waiting until it’s safe to say what they really think.

‘That’s the way this is going. Everyone in this room knows it.

‘School starts in three weeks. So I’ll ask you this question I walked in with: Have you spent any real time figuring out how to protect the girls in this district? Everyone here deserves an answer to an easy question.

‘Heck, I’m just a kid, and I figured it out!

‘It’s really that simple. Thank you.’

Hear hear! I really hope this girl goes to law school! (Incidentally, the lawsuit she is referring to is described here, and I plan to write about it soon.)

Dusty - Go, Ella!!!!!!!!

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/ffs-friday-ella-frei

New Zealand - The Law Commission

On her substack, A B’Old Woman Katrina Biggs reports on the NZ Law Commission actually talking some sense!!!!

NZ’s Law Commission rejects hate crime laws, and recommends adding ‘sex’ to the Sentencing Act.

For now, it seems we may not go down the rocky path of trying to manage standalone hate crime or hate speech laws. And the Law Commission tacitly acknowledges that sex is binary.

Jul 23, 2026

The NZ Law Commission has committed an act of clear thinking commonsense. In what seems like a departure from their previous super-woke stance, when they recommended in a 450-page report that ‘gender identity’ be added to the Human Rights Act, their latest report unexpectedly does not recommend a change of law to create standalone hate crime offences. Instead, they recommend strengthening existing frameworks to address them.

The report focusses solely on hate crimes, with no mention of ‘hate speech’, due to the Law Commission having been specifically instructed to exclude it. However, they had been working on it beforehand, as directed by the previous Labour government, but that got scuppered by the current coalition centre-Right government after they won power in late 2023. So, we’ve had a narrow escape from that particular insanity. Even so, it didn’t stop some groups and individuals bringing it up during the hate crimes consultation process. No prizes for guessing who they might have been.

Minister of Justice, Paul Goldsmith, asked the Law Commission in 2024 to review the law relating to hate crime in New Zealand, prompted by a recommendation in the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks. The rising number of hate-fuelled terror attacks across the globe undoubtably gave weight to that recommendation. Although, the Bondi Beach terror attack across the ditch didn’t happen until December 2025, after the review was already underway, the Law Commission can’t have been unaffected by that, yet they still made a sensible recommendation. For a while, it seemed they’d been irredeemably captured by wokery, so it’s a relief to catch a glimmer of hope they might not be entirely subsumed by it.

Of course, they may still blot their copybook in future reviews they undertake, but for now they’ve saved us from going down an idiotic and unmanageable ‘hate crime’ path, providing the current government accepts the Law Commission’s recommendation to not go there. Hopefully, it’s a no-brainer.

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/nzs-law-commission-rejects-hate-crime

Australia - Dr Jillian Spencer

We have been following Jillian Spencers’ suspension from Queensland’s Children’s Hospital for opposing ‘gender affirming care’. Great news!! She has won her case via a settlement.

Vindication for Dr. Jillian Spencer

The troublemaker was telling the truth

Jul 24, 2026

First the good news: after four years of being suspended, investigated and publicly smeared for speaking out on the harms of gender medicine, the Queensland Children’s Hospital and Health Service (CHQ HHS) has settled its four-year-long ‘dispute’ with child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Jillian Spencer.

Dr Jillian Spencer celebrating the climbdown by Queensland Children’s Hospital

CHQ HHS issued a public statement that was a tightly scripted case study in lawyerly arse-covering: a textbook example of strategic obfuscation, bureaucratic language games, plausible deniability and inference. The statement appears conciliatory but concedes almost nothing - it’s semantic shapeshifting of the highest order.

Dr Spencer is a whistleblower who raised legitimate concerns about the lack of robust evidence and the risk of harm to children receiving gender treatment at the hospital’s gender clinic. But CHQ framed this as a mere ‘dispute’ to obscure the true significance of the outcome. This was a veiled admission of the hospital’s failure to properly safeguard vulnerable children – but you’d have to look hard to work this out. The statement fails entirely to say what happened and why in order to sidestep the substantive issues in question.

Denying the evidence base

Queensland’s gender clinic follows the affirmation model for treating children with gender dysphoria. Under this approach a child’s declared transgender identity is immediately affirmed including social transition (changing name, pronouns, clothing and validation at school and home), followed by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and in some cases surgeries such as vaginoplasty, phalloplasty and double mastectomies.

Dr Jillian Spencer supports a cautious watchful waiting medical model that emphasises exploratory therapy through assessment and treatment of underlying comorbidities such as autism, depression, trauma, anxiety and family breakdown, rather than social or medical transition. It supports young people through their psychological, sexual and emotional development while preserving their future options and bodily integrity.

The press statement concedes that Dr Spencer is right, not because she has special knowledge, but because she followed the evidence as it emerged in multiple systematic, gold‑standard reviews in the U.K., Finland, Norway, Denmark and the United States.

While Dr Spencer insisted on the core principle: first Do No Harm and to heed the growing international calls for caution, the hospital downplayed the evidence and chose to shoot the messenger instead.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/vindication-for-dr-jillian-spencer

Endpiece

From Amanda Grimes.

This is a bit sophisticated 😀 Well, kind of!!!

Firstly, you need to remember how Dorothy, in the Wizard of Oz, greets the characters who are joining her in her mission. Let’s give the Scarecrow as an example:

https://youtu.be/nauLgZISozs

And then Amanda adds in ‘The Larping Woman’:

If you didn’t catch Karen Davis’ Members Only Video last night it was entitled “If I Only Had A Dick” a Reddit thread about a penis obsessed girl who wants to be a man just so she can have a penis. I couldn’t resist the Wizard of Oz link and penned the following

“Gee Dorothy can I come with you to see the Wizard?”

Ohhhhh...

I would pee on all the flowers

Jerkin’ it for hours

I’d want one long and thick

If between my legs wuz swingin’

I would spend my days just singin’

If I only had a dick

I’d have no truck with gender

Flashin’ my a phallic member

Then I’d hide it double-quick

I could pull it in a frenzy

And wouldn’t have penis envy

If I only had a dick.

Thanks, Amanda!!!!!😂

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.