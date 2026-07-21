Buy me a coffee

The news and views continue to pour into Dusty Towers, so this is another very long one, dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Mean Streets is a 1973 American film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel. It introduced De Niro, Keitel and Scorsese to the world!

The film was the first of several collaborations between Scorsese and De Niro. It was also Scorsese’s first critical and commercial success.

In my opinion, the film’s opening sequence is brilliant. You start with a blank screen and words from Harvey Keitel. Keitel cannot sleep. You can hear early morning traffic noise outside his room from the streets of Little Italy in New York. He lies back down again and Be My Baby by The Ronettes starts playing. Cut to a home movie.

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Stop The Trial

Another powerful piece, here from Parent Power, against the clinical trial that we are keeping a close eye on. There is an initial hearing of the judicial review challenge next Monday and Tuesday and your roving reporter will be there to bring you guys the latest news.

Puberty Is Not a Disease: Why the Pathways Trial Should Not Proceed

Jul 16, 2026

Children as young as 11 could soon be recruited as the NHS resumes the Pathways puberty blocker trial despite continuing concerns over long-term risks!

In December 2025 we reported that a proposed ‘puberty blocker’ trial had been halted because use of such drugs pose unknown psychological and physiological side effects. However, in a devastating blow to parents and children, it has been reported that the trial will resume from this August and that children as young as 11 will be recruited to test these life altering drugs.

The ‘Pathways’ trial was originally set up after the 2024 landmark review by Hilary Cass into gender incongruence treatments for children. In her report she noted that there was very little evidence to support the use of ‘puberty blockers’ and more research was needed – hence the trial. The trial was then halted due to concerns from the MHRA about potential long-term side effects such as infertility and bone density loss.

It seems that the scientists running the study have addressed this problem by adjusting the study’s protocols to ensure that children and their families are aware of the damaging effects of taking these experimental drugs. Now, a new ‘protocol’ ensures that children are told that they may not be able to have children naturally, although they will be given the chance to freeze their gametes so that they might have a chance of conceiving via fertility treatments. The ‘protocol’ also gives a minimum age of 11 for girls and 12 for boys meaning that children just leaving primary school, or in the first year of secondary school, will qualify for the trial.

Kemi Badenoch attempted to use a ‘Health Bill’, which is currently at committee stage in the House of Commons, to try to halt the ‘puberty blocker’ trial:

She told The Telegraph:

“Children must never be used as test subjects due to pressure from trans-activists and bureaucrats.

“The Government should halt the Pathways trial immediately. We already know the evidence for puberty blockers is weak. Yet ministers are pressing ahead with an experimental trial involving vulnerable children.

“When institutions fail to protect them, politicians have a duty to step in.’’

However, the motion to halt the trial was voted down – 283 voted against the motion and just 121 voted for it.

The Pathways trial risks being a vehicle for gender ideologues to put into practice their sincle [ Dusty - single?] obsession that serves their ideology at the expense of any genuine care for children. It is an outrage that children’s bodies should be subjected to experimentation which serves no genuine medical benefits. It gives support to false idea of gender incongruence as a phenomenon which is grounded in reality, because people generally trust the NHS and profoundly believe that doctors and nurses act in their best interests. The trial will fuel the inaccurate and harmful narrative that says that children can be ‘transgender’ and that the correct way to deal with gender distress is to affirm their distress with gender affirmative care. Furthermore, it is unconscionable that children as young as 11 might be allowed to permanently alter their physiology and destroy their fertility because they are suffering from gender-based psychological distress.

Parents can’t protect children on their own – supporters of extremist gender ideology are to be found in prominent positions in our schools, the Civil Service, Trade Unions, our Parliament, and, worst of all, our National Health Service, as well as on social media and online forums, where one might expect to find them. Consequently, it is all too easy for children to be indoctrinated, especially if they have any additional vulnerabilities. And so, Ms Badenoch is absolutely right, the Government needs to step in and protect children from people who seek to do them harm. Ultimately, a puberty blocker trial is indeed harmful – giving children drugs to halt a natural process is not praiseworthy and it is not health care. Sometimes experimental treatment is necessary, and parents might willingly subject their children to such studies for good reason, but as we said in our earlier article, puberty is not a disease and should never be treated as such.

ParentPower Team

https://parentpower.family/puberty-is-not-a-disease-why-the-pathways-trial-should-not-proceed/

UK - Free Speech

Andrew Doyle writes about a chilling report from a group called Behavioural Research UK presented to the Government Office for Science:

The government report that wants to ‘inoculate’ you against wrongthink

Andy Burnham has been handed a blueprint for combating ‘misinformation’ through psychological manipulation.

Jul 21, 2026

Yesterday saw the anointment of Andy Burnham as our new Prime Minister. He had not worked in parliament for over a decade, has no serious mandate from the public to lead the country, and has been helicoptered in by his colleagues in the hope that he can recover what is left of the reputation of the Labour Party. Given that Keir Starmer has presided over the most authoritarian government in living memory, is it possible that Burnham will see the error of his predecessor’s ways?

The early signs are not good. Burnham has already appointed two staff members from Hope Not Hate, a militant leftist organisation that has a habit of smearing people with mainstream opinions as ‘far right’. And the Telegraph has now revealed that a new report commissioned by the Government Office for Science early this year and published in May could end up influencing the Burnham government’s future direction on online misinformation and issues relating to free speech. It offers a guide to what it calls ‘psychological inoculation’ of the public. In other words, how to play mind games and manipulate the great unwashed into behaving themselves.

If Burnham has any sense at all, he will denounce this report at the earliest opportunity. Its fundamental ethos is illiberal and anti-democratic. It is called False and Misleading Information: An Evidence Summary and Map for Policy and Practice, and it was produced by a consortium called Behavioural Research UK. It is without a doubt one of the most chilling and authoritarian documents that has ever been commissioned by a British government. It’s worth looking closely at its contents, because it might well become a roadmap for Burnham’s policies.

The report is Orwellian not simply in its recommendations, but in how it presents itself. The authors repeatedly describe it as an ‘evidence review’, but it actually contains numerous policy recommendations. Perhaps the most egregious is the suggestion that the public should be ‘inoculated’ against misinformation through a process of ‘prebunking’; a sinister euphemism for censorship. It describes prebunking as the ‘first line of defence’. Here is the relevant passage as it appears in the report:

‘Prebunking refers to a broad category of strategies aimed at stopping people from accepting false and misleading information before they encounter it. The most widely employed of these strategies is psychological inoculation, the core idea is that presenting someone with a weakened form of a misleading claim builds psychological resistance against future manipulation. Psychological inoculation typically consists of two elements: alerting someone in advance that their beliefs may come under attack (e.g., “warning: someone might try to influence you by claiming X”), and offering a preemptive counter-argument that undermines the false claim before it takes hold (e.g., “this is misleading, because Y”; van der Linden, 2025).’

The report offers vague guidance to the government on how to psychologically manipulate the public so that it is not susceptible to ‘misinformation’. It does not address the key problem: that ‘misinformation’ is often the term used by those in power to describe information that is accurate but inconvenient. The report does not consider the ethical aspects of treating the public like toddlers who can be tricked into certain modes of behaviour. Moreover, it refuses to specify how the manipulation might work in practice.

Let’s take one of the policy suggestions: ‘Game-based inoculation interventions’. One assumes that this is referring to computer games produced for schools and workplaces. We’ve seen this kind of nonsense from the Labour government before. Back in January, the Telegraph reported on the state-funded Pathways game, aimed at secondary school children and sixth form students, that warned them that questioning mass migration could result in a referral to the counter-terrorism unit.

A screenshot from the government-funded ‘Pathways’ computer game.

It features a character called Charlie (pronouns they/them, naturally) who is lured onto the slippery slope of radicalisation by watching online videos. It’s difficult to decide which is more cringemaking: the game itself, or the government’s faith that such overt propaganda will have the desired effect.

The full piece is here:

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/the-government-report-that-wants

EDI Jester also reports on this:

The GC Movement Gets Screwed by Utterly Insane Intersectional Feminists

Jul 20, 2026

False and Misleading Information: An Evidence Summary and Map for Policy and Practice

This is the 136 page document that lays bare the insanity of the state.

It is a three ring circus from academic morons.

It is a naked and creepy attempt to pathologize dissent and rebrand biological reality as dangerous misinformation from some clearly utterly mad people.

By lumping gender critical views with racist or Islamophobic falsehoods the report reveals itself as a partisan hit job dressed up in academic language.

It urges psychological inoculation pre-bunking and ongoing surveillance of wrongthink.

Just read that again.

This is thought policing for the modern age. It treats parents worried about their daughters sharing changing rooms or losing medals to male bodied athletes as vectors of harm rather than rational actors defending sex based rights.

It dismisses legitimate debate on youth transitions institutional capture as “anti LGBTQ+ narratives”. In doing so it aligns with the very ideological capture that has already damaged children confused teenagers and women’s rights across the UK.

The Government’s limp disclaimer that it is merely “independent” changes nothing.

Commissioning this rubbish signals tolerance for an apparatus that seeks to manage public opinion instead of confronting uncomfortable truths.

The arrogance is staggering, it ain’t science by any stretch and it will be no surprise to anyone that most of these flagrant bumholes are psychological manipulators.

This is the shape of the world to come people.

The Gender Critical folk, of which there are many are to be the victims of psychosocial interventions to make us “well”.

These individuals are deeply disturbed.

It threatens free speech, democracy and reality itself.

Andy Burnham and the rest of this odious state must be salivating over the prospect of using it.

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/the-gc-movement-gets-screwed-by-utterly

In a slightly different angle on free speech, Jean Hatchet looks at notorious larping man, Mr Herbert making disgusting and outrageous comments following the murder of Ann Widdecombe. I’ll start by saying that I think that all hate speech laws in the UK should be repealed. However…Mr Herbert has been arrested and, given the ridiculous Scottish hate speech laws, I should imagine he does come within their remit. If there were no such laws, should he be arrested? It is difficult but I would say ‘no’. I always quote Lord Justice Sedley who was actually relying on the common law right to free speech:

in Redmond-Bate v Director of Public Prosecutions [1999] EWHC Admin 733, he said:

‘Free speech includes not only the inoffensive but the irritating, the contentious, the eccentric, the heretical, the unwelcome and the provocative provided it does not tend to provoke violence. Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having. What Speakers’ Corner (where the law applies as fully as anywhere else) demonstrates is the tolerance which is both extended by the law to opinion of every kind and expected by the law in the conduct of those who disagree, even strongly, with what they hear.

From the condemnation of Socrates to the persecution of modern writers and journalists, our world has seen too many examples of state control of unofficial ideas.’

Since you cannot incite violence against someone who is already dead, I ( somewhat begrudgingly) think Mr Herbert is not caught by any offence. However he is employed by Aberdeen University and I think clearly is bringing them into disrepute so I trust he is sacked.

However I do think the Free Speech Union were foolish, to say the least, in saying that they would defend Mr Herbert if it came to it. Firstly, he is not a member of the FSU! If he was, they would clearly need to advise him. He is probably guilty in terms of the wide Scottish hate crime laws. Doubtless those laws could do with direct challenge but is this really the case to do that!!??

All thoughts gratefully received.

Free Speech Union

Defending men’s right to silence women.

Jul 20, 2026

Upon hearing of the death of politician and public figure Ann Widdecombe, Scott Herbert ( A man who calls himself ‘Heather’) wrote,

“And some good news for once. I hope it was an extremely painful death.”

He followed it with,

“And I hope she was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony.”

Predictably there was outrage about these comments because they are utterly vile. Herbert an employee of Aberdeen University faced calls for his employment to be terminated and also for his arrest as a result. An arrest was made, he was charged and an investigation by Aberdeen University is now in progress.

The arguments around whether Herbert was simply indulging his right to free speech began immediately, and they rage on. The basics being that, according to the tenets of free speech absolutism, he had a right to say these things even though they are disgustingly offensive.

However, at this point no one knows what he has been charged with or what evidence is being relied upon. His devices were seized and have probably been forensically stripped. More than that is pure speculation.

In my opinion however the tweets, even if nothing further is available to police, are not merely repugnant in the light of Ann Widdecombe’s death. It is the flesh of the tweets, not the skeleton holding them together, which proves so worrying and made so many, in particular women, recoil instinctively.

Herbert is a man with a track record of misogynistic behaviour towards TERF women though his dislike of women is palpable as part of that. He is a member of a group of deranged blokes running a You Tube channel ‘The Polycule’ where they discuss their views of women and the attendant politics. In one video Herbert is alongside another man who is discussing solving his hatred of TERFs with bullets.

“If people don’t show love, [towards men pretending to be women] show bullets”.

Herbert himself appears in another suggesting that if women are silenced with physical attack then the end justified the means as in the case of Kellie Jay Keen being attacked at a rally with soup. Herbert doesn’t care what the method is, as long as women are prevented from speaking.

As with many of these crazed “gender” activists, the propensity to allow women to speak freely on topics of gender is entirely absent. The desire to silence women who oppose their gender beliefs (that they have changed into women) is in overdrive. The way that they might silence them made clear in this instance featuring Herbert’s partner - shooting them. Herbert smiles and nods along. We can assume he agrees.

The full piece is here:

https://jeanhatchet.substack.com/p/free-speech-union

UK - Education

On X, Jennifer Thetford-Kay reports on the new Secretary of State for Education:

Jennifer Thetford-Kay

@JenKteach

Just a re-cap on the new Secretary of State for Education....



“I’m a woman, I’m a feminist and I see absolutely no contradiction in being a woman and also supporting the trans community to feel included and to have their rights as well.”

(Repeated in multiple speeches and interviews during her deputy leadership campaign.)



“I think we have got some of the language not right on this and particularly around some of the guidance that is coming forward [EHRC single-sex spaces guidance].”

(Criticising guidance that follows the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex.)



“I really strongly feel that we need a robust and transparent parliamentary conversation about that [EHRC guidance on single-sex spaces].”

(Pushing back against stronger protections for biological single-sex spaces.)



“Oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now do we? Let’s get that dog whistle out shall we.”

(Her direct response when Tim Montgomerie raised a Channel 4 documentary about grooming/rape gangs abusing girls.)

20 Jul 2026

https://x.com/JenKteach/status/2079311189897630080

Also on X, here is Barry Wall, EDI Jester:

Another Intersectional Feminist Perverting Education - Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell’s appointment as Education Secretary under Andy Burnham marks a troubling victory for Critical Social Justice (CSJ) thinking in mainstream politics.

Along with Becky Francis (another intersectional feminist appointed by Labour to lead the national curriculum review) she marks a firm step in the wrong direction.

Parents could do well to armour up against the coming storm, for these “true believers do not live on the world of reality...

“I’m a woman, I’m a feminist and I see absolutely no contradiction in being a woman and also supporting the trans community to feel included and to have their rights as well.”

Powell sees “no contradiction” between women’s rights and expansive trans inclusion (yes, she thinks men can be women and vice versa), She embodies modern intersectional feminism, and oh how she loves the interlocking systems of oppression that drive her thinking.

Schools, in this worldview, become tools for deconstructing “cisnormative,” merit-based, or biologically grounded norms rather than institutions focused on knowledge and the cultivation of Merit, intelligence, excellence, and talent.

As with everything this laborious leftist cabal do, always extrapolate, for they hide their light under a very convoluted bushel, lest their true utopian fantasy be revealed.

Powell’s record immediately condemns her as poorly suited for the role as she is a consistent prioritiser of ideology over evidence, with policies that risk lowering attainment, confusing children on sex and gender, and undermining reality.

Feminist intersectionality runs through her political thinking, and as a result she is, as they always are by default, clearly incompetent. Equity driven believers with their power and oppression intersections are utterly ahistorical, ignoring the danger of their thinking that the past so clearly warns about.

The Queering

On LGBTQ+ and trans issues, she pushes compulsory PSHE with LGBT content, a ban on conversion practices including the trans fantasy (literally transing the gay away), and identitarian framing of educational content.

She described the EHRC’s draft guidance (which sought to protect single-sex spaces on the basis of biological sex after the Supreme Court For Women Scotland ruling) as “not right” and called for a parliamentary vote to change or block it.

In Parliament, as reported by Attitude magazine (October 2025) she said:

“This Parliament is our most diverse ever, in large part down to the huge number of Labour MPs who were elected. Our first women’s conference under a Labour Government in 15 years is a moment to celebrate. But we can’t rest on our laurels. If we are to restore trust in politics, we need a Parliament which properly reflects the country we serve.”

This is classic inclusion language of the dangerously woke, diversity of race, ethnicity, gender and background is treated as a core good that must be actively pursued so institutions “reflect” the population.

Pure unadulterated social engineering in plain sight.

Her politics integrate multiple identity-based oppressions rather than treating them in isolation, hallmarks of intersectionality as popularised in modern feminism and currently embedded in every nook and cranny of education.

She rejects narrow “woke or anti-woke” labels and then consistently operates within that very framework that links, gender identity, sexuality, and inclusion, the epitome of the forced teaming of LGB with the T.

Her denial is an admittance itself.

Powell’s project is therefore not neutral inclusion or simple Labour fairness. It is the institutionalisation of Critical Social Justice, as always with identity-first, equity-driven, and willing to reshape safeguarding and curriculum around contested theory.

She may frame it as equality of opportunity. In practice it delivers equity of outcome, representational engineering, and the subordination of evidence to ideology.

Schools become sites for the reconstruction of identity and society, the social engineering sandbox of tinkering and nudging, the ever present equity and its grinding poverty of ambition and flattening of the human soul..

On Education

Powell’s education positions flow directly from this lens, reeking as usual of the left, of envy and disdain, for excellence, merit and the sovereign individual.

She has pushed to bring academies and free schools under greater local authority control, opposing the autonomy credited with driving improvements in disadvantaged areas.

Grammars are dismissed as elitist despite evidence they can benefit bright working-class pupils.

Rigorous testing and accountability are criticised as having swung the “academic pendulum too far,” favouring creativity and equity adjustments instead.

This mirrors CSJ scepticism of colour-blind or sex-blind standards, reframing them as perpetuating structural bias, the anti Martin Luther King.

The Result?

A potential rollback of hard-won gains in core skills and a levelling-down approach dressed as social mobility. Selection is dismissed as elitist because it allegedly harms disadvantaged groups along class and racial lines; rigorous accountability is softened in favour of “creativity” and holistic development.

Her curriculum push for more female authors and addressing “gender bias” further injects identity analysis into subject content, side lining traditional canons for representational equity.

Her reliance on “bias” betrays belief in junk science and activist tools for internal rumination over external exploration, essentially pathologizing human behaviour and trundling in therapeutics to manage the correction of those “unwell people” and their wrongthink.

This of course ties in with all the wellbeing nonsense and the compulsory introduction of therapists and counsellors into schools, inevitably becoming tool to mark those who dissent as in need of correction.

On gender and sexuality, the agenda is even clearer, and more alarming.

Powell has long advocated compulsory PSHE with explicit LGBT content, framing outdated guidance as failing vulnerable youth. Her criticism of EHRC guidance (as mentioned above) on protecting single-sex spaces coupled with her parliamentary review calls, reveals a willingness to subordinate sex-based rights and safeguarding to inclusion.

KCSiE (Keeping Children Safe in Education) for 2026, with its trans loophole embedding contested gender ideology in schools, firmly embeds her views and dangerously places a fantasy into education and children’s lives.

In schools, this translates to blurred boundaries in toilets, changing rooms, and sports, real harms to girls’ privacy, fairness, and safety that data and biology cannot be wished away.

Intersectionality here resolves conflicts by elevating gender identity, often at the expense of sex-realist feminism or child protection. Her explicit statement, captures modern intersectional feminism’s expansion of “gender” to include self-ID and affirmation.

This is the queering of institutions, challenging “cisnormativity,” and treating dissent as phobic, exacerbating social contagion risks in children and giving full throated support to Queer Theory, which as quoted by the high priestess herself Judith Butler seeks “To breakdown the barrier between adult and child”.

Make of that what you will.

Powell’s record suggests an Education Secretary likely to advance CSJ-infused policies: expanded “inclusive” materials that blur sex/gender distinctions, softened accountability to avoid “harming” identity groups, and curriculum tweaks prioritising lived experience over knowledge.

Combined with her history of framing cultural concerns (e.g., grooming gangs or radicalisation in her region) through a lens wary of “dog whistles,” this risks ideological capture over pragmatic delivery despite the standard apologetic pablum that followed.

“Oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now do we. Let’s get that dog whistle out shall we.”

Education should equip children with skills and truth, not serve as a vehicle for one strain of activist theory. Her intersectional feminist approach, and she is a true believer, ties her firmly to the woke/CSJ playbook that is ravaging the West.

Schools should transmit knowledge and foster independence and indomitability, not serve as arenas for activist reconstruction of identity and society.

Powell’s intersectional feminism, as with all of them, is not benign pluralism of any kind, it is prescriptive CSJ in action.

Like all the power and oppression mob, she betrays her philosophical roots, often one quote at a time.

A cultural Marxist, more concerned with the collective than the sovereign individual.

The very epitome of a demoralising and anti-human leftist drone.

British education does not need another true believer. It needs a pursuer of excellence, not a creator of an inclusive blob in the name of consensus and inclusion.

When will we be rid of these dreadful intersectional feminists?

The fights, as they say, is on.

21 Jul 2026

https://x.com/HeadWarriorTWM/status/2079445783707865198

In the meantime, Sex Matters (21 July) provide useful advice for parents and teachers:

Dear supporter,



Schools have just closed for the summer, but headteachers and governors will be preparing for next year. Can you help make sure they have information they need right now?

An updated version of Keeping children safe in education (KCSIE), the statutory safeguarding guidance for schools in England, will come into force at the start of the autumn term. It is a significant step towards unwinding the harm done by trans ideology in schools over the past 15 years. For the first time, it places three vital principles within the statutory safeguarding guidance:

All children’s sex must be recorded accurately in every situation throughout their school career. All relevant staff must be aware of every child’s sex. Schools must never allow any child to use toilets or changing rooms for the opposite sex.

Over the summer and during the autumn term schools will be updating their policies and training in line with the new KCSIE guidance. We have updated our model whole-school policy on sex-based rules to help them.

The model policy is in line with the latest version of KCSIE, as well as pre-existing laws and statutory guidance. We need you to help get the word out.

If you have a connection with a school in England – for example if you work in a school or have a child in school – please send the policy to the senior leadership team. We have created a simple tool to help you do this.

Email a school now

Ireland - DEI

As regular readers know, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is used as a Trojan Horse to bring gender ideology and other ideologies into organisations. Séamus Clarke in Gript News argues that DEI has become the new religion of Ireland!

C: Steve Rosenbach / Shutterstock

From Catholicism to DEI: A New Moral Framework for Ireland?

July 17, 2026

Ireland has changed more in the past fifty years than in the previous five hundred.

For over 1,500 years, Catholicism was not simply Ireland’s dominant religion; it was the country’s moral framework. Christianity, which arrived in the fifth century, shaped Irish education, law, politics, family life and the very language through which people understood virtue and vice.

By 1961,94.9% of the population identified as Catholic. In the early 1970s,around 90% of Catholics attended Mass every Sunday. Ireland produced thousands of missionaries and one of the highest numbers of priests per capita in the Western world.

That Ireland has largely vanished. According to the 2022 Census, 69% of the population now identify as Catholic, while regular Mass attendance has fallen to little more than a third of Catholics. Priestly vocations have collapsed, seminaries have emptied, and churches that were once the centre of every community increasingly struggle to remain open.

Most people describe this as secularisation. I think that is only partly true. Human beings do not stop believing. They replace one moral framework with another.

Ireland did not become morally neutral after the decline of Catholicism. It exchanged one moral vocabulary for another.

The language of sin, virtue, forgiveness and redemption has increasingly given way to the language of privilege, inclusion, representation, sustainability and social justice. The objects of moral concern have changed, but the human need for a shared moral framework has not.

This is why Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) often resembles what sociologists call a civil religion. It has no God or theology, but it does distinguish between virtue and vice, rewards conformity, condemns heresy and offers a vision of moral progress. Every society does this in one form or another.

The crucial difference lies elsewhere. Christianity is primarily about conquering oneself. Christ’s teaching constantly turns the believer inward: remove the plank from your own eye before judging your neighbour; forgive those who wrong you; love your enemies; carry your cross; confess your sins before pointing to those of others. The Christian battle is, above all, against pride, greed, lust, envy and the weaknesses of one’s own character.

DEI reverses that emphasis. Its moral energy is directed outward. The central task is to identify oppression in society and to combat it. The enemy is patriarchy, racism, colonialism, homophobia, transphobia, capitalism, white privilege, toxic masculinity, the far right, environment or whichever structure is believed to produce injustice. Moral virtue is demonstrated less by mastering oneself than by challenging and reprimanding others.

This distinction may explain why contemporary politics often feels permanently adversarial and willing to cancel people with different views. If morality is defined by confronting external enemies, then new enemies must continually be found. Every disagreement risks becoming evidence of prejudice, every critic a potential heretic. The struggle never ends because the battlefield is always society rather than oneself.

None of this is to deny that discrimination exists or that injustice should be confronted. Christianity has always insisted that injustice matters. The question is where reform begins. Christianity argues that a better society emerges from better people. Modern identity politics often assumes that better people emerge from better social structures.

The family illustrates the difference. Twentieth-century Ireland often confined women to domestic roles in ways that were unfair and unnecessarily restrictive. Those inequalities deserved correction. Yet today’s culture sometimes risks creating the opposite imbalance.

Motherhood is increasingly presented as something to postpone, minimise or even sacrifice in pursuit of personal fulfilment and professional success. Careers have become a measure of progress; parenthood often appears as an obstacle to it.

This cultural shift coincides with a remarkable demographic collapse. In the mid-1960s, Irish women had just over four children on average. Today they have around 1.5, well below the 2.1 children per woman required for a stable population. The decline has many causes —contraception, housing costs, later marriage, education and changing economic conditions among them— but cultural values also matter. A society that celebrates individual self-realisation more than family formation should not be surprised when fewer families are formed. If current trends continue, around one in four Irish women born in the late 1990s are projected to reach the end of their childbearing years without having children.

Civilisations are ultimately judged not only by their wealth or freedoms, but by whether they endure. No society can survive indefinitely if it consistently fails to replace itself. We speak constantly about environmental, economic and social sustainability, yet there is another form that receives far less attention: demographic sustainability. A society that cannot reproduce itself is, in the most fundamental sense, unsustainable. Demography is not destiny, but it sets limits that no ideology can ignore.

There is another question that deserves to be asked. Christianity spent two thousand years trying to answer the deepest human problems: suffering, forgiveness, guilt, addiction, grief, death and the search for meaning. One need not believe its answers to recognise that they existed. Can DEI offer the same? Can it teach someone how to forgive an enemy rather than defeat one? Can it offer hope to someone facing despair? Can it explain the meaning of life or the point of suffering? What is our origin and destiny? What is our role in the universe? Can it explain sacrifice without reducing it to politics? These are the questions every enduring moral tradition must eventually answer.

None of this is an argument for restoring the Ireland of the 1950s. The Catholic Church accumulated excessive institutional power, and the abuse scandals rightly destroyed much of its moral authority. Those failures were real, devastating and deserved to be exposed.

At the same time, public perception is shaped not only by events themselves but also by the amount of attention they receive. The media has an extraordinary ability to amplify some stories while giving comparatively little attention to others. The clerical abuse scandals generated years of sustained reporting, as they should have.

Yet other controversies—from the treatment of young people at the Tavistock gender clinic (a controversy over the medical treatment of transgender-identifying children and adolescents, and more broadly the debate over gender-affirming care for minors) to the grooming gang scandals involving predominantly British Pakistani perpetrators in parts of England (a series of child sexual exploitation cases that also became part of a wider public debate about immigration, integration, and whether concerns about race or community relations contributed to institutional failures) have, many critics argue, received less sustained or initially more hesitant coverage. Why has the media been so quiet on those issues as opposed to the scandals in the church?

Rejecting one moral framework, however, does not eliminate the need for another. Ireland has not abandoned the search for meaning; it has exchanged one vision of the good life for another. Whether this new moral framework can provide the same social cohesion, sustain the family, inspire self-sacrifice, and endure across generations remains an open question. In my view, it cannot—not because it actively opposes these ideals, but because it simply does not address them as central moral concerns. It is reducing the individual to race, gender and sexual orientation.

One fact, however, is already difficult to ignore: Ireland’s birth rate has fallen well below the replacement level needed to sustain its population. Charles Darwin observed that species which fail to reproduce eventually disappear. Human societies are shaped by culture rather than biology alone, but they are not exempt from demographic reality. A civilisation that consistently fails to replace itself cannot endure indefinitely, regardless of its wealth, technology or ideals.

This raises a difficult question. If the new moral framework is genuinely superior to the one it replaced, why has its rise coincided with one of the sharpest declines in family formation and fertility in Irish history, despite Ireland becoming one of the richest countries in Europe? Material prosperity has increased beyond anything previous generations could have imagined, yet fewer people are marrying, fewer are having children, and many will have none at all. Correlation is not proof of causation, but it does invite a question that deserves serious consideration: should a moral framework be judged not only by the perception people have, but also by whether it is capable of sustaining the civilization that adopts it?

https://gript.ie/from-catholicism-to-dei-a-new-moral-framework-for-ireland/

European Union - Woo Woo!!!

Tomás O'Reilly reports in Gript News:

MEP to Foley: Sanction states that obstruct gender equality

July 20, 2026

The EU should cut subsidies to member states that violate Brussels’ gender equality legislation, a leading left-wing MEP told Minister Foley as the Kerry politician addressed parliamentarians on the Irish Council Presidency at the sitting of the Parliament’s women’ s committee.

The remarks came in relation to the Irish government’s wish to revive a long-stalled EU equality directive aimed at extending protections for LGBT people and other groups in public services, despite objections from Germany and other European states around excessive costs.

Minister Foley was speaking about the little known Equal Treatment Directive currently under negotiations which if implemented would extend EU anti-discrimination protections beyond employment to areas including housing, education and healthcare.

First proposed by the European Commission in 2008, the legislation has remained blocked by member states at the EU Council for 18 years with Minister Foley confirming to MEPs that Ireland to the surprise of many would now seek to advance the file during its presidency of the Council.

Criticised for failure to factor in costs, second order effects as well as representing a dilution of national competencies the directive would require national governments to amend their anti-discrimination laws to guarantee equal treatment regardless of sexual orientation, age, disability, or religion or belief.

The European Commission came close to scrapping the near forgotten directive last year but held back in part due to pressure directed by Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh in raising the matter within the influential EPP [ European Peoples’ Party ] faction.

Declaring that Irish negotiators would “explore all avenues” to revive the directive, Minister Foley said that Ireland would seek to build consensus among member states at the Council’s social affairs or EPSCO [ Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council ] working group in the coming [ sic]

Furthermore, Minister Foley told parliamentarians that she would chair a meeting of European equality ministers in Kerry in November adding that the EU’s Institute for Gender Equality was guiding the Irish Presidency’s work on gender-equality issues.

Any progression on the directive would require unanimity from all EU member states with Germany, Italy and Czechia still raising objections to the directive as recently as June last year. Germany in particular has been vocally against the directive on fiscal grounds arguing that it remains relatively uncosted and would move powers away from national governments to Brussels on matters of employment.

Alongside the remarks by the Irish MEPs was comments by German social democrat Maria Noichl who expressed her desire to cut EU subsidies to nations that violate European gender equality law outlining her view that the Irish Presidency formed part of a long game for doing so.

“If i were to have a dream..it would be to make sure that countries that on a massive scale obstruct equality can be tackled too in the same way” Noichl declared referring to similar rule of law measures weaponised against Hungary and Poland in previous years.

Also at Tuesday’s committee hearing Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher urged Minister Foley to advance the directive as Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh said that she would seek to have the matter discussed at the Parliament’s influential home affairs committee that day and that the Irish Presidency would mark the final chance to get the directive over the legislative line.

A previous European Parliament assessment has estimated that implementing the measure would likely entail hundreds of millions of euro in physical adjustments, training and administrative costs across the EU.

While the Republic of Ireland already has established equality legislation the directive would nevertheless place those protections on a firm EU-law footing, beefing up compliance costs for businesses and forcing the upskilling of staff when it comes to knowing what constitutes violations.

Both the Department of Justice or Children did not reply to Gript inquiries about the roadmap ahead for the proposed equality treatment directive at the time of publication. The pursuit of gender ideology at an EU-level was turbocharged last year by the release of the bloc’s LGBT+ strategy which alongside seeking enhanced hate speech laws against homophobia argued that children at all ages should be able to change gender.

https://gript.ie/mep-to-foley-sanction-states-that-obstruct-gender-equality/

The States - Mini Round Up

Good mini round up as ever from Kara Dansky:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/one-of-the-cases-that-started-it

Plus a Democrat candidate for Ohio governor is supporting women’s sports!!!!

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/well-done-to-ohio-democratic-gubernatorial

The States - Maine - Beam Me Up, Scotty!

Both Karen Davis and Kat Highsmith look at the barking larping male who wants to be the Democrat candidate for the Senate in Maine and feels he has women’s internal organs despite being a …MAN!!!!!!!!

https://ykright.substack.com/p/ashley-webb-a-tale-of-missing-ovaries

Kat additionally looks at a larping male losing it when confronted by the police!

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/the-meltdown-heard-round-transworld

Women’s Tennis Association

Icons report on X:

ICONS

@icons_women

🎾Breaking: No men allowed in women’s professional tennis



The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) implements sex-screening for all players “to preserve the integrity of women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition conditions for all players…”



Thank you to tennis stars @Martina @ChrissieEvert and @SabalenkaA for being outspoken advocates of fair sport and equal opportunities for women. 👏👏👏

19 Jul 2026

Jonni Skinner

Very moving piece by detransitioner, Jonni who now campaigns to prevent children going down the route he was persuaded to take:

Endpiece

There are several excellent pieces which we need to bring to you: a piece to mark the coronation of the new Prime Minister, Andy ‘ What Rape Gangs?’ Burnham; a missing song from The Wizard of Oz; and a lovely advert for Vymura wallpapers. But, given the film choice for this update, here are The Ronettes:

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Thursday or Friday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.