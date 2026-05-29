Buy me a coffee

I’m jumping in with an early update since I have several Irish stories I want to bring to you and they show that Ireland ( including, in this context, Northern Ireland) is not far ahead of Australia in terms of the control of the Gender Borg.

But, first, I hesitate to remind you that we are approaching the month of June which is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Let’s start with perhaps the greatest Terf speech of all time at the Melbourne Let Women Speak rally and I believe that the identity of this young woman is still not known (?):

Ok, back to Ireland!

To start with, the vast majority of the news I bring you from Ireland comes care of wonderful Gript News, so I thought I should update you on this unfortunate situation that has arisen in Gript and why you won’t be hearing ( at least under the Gript banner) from their former editor, John McGuirk again. I know little of the details of this but just thought I should give you a heads up and I am sure Gript will continue on with their great work:

A Statement from Gript Media

Eight years ago - at one of the lowest points for conservatives and traditionalists in Ireland - myself [ Dusty - I’m not sure who ‘myself’ is because this is signed by Gript Media] , Niamh Uí Bhriain, Gary Kavanagh and others, including Tim Jackson, realised that unless a new media platform to challenge the stultifying consensus was built, Ireland would never break free of the liberal stranglehold that was harming our culture and trampling our right to think freely.

We spent a year on the hard slog of fund-raising, building a studio, designing a website and logo, and building a great team. Together that team then worked night and day to build Gript, and it has been, thank God, a huge success.

The contribution of every team member has been tremendous and vital to building the reach, credibility, and infrastructure to make Gript a truly independent media which successfully challenges the consensus.

However, it has not all been smooth sailing, and many of you will have seen reports that John McGuirk had been suspended from Gript. We received a great deal of queries regarding the situation, asking what was happening, why it was happening, etc.

Because the process was ongoing, and we had a duty to those involved, we couldn’t respond to these queries beyond bland legal statements. That situation has now changed and I wanted to personally reach out to explain the situation.

John McGuirk has now resigned from Gript Media Ltd. Gript Media became aware of his resignation minutes before an Irish Times journalist, who had been shown a copy of the resignation letter, emailed a number of questions to Gript.

The letter was misleading, false in parts, defamatory in others. Our view is that it was likely sent deliberately to damage both Gript, as an organisation, and named members of staff, as individuals. We cannot prove John sent it to the Irish Times, they’re certainly not going to confirm it, but, given we were the recipients and we didn’t give them a copy, it seems rather a fair assumption.

We had no desire for this process to be conducted in public, but John’s actions, throughout this process, have left us no other choice.

Our position is as follows:

Nine weeks ago, two serious matters arose pertaining to John McGuirk’s employment.

Gript was sent material, including material Mr McGuirk himself had sent a third party, indicating that he (John) had been engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a person he managed.

Mr McGuirk had taken part in budget, and general management, discussions regarding this individual without disclosing his conflict of interest, which raised governance issues. In one instance, he lobbied for a company, in which this individual held shares, to be purchased by Gript and for this individual to be installed as the new head of the company.

Secondly, a complaint of sexual harassment was made against Mr McGuirk by a member of staff.

As a result of both matters, Mr McGuirk was immediately suspended on full pay. Our hope had been that matters could be discreetly and quickly investigated, but Mr McGuirk’s response to his suspension was to aggressively deny all allegations, to refuse to engage in any internal investigation in any way, shape, or form, and to send a stream of insulting and denigrating messages to the editorial team of Gript before engaging legal representation.

He then began to raise a series of complaints, including lodging a complaint against Gript with the Workplace Relations Commission, effectively arguing Gript had engaged in gender discrimination as he had been suspended for engaging in an inappropriate relationship whilst the other party had not been.

For the avoidance of doubt any such relationship was incidental to why John was suspended.

As a business, we were focussed on ensuring fairness for all our staff and a robust process was commenced with external investigators.

Mr McGuirk has sought to claim he was effectively fired due to editorial difference; this is clearly not a matter of editorial difference. This is an employment matter where the alleged unacceptable conduct of Mr. McGuirk, in his capacity as Editor of Gript, was brought to Gript’s attention and was to be investigated.

We would note that Mr McGuirk’s letter of resignation was received 90 minutes before a deadline which would have seen external investigations into both matters start.

Our view is that Mr McGuirk has treated this process with contempt from the start, breaking confidentiality repeatedly, and then presenting a public face suggesting he is the aggrieved party. He is not, and his behaviour during this process has been unacceptable.

We do not plan to comment any further on this matter.

However, we are pleased to see that during this difficult time, especially given so much unfortunate speculation when our ability to speak and explain was very limited because of legal constraints, that our readership has continued to grow, and that our reach continues on an upward trajectory.

The work of Gript is what matters and what will always matter. Our staff will continue to fearlessly, honestly, and with integrity provide the level of reporting, comment and analysis that Ireland so badly needs in regard to the most important issues of our time.



Gript Media

OK, back to the news and all of this is via Gript!

Kelly Henriques, a mother of four based in Sligo, with a BSc (Hons) and an MSc in Psychology reports:

Image: Rawpixel

Does the School Curriculum’s Idea of Social Justice Match Yours?

May 28, 2026

What are parents meant to do when the entire curriculum becomes reorganised around a contested idea?

“Social justice” now appears across early childhood, primary and post-primary curriculum documents, and in the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment’s (NCCA) 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, which describes part of its mission as developing young people as “actors for social justice”. [ Dusty - uh oh!]

“Social justice” has no single settled meaning, so it is surely reasonable to ask what the curriculum means when it uses this term.

It can refer to a Catholic view, with its emphasis on human dignity, the common good, solidarity and subsidiarity; to a liberal concern for equal rights and opportunity; or to a highly politically charged theory that divides people by identity, categorises them as oppressed or oppressor on that basis, and seeks a radical reordering of society.

These are not different ways of saying the same thing. The latter is fundamentally at odds with the others.

Subject specifications do not only outline how the curriculum will pass on academic knowledge; they explicitly state the aim of shaping children’s values, dispositions and attitudes. To do so in the name of “social justice” falls squarely within the domain of moral development, an area in which the Irish Constitution gives parents primacy.

Classroom materials are already introducing students to controversial social justice concepts based on curricular documents. Louder Than Words, a Junior Cycle English textbook, includes a section on Naomi Osaka wearing Black Lives Matter masks, telling students that she wore the names of black people “murdered by police” to “raise awareness of racist police killings”.

Yet Ahmaud Arbery was not killed by police, the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case were not convicted of murder, and in neither the George Floyd nor Breonna Taylor cases did the courts establish racial motivation as a factor. The questions that follow unquestionably assume a pro-BLM stance and students are steered toward particular forms of activism based on a misleading presentation of the facts.

The 2024 controversy over the highly offensive “Family A” and “Family B” exercise showed how a lesson on inclusion can become distorted within a social justice framework, leading to the denigration of certain cultures or groups and the portrayal of them as morally inferior.

Over recent months, I submitted Freedom of Information requests to establish precisely how the NCCA defines “social justice”, and whether it had considered that the term may be interpreted differently during consultations.

I also asked whether the NCCA or the Department of Education had assessed whether integrating the concept throughout the curriculum might infringe parents’ right to determine their children’s moral upbringing. The Department said relevant records “do not exist or cannot be found”. The NCCA initially charged me €300 and released 137 documents. Despite the huge volume of records, none included a clear internal definition of “social justice”, serious engagement with competing meanings, or an assessment of the rights implications for parents.

After an internal review, the NCCA determined that the records did not exist and I was issued a refund.

In other words, there appears to be no documentary evidence that the national curriculum body has confronted the fact that a major value-laden concept, now central to the curriculum, may mean very different things to different parents, teachers, and school patrons.

Deputy Paul Lawless also raised written parliamentary questions on these issues. The Minister for Education’s response sounds reassuring. Social justice, we are told, reflects Ireland’s long-standing commitment to a “democratic, equitable and just society” and is continuous with earlier policy, including the 1999 Primary Curriculum.

All this makes the cross-curricular integration of “social justice” sound harmless, because the term has been bundled with words everyone already values, such as fairness, equality and democracy. It allows the NCCA to borrow their legitimacy while orienting the curriculum toward a much more controversial worldview without saying so directly.

For example, tender documents for an NCCA-commissioned literature review on Intercultural Education, referenced in the Minister’s response, required a glossary defining terms such as “unconscious bias”, “allyship”, “white privilege” and “white saviour complex”. The successful Dublin City University application, which I also obtained by a separate FOI, said the review would incorporate North American “justice-oriented approaches” to diversity, including critical race theory and culturally responsive pedagogy. The authors cited Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic’s Critical Race Theory: An Introduction.

Delgado and Stefancic are clear that critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law. This is certainly not consistent with prior educational policy nor is it simply an updated vocabulary for older liberal and Christian ideals. It is a perspective at odds with their assumptions about personhood, truth and justice.

Nearly two years after controversy led to the removal of “white privilege” from the redeveloped Leaving Certificate SPHE draft specification, the concept is now reappearing through whole-school, cross-sectoral guidelines. This is not an SPHE lesson from which a parent can seek an exemption.

Do the differing definitions matter in practice? Yes, very much so. A Catholic account of social justice begins with the equal dignity of every person, made in the image of God. It teaches solidarity with the poor, the stranger and the vulnerable; and it asks children to practise justice, mercy, responsibility and charity.

Critical social justice begins somewhere else. It asks children to understand themselves and others primarily through racial, sexual, class or other identity categories. It gives some voices greater moral authority because of their assumed position within a hierarchy of identity-based victimisation and demands that people be treated differently on that basis.

Take racism as an example. A Catholic approach should teach that every child has equal dignity and that contempt for another because of race is wrong. It says that the colour of a person’s skin tells us nothing about their worth. A critical approach teaches children that race is central to understanding who a person is, and that it should be treated as a marker of privilege, guilt or victimhood. Those are not the same lesson.

This is why the NCCA cannot assume that everyone understands “social justice” the same way. Many Irish parents and teachers, especially in Catholic schools, may hear the term and think of Catholic social justice. But in all my reading, I have not once found this referenced in the relevant curriculum documents. There is, however, significant reliance on critical theoretical frameworks, despite the NCCA and Department’s reluctance to align themselves explicitly with any tradition.

A possible solution to this ambiguity for Catholic schools at least is to develop guidance and practical classroom resources on social justice rooted explicitly in Catholic social teaching. Doing so could help teachers implement the curriculum in a way that is consistent with their school’s ethos, and that affirms the dignity of every child and rejects all forms of racism and prejudice.

Whether Ireland wants schools to adopt a radical social justice agenda should be debated openly. Some parents may welcome it. I suspect many more would object.

But it is indefensible to smuggle in such an agenda by borrowing the legitimacy of cherished ideals and using language vague enough to avoid scrutiny.

If the Department intends to shape children’s values around a highly contested theory of social justice, it must be fully open with parents about what this means in practice. Without such clarity, parents cannot weigh the NCCA’s vision against their own convictions, and the State is in danger of overstepping into a domain our Constitution says it must respect.

https://gript.ie/does-the-school-curriculums-idea-of-social-justice-match-yours/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

Jason Osborne turns his attention to the teaching of History:

History revised: Activists are subverting your child’s education

May 22, 2026

If you think that the Irish education system, or the average Irish school, is the same as it was in your day, whenever that day may have been, it’s time to wake up. There is an abundance of evidence to suggest that the system itself is being reshaped with a focus not so much on educating the nation’s children as on making them ‘citizens’ of a very particular kind.

In this subversive drift – “subversive” in a negative sense because it seeks to upend long-established realities and values – the word ‘critical’ is often used, but this iteration is often about as far from critical thinking, which relies on logic, reason and discernment as you can get. Instead, school students are being told that some new interpretation – gender ideology for example – is a fact that must be unthinkingly accepted.

But elsewhere, rather than being taught that there are objective truths and values, historical facts and realities, this approach results in students being indoctrinated into a worldview that tells them their culture – and western culture more broadly – is oppressive, privileged, sexist and racist.

The latest attestation to that interpretation is to be found in the development of the new curriculum for Leaving Cert History, which as David Quinn wrote about last week, looks primed to position both Irish and world history as the emergence from darkness into the light of secular liberalism, a status quo now threatened by the rise of “nationalist and extreme political movements and ideologies”.

It’s no surprise that that view of history would be taken when the ‘History Development Group’ responsible for the redesign is examined, which is made up of representatives from organisations across the Irish education sector, such as the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), the Department of Education and Youth, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) and OIDE, to name but a few.

IBEC [ Irish Business and Employers Confederation] also has a member appointed to the group, which seems a little odd to me, given that it’s concerned with the design of the new history specification rather than, say, the business studies; economics; or even a STEM specification. But that’s by the by.

Most interestingly is the co-opted member of the group, DCU’s [ Dublin City University] Professor Maria Barry, who brings to the process a wealth of experience and knowledge in ‘Global Citizenship Education’, about which I’ve written previously, an “active and creative educational process” that “facilitates critical thinking and challenges perceptions and stereotypes”.

That definition comes from Irish Aid’s ‘Global Village’ project, which is a Global Citizenship Education (GCE) programme for primary schools in Ireland, on the management committee of which Professor Barry happens to sit.

The facilitation of “critical thinking” and challenging perceptions and stereotypes sounds to the average set of ears like a great thing (and indeed, is a great thing when done properly) until you realise that what is meant by that is not what you or I would mean by those things, reader. And that is a huge problem with all of this.

Certain schools of thought and philosophies have grown up and become unfathomably influential both globally and domestically, in Ireland, such as ‘Critical Theory’ and ‘Critical Pedagogy’, and it is these that in large part lie behind educational processes and concepts such as GCE.

The reality is, however, that the picture is made a great deal clearer by swapping out the word ‘critical’ from ‘Critical Theory’ and ‘Critical Pedagogy’ and swapping in the word ‘subversive’, because that is the effect that these influences are having on traditional ways of thinking and educating. Certainly here, but also internationally.

A look at one of Professor Barry’s co-authored papers, Critical historical enquiry for a socially just and sustainable world, makes this abundantly clear. That paper features a section that begins by proposing “an approach for teaching history which acknowledges children’s capacity to engage critically with the historic past through the lenses of historical enquiry, SJE and ESD”.

Social Justice Education (SJE) and Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) are critical concepts and pedagogical approaches that, for example, enable “children and young people to engage critically and analytically with systemic oppression and to recognise their own embeddedness, and that of their communities, within those systems”, as the chapter says of SJE elsewhere.

“It also strives to develop the knowledge, skills and concepts that will allow them to deepen their understanding of oppression in all its forms, understand and appreciate their own agency and work with others to bring about change,” it further reads.

In a section about asking “critical questions”, while acknowledging the importance of asking questions of historical enquiry in the course of history education, it’s subjugated to the importance of opening up discussion to questions of power and interests – the bread and butter of the ‘critical’ schools of thought:

“Bringing a more critical lens to the past, however, requires that children also ask questions relating to interest, power, perspective and recognition. Informed by critical pedagogy’ (Freire, 1972) and by critical global citizenship education (Andreotti, 2006), such questions are central to critically oriented history education as well as to SJE and ESD.”

Put simply, what the ‘critical’ approach to education does is seek to place the subject matter always in the context of the revolution. It is ultimately action-oriented, and primarily concerned not with understanding the subject in and of itself – it doesn’t believe that sort of objectivity is possible – but with the creation of a ‘better world’.

The difficulty with all of this is, as the English theologian Carl Trueman has pointed out, that while critical theories of various kinds can yield some interesting insights, they are unable to “articulate a clear vision of what the future of human society should look like”. This is because it does not propose any particular vision of human nature because to do so would be to grant a universal authority – an objectivity – to a particular vision of a particular people or particular society at a particular point in time.

As the aforementioned Carl Trueman puts it: “In short, it makes the theory far more critical than constructive, and more comfortable with dismantling what is than in describing what should be in anything other than the most generic and vague terms”. Which is why the ‘better world’ the critical theory-informed GCE attains to is rarely described with more precision than being more fair, equitable and sustainable, or something to that effect.

It must be grasped what a disastrous decision it is to embed a critical approach, especially to historical education, at the root of Irish education. It will result in a youthful population with little to no sense of what is good, but much sense of what is oppressive, privileged, sexist and racist. And they will have been taught to act upon that in pursuit of a nebulous better world.

On the Global Village website, GCE is described as having four “key elements”: knowledge; skills; values and attitudes; and action.

The last of those, action, is what distinguishes the emerging future of Irish education from the past it’s leaving behind. It actively encourages students to “identify and pursue opportunities for positive change”. Which, again, you or I might understand as a good thing, but we most likely haven’t had our heads filled with critical theory.

“Taking action is an inherent element of GCE. Learners are supported to imagine a fairer and more sustainable world, and to identify and pursue opportunities for positive change. Actions grounded in social justice and solidarity are a central and crucial component of critical GCE and stand in contrast to charity-based responses to global issues. Critical GCE sets out to challenge structural inequalities to achieve lasting change.”

The above passage comes from the Global Village website, which it can’t be repeated enough, is funded by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs, and so is at root a Government initiative, in line with the initiatives of supranational organisations like the European Union and intergovernmental organisations like the United Nations.

Aware of this background context, it becomes clear how the NCCA’s background brief can talk partially about the importance of equipping the students of Ireland to critically interrogate such things as “nationalist and extreme political movements and ideologies” while looking to movements “campaigning for climate action, social justice and equality” for inspiration.

This does not emerge from the void. It is in, and has been in, vogue in the education space for some time now, as evidenced by Prof. Barry’s academic corpus. While relatively little of interest could be found about many of the other members of the development group, an interesting presence is Sandra Scanlon of the Irish Universities Association, who seems to be a lecturer in American history in the UCD School of History.

Her bio boasts an expertise and focus in conservative activism which might lead one to think that there’s some balance in the group, but that hope is swiftly disarmed by a glance at Prof. Scanlon’s Bluesky account, where she frequently laments the rise of fascism in the United States under President Donald Trump and reposts Nikole Hannah-Jones, an American “investigative journalist” highly influenced by critical theory traditions.

It is the water our students are set to swim in. Naturally, the fish already swimming in it don’t see any problem with it.

And now to Northern Ireland. Maria Maynes reports:

Thomas Tina McCombe and the new LGBT class granted special status

May 26,2026

Tina McCombe (Image: X)

Thomas Tina M

Belfast Pride, it seems, have deleted their tribute to the late ‘Tina’ McCombe, a prominent figure in LGBT advocacy in the North who died ten days ago.

McCombe, a man who sought to change his sex, was described as a “trailblazer”, was remembered as being among those who set up the first Belfast Pride march in 1991. Fast forward some thirty years, and as anyone who visits Belfast in the months of June or July will know, the Pride movement more or less takes over the city. Coffee shops, large chains, and more or less every small business is now decked out in garish rainbow decorations on the weekend of Pride March, marking the city out as some kind of progressive haven.

People who are gay have all the same rights as any of us, but you wouldn’t know this visiting Belfast or any of the other cities where we have spent thousands in taxpayer funds painting rainbow crossings on roads.

Pride weeks have turned into pride months, and at this point, it seems like we’ve had an entire decade dedicated to Pride. And if you say you’re tired of it, or that you find it kind of meaningless, then you’ll probably lose your job or be shut out of your social circle. So for many, the answer is to go along with it or quietly say nothing.

The Rainbow Project, an NGO in Northern Ireland which receives fairly significant State funding and has been huge in the amplification of Pride, was among those who paid gushing tribute to McCombe.

The original tribute, posted by Belfast Pride, read: “It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Tina McCombe.

“Tina played an important role in our community, helping organise and marching in Belfast’s first Pride Parade in 1991, before later serving as Co-Chair of Belfast Pride in 1999.

“She was a truly wonderful person who always made time for others and was a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community across Northern Ireland.”

But that post also appears to be nowhere to be found now, less than two weeks later.

That’s likely because, Eileen Calder, who had been a director with the Belfast Rape Crisis Centre for more than 20 years, revealed to the Belfast Telegraph that McCombe was, in fact, “a sexual predator and an exploiter of vulnerable young men and women”.

Ms Calder said: “McCombe called at our offices in the city centre and said he would like to undergo a course of counselling.

“Realising he was a man dressed in female clothes, I told him that the Rape Crisis Centre was a strictly female-only zone, but he insisted that as he intended to become a woman, she should be able to avail of our counselling services.

“Tina, as he wanted to be known, was very insistent and eventually I agreed to comply with his request. He explained how he had been brought up as a man and he had even served in the British army and travelled abroad into war zones.

“But he also said that despite his macho exterior, he knew that deep inside he was a woman. Of course, he never mentioned his involvement in the brothel in east Belfast, where women were exploited on a daily basis.

“As time passed, McCombe confessed to me that although he had undergone medical procedures, he was in fact incapable of ever becoming a woman.

“He also told me that despite having a number of relationships with men, he eventually realised he was a lesbian,” said Ms Calder.

“I eventually came to the conclusion that Thomas Tina McCombe was a sexual predator and an exploiter of vulnerable young men and women. And I also felt he was a danger to males as well as females.”

I suppose in the case of Tina McCombe – a man previously known as Thomas Alison McCombe – the truth always comes out in the end. Positive tributes have given way to some dreadful stories, and a rehashing of old court reports that show that he was a sexual predator.

The question, of course, is why a huge NGO with massive influence over the culture could hail someone so clearly deviant as a hero. Had McCombe not reinvented himself as some sort of progressive icon decked out in rainbow flag attire and pronoun badges, would he have been treated as the monster he actually was?

Was it that he was deemed, because of his embrace of progressive causes, to be part of a new protected class of people who cannot be questioned? Did his coming out as trans mean he escaped scrutiny? And for that same reason, he was given access to women-only spaces.

Thankfully, for the sake of transparency, the tributes to McCombe have been taken down, and now some hard truths are coming out. We are told not to speak ill of the dead, but I’m glad to see that people can finally have a voice and speak the truth about a powerful figure.

The Belfast Telegraph also tells us that the Belfast Pride founder had been accused of pimping out a schoolgirl. I think this information would have been much more helpful if put out into the mainstream when McCombe was alive and taking part in marches where some parents feel it appropriate to bring children.

All the rainbow facepaint and glitter and goodwill in the world cannot cancel out the fact that predators exist – and they do so in many walks of life.

There’s one downright horrifying thread in a Facebook group where people shared their unpleasant experiences of the deceased activist. It was sickening to read the revelations given that he was so celebrated, but it’s well known in the area that McCombe had been detained by police in Donaghadee on a number of occasions after parents complained of ‘flashing’ at schoolchildren.

Underneath the now-deleted Belfast Pride tribute to McCombe, one man admitted he had no fond memories of McCombe, saying that he and many other schoolchildren in the small county Down town of Donaghadee had been traumatised walking to primary school in the late 70s and early 80s as he flashed them through his window or front door.

Another former neighbour who lived two doors down from McCombe had a memory of playing football as children, while McCombe would have been “close by throwing hatchets and knives at trees.” Others remember the same thing.

Dozens of people have taken to the comment sections of Facebook groups to say that they remain disturbed by vivid memories of McCombe standing at his front door in ladies’ underwear. One person suggested that everyone contribute some money to send some flowers – attaching a picture of a floral tribute with the words, “Flasher,” while admitting that in reality, there was nothing funny at all about his twisted behaviour.

“I remember him well in Barnagh. We lived close to us in the old houses – always wearing woman’s underwear and flashing his bits at the window. We were terrified of him,” said one woman.

It’s very bizarre that the rainbow flag movement seemed to be unaware of McCombe’s behaviour. For all the guff about embracing diversity and speaking “your truth”, here’s a very clear example of someone who was never called to account.

It’s a shame that it’s only now that McCombe has passed that the media are willing to run exposés – including the Belfast Telegraph, who four days ago detailed how he had been accused of pimping out a schoolgirl.

McCombe had pleaded guilty to doing so some years back, with Belfast Magistrates Court hearing at the time (as reported by the Sunday World) that he had met the schoolgirl on a bus and before it reached its destination in the city centre, McCombe had talked her into working as a prostitute.

It’s very clear that serious complaints have existed for decades. The police and the courts knew exactly who he was, but the media did not question his prominent role in Belfast Pride Week.

Because he embedded himself as a fixture of so-called ‘queer culture,’ he seemed to become part of a new, protected class of people. Important questions were never asked, nor answered. People were silent – maybe because it has become far too easy to simply slate ordinary people as transphobes, or homophobes, or bigots, even when their concern is for the vulnerable. Because McCombe was a big noise at Pride week, his behaviour was somehow overlooked until after his death, and that is something we should all regard as troubling and wrong.

Here’s the thing though – not only was McCombe protected, but he was catapulted into the limelight and celebrated as a woman, despite all the hideous things he is alleged to have done while alive, and the fact that he was clearly a dangerous man. An NGO that relies on corporate sponsorships and community funding promoted him as some sort of wonderful visionary. Will the big corporations now pull their funding?

McCombe was welcomed onto podcasts and only a number of months ago, the MAC theatre in Belfast platformed him on its walls in an exhibition by Tomas Wells. He was welcomed into the fold at funded women’s organisations, appearing at International Women’s Day events in Belfast as recently as March. In short, this dangerous, vile man was protected and questions were not asked because he decided he was a woman. And to our shame, virtually everyone went along with it.

There needs to be a major overhaul of a culture where we have, as a society, collectively become too cowardly to call out serious deviance for fear of being called names.

OK, we need a bit of uplift now!!!!!!!!

Here’s a good story.

John McCormack bumps into Caruso one morning.

McCormack:”How’s the greatest tenor in the world today?”

Caruso: “Since when did you stop singing!”

OK, Irish Terven, altogether now….

#BeMorePorcupine

#StandWithTheIrishTerven

The next general update will probably be on Saturday, Terven, since the grandchildren are coming around on Sunday 😊 And a suggested film has come in whanging us back to ‘A’!! What could that be!!?? It’s war but it’s quiet!! Any ideas?

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.