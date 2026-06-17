Buy me a coffee

The news and views continue to flood into Dusty Towers but we are keeping this to a one parter so it is long, dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

We need a poem for Terf Month so here is Aja the Empress and You Ain’t Me.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Stop Press - WPATH Sued!

The Federal Trade Commission, along with Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas, today filed a lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), alleging the organization has provided the means for medical providers to make false and unsubstantiated claims to parents in order to sell pediatric medical transition services.

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2026/06/ftc-states-sue-world-professional-association-transgender-health-over-deceptive-claims-regarding-treatment-children

UK and Ireland - State Control and Freedom of Expression

In the last update we featured EDI Jester warning of the UK Government moving towards Digital ID which will potentially destroy freedom of speech and expression. Lucy Beney picks up the theme and Paddy Manning in Gript News picks up the theme in Ireland. All thoughts gratefully received.

‘Sexting’, Social Media and Society

A scattergun attack on internet use and social media is not going to solve a problem deeply rooted in culture’s contaminated soil.

Jun 15, 2026

Today, the UK government unveiled a raft of measures designed to control and limit social media use by young people. These are likely to be largely ineffective – as Australia is discovering – while seriously compromising civil liberties for all. Facial recognition technology, along with formal ID, is likely to be employed to decide what can be viewed and by whom, setting a dangerous precedent.

While much of what I have written below applies more widely to social media, it is not my intention to cover these new proposals today. Instead, I am focusing on the more specific issue of the exchanging of what are widely known as ‘nudes’ by children, and which was tackled separately by the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Watching the UK government thrash around, to try to address the “horrific issue” – the Prime Minister’s words – of children sending nude or semi-nude photos to each other and to strangers, is embarrassing. It demonstrates how out-of-touch our leaders are, and how cowardly, in their reluctance to look below the surface and start to address the deep-rooted social problems which have given rise to this behaviour, and allowed it to flourish.

Social phenomena do not arise in a vacuum. Big tech did not invent ‘sexting’ – neither did children. The ubiquitous sending of explicit photographs has emerged from a society over-sexualised almost to the point of derangement, along with a complete abdication of adult responsibility. Big tech just made it easy.

“You can’t buck the market”, said Margaret Thatcher almost forty years ago. And she was right. That is, however, exactly what the powers-that-be are trying to do, in exerting the appearance of control over the online world. It hasn’t worked with drugs – and it won’t work with ‘sexting’.

Instead, a thorough and unflinching examination of the demand-side of the equation is needed. Why and how do large numbers of children and young people feel compelled to expose themselves, physically and emotionally, online?

Sexualising School

On 8th June, the government declared that Britain will become the first country in the world to make it impossible for children to take, share or view naked pictures on their devices. Without any hint of irony, Sir Keir Starmer declared, “When it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option. Nobody gets a free pass”.

Except they do. Every week, organisations are invited into both primary and secondary schools up and down the land to talk about ‘sex positivity’, and to discuss ‘gender, sex and relationship diversity’. For the uninitiated, this effectively means teaching that anything goes – covered only with a fig-leaf footnote on the importance of ‘consent’, which entirely overlooks the pressures exerted on children, who are marinating in this environment.

Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) in schools is often delivered by activists-turned-‘experts’, whose ‘lived experience’, however niche, is everything. All that matters, it seems, is not being ‘judgemental’ or – as the therapy world puts it – not ‘yucking someone else’s yum’. If you want to vomit now, please do.

The full piece is here:

https://lucybeney.substack.com/p/sexting-social-media-and-society

PADDY MANNING: Euro Digital ID: One App to Rule them All

June 15, 2026

Bigger boys are making them do it, bigger boys far, far away in Brussels. This time it’s Euro Digital ID Wallet, an idea with the sort of superficial attraction of bubblegum flavoured ice-cream, or recreational heroin, with the mild downsides of suffocating surveillance, vastly increased state power, and a government gate-keeping your internet use.

The EU has mandated all member states to implement an app, the EU Digital Identity Wallet “which can link their national digital identities with proof of other personal attributes like driving licenses, diplomas, and bank accounts.” Thus there will be a digital passport for online interactions by the end of this year, a Government App (two words to strike fear into a heart of stone) which will contain everything from your birth certificate, to your bank card, to cryptographic keys, to your academic qualifications for instant easy digital use right across the EU.

The EU Digital ID has been burbling along since 2014 when the first regulations were made to establish a standardized, cross-border system of electronic identification, but the 2024 Regulation is aimed not just at government agencies and services but also private industry adoption.

While Eurocrats insist this app is voluntary, the growing insistence by the Irish Government and the Commission on “Digital Age Verification” will mean it will be as voluntary as eating or breathing.

Nanny statists have see-sawed from the idea of the internet as a vital lifeline for all children, rescuing them from their families, to needing the state to ban children from all access to social media entirely. Age Verification is sold as child protection which puts it beyond debate as a concept: to oppose it is to side with predators, defend online bullying & PornHub access for twelve year olds.

That High Moral Ground-ism ignores that everybody who uses the internet will have to verify their age with a government Digital ID. On the internet nobody knows you are a dog, so everybody is going to have to have their dog licence. That makes governments the gatekeepers of the internet.

The very existence of a compulsory ID Scheme which links every single aspect of your documented life, enables an automated surveillance state & social credit society that is nightmarishly Orwellian. Expressed the wrong opinion? Read Gript? Bought more than your allocated meat ration or travelled too far this week? We can see you, citizen. Mission creep hasn’t far to crawl to make that horror a reality.

The Irish Government has an abysmal record on ID cards. For 15 years successive governments fought to impose National Identity Card in the form of the Public Service card, only for its own Data Protection Commission to rule its expanded use illegal. The DPC also ruled that the continued use of “biometric facial templates” and of associated facial matching tech (the so called “SAFE II” Registration) for the card was completely banned by the government’s own GDPR regulations. The government’s response to this legal double slap down? To use the discredited, illegal card as the basis of the Irish version of the EU Digital ID.

The Age Verification power grab appeals to both Dublin & Brussels. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her closest ally in the Commission, Henna Virkkunen, issued a joint statement to mark the roll out of the EU’s Digital Age Verification, worth quoting for its bizarre, terrifying insight into how powerful Eurocrats look at our basic freedoms and what they intend to do;

“This is not the first time the Commission comes forward with an innovative solution to a new problem. We all remember the COVID pandemic. Our world came to a complete standstill. But as we came out of lockdowns and as vaccines were available, the Commission developed the COVID app in record time – three months –, to help bring us back to normal life, in a safe way. With a scan of our COVID certificates, we could go to a concert or board a plane to travel again, etcetera. 78 countries across 4 continents were using this app, so it was as huge success. And now we have taken this success and applied it to the age verification app. It follows the same principles, the same model.”

The frank admission that the pandemic is seen by some in the Commission as a successful pilot program for social control is hardly surprising given that Virkkunen, the tech and security commissioner, is an outspoken opponent of the right to free speech, using the wonderfully circular “Illegal Hate Speech is not part of Freedom of Speech” to justify crushing EU citizens right to criticise what the Dolores Jane Umbridges have put beyond comment.

Australia pioneered the age restriction rules, moving last December to ban under 16s from social media: by March more than two thirds of children had worked around the ban. Backers of the restrictions called for a more Draconian ban and much, much more enforcement. Fail more is always the Golden Rule of government.

If the prospect of an enforced national ID card being necessary to be allowed to read your WhatsApp messages is not enough to worry you, then its security should be. There is mounting evidence that the app is being coded so sloppily that your wallet, a hacker’s treasure trove of identity documents, is about as well protected as a coffee cart in a hurricane.

EuroSmart, the European Association for the digital security industry has been blistering in its criticism. Citing the ease with which the system can be hacked, the organisation said it would leave citizens struggling to prove that financial fraud or terrorism committed with their stolen identity was not their responsibility.

We should not have to ask permission from the government, nor seek dodgy licences, to use the internet. We must not hand the government here, or in Brussels, a Digital ID scheme that can turn our world into a digital version of Jeremy Bentham’s Panopticon, a prison designed so inmates are perpetually under observation.

We are not the threat, the Government is.

https://gript.ie/paddy-manning-euro-digital-id-one-app-to-rule-them-all/

UK - The Job Application and The Arts Council

Author and poet, Polly Clark on her substack, Monday Night Reads explains how, in making a job application, she was faced with the Gender Borg and looks further at the captured Arts Council:

The Job Application

A cautionary tale

Jun 15, 2026

The Arts Council mandated Diversity and Inclusion Recruitment Survey — first question. Apart from the grammatical errors (assigned to?) and the mysterious Option 4, ‘gender’ is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act, whilst sex is, and there is no sex question. It was impossible for me to answer this question accurately.

Dear Reader

A few weeks ago I applied for a part time post teaching on the Writing Poetry MA for the Arts Council funded Poetry School.

The Poetry School was founded in 1997 by the poets Pascale Petit, Mimi Khalvati and Jane Duran, offering classes in poetry in London, and, later expanding in a kind of franchise arrangement across the country, where poets can run their own affiliated courses. With Arts Council England funding they have grown further and now also run an MA in Writing Poetry in collaboration with University of Newcastle.

The advertised MA tutor post is part-time, based in London, with poet Glyn Maxwell as co-tutor.

Why did this post catch my eye? The call for applications was different for a start. Sent by email by the co-CEO James Travelyan to the Poetry School mailing list, it thereby reached out to poets, not only academics. These days a poet or writer being employed to teach at university level because of their body of work is a vanishing rarity. Writing and ‘the Academy’ have merged, and a PhD in writing is now more valuable than the writing itself. So this stood out. Intrigued, I thought it worth looking at the job spec.

The spec asked for someone ‘established’ in the UK poetry world as a key requirement. My 25 year retrospective Afterlife: New and Selected Poems has just been published, to considerable acclaim (some of it Schrödinger’s acclaim in that it vanished when published, but still).

Also unusual was that the post asked for a CV and personal statement, rather than an online form. This is almost extinct as a practice now, and gave me confidence that they were interested in my variety of established – poet rather than academic; someone who would shine with this old-school approach.

The more I read the job spec, the more of a potential match I felt there was. I have attached this document, and my application, as PDFs so you can see the two together.

Ma Tutor In Writing Poetry Job Description 2026

80.2KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Pollyclark Application For Ma Tutor

146KB ∙ PDF file

Download

So energised was I that I overlooked the glaring red flags. In retrospect I should have pointed out to the Poetry School that they were operating unlawfully, and then bowed gracefully out. I have done this before. But, reader, I need to eat – and I thought I had a chance.

The first of these glaring flags was the Diversity and Inclusion Survey which all applicants are requested to fill in. This is to collect data for the Arts Council. This one was incorrect, muddling sex and gender, such that I could not answer it accurately, and any data collected through it is highly questionable. Those of us who have been on receiving end of discrimination over our gender critical beliefs are worn out by explaining the same thing over and over: gender is not a protected characteristic – data for this does not need to be collected. Sex is a protected characteristic, and data for this needs to be collected.

The full piece is here:

https://pollyclark.substack.com/p/the-job-application

England - Chelsea and Westminster Gender Clinic

Kellie-Jay Keen looks at the NHS funded ‘gender surgeries’ at the Chelsea and Westminster Clinic ( and note that there will be a protest there on 11 September):

By contrast, Karen Davis (all the way from New York!) reports on New Victoria Hospital in Kingston upon Thames stopping surgeries for larping women from 01 December. If anyone has any more information on this please let us know.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/uk-hospital-stops-mutilating-women

England - Wiltshire Pride

In the last update we looked at Sarah Phillimore challenging the involvement of Wiltshire Police in the local Pride event. Kellie-Jay Keen has been pressing Wiltshire Council around the planning applications to allow the flying of the so called ‘Progress Pride’ flag. I wrote about the need for planning permission last year ( this was originally behind a paywall but I have now made it available for everyone): https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/flags-of-convenience

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oBiAd9eDjI&t=192s

UK - Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report

Kevin Lister is suing the school he taught at and who sacked him for refusing to call a girl a boy. We reported on Kevin’s case here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/they-call-me-trinity?utm_source=publication-search

I will leave Kevin to explain how our Terf Wars link in with the rape gangs scandal and he also talks about having read Rupert Lowe’s report from the Inquiry. For those outside the UK (and possibly some of those within the UK given the lack of coverage), Rupert Lowe is the head of the Restore Britain Party and has organised a privately funded Inquiry into the rape gangs and that Inquiry has now reported. Please consider donating to Kevin’s tribunal case which is coming up later this year.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fight-transgender-madness-in-the-education-system

C.J. Strachan reports on how the lamestream media are ignoring this report and it has only been properly covered by The Telegraph and GB News:

https://cjstrachan.substack.com/p/the-medias-silence-on-the-restore

The States - Single Sex Spaces

Kara Dansky looks at the case of Olympus Spa v Armstrong about single sex spaces, a case that is now probably proceeding to the US Supreme Court and has become known (due to a dissenting opinion at Court of Appeal stage) as the “swinging dicks” case. Kara provides a detailed examination of some of the policies and laws of States who allow larping men into female only spaces.

Where in the US can women expect single-sex spaces in places of public accommodation?

And what the heck is a “place of public accommodation” anyway?

Jun 15, 2026

I was recently nerding out with a fellow TERF lawyer about state laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of “gender identity” in places of public accommodation. This conversation prompted me to do a little digging into the states that prohibit places of public accommodation from discriminating against people on the basis of “gender identity.”

Bear with me, please. I’ll explain.

The context of our conversation was the case of Olympus Spa v. Armstrong. This is a case in which a man (“transgender woman”) brought a female-only nude spa before the Washington State Human Rights Commission. He argued that Washington state law prohibits places of public accommodation like the spa from discriminating against him on the basis of his “gender expression or identity.”

The reason he was able to do this is that Washington state law prohibits places of public accommodation from discriminating against people on the basis of sexual orientation, and it defines sexual orientation to include “gender expression or identity.” He won before the state Human Rights Commission.

So, a straight man who calls himself a woman successfully argued that a female-only nude spa discriminated against him on the basis of his sexual orientation. I’m terribly sorry this is all so confusing. This is just where we are in the land of gender flippity-flam (full credit to Dr. P for that phrase).

The spa then sued the state Human Rights Commission in federal district court and lost. The case went up on appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, where a 3-judge panel affirmed the district court’s decision against the spa. The spa then asked the 9th Circuit to rehear the matter en banc (full court). The full court declined to rehear the case.

The case has come to be known as “the swinging dicks case” because a judge named Lawrence VanDyke dissented from the decision not to rehear the case in an opinion that began “This is a case about swinging dicks.” I wish I were kidding. Again, this is just where we are in the land of gender flippity-flam.

The spa is expected to ask the Supreme Court to take the case. This TERF lawyer and I were nerding out about what the best legal theory might be if the Supreme Court takes the case. We agreed that whatever the best legal theory might be, the underlying problem is that we have states all over the country that prohibit places of public accommodation from discriminating against people on the basis of their “gender identities.”

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/where-in-the-us-can-women-expect

The States - Round Up and Assault on the Mat

In one of her excellent general round ups, Kara Dansky reports on Loudon County getting back in the news:

Loudoun County, Virginia, is, in a word, a mess. Under oath, the county school superintendent told the US Congress that federal law requires the county to allow men to be in women’s locker rooms. This is, of course, not true. One could wonder if this superintendent is relying on former President Biden’s rewrite of the Title IX regulations in order to make this proclamation, but surely he has lawyers who have told him that the rewrite was vacated in its entirety in January 2025 and that the current administration has made it very clear that it will interpret Title IX such that sex means sex.

It is being reported that a Loudoun County Public Schools teacher is “using school resources to lobby Congress and solicit signatures in defense of” this very superintendent. Someone should maybe tell this teacher that such conduct is a very poor use of judgment, to say the least.

Regular readers will remember that in 2021, a boy was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl in a girls’ bathroom in Loudoun County. He was wearing a dress and permitted to be in the girls’ bathroom because he had a girl “gender identity.” A few years later, the girls’ family sued the school system for $30 million. I’m not sure what’s going on with that case, but I do know that earlier this year, the county settled a suit involving two boys who were punished for complaining about a girl filming them in the boys’ bathroom in a different Loudoun County school.

I was in Loudoun County twice in 2021 to tell the school board that its policy of allowing boys’ to use the girls’ bathrooms was terrible. Here is a picture of me and a bunch of other TERFs outside the school administration building, making that very point:

This most recent news out of Loudoun County follows a story about a man named Richard Cox who is being prosecuted for indecent exposure and sexual assault after being found in various women’s locker rooms in Arlington and Fairfax Counties, also in Virginia. I wrote about those cases for paid subscribers.

These Virginia counties really need to get their sh*t together.

The main story is about a lawsuit recently filed on behalf of a 15-year-old girl who was forced to compete against a male wrestler. The suit says that he assaulted her by digitally penetrating her vagina. We have previously reported on this here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-cheap-detective?utm_source=publication-search

The main discussion of this is behind the paywall. The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/assault-on-the-mat

Australia - Sall Grover

Sall Grover has lodged her appeal with the High Court. She reports here. Please consider donating to Sall’s case:

Giggle Case Update

Special Leave Application accepted by the High Court

I wanted to personally share an important update with you.

On 12 June 2026, our Special Leave Application to the High Court of Australia was filed and formally accepted.

This is a significant step. We are now asking Australia’s highest court to review the Full Federal Court’s decision in the Giggle v Tickle case.

The issues at stake go far beyond one app. They concern the meaning of “sex” in Australian law and whether women retain the right to single-sex spaces and services based on biological sex.

While we don’t yet know if the High Court will grant special leave to hear the full appeal, the fact that our application has been accepted means these important questions are now before the Court.

“This case is not just about one app or one individual. It is about whether women in Australia still have the right to single-sex spaces based on biological sex. These issues are of profound national importance.”



— Sall Grover

None of this would have been possible without your support. Thousands of people have contributed to this campaign, shared our story, and stood with us. I am truly grateful.

Our legal team — led by Senior Counsel Ian Neil SC, along with Leigh Howard, Dr Megan Blake as co-Counsel and Tom Ledger and Aaron McDonald from Pragma Lawyers — has worked incredibly hard to reach this point.

We will keep you updated as we learn whether the High Court grants special leave. In the meantime, please find the official media release attached.

If you would like to continue supporting this important fight, you can donate here:

Donate Here

Thank you again for standing with Giggle.

With sincere gratitude,

Sall Grover

This Never Happens - Ireland

Niamh Uí Bhriain in Gript News reports:

Trans childcare worker offered child ‘big kiss’ as prize

June 12, 2026

With so many fast-breaking and controversial stories in the news this week, a ruling from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in relation to a childcare worker named Aleena Starshine may have gone unnoticed, though it was picked up by Darragh McDonagh for the Daily Mail.

Starshine was mostly described in news reports as ‘she’ and as “identifying as female” but it’s obvious from the photos and further reading that this is a man in women’s clothing. The daft name is also a giveaway, to be honest: Starshine is not a surname, though people are free to change their name, just as they are free, under the ludicrous Gender Recognition Act to claim they have changed their sex by simply making a sworn statement.

Starshine brought a case to the WRC claiming that Craoibhin Community Enterprise Centre, a community-based childcare and afterschool provider in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal had discriminated against him. The Centre is a community-based facility focused on providing créche and after-school programs to children from 6 months to 12 years of age.

That might have been an unwise undertaking, since it is now public knowledge that Starshine was sacked for offering a child ‘a free kiss from me ‘ or a “big kiss” as a prize during a safari game in the crèche.

From the Business Plus report on the case:

‘A transgender childcare worker who was sacked from her role after offering an 11-year-old child “a free kiss” as a prize during a game has had her gender discrimination claim dismissed by the Labour Court.

‘At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudication officer Niamh O’Carroll ruled that Aleena Starshine had failed to establish a prima facie case of discrimination.

‘She concluded that her employment had been terminated solely due to valid parental complaints and concerns regarding her professional judgment and safeguarding awareness.’

We further learn that Starshine, commenced employment with the crèche on November 7, 2024, subject to a six-month probationary clause – but that within just four days of the start date, “the respondent had received two separate and independent complaints from parents regarding safeguarding and professional boundaries.”

While one parent submitted a complaint regarding the offer of a “big kiss” as a prize to a child, another parent also complained that Starshine allegedly released a child to an adult without checking the identity of the person collecting them.

As is always supposed to happen following a complaint of this nature, the childcare company suspended Starshine on full pay while an investigation was undertaken. Tusla was also notified, as is best practise when children are involved.

The response of Starshine to the investigation is pretty flabbergasting, in my view. As well as accusations of flawed process and long delays, he tried to claim that the parent who had made the complaint of the child being offered a big kiss was transphobic.

In his telling of events, Starshine was dismissive of the complaints against him, and even suggested that the mother of the child he admitted to offering to “kiss” was being transphobic.

“The letter in the original complaint is highly suggestive of gender discrimination,” Starshine wrote.

Even worse, while he accepted the comment about the kiss had been made, he said it was a joke during a game – and said that the children had laughed and enjoyed it.

Naturally this was found to be unacceptable by the investigators for the Craoibhin Community Enterprise Centre, who said they were particularly concerned that Starshine did not appear to “appreciate or understand why the comment was problematic in a safeguarding context.”

“The Community enterprise also “rejected any suggestion the worker’s gender identity or characteristics had played a role in the termination”, Business Plus said.

The childcare provider emphasised that maintaining parental trust and rigid safeguarding boundaries were core competencies for staff, and, regardless of intent, offering physical affection or a “kiss” as a prize was objectively inappropriate in a professional childcare setting.

The employer stated that it was particularly alarmed by Ms Starshine’s total lack of insight and inability to appreciate why the comment or unverified child handover created inherent safeguarding risks.

The WRC had the good sense not to uphold Starshine’s complaint. Adjudicator Niamh O’Carroll determined that Starshine had failed to demonstrate that he had been the victim of discrimination.

“There are no facts before me from which I could conclude that the Complainant’s employment was terminated on discriminatory grounds related to gender,” O’Carroll wrote in her decision. “The evidence before me clearly demonstrates that the Complainant did not successfully complete her probationary period due to concerns regarding her professional judgement, safeguarding awareness, and recognition of appropriate professional boundaries, and for no other reason.”

Curiously, even despite the busy week, the Irish Times, RTÉ, The Journal and all the other media outlets who typically take an interest in the WRC have not reported on the case. They haven’t spent anytime as others did online finding social media posts from Starshine which indicate a strong dislike for JK Rowling and “terfs”. But there is an additional factor worth considering.

Do employers feel under pressure when investigating these types of complaints lest they end up in front of the WRC accused of transphobia? That’s a factor worth looking into.

https://gript.ie/trans-childcare-worker-offered-child-big-kiss-as-prize/

Horseshoe Theory

Kat Highsmith on her substack explains why the ‘both sides’ theory does not work. As an aside I note that some ‘trans rights activists’ ( referring to the Maya Forstater case) claim that they have a protected characteristic under the Equality Act of belief in ‘gender identity’. Sorry, guys, but your belief has to have at least some basis in reality ( see flat earth theory). As Kat says, ‘one side is wrong’. All thoughts gratefully received.

It Is Not Both Sides. One Side Is Wrong.

There Is No Horseshoe Theory Going on Here

Jun 15, 2026

“Well, I mean, I can see how BOTH sides are the problem!”

I call them the “both sides guys,” and I’ve been seeing them everywhere.

These people have the courage to criticize both sides of the issue here—the people who want to mutilate children and put male criminals in women’s prisons, and the people who want to stop them. That takes a great deal of moral courage. No, really.

Here is an example of the type of genius of which I speak. These are the kinds of responses you hear from those who have the temerity to criticize both sides.

Craig Murray thinks it’s extremist to tell the truth that predatory men in dresses who fight to get into women’s prisons and sports remain men.

Janice Turner won’t call rapey men WITH BEARDS “she,” but she’ll hand out pronouns like cookies to the good boys who don’t rape and maybe shave once in a while because reality is rude. She doesn’t want to be a big ol’ meany like the ultras who actually tell the truth consistently with the knowledge that this is a language-based agenda. Now, how does she know if any of these men have committed rape and just got away with it?

Because it’s both sides, you see.

People like this are dim-witted or cowards or ignorant or maybe sometimes all three.

In politics, the “both sides” reference is sometimes called the “horseshoe theory,” as popularized by French philosopher Jean-Pierre Faye in his 1972 book Théorie du récit.

While two sides have divergent ideological goals (Bolshevism vs. fascism), the theory proposes their behavior, tactics, and rhetoric can converge and mirror each other.

For example, the government of the Soviet Union came to closely resemble and arguably surpassed the fascistic governments of Italy and Germany when it came to violation of individual freedoms and suppressive secret police, even though they were opponents in World War II.

George Orwell, of course, noticed this reality and wrote Animal Farm and 1984 with these themes in mind.

Here is the problem with this theory—it is not applicable because we aren’t talking about economic philosophy, militarism, or political tactics.

We are talking about cold, hard truth about basic biological facts and objective reality. There is no philosophy to be had here.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/it-is-not-both-sides-one-side-is

The Sexologists

We have often referred on this substack to the sexologists who took a major part in constructing the Gender Borg but it is always useful reminding ourselves of this history. As done by Donovan Cleckley on the substack, Fairer Disputations. And they are: Havelock Ellis, Magnus Hirschfeld, Harry Benjamin, Alfred Kinsey, and John Money.

https://fairerdisputations.substack.com/p/sexologys-fathers

Endpiece

From Dusty

For Petal 😊

And for the England fans:

“They think it’s all over”.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Friday or Saturday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.