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Petal's avatar
Petal
10h

My pugs beat Jeremy’s cats , I get a slap in the pus from princess 2 when it’s time to get up 🐾

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Mick Bolton's avatar
Mick Bolton
3h

''Trans women cannot be held in female prisons, court rules''

This is a victory for trans women prisoners everywhere! ... they can now be detained in a prison where they can be 'serviced' by men in a heterosexual fashion rather than having to 'convert' to lesbianism had they been incarcerated with a load of bean flickers and be forced to 'kiss the baby' every night!

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