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Ok, dear readers, hope you enjoyed Terf Month and we are now back to the film series - please do put your thinking caps on for films that are not in the list - see below.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Maiden is a 2018 British documentary written and directed by Alex Holmes about Tracy Edwards ( now a major Terf!) and the crew of the ocean-racing yacht Maiden as they compete as the first all-woman crew in the 1989-1990 Whitbread Round The World Race.

The film begins with Edwards recalling her childhood in England: the death of her father due to a heart attack when she was 10, and her mother’s remarriage to an abusive alcoholic who moved the family to Wales. After being expelled from school at the age of 16, Edwards ran away from home and travelled in Europe, ending up in Greece, where she became a stewardess aboard a yacht and learned to sail on her way to the Americas. She became passionate about the Whitbread Round the World Race and met King Hussein of Jordan, who encouraged her to sign on as a cook and the only woman on the crew of a yacht that competed in the 1985-86 race.

After the race, despite widespread scepticism, Edwards announced that she was putting together an all-female crew for the next round-the-world race in 1989-90.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill

We are, obviously, following the progress of this evil Bill and Sex Matters address the completely made up or totally exaggerated evidence from the other side. I hope someone is doing a Freedom of Information Act request. If you want help crawling through the documents, let me know. I’ve done it before in other contexts! If I remember rightly there were twelve A4 folders of redacted documents that I had to analyse after a court ordered their release! Nightmare!!!

The £360,000 helpline that didn’t ring

Jul 02, 2026

Why is the government claiming to have evidence that 90,000 people a year suffer conversion therapy when almost no cases were ever reported to its national helpline?

When the government unveiled its draft bill to criminalise so-called “conversion practices” on 25th June, ministers and officials said they had evidence of a serious problem.

For proof, equalities minister Olivia Bailey pointed to a newly published report by LGBT charity Galop. It was described as containing “hundreds of case studies” demonstrating widespread abuse taking place across Britain today. The Cabinet Office claimed to have evidence of tens of thousands of people being victimised. But dig into the numbers and the picture changes dramatically.

Read Conversion therapy: still not illegal – or still not happening?

Following the evidence

Galop’s report Still not illegal: Evidence of modern-day conversion practices from Galop’s frontline services analyses case notes the charity collected between 2022 and 2025. It is presented as “some of the strongest evidence yet” that conversion practices are widespread.

Researchers examined records from around 13,500 Galop clients over three years. From those they identified:

371 potential cases of conversion practice

195 cases with sufficient detail for analysis

just 132 recent cases

only 29 cases that came through any of Galop’s helplines.

Only 51 clients approached Galop seeking help specifically because of alleged conversion practices. Most were already receiving support for issues such as domestic abuse, “honour”-based abuse, forced marriage, sexual violence, homelessness or asylum issues. That hardly suggests an epidemic requiring the creation of new criminal offences.

Meanwhile the Cabinet Office is citing a debunked Stonewall survey that claims tens of thousands of people are undergoing exorcism every year.

The Ban Conversion Therapy coalition of campaigning organisations has more members than the number of “case studies” of conversion therapy reported by Galop in Still not illegal.

The full piece is here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/the-360000-helpline-that-didnt-ring

UK - Is Dr Cass a Svengali?

Well, my answer has become ‘yes’. Over to Transgender Trend. Let us know what you think.

Abuse of a two and a half year-old child

June 30, 2026

Through asking a question in the House of Lords Hilary Cass has exposed a shocking case of an eleven year-old boy who as a toddler was told by his parents he is a girl and has lived his whole life believing he is a girl ever since.

The question Cass was asking was about the eligibility of eleven year-olds for the puberty blockers trial and whether it should be politicians or doctors making the decision. An unremarkable question. The case study Cass used to support her case was anything but. It should be a wake up call to everyone about the reality of the profound harms caused to children by the idea of ‘gender affirmation.’

The case Cass described was of a boy who has been affirmed and treated as a girl for his whole life since the age of two. At age eleven he refuses to leave his room and will not go to secondary school for fear of being ‘outed’ as a boy. As a result of his inactivity he now has weak bones.

This is the full transcript:

“I ask noble lords to consider the case of a child who I will call Jo who was a biological male, socially transitioned at two and a half by his parents. At eleven, she – which I say advisedly because the chances of her reverting to her biological gender is vanishingly remote – she has been in stealth and will not go to secondary school because she is so afraid of being outed in that environment. She’s now refusing to come out of her room except very rarely and she now has weak bones, not as a result of puberty blockers but through inactivity. I ask the noble lady the minister should her subsequent treatment be decided by politicians or by the clinicians who are looking after her?”

Cass, in a few sentences about an eleven year-old, has made the strongest case yet against not only the low age limit for the puberty blockers trial but the premise of the trial itself. In addition, she has inadvertently exposed the act of ‘social transition’ as the child abuse it really is. We know more cases exist but they generally remain hidden from public view and they are certainly not openly talked about in parliament. Now it is undeniable that children are being harmed, we heard it from Cass herself.

It is the first time we have heard public admission that social transition is not reversible.

How could it be for a toddler brought up to believe he is the opposite sex? This boy has had a whole childhood as a girl – that’s as far as he understands. It has been reinforced every day: at school, at home, on holidays, on Christmases and birthdays, on all the important events of childhood. He has experienced them all ‘as a girl.’ Completely dissociated from the reality of his body, he has lived his whole life as something he is not, without knowing it. How could he know when his whole world has told him a lie?

To be clear, a two and a half year-old child is at the stage where they are unlikely to be speaking in full sentences and are repeating words without understanding what they mean. This child is highly likely to have still been in nappies when his parents told him he was a girl. A child of this age is learning about the world by testing reality and by what adults tell them. Internalising this information before understanding it, this child’s development was distorted right from the start. The child had no way of knowing this.

The full piece is here:

https://www.transgendertrend.com/abuse-two-and-a-half-year-old-child/

UK - Beam Me Up, Scotty - The Menopausal Man

I’m going to start a new ‘Beam Me Up, Scotty’ series for those stories that are just completely beyond the pale. Is there anyone out there who doesn’t know what I’m talking about!! Just in case:

https://www.google.com/search

Here’s the first one care of JK Rowling:

J.K. Rowling

@jk_rowling

A man (Samantha Tempest, here abbreviated to ST) is arguing in court that he belongs in a group for menopausal women. It is pointed out to him that menopause is the cessation of ovulation and that, being a man who never started, let alone ceased, ovulating he does not belong in such a group. He disagrees. He says he’s had ‘menopausal symptoms’ like hot flushes and brain fog. This is like me claiming to have been in the army because I once shot an air rifle and quite like khaki.

1 Jul 2026

https://x.com/jk_rowling/status/2072330308335051042?s=58

Kellie-Jay and the Met Police

Kellie-Jay reports, amongst other things, that the man who threatened to cut her throat, has been charged. Hooray!

US Supreme Court Judgment

We have, of course, been following this excellent judgment. Kara Dansky looks at the melt down from the Gender Borg!

No one has been banned from sports

Jul 01, 2026

…………..

On Tuesday June 30, the US Supreme Court announced that states may, consistent with federal law and the US Constitution, maintain single-sex sports.

That is, the states of Idaho and West Virginia (and the 25 other states that protect single-sex sports) may maintain girls’ sports for girls and boys’ sports for boys.

And yet, many people have insisted that this means a complete ban for all “transgender” athletes from sports entirely. This is not true, and most of the people propagating this narrative probably know it.

I and many others have spent countless hours since Tuesday morning correcting this lie on social media.

This is me, correcting NBC Out:

This is me, correcting California state senator Scott Wiener (who has done more than anyone to shred women’s sex-based rights throughout his state):

I was a bit more harsh with him, because I know he knows the truth.

This is Sall Grover, correcting Politico from all the way in Australia:

And here is the queen, correcting the BBC:

There are many other examples.

Here is the full piece:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/no-one-has-been-banned-from-sports

Kat Highsmith also deals with the judgment …and eventually gets on to Chase Strangio and Ellen Page!

Chase Strangio & Ellen Page & Queerness & Transness

The Supreme Court Got It...Almost

Jul 01, 2026

Well, it’s finally here.

By that, I mean the United States Supreme Court decision which states the obvious…males don’t belong in female sports (revolutionary).

If you haven’t read the decision for Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., please click here because it reinforces what has been clear since the beginning to those who have paid attention.

And that is this—in a language-based agenda such as this, words are everything.

Brett Kavanaugh wrote the opinion for the majority, and he does an overall satisfactory job because he generally avoids calling male athletes “she” and doesn’t refer to them as “transgender girls.”

He does state that “B.P.J.” (“Becky Pepper-Jackson”) in West Virginia “socially transitioned,” which is a blunder because there is no such thing.

All males are biological. There are no non-biological males. Female and male, as classes, are by definition biological because sex is biology, and we are physical beings. Imagine using the term “biological horse” as if there are non-biological horses somewhere out there grazing in a pasture.

However, all in all, he does a fairly competent job of addressing the important of sex as there are only two (female and male), which is the entire basis of Title IX (hence “on the basis of sex”) and the application of equal protection here. No males belong on the female team because “trans” is not real.

Clarence Thomas does slightly better as he flat-out states that men who think they’re women simply aren’t women. He very wisely does not use “transgender” or even “transsexual” here.

It is a mistake to use “gender dysphoria” as though it is something real, since it isn’t, but the fake term does exist in the DSM, so Thomas characterizes it as a mental state.

It would have been much more effective and true if Thomas stated “gender dysphoria” does not exist since the term obfuscates that this phenomenon is generally fetish or abuse trauma. We will get there eventually, but it is helpful that he says sex is binary and immutable. It should go without saying, but it doesn’t.

Thomas also correctly states that to use language to obscure reality is to lie to the public. To call a man a woman, of any kind, is a lie, and that is what “trans” is.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/chase-strangio-and-ellen-page-and

Dusty - in passing, I agree with Dr Miriam Grossman that ‘gender dysphoria’ is a symptom not a condition.

Karen Davis on her substack, You’re Kiddin’, Right? also welcomes the judgment.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/us-supreme-court-allows-states-to

It seems to me that, in the Red States, the States are neck a neck with Terf Island….but the problem remains the Blue States (ie. the Democrat States).

UK - Education

EDI Jester has been doing a lot of work on education and here he lambasts the politicisation of the curriculum:

A Clockwork Curriculum: Politicising Your Children – 10 Egregious Examples of Woke Ideology in PSHE

Jul 02, 2026

Parents and governors cannot rely on Ofsted to police partisan content on gender, race, or environmental activism. Real accountability must come from direct citizen challenge at school level and pressure on the DfE and other bodies.

Schools that adopt the many free and partisan PSHE [ Personal, Social, Health, and Economic] educationand associated resources without substantial adaptation risk breaching political impartiality rules under the Education Act 1996.

Many materials repeatedly present contested ideological positions, such as gender identity, critical race and EDI frameworks on systemic prejudice, feminist analyses of power and misogyny, and justice-oriented environmentalism, as neutral PSHE content or uncontroversial fact.

This falls way short of the legal duty to offer balanced presentation of opposing views on controversial issues.

Ofsted, like much of the education establishment, remains influenced by woke priorities. It has shown little real appetite for robustly enforcing political impartiality in PSHE.

Schools using these ideological frameworks often receive favourable judgements provided they demonstrate “inclusion” and “diversity.”

Even the 2025 statutory RSHE [ Relationships, Sex, and Health Education ] guidance now in force, which demands caution on gender ideology and adherence to biological sex facts, remains a weak and pathetic stance in the face of the onslaught of politicised materials being used in schools, as does KCSiE [Keeping children safe in education ] which has loopholes for Trans and Gender.

Responsible schools should build their curriculum directly from age old principles of the Western Canon and classical education which emphasises evidence, reason, individual agency and cultural transmission over contested ideologies.

This reinforces the impartiality duty rather than relying on the ideologically slanted frameworks of KCSiE, the PSHE guidance, or the upcoming curriculum rewrite under Becky Francis.

This will likely provide cover under the Education Act 1996 and in particular Section 406 which forbids the promotion of partisan political views in teaching and Section 407 which requires reasonably practicable steps to secure balanced presentation of opposing views on political issues.

Unfortunately, this is often being ignored wholesale, and it’s time that egregious wrong was put right.

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/a-clockwork-curriculum-politicising

Ireland - Easons Bookstores

Easons is a giant bookstore chain in Ireland. The Natural Women’s Council reports on X:

Natural Womens Council

@NaturalWomensIE

IS EASONS GROOMING AGE 5?



From an angry grandmother:



“Hi Jana, today my daughter went into Easons in Galway to get supplies for her daughters starting in Junior Infants in September. This Pride guide was in the bag when she got home. To say I’m furious is an understatement! It is given free - they just said there’s a free book in there.”.



On this Guide are some highly inappropriate books that are sexually explicit and indoctrinating.

1 Jul 2026

https://x.com/NaturalWomensIE/status/2072334062237130873

New Zealand - The Definition of Man and Woman Bill

We are closely following the progress of this essential Bill.

Here is the submission from LGB Alliance NZ to the consultation on the Bill:

SUBMISSION ON THE LEGISLATION (DEFINITIONS OF WOMAN AND MAN) AMENDMENT BILL

LGB Alliance NZ has submitted to the Social Services and Community Committee on the Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill.

We support the intent of the Bill but recommend it be strengthened with a clear sex-first structure.



Our submission starts from the Human Rights Act 1993, which protects sex and separately recognises sexual orientation, which means a heterosexual, homosexual, lesbian, and bisexual orientation.

Clear sex definitions are needed so sex-based rights, privacy, dignity, safety, sport, services, data and freedom of expression work properly for everyone, especially women and girls.

For lesbians, gay men and bisexual people, they are also essential to protect sexual orientation, association and the ability to maintain same-sex boundaries. Same-sex boundaries and association are not unlawful discrimination. They are the ordinary expression of sexual orientation, dignity and freedom of association.

If sex is unclear, sexual orientation is unclear. If sex is replaced by gender identity, homosexuality is redefined.

We’ve included a selection of comments from LGB New Zealanders in our submission from our Tell Us Why This Matters to You response to our Open Letter in Support of Clarifying the Meaning of Sex in NZ Law.



Submissions close tomorrow, Thursday 2nd July at 11:59pm. Make you submission here



Click the buttons below to read our submission or make your own.

SEX-BASED TERMS IN LEGISLATION SHOULD BE INTERPRETED BY REFERENCE TO SEX

READ OUR SUBMISSION HERE

Also excellent submission from Maori Terf group Mana Wāhine Kōrero:

https://manawahinekorero.substack.com/p/mana-wahine-korero-submission-on

Since submissions were not restricted to Kiwis, I have put in a brief submission in support of the Bill 😊

I’m sure that will swing it 😂

No Such Thing As A Trans Kid

I think it is important to remember that there really is no such thing as a ‘trans child’ - since you cannot ‘transition’. Lucy Leader on her substack, Bodies get in the way…explains:

“Trans kids”: Not a Product of Nature, But a Result of Adult Intentions

No child has ever been “born in the wrong body” in the entire history of our species

Jul 01, 2026

It doesn’t matter how many flags Jazz waves, he is still a man.

I recently read a fascinating essay written by a woman who claimed to have cured her mental illness by realizing that there was nothing wrong with her in the first place. She began her article with this paragraph:

“For reasons that will become apparent, I don’t actually believe I was ever ‘mentally ill’ to begin with. There was never anything to ‘cure’ in the first place. Nonetheless, I owe my recovery from what was called ‘bipolar disorder’ to a series of encounters with mental health services that were so ridiculous, so illogical and bizarre that I finally lost faith in the diagnostic paradigm that had defined my existence for 20 years. It’s the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me.”

First diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 15, while dealing with the normal stresses that puberty can manifest in girls, every “symptom” she exhibited was taken as something else to be medicated against:

“If I really threw myself in to something I was getting ‘manic’. My doubts and anxieties were signs of ‘depression’. My medication would be adjusted accordingly and I would step back from whatever I was doing to ‘stabilise’. ‘Stability’ was presented to me by my doctors as the essential prerequisite to my achieving anything else in life. I worked hard trying to cultivate this mythical state of perfect neutrality, coming to regard myself as very fragile and brittle, liable to shatter under the slightest stress.

“For 15 years, I lived in a completely maladaptive pattern of medically sanctioned avoidance. Every time I ran away from some quite normal life stressor (and I see now that that really was what I was doing, just running and running for years on end) the belief that I couldn’t cope was reinforced. I had an unhelpful strain of perfectionism anyway, and a deep rooted fear of failure. My subconscious belief was that it was better to quit than risk the humiliation of doing anything less than perfectly. The bipolar diagnosis was the ultimate excuse, presented to those parts of my mind in flight from adulthood as all the proof I needed that I shouldn’t try to face my fears.” (Emphasis added)

Doesn’t this sound just like how “trans children” are created?

Since there is actually no such thing as a trans girl or boy, where are these legions of “born wrong” children coming from?

The full piece is here:

https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/trans-kids-not-a-product-of-nature

Endpiece

From Liz Parker and The Babylon Bee:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DN6LUTLYiBI

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Saturday or Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.