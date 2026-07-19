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Amanda Grimes's avatar
Amanda Grimes
9hEdited

Great piece from Sex Not Gender Identity on the Pathways Trial.

It's obvious why they have taken this approach and it is steeped not just in ideology but in gearing the trial to a positive outcome. If they stuck to Cass' criteria for significant lifelong distress they would be lucky to find a dozen test patients.

For me one of the biggest red flags of the test process is the lack of any robust cognitive development tracking. Looking at these kids in the States who's puberty was blocked at Tanner Stage 2 (10-12 years old) rather than say 15 to 16 years old. They seem in a constant infantile state, they're like drug induced Peter Pans, who never grew up cognitively.

These kids will have to carry the impact and effects of these drugs for the rest of their lives. They will have to function as adults in the world and to do so they will need to think and reason as an adult. Just looking prettier for a few years isn't going to cut it.

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Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
4hEdited

Oh ffs George now Bill and 'trans'???

Actually, Enid Blyton was pretty racist and jew-hating in her books, if we're gonna be serious about this ... so much so, that I thought the wokists would've cancelled rather than 'appropriated' her writings. Any excuse to stick in a 'trans', I suppose. But check out how a nasty jewish foreigner is chased away by the Famous Five ... (let alone her Noddy & Big Ears which has Golly being the naughtiest, obvs).

I do remember watching Five Run Away Together or whatever the tv series was called - with French and Saunders and others lampooning the 'Famous Five'. (I think Dawn French has gone woke since though hasnt she?... or do I mean jew-hating?... or just ignorant cos she only reads the Guardian and watches BBC? Shame.)

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