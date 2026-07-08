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Given the vital importance of this Bill I am making this One Off available to everyone. I am preparing further One Offs which will be available only to paid subscribers.

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The Conversion Practices Bill that is currently before the UK Parliament tries to paint a picture of evil people who give electric shocks to gay men and lesbians to try and turn them into heterosexuals! This is, of course, fantasy land. Even if there were such people, such practices are already criminal offences. Instead, like the Black Riders in Lord of the Rings, the people behind this Bill are trying to sniff out and expunge not evil and homophobic torturers but those ordinary, decent people, like the Hobbits of the Shire, who are trying to explain to confused and distressed children that they are not born in the wrong body.

At least the Terf and Gender Critical organisations and individuals have had a lot of practice in arguing against such evil legislation given that, since 2018, 8 bills or motions have been placed before Parliament on this issue. So I will defer the main arguments to the following excellent pieces:

Firstly, Helen Joyce of Sex Matters in discussion with Dennis Kavanagh of the Gay Men’s Network:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/conversion-practices-bill-targets

And then Sonia Sodha:

https://soniasodha.substack.com/p/the-conversion-practices-bill-vibes

If Parliament does not give in to these arguments ( and Labour, of course, have a large majority), what next? What if this Bill becomes law?

Terf and Gender Critical organisations are already getting together details of individuals who will be affected by the Bill if it is brought into law especially parents.

In addition to all the cogent arguments that we already have and which have been exercised before when Bills like this were previously put before Parliament , the Bill seems to me to be clearly in breach of Article 8 of the Human Rights Act and I note that Dennis Kavanagh in conversation with Helen Joyce also agreed with this position. Indeed Dennis thought that several other Articles might be involved!. See the link above. Dennis thought that, in addition to Article 8, you could also rely on Articles 5,6,9 and 10. Reader Becca (thanks, Becca) thinks you could also rely on Article 3 and tack on to those Articles, Article 14. All those Articles are here: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/42/schedule/1

I would like to put great emphasis on Article 8:

Right to respect for private and family life

1Everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence.

2There shall be no interference by a public authority with the exercise of this right except such as is in accordance with the law and is necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

If this Bill becomes law, a challenge from some individuals such as parents could go forward on the basis of section 4 of the HRA namely seeking a declaration of incompatibility. Though difficult to achieve this is not impossible. See this recent case ( on a different subject matter , of course): Dean v Mitchell and the Secretary of State for Levelling Up [2023} EWHC 1479 (KB). This is especially since this Bill does seem to be a clear and outrageous breach of human rights especially regarding parents. This challenge could in itself knock out the Bill.

All thoughts gratefully received.

If you are a member of a Terfy or gender critical organisation please send this to them. Please send this to your MP. I am happy to talk to or correspond with anyone on this matter.

I also think we need to closely examine the so called evidence that has been produced in support of this Bill, all of which looks highly dubious. I hope Freedom of Information requests are going in. I would be happy to help in wading through any of this ‘evidence’ if obtained.

Here’s a suitable film clip.

Do you want to bring it down?

With a wrecking ball!

#BeMorePorcupine

#BringDownThe ConversionPracticesBill