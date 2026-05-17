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My visit to London for the wonderful UTK march has caused the usual news and views backlog so this is another long one, dear readers. There are a lot of pieces about Sall Grover’s case, of course. Additionally please note I am working through an Unherd investigation into the BBC’s capture by ‘transgenderism’ and hope to report back on that in the next update.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series?utm_source=publication-search

The 1962 film The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner directed by Tony Richardson from a story by Alan Sillitoe stars Tom Courtenay as the runner, Colin Smith, and involves a final, startling act of courage - so, if you haven’t watched it before, you’ll either have to watch it or Google what happens 😎

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Sall Grover

Feminist Legal Clinic via ABC News reports on some politicians in Australia reacting against the appalling judgment.

Angus Taylor vows to amend Sex Discrimination Act following ‘Tickle v Giggle’ case – ABC News (17 May)

In short:

Angus Taylor has vowed to amend Australia’s Sex Discrimination Act to include a definition of biological sex.

The act currently does not include a definition of man or woman.

The opposition leader’s call follows the Federal Court upholding a discrimination ruling on appeal after a transgender woman was excluded from a social media platform.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan has backed his Coalition partner’s call, describing the changes to the Sex Discrimination Act as “urgently needed”.

Last year Senator Canavan and Liberal senator Alex Antic introduced a private member’s bill that sought to remove references to “gender identity” in the act, and insert definitions of “man” and “woman”.

The senators’ bill ultimately failed, but Senator Canavan has said Nationals MP Alison Penfold “will introduce a similar bill to the House soon”.

In 2013, the Gillard Labor government passed significant amendments to the act, making it illegal to discriminate on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity, and intersex status.

[Ed: Lets hope state governments also get the message as similar provisions also operate in each state and territory. And it is Births, Deaths and Marriages legislation that is ultimately at fault for the conflation of sex and gender identity in making provision for change of sex on birth certificates on self-declaration.]

Source: Angus Taylor vows to amend Sex Discrimination Act following ‘Tickle v Giggle’ case – ABC News

https://feministlegal.org/angus-taylor-vows-to-amend-sex-discrimination-act-following-tickle-v-giggle-case-abc-news/

Terf Vibes on her substack, Til Sex Do Us Part looks at alpha females…and James Dreyfus.

James Dreyfus’s X comment on the “vindictive” decision in the Sall Grover case against this monster of a man, struck a chord on Facebook...

Three cheers for James D! I think his genuine male support for Sall and astute analysis of this vindictive misogynist and his man-pandering allies reassures women that good men exist and are with us.

May 17, 2026

This is far more ‘likes’ comments and shares than I am used to. The outpouring of support for Sall since this disgracefully sexist decision has been extremely encouraging, and evidence of James’ prediction of a mass awakening to the horrors and misogyny of the traans movement.

Sorry for the image, though, but the inside-and-out ugliness (of his own making) of this pink man being supported by the Australian state to go out of his way to silence and ruin the real-world Wonder Woman that is Sall Grover, and ALL women, especially the strong ones who won’t be cowed by bullies, the women who say NO! really does symbolize the whole absurd wrongness of this case.

But this very modern, if still classically patriarchal battle of the sexes is proving, once again, the absolute political necessity of having strong, smart women of integrity who will NOT be subordinated to men and ruled by their bullying, lies and prejudices in that space, something we almost have traans to thank for showing us. The women who have supported these men are not alphas.

The full piece is here:

https://terfvibes.substack.com/p/james-dreyfuss-x-comment-on-the-vindictive?publication_id=1833225&post_id=197941632&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Meanwhile, as also reported by Feminist Legal Clinic and as we might expect, Jennifer Bilek looks at the wider implications:

Tickle Vs Giggle Is No Laughing Matter – by Jennifer Bilek (17 May)

The ruling in Tickle v. Giggle was entirely predictable, and no less outrageous or infuriating, because it was predictable. Anyone paying attention could see where this was headed. Still, watching it land, watching the law formally sever itself from material reality, is something else. My heart goes out to Sall Grover, and to those who understood this was never just about an app.

Giggle, launched in 2020, was a female-only space. Not controversial. Not extremist. A simple premise: women, adult human females, had a platform/space to gather among themselves. This basic boundary is now treated as unlawful.

If gender is constructed, and identity is self-defined, then sex itself becomes negotiable.

And once sex is negotiable, women cease to exist as a coherent class.

Now, this is not just theoretical anymore. It is law.

The failure, both strategic and intellectual, came when this premise went largely unchallenged. Instead of holding the line on reality, the fight was reframed as one of safety: women versus predatory men in female spaces. A real concern, but a losing argument. It ceded the foundation while arguing over symptoms.

The result is the grotesque spectacle we have now: a manufactured conflict between “women’s rights” and “trans rights,” as if they are both naturally occurring categories bumping up against each other, rather than the inevitable outcome of redefining sex out of existence.

Meanwhile, the deeper drivers of this shift remain conveniently obscured.

Australia, where the case of Tickle Vs Giggle was decided, is not just any jurisdiction. It is a global leader in assisted reproductive technology. A significant percentage of its children are conceived through IVF. The same society that is technologically disassembling reproduction is legally disassembling sex. Some Australian schools are teaching 7–10-year-olds about reproductive technologies, such as IVF and donor conception, typically within secondary school health curriculum. These topics are increasingly included to reflect diverse family structures (Hello, LGBTQI+ Inc.) and modern fertility challenges (same sex attraction and sterilizing the next generation for identity purposes creates a lot of fertility challenges), often under the banner of comprehensive sexuality and relationships education, removed from any market analysis.

You can call that coincidence if you like. I don’t, and the vast amount of capital that has gone into promoting dissociation from sexed reality as progressive, supports me.

What Tickle v. Giggle reveals is not compassion, not progress, not the expansion of rights, but the collapse of a category and the opening of markets from that splintering.

Women are now being told, in effect, that they are not a biological class with shared boundaries, but an identity open to anyone who claims it. That their spaces are not theirs to define. That their objections are discriminatory. That reality itself is negotiable.

This is why this case matters. Not because of Giggle. Not because of Tickle. But because it exposes the mechanism: redefine the category, institutionalize the redefinition, and then attack anyone who refuses to comply. It is a political and market assault on the foundation of reality itself, not just women’s rights.

Source: Tickle Vs Giggle Is No Laughing Matter – by Jennifer Bilek

https://feministlegal.org/tickle-vs-giggle-is-no-laughing-matter-by-jennifer-bilek/

Edie Wyatt on her substack, Culture and State, remembers her mother’s warnings about the Australian Labour Party:

The Giggle Appeal

A devastating day for Australian women.

May 15, 2026

I’ve been on a mission for a few years. Early on in the gender wars, I saw that the Australian Labor Party, my own party by upbringing and history, was lost. I have told readers that my working-class mother saw that things started to go wrong with Whitlam. According to the wisdom of Audrey, Whitlam was “too middle class” and was unable to temper his reform zeal, driving the party into a ditch.

With Audrey’s ever-present voice in my head, I knew before many others that the Labor Party could not be reformed away from the progressive ideology package it had purchased from the United Nations. Whether the Labor Party know it or not, when gender identity as an ideology and policy direction crashes, and it will crash, the Labor Party will crash with it; they cannot leave the ship. It’s on full display already in the UK.

The only choice the conservatives will have in Australia is to jump off the political millstone of trans ideology or sink with it.

Ultimately, the Australian population are never going to be convinced that human sex categories, the two human sex categories of male and female, are not real. Nobody believes that these sex categories are not real, and are not the basis for the human rights of female people that have been structured into the law and society, particularly provisions for females to protect their bodies and the bodies of their children from men.

The full piece is here:

https://msediewyatt.substack.com/p/the-giggle-appeal?triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Jo Bartosch in Unherd wonders if some good might come from this.

BTW, the woman to the left of Tickle in the photo below is Dr Anna Cody, the Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner. I kid you not!!

Giggle v. Tickle ruling will galvanise Australia’s sex-realists

An Australian appeal court this week ruled in favour of Roxanne Tickle (centre). Credit: A Current Affair/YouTube

15 May 2026

In 2020, following her own experiences of male violence and harassment, Sall Grover founded Giggle for Girls, a women-only social app. Two years later, she received a complaint from the Australian Human Rights Commission accusing her of “gender identity discrimination” for refusing to allow a male, Roxanne Tickle, to join.

Tickle, who identifies as a trans woman, attempted to gain access to Giggle. Following a legal challenge brought under Australia’s Sex Discrimination Act, the Federal Court ruled in 2024 that Giggle had unlawfully discriminated against Tickle on the basis of gender identity. This week, an appeal court upheld that decision, finding the discrimination had been direct rather than indirect, and doubled the damages awarded to Tickle to $20,000.

The judges stressed that the logic of including men within legislation designed to protect women was for Parliament to decide, holding responsibility for the absurdity of the ruling at arm’s length. As they put it: “The desirability or otherwise of that law is not a matter open to this court to consider.”

The legal mess stems from the Julia Gillard government’s 2013 amendments to Australia’s Sex Discrimination Act, which stripped explicit biological definitions of “man” and “woman” from the legislation and replaced them with protections based on gender identity. At the time, this no doubt seemed like a minor accommodation for what politicians were assured was a vulnerable minority. But in the years since, the threat to sex-based rights has become far more serious.

Grover has indicated that she intends to continue the fight in Australia’s High Court. Earlier this week, she wrote online: “I want every woman & girl to be able to say ‘NO’ to a man, no matter how he identifies, and not be punished for it.” She added: “At no point in the past 4.5 years have I been even remotely convinced that men can be women. Not once. In fact, I’m more sure than ever that they’re not.”

Tickle, meanwhile, is equally driven to be accepted as female. He joined a women’s hockey team in his 50s and uses female changing rooms. In court, he explained that since 2017 he had taken “a testosterone blocker and oestrogen and progesterone which induced second puberty”, undergone surgery, changed the sex marker on legal documents, and “started shopping from the female side of clothing stores”. He added that “up until this instance, everybody has treated me as a woman.”

It has seemingly not occurred to Tickle that the women with whom he shares changing rooms may not feel safe challenging him. It is difficult not to see this relentless insistence on access to female spaces as a definitive expression of male entitlement. After the ruling, he described himself as “seeking justice for the discrimination that has since stolen over four of my eight years since I began my gender affirmation”.

The implications extend far beyond one app and two determined people. Across the world, women are increasingly finding themselves in legal conflicts simply for attempting to organise, speak or associate on the basis of biological sex. The sheer absurdity of the Tickle v. Giggle case is likely to prove politically clarifying. Just as the “what is a woman?” debate eventually exploded into mainstream politics in Britain, Australian politicians will now increasingly be forced to confront questions which many have spent years trying desperately to avoid.

Indeed, as with the British ruling in favour of For Women Scotland last year, Tickle v. Giggle is likely to accelerate Australia’s emerging sex-realist political movement. Politicians including Pauline Hanson have already called for biological definitions of “man” and “woman” to be restored to the Sex Discrimination Act, arguing that gender identity protections have overridden women’s rights. What was once dismissed as a fringe culture-war obsession is rapidly becoming a central political question: should the law prioritise biological sex, or subjective identity?

Grover said nothing when she left the court but later posted online: “Men who claim to be women have more rights than actual women in Australia. It is women who are being discriminated against, not the men who claim to be us. But in a sense, nothing has changed: we will all wake up tomorrow & men will still not be women.” As another heretic said long before her: Eppur si muove. [ Dusty - for those who don’t know, this is a reference to when Galileo was forced to recant his ‘belief’ that the earth moved around the sun and is supposed to have muttered this phrase under his breath: “It still moves”].

https://unherd.com/newsroom/giggle-v-tickle-ruling-will-galvanise-australias-sex-realists/?set_edition=en&tl_inbound=1&tl_groups%5B0%5D=18743&tl_period_type=3&utm_source=UnHerd+Today&utm_campaign=d958f5058c-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_05_16_09_03&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_79fd0df946-d958f5058c-35810426

Hot off the press, here is tonight’s discussion by Mr Menno:

All thoughts on the above pieces gratefully received.

UK - Education

EDI Jester is on an education mission and in these two pieces looks at how captured Ofsted (the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills) is and also looks at the role of King’s College in London. Readers may recall that King’s College has been commissioned to do the puberty blocker trial and is where my friend, Siobhan, my wife and I leafletted on the pavement outside the college - I was faced with an irate staff member who told me I should not hand leaflets to or talk to students. I said I thought they were meant to be learning critical thinking. She stormed off.

Oh, and a certain Julia Gillard works at King’s College!!

Note that Barry is doing a seminar soon on this and you can get a Warrior Teacher to invite you to the seminar. DM Barry for more info.

https://edijester.substack.com/p/ofsteds-fetid-hand-sir-martyn-olivers?publication_id=1198975&post_id=198092233&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

New Zealand - Education

Fern Hickson of Resist Gender Education reports on a set back!

Two more years of telling gender lies to children

The NZ government has delayed the removal of gender ideology from the primary school curriculum.

May 17, 2026

No time to waste

In January 2025, Erica Stanford, the Minister of Education, declared there was “no time to waste” in enacting a major overhaul of the NZ curriculum, adding, “Every single year, 60,000 new kids start school, and we want to start them off on the right track…”

In regard to the curriculum for Relationships and Sexuality Education that was in operation at the time, RGE fully agreed. The sooner gender identity beliefs were purged from the curriculum, the better it would be for our children. There was no time to waste in stopping activists from teaching children that sex is a matter of choice and that being ‘trans’ is bursting with rainbows and glitter.

Fast forward to May 2026 and suddenly the government thinks there is plenty of time to waste. The Minister has announced that the newly written RSE curriculum will now only become compulsory in primary and intermediate schools from 2029.

That’s two more years of parents having to suffer their primary-aged children being taught lies about their bodies.

This delay only applies to primary and intermediate schools. For Years 9 and 10, the new RSE curriculum will still be introduced as planned in 2027. That’s better than nothing, but many students will start secondary school needing to be de-programmed from the eight years of indoctrination into gender beliefs they have undergone, and now that indoctrination is set to continue for two more years.

The full piece is here:

https://resistgendereducation.substack.com/p/two-more-years-of-telling-gender?publication_id=1390174&post_id=198100407&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The States - Men In Women’s Sports

On Woman’s Hour Kara Dansky argues that men such as Seth Dillon, the founder of Babylon Bee, should not be telling women what to do regarding men in women’s sport ( I agree) and that it is for the women and girls to decide if they want to step aside if they are forced to participate with or compete with a man. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-cad?publication_id=828386&post_id=197667568&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Born In The Wrong Body?

In the light of the Sall Grover case and other developments, Kat Highsmith on her substack looks at the men who get it into their heads that they are ‘born in the wrong body’, and especially looks at the case of a severely disabled man who has now decided he is ‘trans’!!!

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/who-decides-who-can-be-born-wrong?publication_id=1442066&post_id=197517119&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Women’s Six Nations

As regular readers know I’m a rugby fan…and more particularly an Irish rugby fan😀

Well done to the Red Roses and the amazing Ellie Kildunne for beating France and winning the Six Nations but I was also pleased with Ireland burying Scotland and coming third. Sorry, Scottish fans 😊

Endpiece

I’m intervening here and, for Sall Grover…and how could I resist someone called Slim Dusty…here is Waltzing Matilda.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#GetLabourOut

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

I hope that the next update will be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.