Dusty’s Substack

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 18

Great round up of pieces about Sall Grover. I think that as ever Jennifer Bilek gets to the heart of the derangement of our times. Without big money, the ravings of a bunch of perverted and extremist Queer Theorists would have been ignored and dismissed.

No I don’t think anyone should be telling sportswomen to walk away from their dreams.

The Jester is telling us to #BeMorePorcupine

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Becca Shambles's avatar
Becca Shambles
May 18

And as you’ve reported before, KCL have a partnership with Maudsley Learning which educates health professionals.

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