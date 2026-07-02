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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
7h

The JK Rowling riposte to the BBC reminds me just how authoritarian and captured by ideology Labour is. Labour wants to censor what we see on line in favour of ‘trusted’ sources such as the BBC, which has been spewing misinformation, disinformation and outright propaganda for years. It has become the mouthpiece of the woke left/Labour. It’s been hard enough to wake people up to gender ideology even with freely available online pieces. Just imagine the levels of gaslighting and lying the govt will indulge in if they censor everything and use the lying BBC even more as a mouthpiece.

#BeMoreDissident

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13 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Patricia Baker-Cassidy's avatar
Patricia Baker-Cassidy
14h

Like zillions of other people, I am filled with insensate rage by the media's use of the fictitious term "transgender girls/ women". As with the mainstream press coverage of the Idaho decision that boys sport is for boys, and girls sport is for girls.

SO - over and over - I write to the paper I read most often, I remind them that "facts are sacred". I tell them repeatedly that I cancelled my subscription (£135 p.a.) because of their insistent pretence that people can change sex. (Today's letter: " Have some sections of the Guardian team abandoned the mission: Comment is free… but facts are sacred? I cancelled my subscription because The Guardian editorial team allows the pretence that men can be women. Thus we read nonsense like: “Idaho became the first state to ban transgender girls from school sports...” Idaho simply banned boys from girls' sport in the interests of safety and fairness. etc etc)

Of course, they never print any letter I send that addresses their pro "trans" bias.

BUT I KEEP ON. AND ON.

And maybe, just maybe, if loads of other people did the same - sent a reprimanding nudge - the editorial teams & the subscription managers might start taking notice?

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