Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Petal's avatar
Petal
9h

Am I allowed to swear now

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13 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

Very useful summary of where we are so far, thanks Dusty.

How will they explain the mess to their boss after that fight?

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