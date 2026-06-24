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Onwards with Part 2!!

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

WPATH - Guilty As Charged!

We first reported on the Federal Trade Commission and four US States suing the World Professional Association for Transgender Health here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/you-will-see-how-strong-we-can-be

Glinner feels this could bring down the Gender Borg. I am not so hopeful though I am hopeful that it will finally bring down WPATH. Who stuck the word ‘World’ on? They did, of course, and then the Gender Borg adopted their spurious and evil guidance. All thoughts gratefully received.

They knew

And they did it anyway.. The FTC case that will end the trans movement

Jun 23, 2026

WPATH paid a team at Johns Hopkins to find out whether transitioning children actually works. The team, led by Dr Karen Robinson, did the reviews, graded the evidence and reported back. It found “little to no evidence.” That was not the answer WPATH wanted, so WPATH made sure the answer never got out. After all, it had written into the arrangement that the research be used “for the benefit of advancing transgender health in a positive manner”. It sat on the inconvenient data, until Robinson was reduced to complaining in writing that WPATH was “trying to restrict our ability to publish.”

It’s a single example, but it lights up the rest of the scandal like floodlights over a stadium. This is not the story of a hard question that one side got wrong in good faith. It’s the story of an organisation that knew it had no evidence, and pressed on anyway. We know all this because on 17 June the Federal Trade Commission, joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas, sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health in a federal court in Fort Worth. WPATH writes the Standards of Care, the document every gender clinic in the West reaches for when a parent asks whether the benefits outweigh the damage.

JK Rowling said that taking down WPATH would be the gender critical Battle of Stalingrad, and here’s what makes this case more than just another skirmish in an endless war. The evidence for it arrives on three separate levels, any one of which would be damning on its own. Put together, they close every exit for the trans movement.

The first level is what WPATH told the public, in writing, under its own name. That medical transition is “medically necessary,” not cosmetic, not elective, but necessary in the way insulin is necessary. That it’s “lifesaving.” That puberty blockers are “fully reversible.” That cross-sex hormones improve mental health, that mastectomies on teenage girls are safe and effective and reliably raise their quality of life, that the whole programme prevents suicide. These are the talking points you hear from trans activists every day. It’s signed, it’s dated, and WPATH can’t disown a word of it.

The second level is what those same people said in private, and it’s the one that rules out an honest mistake. Among themselves, the authors of the Standards of Care admitted that “a global consensus on puberty blockers does not exist” and that a recommendation was “not supported by the data.” A former board member, Dr Erica Anderson, has since conceded there’s barely any long-term research on what blockers do to a developing child. They claimed to use GRADE, the recognised system that forces every recommendation to carry an honest label of the evidence behind it. They rated the evidence for blockers “moderate.” Then, they deleted that rating from the final version, so a “strong recommendation” would imply the high-quality evidence they knew they didn’t have.

‘Rachel’ Levine

And then there are the age limits, which give the game away completely. The draft Standards had minimum ages for surgery. The office of Rachel Levine, at the top of Biden’s health department, leaned on WPATH to take them out, not because the evidence had changed but to deny critics a usable headline. One chapter author laid out the calculation in writing: leave the ages in and “the conservatives” will say WPATH supports “cutting off healthy girl breasts at 15 years old,” take them out and “it doesn’t give them the headline.”

The third level is what all of this did to real children. The case is built partly on sworn statements from the casualties. Detransitioners who were started on this path as kids and are now adults living in the result. Parents who were told to choose between a dead child and a living one. A woman who had her breasts cut off in Texas at fourteen, now grown, who gave written permission to publish the photograph of her scarred chest.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/they-knew

Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender (DIAG Democrats) report on this:

Federal Trade Commission and Four States Sue WPATH

Holding Clinicians Accountable for Fraudulent Claims

Jun 23, 2026

On June 17, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with four states, sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas (where WPATH is headquartered).

According to the FTC’s press release, the suit alleges that:

‘[WPATH] has provided the means for medical providers to make false and unsubstantiated claims to parents in order to sell pediatric medical transition services.’

DIAG welcomes this development.

The sex trait modification—or “gender” medicine—industry lacks evidence of benefit, and has betrayed the trust of all those who care about protecting children and vulnerable adults from harm. Body modification should not be marketed as a medically sound solution to distress. Clinicians are wrongly profiting by pathologizing normal adolescent development, and should be held accountable.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the FTC, Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas. The complaint is publicly available. It is a damning indictment of what WPATH has done to children, young adults, and families.

As DIAG board member Kara Dansky explained in her 2023 book The Reckoning: How the Democrats and the Left Betrayed Women and Girls:

‘The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) started out as the Harry Benjamin International Gender Dysphoria Association (HBIGDA), founded in 1979 by a man named Paul Allen Walker. At its origins, WPATH was basically a merger of the Janus Information Facility (JIF), described as a “referral service for transsexuals affiliated with the University of Texas” in Galveston Texas, the Harry Benjamin Foundation, and the Erickson Educational Foundation (EEF), a non-profit philanthropic organization funded and controlled by Reed Erickson (a woman born Rita Mae Erickson, sometimes referred to as Rita Alma Erickson, who had undergone what was then called a “sex-change” operation conducted by Harry Benjamin himself). The HBIGDA became WPATH in 2007. Its current president is a man named Marci (Mark) Bowers. Bowers brags on his website that he is a “pioneer in the field of Gender Affirmation Surgery,” that he has performed more than 2,250 vaginoplasties and 3,900 “gender-affirming surgeries” overall, and that he has been named the “Transgender Surgery Rock Star,” the “Georgia O’Keefe of Genitalia,” and the “Beyonce of Bottom Surgery.” [ Dusty - or perhaps the Frankenstein of Fake Medicine] He has also served on the board of GLAAD.

‘Throughout the sixties, seventies, and eighties, there emerged a growing field of research in the U.S. into what was then termed “transsexualism.” Earlier in the twentieth century, doctors in Europe had been experimenting with the idea that people could “change sex.” In her 2021 book Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, Helen Joyce tells the story of Einar Wegener, a man who very much wanted to be transformed into a woman, and Magnus Hirschfeld, the doctor who operated on him. Hirschfeld had already been performing genital surgeries, but Joyce explains that for Wegener, Hirschfeld wanted to try something more ambitious: a transformation of body chemistry as well as genitals. Joyce discusses how the doctors involved in all this seemed to believe that it was possible to “change sex.” By the 1960s, however, the American sexologists mentioned above who were looking at what they termed “transsexualism” knew there was no such thing as “changing sex.” For them, it was always about medicalizing identity.

‘A lot of this is grounded in the work of Dr. Alfred Kinsey, who is known for research on child sexuality. Hirschfeld (the European doctor who operated on Wegener) knew Harry Benjamin, and it was through Kinsey that Benjamin would become interested in what he referred to as “transsexualism.” By the late 1960s, Benjamin was working directly with Dr. John Money, who ran the Johns Hopkins University Gender Clinic, where he somewhat famously performed surgery on a male infant named David Reimer to make the child appear to be female, when in fact the child had undergone a botched circumcision. Reimer would eventually learn the truth that he was male when he did not experience female puberty (because, of course, he didn’t), and after a tumultuous young adulthood, he tragically took his own life at the age of thirty-five.

‘It is unclear exactly how much money the EEF contributed to all of this work on “transsexualism,” but the EEF claims that Erickson’s businesses eventually developed into a personal fortune estimated to be over $40 million. That is a lot of money today and was a lot more in the sixties and seventies. According to the EEF’s website, the foundation “funded many early research efforts, including the creation of the Harry Benjamin Foundation, and the opening of the first North American gender clinic at Johns Hopkins.” The EEF sponsored public addresses, educational films, radio and television appearances, and newspaper articles bringing “transsexualism” to the attention of the public. In addition, the EEF also published informative quarterly newsletters, educational pamphlets, and books. “Trans” is, and has always been, big business.’

In 2022, WPATH announced the release of its Standards of Care Version 8 (SOC-8). SOC-8 completely removed any recommended age guidelines for the administration of puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones, and so-called “sex-change” surgeries for minors. This move was suggested by the former Biden Administration Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Admiral Rachel (Richard) Levine.

SOC-8 also introduced, for the first time, the concept of a “eunuch gender identity.” As explained by the magazine Reduxx, this was done in connection with two doctors who were active in both WPATH and an online forum called “The Eunuch Archive” (a castration fetish group).

The full piece is here:

https://diagdemocrats.substack.com/p/federal-trade-commission-and-four

UK - Education

A couple of pieces here from EDI Jester, firstly about the teachers’ unions pushing woke theories, including gender ideology, on children and then at how widespread this is - we so need an education legal case!!! All thoughts gratefully received.

Why are Teachers Unions Pushing Child Harm and Extremism?

Jun 23, 2026

In recent years, major teachers’ unions in the UK and US have extended their far left tentacles well beyond traditional concerns like wages, working conditions, and school funding.

They are actively using their influence through leadership overlaps, conference motions, training programmes, and classroom resources to advance specific ideological and political agendas in schools, compromising political neutrality and parental rights.

The NEU, Britain’s largest teachers’ union with hundreds of thousands of members, has gone further into partisan territory. At its 2025 annual conference in Harrogate, delegates passed a motion labelling Reform UK a “racist and far-right party” due to its immigration policies and campaigns.

The motion committed the union to using its political fund to campaign against Reform UK candidates and other “racist organisations,” while producing anti-racist teaching materials and promoting a “whole school approach” to challenging the far right.

Subsequent conferences, including in 2026, reaffirmed opposition to “divisive politics promoted by Reform UK” and called for the trade union movement to “throw its full weight” behind stopping a Reform government.

Resources like “Educators against the far-right” and anti-racist frameworks were developed for classroom use, all the while being fully aware that this breaks the law.

They don’t care, is the simple answer, but then they never have, same old same old from the creaking Marxist union machine.

Nigel Farage and others, including Suella Braverman, accused the union of encouraging indoctrination and violating rules on political impartiality in schools.

Union supporters defend the actions as essential anti-racism and safeguarding work. Well of course they would, even though “anti-racist work” is code for hard left, identity driven power and oppression obsessed totalitarian ideology.

Gosh, colour me surprised.

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/why-are-teachers-unions-pushing-child

The second piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/you-are-handing-your-child-over-to

Andrew Doyle on his substack looks at how TRAs have influenced children’s books and looks at the report from SEEN in Publishing, Transgender Trend and Biology in Medicine which we covered recently:

How trans activists took over children’s books

A new report exposes how ideology has been smuggled into classrooms and libraries.

Jun 24, 2026

Gender identity ideology is not the first religious creed to have seized control over those in power, but it is certainly the most baffling. In our supposedly post-Enlightenment world, it is remarkable to think that so many members of the political and media class have kowtowed to a supernatural belief system which they cannot coherently defend. For the most part, it is clear that very few sincerely hold it to be true.

The concept of the ‘trans child’ has been essential to the proliferation of the lie that it is possible for human beings to be ‘born in the wrong body’. If there are adults who experience a mismatch between body and gendered soul, then it must be the case that the same mismatch was present at birth. It is therefore grimly logical that the more children who can be recruited for the genderist cause, the more valid the claims of trans-identified adults.

In the absence of a shred of evidence for their beliefs, activists have resorted to outright propaganda, which is particularly effective on the young. We have all seen those endless TikTok videos of teachers who proudly boast about their efforts to indoctrinate children into a way of thinking that runs counter to science and reality. It is the precise opposite of their job, of course, but ethics are of little concern to ideologues who are determined to proselytise.

SEEN in Publishing – in collaboration with Transgender Trend and Biology in Medicine – has published a new report into trans activism in children’s literature and library services. It is called Through the Looking Glass, and it outlines in chilling detail the extent to which propaganda for this dangerous ideology has been enabled by some of the most influential custodians of children’s education.

It really has to be read to be believed. The opening endorsement by the Second Children’s Laureate Anne Fine is worth quoting in full:

‘Would it be possible to put together a more damning indictment of the world of children’s publishing than we have here? I doubt it. It is shameful. Shameful.

‘Publishers will rush to climb on any bandwagon. But this one? Really? This dismal betrayal of young readers. This unthinking capitulation to a biologically unfounded ideology whose false and troubling messages have damaged so many families. Over the last decade, publishers, booksellers, librarians and a bevy of joyless would-be authors became a major conduit for trans-activist propaganda and harmful lies, while others (whose books sold a good deal better) were bullied into silence, or out of their careers, by positively terrifying campaigns of cancellation and spite.

‘We already know the names of the principal victims. This report has the courage to name, too, the most tenacious of their persecutors. And just as the children’s publishing industry appears to have been the first captured, it is still almost the last redoubt of this dangerous idiocy. Everyone should read this report. What is dispiriting is just how many should be hanging their heads in the deepest self-reproach as they do so. Let us hope that they come away with a renewed understanding that a consensus enforced by malevolent silencing has no place in literature.’

The full piece is here:

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/how-trans-activists-took-over-childrens

England - A Student Debating Society

Helen Joyce of Sex Matters was invited to give a speech at Durham University and it went off without incident. But note the preparations that were required to enable that to happen!! Well done to Edward Tye, the President of the Durham Union, for his persistence in ensuring that this could take place:

Breaking taboos

Finally, a talk to a student society goes off without a hitch

Jun 23, 2026

Speaking with Edward Tye, president of Durham Union

On June 12th I spoke at the Durham Union, a standalone student society (and charity) like the similarly named but better-known organisations at Oxford and Cambridge. The current president, Edward Tye, had emailed me out of the blue before Christmas inviting me to visit, and I had agreed while warning him that he would come under heavy pressure to cancel the invitation once it became known, that he would probably not be able to find anyone to share a platform with me and that if he did, they would probably end up pulling out, probably shortly beforehand with the intention of getting the event cancelled. I asked him not to waste my time and insult me, as several other student societies have, by inviting me and then reneging—or, worse, simply ghosting me, as Cambridge Union did a few years ago.

Edward dealt with the empty-chair problem by deciding to run the event as an “in conversation”, that is, with just him and me on the platform, and lots of time for questions, some presubmitted and some from the floor. Then nothing happened until two weeks before the event, when Durham Student Union, the university’s Trans Association and QueerSphere (its LGBT association) published a joint statement saying that inviting me was “irresponsible and uncaring”, and asking Durham Union to “account for itself”. As the event approached, the Student Union arranged an alternative event on the night “centring trans voices”, and urged those who came to hear me speak to “ask Helen Joyce the difficult questions she needs to answer about her views”. (Here’s a writeup in the Durham University magazine, The Palatinate.)

Apart from its childish tone, this all strikes me as completely reasonable. Everyone is entitled not to come to an event where I’m speaking: it’s a right almost every human being alive has exercised without exception. Others are entitled to put on events whenever and wherever they like (although I do wish it would occur to them that they might be the baddies, given that I and those considering coming to my event aren’t denouncing them, let alone behaving in such a way that they will have to take elaborate security precautions). As for turning up and asking me difficult questions, I’d be only too pleased. It would make a nice change from the usual emotional blackmail and question-begging.

Then, the week before the event, Edward emailed to ask if we could have a call. It was going ahead, he assured me, but the university had asked for extra security measures, and he wanted to talk them through with me. I was being moved to a different hotel because the one I was booked into was known to be where the society usually put up guests, and they didn’t want a protest outside. The event was being moved too, but nobody was being told: attendees would check in at the original location and then be escorted to the new one. Six security guards had been hired. And finally, I was being disinvited from the drinks reception afterwards because otherwise the university would have insisted on bouncers. The cost would have been prohibitive.

We’ve all got so used to this that we forget how surreal it is. I’m not a member of a crime syndicate or the president of a country at war. But of course I was so pleased that it was going ahead that I agreed to all of it (and in any case there was no one to complain to: Edward was the person coping with a degree of fuss totally out of proportion with anything else he had done in his stint as society president, not the person demanding that degree of fuss).

The full piece is here:

https://www.thehelenjoyce.com/p/breaking-taboos

This Never Happens - The States - Larping Male Legislator Sent Down

Karen Davis reports:

https://ykright.substack.com/p/new-hampshire-trans-legislator-gets

Australia - Sall Grover

Sall Grover attempted to get a piece published by ABC. She tried to deal with their requests. But still they wouldn’t publish it, as reported by Feminist Legal Clinic via The Australian:

ABC rejects Sall Grover op-ed despite editor’s praise | The Australian (22 June)

The ABC has refused to publish an opinion article by women’s sex-based rights campaigner Sall Grover, despite a senior editor describing the piece as “very, very good”, in what has been condemned by Grover as “confirmation of ideological capture” at the national broadcaster.

The rejection came despite Grover exchanging 37 emails over the course of more than three weeks with ABC Editorial Director Gavin Fang and Religion & Ethics Editor Scott Stephens, and extensively redrafting the article twice in an attempt to meet the ABC’s requirements for publication.

In rejecting the opinion piece, Stephens cited “pervasive inaccuracies” in Grover’s presentation of the Sex Discrimination Act and Giggle v Tickle, and “overstatement” about the extent to which changes to the Act present a threat or danger to women and single-sex spaces.

However, Stephens did not explain what these inaccuracies were, and Grover was never shown the “significant rewrite” Stephens claimed he had done to address them.

Stephens had earlier stated that Grover’s use of language such as “biological fact”, “truth” and “material reality” was a “problem” because of the “high likelihood of alienating and offending the very people I would imagine you are hoping to convince”.

The Australian put extensive questions to the ABC, including asking for specific editorial reasons for declining publication; which ABC staff other than Stephens had been involved in the decision; whether the ABC objected to Grover describing trans women as male, or women as adult human females; why using terms such as “biological fact”, “truth” and “material reality” was a “problem”; whether the ABC had an obligation as a matter of editorial fairness to offer Grover a right of reply to Gerber’s controversial assertions; what the “inaccuracies” were in Grover’s presentation of the SDA and Giggle v Tickle; and why Grover was never provided with Stephens’ “significant rewrite” of her draft which ostensibly addressed the “inaccuracies”.

An ABC spokeswoman provided a response which failed to directly address most of these questions.

Source: ABC rejects Sall Grover op-ed despite editor’s praise | The Australian

https://feministlegal.org/abc-rejects-sall-grover-op-ed-despite-editors-praise-the-australian/

Kelly Dougall

Kelly Dougall explained in a Facebook post her problems with Pride ( which mirror the problems we have with Pride on this substack hence this being Terf Month for us). She then got a pile on and threats to report her to the National Counselling and Psychotherapy Society. Kelly relates the events:

Endpiece

From Becca Shambles

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Friday or Saturday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.