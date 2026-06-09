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OMG, the news and views are continuing to flood into Dusty Towers and my feline assistant and me are flat out.

Puss: This one calls for compromise, Dusty.

Dusty: In the bin, Puss!

We are going to split this into two parts, the second part featuring lots of news about Ireland. Onwards with the first part.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Tenaciously Terfin has been working overtime on suggestions and the next one is Carey Mulligan as Maud Watts in Suffragette (2015).

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Two Tier Policing

In light of the appalling murder of Henry Nowak, Louise Distras (who we have been following for a long time) recalls what happened to her by being pursued in court because of the actions of a stalker at the hands of the Woo Woo Police:

Two Tier Policing Has Broken Britain

And We’re All Paying The Price

Jun 08, 2026

My experience with two-tier policing has completely shattered the way I view the world and relate to every institution that is supposed to uphold justice, and it’s something that has burned itself so deeply into my soul that I know I’ll never be able to shake it off or file it away as just another chapter in my life. The deplatforming, the relentless smearing, and the systematic blacklisting that I endured in my music career felt like absolute hell while it was happening, with gigs being cancelled overnight without any explanation, old friends and colleagues suddenly ghosting me as if I’d become radioactive, and every door that had once been open to me slamming shut in my face so violently that it genuinely felt as though my entire life and identity as an artist were being torched right before my eyes. But now, when I look back on that period with the clearer perspective that only time and far worse experiences can bring, I realise it was nothing more than child’s play, a pathetic warmup act that barely registers anymore compared to the institutional betrayal I witnessed and lived through at the hands of West Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

This was never some petty cultural argument fought out among a handful of online trolls or disgruntled music industry insiders. This was the full weight of the state machinery, the actual apparatus of government that we are constantly told exists solely to protect ordinary citizens like me and everyone else. Once you’ve seen with your own eyes how that machinery really operates behind the scenes, how it prioritises ideology over evidence and narrative over truth, you simply cannot pretend any more, and no matter how hard you try, you can’t unsee the ugly reality of it all.

Two-tier policing is not some fringe conspiracy theory dreamed up in the darker corners of the internet... it’s blatant, it’s systematic, and it’s staring every single one of us in the face if we are willing to look honestly at what is happening. Any complaint that comes wrapped in the language of woke ideology is fast-tracked through the system as though it were the single most sacred and urgent priority in the entire country, handled with the softest kid gloves imaginable, rushed through at breakneck speed, and elevated to a status that makes it practically untouchable by any form of scrutiny or challenge. If you so much as question it, you’re immediately branded as the enemy of everything decent and progressive. Yet if you dare to raise legitimate, evidence based concerns about women’s rights, about the importance of single-sex spaces, about biological reality, or about the urgent need to keep girls and women safe from predators in a world that increasingly refuses to acknowledge basic facts, then from day one you are cast as the villain in the story. You receive no fair hearing, no genuine investigation rooted in facts, only silence, smears, and often active targeting designed to shut you down and make an example of you. It’s never truly about the evidence in these cases it’s only ever about fiercely protecting the approved narrative at all costs.

This is precisely the same cancerous DEI rot that allowed grooming gangs to rape and destroy the lives of thousands upon thousands of vulnerable girls right across the country for years on end without any meaningful intervention. The authorities had the reports, they possessed the evidence, and they knew full well what was taking place in towns and cities up and down Britain, yet they were so utterly terrified of being labelled racist or of damaging so-called community relations that they deliberately chose to look the other way, burying reports, dismissing victims who came forward, and disbelieving those who had suffered the most horrific abuse imaginable. Police forces and social services made the cold calculation that their own careers and the maintenance of the precious public image around multiculturalism were far more important than stopping the systematic rape and trafficking of children on an industrial scale. That level of institutional betrayal should disgust every decent person who still tries to defend this broken system as though it were merely suffering from a few isolated mistakes rather than a deep, structural moral failure.

And the same vile pattern continues to be exposed again and again in cases such as Henry Nowak and the seemingly endless string of similar scandals that keep surfacing despite the best efforts of the authorities to keep them quiet. Time after time the system demonstrates beyond any doubt that it values the official, politically convenient story far more than it values truth, hard evidence, or the suffering of real victims. When the “wrong” person ends up as the victim, or when the perpetrator happens to belong to one of the protected groups in the current hierarchy of sacred identities, justice does not merely bend under pressure it snaps, twists, and vanishes completely, leaving ordinary people to wonder what on earth happened to the rule of law they thought they could rely upon.

I will never be able to unsee the sheer horror of what I experienced during my own ordeal. Here is a system that we as taxpayers fund with our hard-earned money, a system we are constantly reassured exists to serve and protect the public from harm, yet in reality it actively shields criminals whenever doing so fits the prevailing political agenda of the day and viciously punishes anyone brave enough to speak up for reason, for facts, or for the basic safety of women and girls who deserve protection in their own country. The police are no longer truly in the business of protecting the public in any impartial or consistent way, too many within the institution have transformed themselves into ideological enforcers first and law enforcers only when it suits the narrative they’ve been told to uphold.

The full piece is here:

https://louisedistras.substack.com/p/two-tier-policing-has-broken-britain

Kellie-Jay Keen on behalf of the Party Of Women provides an excellent and very measured statement about the death of Henry Nowak. All thoughts gratefully received.

Our statement on the death of Henry Nowak.

The death of Henry Nowak has become a touchstone in the growing public debate about confidence in policing and the principle of equal treatment under the law.

The Party of Women believes that policing must be impartial, evidence-led and blind to race, religion, political ideology and social status. Every citizen is entitled to the same protection from the state and the same presumption that police officers will assess events according to the facts before them rather than assumptions about the identities of those involved.

The circumstances surrounding Henry Nowak’s death have raised serious questions about whether those principles were upheld. Public concern does not arise from a desire for preferential treatment for any group. It arises from a belief that the law should apply equally to everyone, and that operational decisions should be guided solely by evidence, risk and the protection of life.

Where allegations of “two-tier policing” emerge, they should neither be dismissed nor weaponised. They should be examined carefully and transparently. Public trust depends not only on fairness, but on the visible demonstration of fairness. When large numbers of ordinary people conclude that identity, politics or community sensitivities may have influenced police decision-making, confidence in the criminal justice system is inevitably weakened.

The Party of Women supports the right of the public to discuss, criticise, question and protest the actions of public authorities. Peaceful protest, political dissent and robust public debate are not threats to democracy; they are essential features of it. Citizens must be free to express their concerns about policing, public safety and the administration of justice without being dismissed, smeared or discouraged from participating in democratic life.

At the same time, we would remind those who seek violence, intimidation or public disorder that they do profound harm to the very causes they claim to advance. Disorder obscures legitimate grievances, undermines public sympathy and distracts from the pursuit of truth and accountability. Those seeking genuine change and justice should remain committed to lawful, peaceful and principled action.

The proper response to public concern is not defensiveness but scrutiny. The public deserves a full and independent examination of the decisions made before, during and after the incident. Accountability is not an attack on policing; it is essential to maintaining public consent for policing.

Henry Nowak’s death should serve as a reminder that the legitimacy of law enforcement rests upon a simple but vital principle: every person must be treated equally before the law, and every life must carry equal value in the eyes of the state. Where there is doubt that this standard has been met, those doubts must be addressed openly, honestly and without fear or favour. Only through transparency, accountability and equal application of the law can public confidence be restored.

Above all, our thoughts are with Henry’s family, friends and loved ones as they come to terms with an unimaginable loss. Whatever conclusions are ultimately reached, a son, relative and friend has lost his life, and those closest to him must now live with that absence. They deserve answers, they deserve honesty, and they deserve the reassurance that every lesson that can be learned from this tragedy will be learned.

Kellie-Jay Keen

Leader - Party Of Women

UK - The Cass Review

The British Medical Association have finally produced their report on the Cass Review! Rebecca Coombes of the British Medical Journal interviews David Strain from the committee who produced the report ( I have not read the report I hasten to add). It does seem to me that, to quote the American Indians, he is talking with forked tongue! The Committee accepts the Cass findings but the majority ( the committee was split) do not think that puberty blockers should have been banned and support a clinical trial. Though he does not provide full details it seems to me that the committee may have included a significant number of activists. All thoughts gratefully received.

England - The Wiltshire Police

We have previously reported on Sarah Phillimore taking action against the Wiltshire Police for breaching their duty of impartiality by actively supporting Wiltshire Pride last year. The case has been given permission to move on to a final hearing.

For details of the Northumbria case that is referred to, see here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/without-fear-or-favour

The police have a duty to be impartial

11 months after victory against Northumbria, we are here again against Wiltshire Police. Of all the organisations we have lost to gender identity, the police are among the most serious casualties.

Jun 08, 2026

……………………….

So why are we here?

My challenge is to the participation of Wiltshire Police in the activities of Swindon and Wiltshire Pride on 9 August 2025 and its refusal to accept they acted unlawfully. The Chief Constable not only authorised those activities but took part, in uniform. The activities included sponsorship of the Event, the Chief Constable wearing a Progress Pride badge and a stall run by members of the Force wearing identifying T shirts and Progress Pride flags.

It is my view, supported by the Smith decision that this is demonstrating support for a hotly contested matter of political controversy, namely gender ideology. The precise nature of the activities in my case are different but point to the same breach of statutory duty. My solicitors wrote before the Pride Event, pointing out the Smith judgment and asked for reassurance that police officers would not participate. The police did not respond until after the event and made it clear they considered their behaviour perfectly lawful and it would be repeated next year.

A further interesting development occurred after I issued my claim against them and this was publication on 30 April 2026 of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) guidance on participation at publicly arranged community events. This guidance among other things, tells officers attending such events not to wear any ‘visible symbols (e.g. flags, badges and pins) that could reasonably be interpreted as expressing support for a political party, campaign or policy change’

The full piece is here:

https://sarahphillimore.substack.com/p/the-police-have-a-duty-to-be-impartial

England - The Hampstead Ponds

Our last report was here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/rex-landy-saying-it-as-it-is

So, to re-cap, there are three ponds: men’s; women’s; and unisex. So, obviously, the larping men can use the unisex pond. Don’t be silly! That would not satisfy their need for fetishistic validation!

Sex Matters reports:

Sex Matters set to challenge City’s unlawful ponds policy

Jun 09, 2026

The City of London Corporation has decided to continue with its “trans inclusive” approach to admissions to the men’s and women’s ponds on Hampstead Heath. Chris Hayward, policy chair of the City of London, said that the decision would bring “certainty” and a “clear plan for the future”. However, some members of the Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Committee and the Policy and Resources Committee seemed less convinced and asked if they could review the policy again in July if anything changed in the meantime. Michael Cogher, a solicitor for the City, and Katie Stewart, its executive director for environment, reassured them that they could.

Chris Howard, policy chair

Katie Stewart, director for environment

Sex Matters’ legal challenge is set to go ahead, with a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice listed for 3rd and 4th November.

The decision to approve the policy was made in a meeting of the Policy and Resources Committee on Thursday 4th June, chaired by Hayward. He told the assembled members: “I am aware of the strength of feeling on both sides.” Stewart guided members towards voting for option two: “retaining the current trans-inclusive operation of the men’s and ladies’ pond”, alongside the introduction of “a clear access policy” and commitments to spend up to a million pounds to improve the changing and showering facilities at the three ponds.

The full piece is here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/sex-matters-set-to-challenge-citys

UK - Freedom of Expression

The Children’s Csar wants a ban on social media for all those under 18. EDI Jester feels this is just a ruse to take further control of social media in general for all of us. I tend to agree with him. What do you think?

UK - Michael Foran

Following on from the publication of his book, Michael Foran was to do four public lectures on the subject of Sex, Gender Identity and the Law. He bravely soldiered on through the first two lectures - we featured the first one here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/i-incite-this-meeting-to-rebellion?utm_source=publication-search

Not surprisingly, after all the harassment and interruptions from trans activist students, he has decided not to proceed with the last two lectures.

Julie Bindel reports on her substack:

Looniversity Challenge!

Michael Foran, Associate Professor of Law, Oxford Uni, and author of Gender Identity and the Law, had his lectures disrupted. I have been sent, by a student, clips of the madness.

Jun 07, 2026

Michael Foran, had two of his lectures, entitled Sex, Gender Identity, and the Law, disrupted by trans activists (29 May, and 5 June). Foran announced on X today that he would discontinue the lectures, and cancel the two remaining in the series.

He posted: ‘Due to escalating disruptive protests, I have decided to cancel the remainder of these lectures. This is deeply lamentable, but the disruption has undermined the academic nature of this series. Students shouldn’t face bullying or harassment when attending academic events.’

What a disgrace!

A student sent me the videos of the protesters, and provided the quotes below. Let’s all protest this censorious nonsense, NOT the ideas and theories that make these muppets claim to be triggered by them (videos below).

“It’s a shame that the lectures are now called off as we’re now denied exploring this contentious area of the law. I deeply regret that the university allowed protestors to disrupt the talk and i feel not enough is being done to protect the free speech and academic freedom.

“Not all of us hold gender critical views but GC is recognised under the UK law as a protected philosophical belief so anyone holding such views should be free from intimidation and harassment.

“I went to the lecture series to learn more about this highly controversial area from a legal perspective — I read parts of Michael Foran’s work and found them to be of high rigour, examples of scholarly brilliance.

“He argues for the protected characteristic of gender reassignment under the Equality Act, so anyone who says he’s transphobic needs to explain how the Equality Act/gender reassignment protection is transphobic.

“Protestors could’ve asked sharp questions and challenged him. They say it doesn’t matter because he won’t change his mind. But let us make up our own minds! Instead we’re just told to shut up and blindly follow the activists. It’s extremely patronising.”

……

The full piece is here:

https://juliebindel.substack.com/p/loonaversity-challenge

Celia Walden in The Telegraph reports:

I bet the Oxford trans brigade haven’t read their cancelled professor’s book

If student protesters were forced to describe the texts they are so adamantly against, the response would be paper-thin

08 June 2026

One of the best nuggets of wisdom I ever read about child rearing was: “Never punish children in a way that also punishes the parent.” It was in one of those “French women do everything better”-style books that were popular about 15 years ago, and although I forget which innately superior French woman wrote it, the basic point remains clear in my mind – only an imbecile (or a British person) would impose a sanction that also engenders their own suffering.

“That’s it! We’re cancelling the holiday/sunshine stroll and staying in this darkened room without food or drink for the foreseeable.”

I thought of this on Sunday when I read about the Oxford University professor who essentially no-platformed himself following sustained abuse from pro-trans protesters. (No need to explain who the toddlers are in this scenario.) Although we all fully understand why Dr Michael Foran was driven to cancel his lectures on gender law, especially after seeing the footage obtained by The Telegraph.

There he is, trying to give a talk on and around the themes of his new book, Sex, Gender Identity and the Law, only to be interrupted by two activists, who position themselves in front of the lectern and proceed to tell the audience that the Keble College tutorial fellow in law is “transphobic” and a “bigot”.

As always, the details are telling. The activist doing all the talking is, hilariously, reading off their phone – when you’d hope a brief impassioned tirade could be given without the help of an iPrompt.

They also make it clear that any grown-up-style debate around the validity of Dr Foran’s ideas is off limits. Which is convenient, since I don’t believe they’ve read a single word he’s written. They appear to have managed a cursory Google, however. And that told them all they needed to know – namely that the expert in equality law was cited in last year’s landmark Supreme Court ruling. You know, the one determining that the definition of a woman under the Equality Act should be based on biological sex.

“If you are here in a critical capacity, hoping to challenge his ideas, thank you,” the protester begins, “but that is not the same as refusing to platform him. He will not be convinced by your arguments. Please join me in walking out.”

That world-weary “he will not be convinced by your arguments” would be funny coming from a 20-year-old – if it weren’t so chilling. So, even if disapproval is expressed from the outset, even if the supposed flaws in Dr Foran’s work were to be pointed out by his critics and his argument systematically dismantled, that would be futile? A waste of everyone’s time and brain power?

All these years I’ve spent writing about cancel culture, trying to understand the rationale behind it, and it’s really that infantile? That lazy? It’s really about the only response being to stick one’s fingers in one’s ears and chant: “Can’t hear you; won’t hear you.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/8b32d4f4aff2d8cb

Glinner also addresses this from the point of view of a gay man being cancelled and many, many gays and lesbians having been cancelled:

Trans activists and their recurring target: gay people

Time and again the targets of trans activists are gay men and women

Jun 08, 2026

Fred Sargeant was at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969. The following year he co-founded the first Pride march in New York. In September 2022, at the age of 74, he went to a Pride event in Burlington, Vermont, carrying a sign, and a crowd of trans activists slapped him about the head, poured coffee on him, stole his belongings and shoved him to the ground. He went to hospital for a CT scan. The local gay organisations said nothing.

Hold that image while you read about last week’s news from Oxford. Dr Michael Foran, an associate professor of law whose work was cited by the Supreme Court in the For Women Scotland ruling, has cancelled his own lecture series. Twice in a fortnight, activists planted themselves in front of his lectern and told the audience he was a bigot hiding transphobia behind “a thin veneer of academia”. Foran called it off because he couldn’t promise his students they’d be able to sit in a lecture theatre without being harassed. An expert in equality law, run out of a lecture hall at one of the world’s great universities, for the crime of explaining what the law says.

The standard reading of all this, the one I’ve spent years making myself, is that it’s a war on women. And it is. But line up the casualties and another pattern emerges, one that almost nobody in the legacy gay press will touch. Over and over, the people in front of the mob are gay.

Start with the lesbians, because they got it first and they got it worst. Kathleen Stock, lesbian, hounded out of Sussex in 2021, then heckled at the Oxford Union two years later by a protester who glued herself to the floor. Jo Phoenix, lesbian, professor of criminology, compared by a colleague to a racist uncle at Christmas dinner and harassed out of the Open University that same year. A tribunal found 23 separate incidents of harassment and awarded her the win on nearly every count. One detail from that judgment deserves to be famous: a senior academic said he’d contact the local LGBT centre to stop Phoenix researching lesbian erasure. An LGBT centre, deployed against a lesbian.

Allison Bailey is a black lesbian who spent more than twenty years as a criminal defence barrister. When she helped found LGB Alliance in 2019 she received a torrent of abuse including threats of sexual violence. Rather than rushing to her defence, Stonewall complained to her chambers. Garden Court announced an investigation on Twitter, and a tribunal later found she’d been discriminated against and victimised for her beliefs. Julie Bindel, lesbian, gave a talk in Edinburgh in 2019 about male violence against women in which she never mentioned trans people. A trans activist waited outside and tried to punch her. Three years later Nottingham council banned her from speaking in its libraries, citing its commitment to Stonewall.

And you don’t need a lectern to qualify. At Pride Cymru in 2022, police escorted lesbians out of the march for carrying banners saying trans activism erases lesbians. One of the women asked the officer to confirm what was happening. “You are removing lesbians from an LGBT march, is that what you’re doing?” Yes, he said. For your safety.

Now widen the lens, because this isn’t a British eccentricity. In Australia in 2023, the Lesbian Action Group asked the Human Rights Commission for permission to hold a lesbian-only event on International Lesbian Day at the publicly funded Victorian Pride Centre. Permission. To meet. The Commission said no, on the grounds that excluding men who identify as lesbians would be discrimination. Three years before that, Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras dropped its one lesbian-focused panel because the lesbian on it, the YouTuber Arielle Scarcella, holds the view that lesbians are female. Scarcella says she’s never been more cancelled and tormented than by her own community.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/trans-activists-and-their-recurring

UK - The Fire Brigade

Jennifer Thetford-Kay reports on X:

Jennifer Thetford-Kay

@JenKteach

Firefighters teaching Year 10 children “Hate Crime Awareness” complete with Progress Pride flags, protected characteristics, and reporting guides.

Since when were these part of fire safety?

This isn’t safeguarding. This is public services pushing ideology on children with taxpayer money.

UK emergency services need to get back to core life-saving work.

7 Jun

It’s not just schools and the police.

The Essex Fire Service teaches local schools,Year 10, all about hate crime...how are they qualified to do this? ..parents think their child will learn about fire...Oh No...Your Tax pays for this.

@nickwallis @ThePosieParker @JenKteach x.com/HeadWarriorTWM…

https://x.com/jenkteach/status/2063715787169321457

The States - Mini Round Up

This round up from Kara ( 08 June) is behind a paywall so just a couple of clips:

Also, heads up: There’s a decent chance the Supreme Court will issue its opinions in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. BPJ on Thursday. I’m going to hope there’s in-flight wifi on my flight home, because if they do, I don’t want to miss it! I have an op ed that is close to being ready to pitch whenever the opinions come down.

…………..

Earlier today, I did an interview with someone who is working on a documentary about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I’m not at liberty to share any more detail than that, but in case you missed it, please check out a recording of my 2022 interview with him. That post is free and shareable, so please feel free to share it with anyone.

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/paid-subscriber-appreciation-post-49a

Australia - Sall Grover

Sall tweets (07 June):

Sall Grover

@salltweets

Three Australian politicians are currently complaining about misogyny & sexism. But -

@JacintaAllanMP

, the Victorian Labor premier, has men in women’s prisons, school girls not drinking water and women punished for not accepting men as women.

@AlboMP

, the Australian prime minister, has called the destruction of women’s rights a “culture war”, ignoring pleas to ensure women have rights & protections in federal legislation.

@JuliaGillard

, during her time as the first women prime minister, removed the definition of women from war [Dusty - I think this should be ‘law’], igniting the “culture war”.



Calling out misogyny & sexism when it impacts you while ignoring Australian women & girls who are experiencing ideological & institutional misogyny & sexism on a daily basis is not a good look and it simply highlights the hypocrisy. It confirms our suspicion that you only care about yourselves.



If you’re going to cry misogyny & sexism, first make sure that you’re not a perpetrator of it.

https://x.com/salltweets/status/2063735888509829320

Go, Sall!!!!

Maeve Halligan v Helen Webberley

Mr Menno umpires the bout!! 😀 Who do you think wins?? 😀

Endpiece

From Becca Shambles

An alternative approach for the Radical Feminists 😀

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will be as soon as feasible, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.