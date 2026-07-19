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Onwards with Part 2.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is a 2003 American-Australian film co-written, produced and directed by Peter Weir, set during the Napoleonic Wars.

In April 1805 the British frigate HMS Surprise is ambushed by the French privateer Acheron off Brazil, suffering heavy damage by cannon balls. After escaping by using rowboats to tow the ship into a nearby fog bank, Surprise's captain Jack Aubrey refuses to return home and insists on giving pursuit at any cost. Shortly afterwards, Surprise is again chased by Acheron by using a weather helm wind advantage; that night, Aubrey deploys a crude, lantern-lit decoy raft, sails a different course, and sends the Acheron going the wrong direction.

And for the rest of the plot, if you haven’t seen it, you’ll just have to watch it!

Russell Crowe is Jack Aubrey

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Freedom of Expression - Controlling the Narrative

As we know, freedom of speech and expression is essential for us in the Terf Resistance. On the Academy of Ideas substack, Jacob Reynolds explains how the UK Government are taking over the narrative:

Narrative control: the collapsing authority of the state

The populist surge has become an existential threat to the establishment – and their response is ever-more authoritarian measures to govern what we can read, see and say.

Jul 18, 2026

Perhaps the central battleground of contemporary politics is the need of our political elites to control the narrative. Primarily, the role of establishment politicians is not to deliver changes and reforms, not to fix problems identified by people in their everyday lives, and not to change circumstances such that they can attract votes, but to maintain narrative hegemony.

Crucially, this differs from previous attempts to maintain ideological hegemony – that is, to win the societal ‘battle of ideas’ – because ideological warfare was always related to the real world. For example, Stalinism’s ideological success was demonstrated in defeating the Nazi industrial machine at its own game, capitalism defeated communism by offering unparalleled standards of living, social democracy was ideologically effective to the degree it demonstrated you could balance both the demands of organised labour with those of economic growth.

By contrast, the attempt at narrative hegemony treats the political realm purely in the domain of information management. This is a political class that has given up on shaping the world and instead looks to shape the narrative.

A variety of attempts to maintain control of the narrative

The news cycle is full of examples that demonstrate that contemporary elites are concerned, above all, with controlling the narrative. Three suffice.

First, there was the recent confirmation of a story which many people had assumed for a long time, although was widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory. The British government has a special division, run out of Whitehall, called the Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU). The job of RICU is to intervene with victims of potentially ‘racially inflammatory’ crimes and make sure that they ‘calm community tensions’. You could call this the ‘don’t look back in anger’ unit – its job is to make sure that government, victims and the media all stick to a story which encourages people to avoid asking difficult questions.

This unit has been involved in creating media narratives in conjunction with the press, public campaigns like plastering London in posters following the 2017 London Bridge attack, and working with victims’ families (such as the families of Henry Nowak) to write their statements to the press. In all such cases, the RICU unit serves to further the interests of state multiculturalism, force-feeding the public with the message that ‘division’ and ‘demonisation’ are the primary issues, rather than government policies on migration and multiculturalism.

Second, the Department for Media Culture and Sport released a proposal with an almost innocent-sounding name: Watch this space: a new strategic direction for UK media.

It proposes a ‘prominence regime’ for ‘trustworthy’ news on social media and video-sharing platforms. It would make news from public service media plus other ‘trustworthy’ providers ‘prominent and easy to find’. It gives the example of national and local news publishers appearing near the top of people’s social media feeds when they search for news, especially during ‘social unrest or crisis’.

The DCMS worries that online news is now heavily shaped by algorithms, that misinformation and echo chambers can worsen ‘polarisation, conflict and division’. The government will explore legislative options for a news-specific prominence regime on social media. The proposals explicitly raise whether this should be ‘ongoing and always on’ or only active in periods of crisis, and whether users should be allowed to switch it off.

A third example, which although I take from America is extremely relevant here, is the reaction to the brutal murder last year of Iryna Zarutska by Decarlos Brown Jr, a 14-time offender who was repeatedly set free by authorities under the influence of defund-the-police style racial-justice policing policies. Despite the case being an enormous sensation on social media, it took 18 days for the New York Times to comment. When it finally did, the article was a monstrosity of moral evasiveness. ‘A Gruesome Murder in North Carolina Ignites a Firestorm on the Right’, ran the headline, with the piece engaging in a bizarre detour to talk about the ‘egregiously exaggerated stories about Black criminality’ in the Jim Crow era.

The NYT was not alone in preferring to talk about the reaction to the attack rather than the attack itself. Elite barometer Politico went with ‘Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina gets dragged into political messaging war’, while Axios complained of ‘MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime’. CNN, not to be outdone, produced this horrific example of the shiftiness of the passive voice: ‘How the lives of a Ukrainian refugee and a Charlotte man with a criminal history converged in a fatal stabbing.’

Clearly, the regime media was concerned above all with ensuring that no one draw any political consequences from the stabbing, which had been going viral on social media for almost a whole week. The issue for these outlets, when it became impossible to simply ignore the issue, was to ensure that widespread concerns about urban criminality, ineffective justice policies and the withdrawal of law and order prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement did not get a hearing. Such concerns are merely ‘right-wing firestorms’ and part of a regrettable ‘political messaging war’.

A very similar logic was seen in the days following the murder of the French student Quentin Deranque earlier this year by Antifa thugs. He had been attending a demonstration organised by a group of young women, and had come along lest they face any trouble. This man was simply murdered in cold blood by a premediated attack of Antifa militants, who picked him out, followed him home, and ambushed him 12-to-1 before kicking him in the head until he was dead. The mainstream French media reported that a far-right activist had died after inciting a confrontation.

In these examples, I don’t even have to mention the explicit censorship systems which now rule the Western world, such as the Online Safety Act or the EU’s Digital Services Act.

The full piece is here:

https://www.academyofideas.uk/p/narrative-control-the-collapsing

UK - Education

We have recently been reporting (yet again) on indoctrination in schools in the UK.

Reader Tenaciously Terfin writes

The left wing bias in education, the media and every organisation and institution is the direct result of the long march through the institutions. Amnesty is a prime example and I hope they get sued. Marxists realised they weren’t going to get a revolution in the West and decided to educate people to work in those places in order to spread Marxist or left wing thinking gradually, over time. The Fabian Society was formed here in 1884 to do this and the Frankfurt School a bit later in Europe and then the US. We’re now living through the result of decades of gradual indoctrination and demonisation of right wing thought. Cultural Marxism is poisoning the minds of so many young people and until that is fixed, we are not going to solve the problems that are being deliberately created in order to destroy western democracy. The Marxist oppressor/ oppressed narrative is at the root of DEI [ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion] , gender ideology, critical race theory, two tier policing, self hatred and the suicidal empathy which is leading to the destruction of western culture. Education is where the fight back should start but in order to wake parents up to the problems, we need free speech and decent journalism both of which are under huge threat by the establishment trying to control the narrative. So thank goodness for all citizen journalists and let’s all do our bit to wake up the non political people we know so that they vote out the authoritarians in power everywhere.

Thank you, Tenaciously. I am increasingly thinking we need some legal action in the education sphere. All thoughts gratefully received.

On Jennifer Bilek’s newsletter, Carolyn Brown of ScotPAG looks at this subject:

We are living through an era of insanity. We live in a time where we are placing all children potentially in psychological danger. While this may risk sounding hysterical, the evidence is all too real. Children are highly suggestible and easily influenced. Their cognition and comprehension are significantly different from the intellectual and emotional functioning of a mature adult. And yet, we have allowed our institutions and our protocols for safeguarding children and young adults to be corrupted by gender identity ideologues.

Simple manipulation of language has caused havoc to our daily thinking processes: men can be women; progressive = regressive; inclusive = excluding those who disagree. There are the downright lies: ‘your child will commit suicide if he or she is not affirmed as the opposite sex’. ‘Charlie is no longer a boy but a girl.’ This is a context to confuse children and parents, compromise professionals, and make institutions a liability, which erodes safeguarding boundaries for children. This is especially the case in our schools and our education system as a whole.

Our education system is presiding over an indoctrination pipeline in schools that, if allowed to continue, will encourage some children to want to socially dissociate from their sex, seek affirmation that they are the opposite sex, and seek medicalization of their bodies with cross-sex hormones and surgery. But it will also affect all children in education because they are being required to deny the reality of their own eyes and to agree with the vested interests of an adult agenda.

I am a retired educational psychologist. I worked in education in Scotland for nearly 45 years, 35 years as a psychologist and before that as a secondary school teacher. Back in 2019, I became aware of a growing number of children in schools claiming they were the opposite sex. I started to research this issue. I tried to convince my colleagues that this was an issue of major concern for education, as the concept of changing sex was an adult one that had no place in schools. I spent my entire career focusing on the importance of the most robust research evidence possible regarding any intervention. I could find no good evidence for any of the claims made by gender identity activists. I retired in 2023, vowing to do what I could to draw attention to the dangers of gender identity ideology (GII).

Three years ago, I became involved with a small, multi-agency group of education, social work, and health professionals. We called ourselves ScotPAG. We have campaigned steadily for the removal of GII from our schools and public services. We have written repeatedly to the Scottish Government. We have been assiduously deflected and gaslit. There is little doubt that our government has chosen to stick with the views of activists rather than experienced professionals. Clearly, the government has backed itself into a corner and cannot (or will not) admit its terrible mistakes. Such is the government’s vested interest that it is prepared to sacrifice the futures of families and their children and the future of the education system itself.

The full piece is here:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-207482227

UK - Stop The Clinical Trial

On the substack Sex Not Gender Identity it is argued that the Pathways trial is, as it were, set up to succeed!

KCL PATHWAYS: The Diagnostic Shell Game

How a trial designed to look like science institutionalises medical transition

Jul 18, 2026

The PATHWAYS Trial (IRAS 1011645) is presented as the study that will finally answer the Cass Review’s central question: does GnRHa alleviate gender-related distress?

It isn’t. A forensic and time-consuming examination of the 122 page thicket intended to obfuscate its true purpose reveals a different picture — a regulatory manoeuvre built on three sleights of hand:

It exploits the shift from Gender Dysphoria to Gender Incongruence to sidestep the need to prove distress is alleviated at all. It replaces a genuine efficacy test with a methodology to support medical transition — a design that all but guarantees a “positive” result. It uses an open-label extension as a backdoor to move GnRHa from off-label to on-label use for gender incongruence.

Each is worth unpacking on its own.

The full piece is here:

https://mneill.substack.com/p/kcl-pathways-the-diagnostic-shell

The initial hearing of the judicial review challenge to the clinical trial will be heard on 27 and 28 July. I will be there to report back to you all 😊

UK - Queering Enid Blyton

Dr Jane Martin reports on the Transgender Trend blog that a production of Malory Towers involves the ‘transing’ of one of the main girl characters!!!!

Malory Towers sends a harmful and confusing message to girls

July 18, 2026

Malory Towers the musical has toured the country and is currently showing in London at Alexandra Palace Theatre. This review of the production was written for us by Dr Jane Martin, mother and grandmother, and retired NHS consultant psychiatrist.

Malory Towers

The ‘Malory Towers’ series has been a favourite read for little girls since the 1940’s, when the Enid Blyton books were first published. Children are irresistibly attracted to Blyton’s world, where children are the brave protagonists having adventures, and adults are often relegated to being peripheral figures.

For girls, in particular, Blyton’s boarding school novels provide the ideal setting for the exploration of themes around female autonomy and the complex nature of friendships between girls. This is in contrast to, say, Blyton’s Secret Seven series, where the girls’ role is often that of dishing out the ginger beer and sandwiches whilst the boys enjoy all the daring fun.

And so it was that some eager eight year old girls and I were looking forward to the current production of Malory Towers, the musical, which is currently on tour (summer 2026).

The first thing to say about the show is to acknowledge that it is extremely well-produced. It is very professional, with a high standard of musical talent from all of the cast; the script is humorous, and the production is emotionally compelling.

But these positive attributes also create risk, because the power of live theatre is to invite us, the audience, into an immersive emotional experience, and thereby to invite us to empathise and to identify with the characters and their experiences. And this, our emotional response to the dramatic action, pulls us towards supporting the wishes and behaviours of positively depicted characters.

But, oh dear: Malory Towers has been queered. What could and should have been a celebration of girl power, bravery and initiative has been transformed into a celebration of gender ideology.

As with George in The Famous Five (another Blyton classic), there is one character in Malory Towers who is what Blyton’s contemporaries would have termed a ‘tomboy’. She is called Bill. In the written series she is not introduced until book three, but dramatic licence has understandably compressed the narrative for the purpose of a stage show.

Wilhelmina, a lone girl in a family of seven brothers, rides into the onstage action, having arrived at the school on her beloved horse, Thunder. Wilhelmina wastes no time in informing everyone that she prefers to be called Bill. In the original book this is written as a straightforward request, Bill being the nickname given to Wilhelmina by her brothers.

But in the stage show the character makes this request with a sneering contempt for the supposed girlishness of her given name and all its associations, accompanied by camp gestures, which, predictably, are designed to raise a laugh from the audience. Laughter makes us less discerning, less critical of the actual message being signalled here, which is that Bill/Wilhelmina’s material reality of being a female is something to be scorned and discarded.

Enid Blyton wrote this character as a girl with a passion for her horse, who likes to wear her hair short. Nowadays we might describe the character as not conforming to sex stereotypes, as determined by a given society’s expectations of social roles and behaviours stereotypically associated with males and females.

But the original Bill is undeniably a girl. In contrast, in the stage show’s script, the other girls repeatedly refer to Bill as a boy, a brother, and a hero. This is extremely confusing for young children.

The production is billed as being suitable for audiences from the age of eight. After the show, I asked one of the eight year olds who had accompanied me to the theatre whether Bill was a girl or a boy. She was puzzled by the question, as she had assumed that Bill was a boy. This is unsurprising, given that every scene in the show either implied that Bill was a boy or was deliberately ambiguous about her sex.

My eight year old theatre-going companion continued to insist adamantly that Bill was a boy. Despite the fact that the story was about a girls’ school, she had been manipulated into accepting that one pupil could be a boy. This is exactly what gender identity ideologues intend.

The full piece is here:

https://www.transgendertrend.com/malory-towers-harmful-message-girls/

England - London Pride - The Christian Split!

In a second report from London Pride, Menno meets Christians who think that being gay or lesbian is a sin and Christians who think that Jesus would have been all for ‘trans rights’!! All thoughts gratefully received

England - Wiltshire - The Progress Pride Flag

I have previously reported on the law relating to flags and the fact that you do not need permission to fly the original Pride flag ( six colours of the rainbow) but you do need permission to fly the (awful) Progress Pride flag.

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/flags-of-convenience?utm_source=publication-search

Hence an application before Wiltshire Council at which Kellie-Jay Keen spoke against permission being granted for the Progress Pride flag and did a great job in the short time allocated to her:

Australia - New South Wales - Drive Thru Self ID!

New South Wales have made it really easy for a larping man to register as a woman!! As reported by Feminist Legal Clinic via the Daily Telegraph:

Chick, chick, boom! Three men a day change sex at Service NSW | Daily Telegraph (18 July)

An average of three men a day in NSW have spent just $73 to change gender to female on their birth certificates since new laws were introduced less than a year ago — making changing gender a simple admin process.

A total of 1035 men have swapped gender under the new equality laws drafted by Independent MP Alex Greenwich and brought in by the Minns government last July.

Figures obtained exclusively by The Saturday Telegraph also show 505 women have changed gender on their birth certificates to male, and 80 children have applied to change their gender.

People can apply online to Service NSW to change the gender on their birth certificate simply by filling in a statutory declaration, providing a signed statement of support from a friend, and paying a $73 fee.

No medical procedure is required, and it is cheaper and easier than registering a car from interstate. Before new laws were introduced in NSW last year, you could only change your gender on your birth certificate if you had undergone surgery.

Since new laws were passed on July 1, 2025 to the end of May 2026 there have been 1770 applications to record a change of gender. These included 64 males and 83 females registering as non-binary, and two people registered under a different and unexplained descriptor.

In May this year Corrective Services NSW was forced to bring in tough new rules allowing prison guards to decide where transgender inmates were jailed. Guards were told to disregard birth certificates and “gender identity” and decide the gender directly based on prison security.

That came after Corrections Victoria paid a secret settlement to a female inmate assaulted by a transgender prisoner serving a sentence for murder in a women’s prison.

Source: Chick, chick, boom! Three men a day change sex at Service NSW | Daily Telegraph

https://feministlegal.org/chick-chick-boom-three-men-a-day-change-sex-at-service-nsw-daily-telegraph/

Don’t Be Dumb!!

Kat Highsmith urges us not to be dumb!

Trans Makes You Dumb

Even If You’re the Chancellor of a Top Medical School

Jul 18, 2026

………………………

Dr. Hawgood Goes to Washington

Sam Hawgood got his degree at the University of Queensland, did his residency at Royal Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, and had fellowships at Monash University and the University of California at San Francisco for his specialty in neonatology. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association of Physicians, and the National Academy of Medicine.

He is now the Chancellor of UCSF, one of the best medical schools in the United States, where he earns a yearly salary of over $1.1 million.

Objectively, he appears to be an intelligent person.

And yet, he went viral this week for looking dumb after Representative Mary Miller, a Republican from Illinois, asked him about “pregnant people” and if a “non-biological woman” has ever had a baby when he testified in front of Congress, which has a cross-dressing man named Timothy McBride from Delaware as a member.

……………

The correct answer to the question is no, obviously.

Only women can get pregnant and give birth, so no men have ever gotten pregnant or given birth. Women are by definition biological because we are our bodies. We’re not “non-men” and that’s clear, even if Representative Miller phrased her question clumsily.

Dr. Hawgood cannot say the truth publicly, even if he understands it innately, because his entire career rests upon repeating lies, specifically here about pregnancy, even though his specialty is neonatology. That is why he got unwanted attention from social media users for looking foolish as he fumbled his answers.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/trans-makes-you-dumb

Endpiece

From Amanda Grimes

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.