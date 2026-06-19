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The news and views continue to flood into Dusty Towers, dear readers, plus there are some significant legal developments ( especially yet another win for Let Women Scotland!), so this is a two parter.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

In this update, we feature that wonderful Terf, Julia Long giving an online speech to a Dutch feminist foundation called Voorzij. This is from 2020 - Julia covers a wide range of issues from the Terf Wars and it remains very relevant today!

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Scotland - Men In Women’s Prisons - Victory!!

It’s For Women Scotland again. In the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Scotland’s highest court has ruled that larping men should not be in women’s prisons. Good God, an outbreak of sanity!! The Court has ruled that the governing Scottish National Party’s rules were unlawful. Amazing work, ladies!

Simon Johnson in The Telegraph reports:

Trans women cannot be held in female prisons, court rules

For Women Scotland says SNP arguments were ‘comprehensively rejected’ by Scotland’s highest civil judges in Edinburgh

19 June 2026

Trans women cannot be held in female prisons, a court has ruled.

Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled that the SNP’s policy of allowing some biologically male trans prisoners to serve their sentences in female jails is unlawful.

Campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) said it had won a “comprehensive victory” in a judicial review court action to quash the policy.

Susan Smith, a director of FWS, said all the arguments made by SNP ministers were “comprehensively rejected” by the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

This included the claim that housing biologically male trans prisoners in men’s jails would breach the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

SNP ministers are now expected to remove any remaining trans women criminals from Scotland’s female prisons.

Under current guidance, a trans woman in Scotland can be imprisoned in a female jail if they have not hurt or threatened women or girls, and there is no basis to suppose that they pose an unacceptable risk.

But FWS argued this was incompatible with the landmark Supreme Court ruling the group won last year, which said the definition of a woman in the Equality Act was based on biological sex.

Ms Smith said: “We are delighted to have won such a comprehensive victory in our judicial review on Scottish prison policy.

“All the arguments from the Scottish ministers were comprehensively rejected by the court, not least their claim that housing trans-identified male prisoners in the male estate would breach their Convention rights.

“We hope that, in future, the Scottish Government will start to listen to us rather than the lobby groups who drafted these policies and have so egregiously misled MSPs and MPs.

“We should never have needed to take this case and we hope this will be the last time that we are forced to go to law to defend the rights of women. Ultimately, this is a victory for the very vulnerable women in the prison estate.”

In her ruling, Lady Ross said the law requires “separate prison accommodation for men and women”, and the Supreme Court decision means “sex segregation in prisons according to biological sex”.

“In so far as the Prisons Guidance allows SPS [Scottish Prison Service] to accommodate trans prisoners in prisons for the opposite biological sex, it is in conflict with the requirement that prison accommodation be provided separately for men and women,” she said in her written judgment.

She said the existing guidance “constitutes a misstatement of the law” and applying it would be beyond SNP ministers’ devolved powers.

Although all trans prisoners have rights under Article 8 of the ECHR, protecting personal autonomy and private life, Lady Ross said “this does not extend to a right to be accommodated in a prison for the opposite biological sex”.

She said that Article 8 rights were “qualified and there is a justification for maintaining sex segregation in prisons”.

Lady Ross said that “accommodation in a prison for the opposite biological sex” could be considered in exceptional cases, such as potential suicide.

However, she said this “cannot be determined in the abstract” and disregarding the rule on sex segregation “cannot form part of a general policy”.

The judge concluded by declaring the SNP’s prison guidance to be “unlawful”.

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/09a7a2be8a66ac20

The Makerfield By-Election

We reported on this here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/rowan-atkinson-allow-a-lot-more-offensive

Voting took place yesterday and Labour’s Andy ‘What Rape Gangs’ Burnham won the seat. He is now odds on to take over from Never Here Keir as the Prime Minister. EDI Jester explains why he will probably be even worse on Terf and free speech issues than Never Here!

Burnham’s EDI Victory - Will the Loony Left GC Crowd Finally Admit the Truth?

Jun 19, 2026

Burnham, a full on supporter of all things EDI/DEI won the Makerfield by-election. He secured 24,927 votes (54.81 per cent), a majority of 9,231 over Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon. Turnout was 58.75 per cent.

How will the loony left of the gender critical movement square this considerable step backwards, going forwards?

Will they abandon intersectionality, anti-racist tenets and their obsessions with power and oppression narratives?

I have my doubts, ideological leopards rarely change their spots.

Fifth columnists rarely recant.

This result returns him to Parliament and positions him as a potential challenger to Keir Starmer. His time as Greater Manchester Mayor (2017–2026) included clear public positions and local policies on trans inclusion, single-sex spaces and broader equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) work in anti-racist culturally Marxist circles.

He publicly supported Black Lives Matter, the Marxist anti-family, queer and trans led con that fooled millions.

In 2020 he backed the BLM protests in Greater Manchester, attended or endorsed events, and incorporated anti-racism commitments into GMCA work following George Floyd’s death. He spoke about systemic racism and backed local initiatives aligned with the movement’s goals.

It does not look good, does it.

Early support for trans inclusion

In December 2018, as Mayor, Burnham issued a statement committing to tackle health and social inequalities faced by trans people in Greater Manchester. He highlighted sporadic specialist services and pledged work with the trans community alongside the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership.

“Hosting the fantastic Sparkle Weekend year-on-year is testament to our region’s progressive outlook and our commitment to equality and inclusivity. This weekend is all about having the confidence to be yourself and I hope everyone taking part has a brilliant time.”

He thinks Trans is real.

“But I want to take the opportunity to raise some serious issues. Many trans people still face hate and abuse on a daily basis, and access to specialist services for trans people in Greater Manchester is sporadic and inconsistent. Many people are facing long waiting times and need to travel far from home. This was highlighted in the LGBT Foundation’s recent Transforming Outcomes report which set out clear recommendations for making improvements.

He wants the medicalisation of people to happen faster.

“A real need has been identified, and I want to make a firm commitment that, alongside the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, we will work with the trans community to tackle the health and social inequalities they face.”

He intends to put that right

Now even allowing for the fact this was 2018. has he recanted on any of it?

He has not issued a full reversal on the service and anti-hate elements quoted. The evolution appears limited to single-sex spaces policy in light of court and guidance updates, timed near his parliamentary bid.

“I think the time has come to take the Supreme Court ruling and the guidance and implement it, but to do it in a way that protects those spaces but does not marginalise already marginalised communities, that’s my view.”

“My mum and dad brought me up to live and let live. I think Britain needs to get back to a more ‘live and let live’ approach to life, not where we’re constantly arguing with each other, being judgmental about each other. Lets implement the guidance, but to do it in the fairest and most compassionate way possible.”

Reading between the lines, this is not good. This is hedging language which preserves his longstanding pro-inclusion stance on healthcare and identity recognition while adjusting only where legally and politically expedient.

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/burnhams-edi-victory-will-the-loony

UK - Stop The Clinical Trials

We have been reporting on this throughout.

The new Health Secretary, James Murray has said that the clinical trials of puberty blockers use on children will proceed. The judicial review will now roll forward.

James Esses reports on X:

James Esses

@JamesEsses

🚨Important Announcement: Puberty Blockers Judicial Review🚨



Following months of radio silence, I’m saddened to report that the government has announced that it is pushing forward with the puberty blockers trial, regardless of the significant ethical concerns raised that led to the temporary pause.



Most troubling of all is that they are now refusing to halt recruitment of children until the end of the Judicial Review that we are bringing.



As such, we have no choice but to seek an emergency injunction to block a single child being recruited and given this poison. There will be a hearing at the end of July to determine this.



Please rest assured that I and the entire team will be pursuing this Judicial Review all the way.



@jamesmurray_ldn - Just as with your predecessor, Wes Streeting, we implore you to do the right thing and pull the plug on this monstrosity of a trial. If you don’t, we will see you in Court.

19 Jun 2026

https://x.com/JamesEsses/status/2067889050392932760

EDI Jester vents his rage:

UK - Police Strip Searches

We have also been following this issue closely. Our latest report was here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/let-them-come-with-the-armies-of-81f

The final hearing of Sex Matters’ judicial review has now taken place and Helen Joyce of Sex Matters and former police officer, Cathy Larkman of Women’s Rights Network discuss it here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/abusive-strip-searching-rules-our

Fingers crossed!!

The Rape Gang Inquiry

We reported on this in the last update here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/you-will-see-how-strong-we-can-be

Very powerful piece from C.J. Strachan:

https://cjstrachan.substack.com/p/britains-chernobyl-how-the-rape-gang

Thanks to reader Jeremy Wickins for directing me to a very detailed summary of the report:

https://donnalouiseflowers.substack.com/p/250000-girls-raped-for-being-white

Thanks to reader Tenaciously Terfin for providing me with a link to the full (219 page) report:

https://mail.proton.me/u/659/inbox/p1dsFXhYq372JaTiISG3wFqKFSRdDyGLEKxaMlNtU3hGMqhB-O4yzF4Skt6NPhdsnW0-ZVUMO8mhWQ8bk_qsiQ==

I have not yet read the summary or the full report but I am reliably informed that it makes harrowing reading. Armongold on Armongold TV has read out the full report live!!!!!! My wife is listening to it in another room as I type this!

All thoughts gratefully received.

New Zealand - The Bill To Define Women and Men

We are, of course, closely following this crucially important Bill which is being urged on by the NZ Terfs. Katrina Biggs on her substack, A B’Old Woman provides us with an update:

The nonsense argument of the former Mayor of Christchurch, Lianne Dalziel, against the bill to define women and men in NZ law.

Notably, she was the Mayor who announced at the opening of Linwood Pool that men were included in the women’s swim session if they were “transgender women, or identified as being women”.

Jun 19, 2026

In this column, I’m going to show you an example of the kind of argument being made against the bill to define women and men in NZ legislation. I’ll be using former Mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel’s recent comment piece in Newsroom for this.

To be fair, Lianne Dalziel is far from the only seemingly intelligent person to make nonsense arguments against this bill. For example, the Opportunity Party – a minor political party, who’ve never been in Parliament, but whom the mainstream media inexplicably love –also made a nonsense submission to the select committee to oppose the bill. I haven’t read the submissions from the Greens, Labour or Te Pati Māori (the Māori Party), but I heard the arguments they made against the bill in Parliament, and they were pretty cringe for the most part – i.e. heavy on emotional manipulation and catastrophising, and light on evidence.

With Lianne’s piece, I’ll start by going straight to the end of it, where she says - “I have friends whose adult children are facing significant challenges around their identity. I cannot bear that they become the present-day scapegoats for not addressing the real issues and ensuring the promotion of tolerance, understanding and respect for what makes each of us who we are.”

And there we have it. We’ve lost count of the number of proponents of trans ideology who are blinded by a personal investment in it. Suddenly, it makes sense why Lianne Dalziel, as Christchurch’s mayor, was happy to open the new Linwood Pool in October 2021, with the declaration that “transgender women, and people who identify as being women” were welcome in the women’s session. To be honest, I expect the current mayor, Phil Mauger, would have said it, too, but he just doesn’t care about the matter of males in female spaces, whereas it’s not hard to imagine now that Lianne would have been right on board with it, and maybe even helped it along.

I don’t understand the concept of ‘trans’ becoming “scapegoats”, either. Scapegoats for what? The meaning of scapegoat is a person who is blamed for something that someone else has done. The only conclusion I can come to, is that Lianne thinks that men who say they’re women shouldn’t be penalised for the things that other men do. Well, that would apply to the majority of men, but there’s a certain cohort who believe that men who say they’re women should be given a free pass. What is the difference between them and any other man, apart from the way they dress and what’s in their heads?

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/the-nonsense-argument-of-the-former

UK - Pride

We have often featured singer Louise Distras especially concerning her persecution by the police. Here she explains just why the current iteration of Pride is diametrically opposed to the Pride where she sang in the women’s event at Manchester in 2014!

Why Pride Makes Me Vom

Jun 18, 2026

Pride has turned into a complete and utter disgrace, and I’m not the only one who feels this way. What started out as gay men, lesbians and bisexuals finally getting to celebrate the right to love who they love without shame or outside interference has been thoroughly hijacked, twisted into something grotesque and unrecognisable, and turned into this month long corporate freak show of delusion, public perversion, and straight-up child endangerment. I genuinely can’t stand the sight of it.

Back in 2014 I played the women’s stage at Manchester Pride, and that day is still burned into my memory for all the right reasons. The crowds were packed with actual gay men, lesbians and bi people who were there to dance, laugh, and enjoy themselves properly. It felt real and honest because these were people who had fought hard for years just to be left alone to live their lives openly. There were no kids being shoved into the middle of everything, and no men in drag demanding access to women’s private spaces while calling any woman who pointed out basic biology a bigot. It was simply about adults minding their own business and finally breathing freely after decades of pressure and persecution.

That version of Pride is long dead.

What we’re left with now is a full scale war on reality itself. The original meaning of same-sex attraction has been bulldozed by the TQ+ cult. They’ve forcibly glued transgender ideology onto homosexuality. Two things with nothing in common. They have turned the whole movement into complete chaos. Grown men in cheap wigs and lingerie now storm women’s toilets, changing rooms, sports teams and prisons, while any woman who objects is branded a hateful bigot. Lesbians are bullied as “genital fascists” for refusing “lady dick,” and gay men are shamed for not wanting women in their spaces.

The full piece is here:

https://louisedistras.substack.com/p/why-pride-makes-me-vom

Endpiece

We definitely need some light relief after all of that.

Thanks to Jeremy Wickins for this:

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next part will be as soon as feasible, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.