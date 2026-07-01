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Dusty Towers is awash with news and views, dear readers, so this is a two parter.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

We are starting with a stupendous result from the States as explained below by Kara Dansky.

I wanted an American film to celebrate this and came up with this legendary scene from Thelma and Louise.

I don’t think he’s going to apologise!

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall

Kara Dansky reports on The Terf Report:

As predicted, women and girls won the sports cases

But we didn’t win as hard as I would have liked

Jun 30, 2026

The cases are Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. BPJ.

This morning, the US Supreme Court decided that states are permitted to maintain single-sex sports under both Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The Court was 9-0 on the Title IX issue and 6-3 on the Equal Protection issue.

This is a solid win for women and girls. But the Court didn’t go as far as I wanted it to.

In these cases, Idaho and West Virginia both have laws on the books mandating single-sex sports in schools throughout the states. In both cases, male (“trans”) athletes challenged the laws, arguing that the laws violated their constitutional rights. In the West Virginia case, the male athlete also argued that the law violated his rights under Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education. The ACLU (where I once worked) represents both male athletes.

In the Idaho case, the male athlete in question is an adult man (“transgender woman”). In the West Virginia case, the male athlete in question is a minor boy (“transgender girl”).

The cases made their way through the courts. Women’s Declaration International USA filed its first-ever friend-of-the-court brief when the Hecox case went before the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. It later filed before the 4th Circuit in the BPJ case and before the Supreme Court in both cases.

The 4th and 9th Circuit Courts of Appeals decided in favor of the male athletes. The states asked the Supreme Court to review those decisions. The Supreme Court decided to do so. I represented the group Women’s Declaration International USA on its friend-of-the-court brief in both cases. Oral arguments were held in January of this year. Tons of people (including me) rallied in support of the states.

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/as-predicted-women-and-girls-won

Well done indeed to Kara, Women’s Declaration International and the sportswomen involved. Not quite ‘you have to do this’ but an enormous step forward.

Scotland - Men Out Of Women’s Prisons

We have, of course, been covering this case but this is a very useful analysis. Additionally I was completely unaware that the Equality and Human Rights Commission had intervened on behalf of the Scottish Prison Service!! WHAT??????? Sex Matters reports:

Males no longer allowed in Scottish women’s prisons: the law is clear

Jun 30, 2026

Protestors outside the Scottish Parliament 11th April 2026. Photo: Nicole Jones

For Women Scotland has won another important victory against the Scottish Government, forcing it to finally remove all trans-identifying men from the women’s prison estate.

The Scottish Prison Service policy had been that trans-identifying male prisoners who had not committed violent, harassing or threatening crimes against women did not generally pose “an unacceptable risk of harm to those housed in the women’s estates” [paragraph 11 of the judgment]. Trans-identifying men who had been convicted of a violent crime against women in the past could be placed in a women’s prison based on an individual risk assessment.

The Scottish Government had refused to change this policy even after the Supreme Court made clear that “sex”, “woman” and “man” mean, and were always intended to refer to, biological sex, and that single-sex services are based on sex.

John Swinney, the First Minister, claimed that when it came to housing trans-identifying prisoners, it was a complicated legal issue. All of the arguments the Scottish Ministers put forward were rejected by the Court of Session in the judgment handed down on 19th June 2026.

The judge, Lady Ross, said:

“In all the circumstances, the Prisons Guidance is unlawful.” [paragraph 184]

Although many trans-identifying men had previously been removed from the women’s estate in Scotland, some remained at the time of the judgment. They are now being moved out of female prisons and Prison Service guidance regarding transgender prisoners must be changed.

Legal arguments

For Women Scotland argued that the ministers have a statutory obligation under rule 126 of the Prisons and Young Offenders Institutions (Scotland) Rules 2011, which requires that separate accommodation is provided for male and female prisoners. Women-only prison accommodation is intended for the protection of women prisoners as a group. That, they claimed, is “a bright line rule” that should not be crossed and does not need to be renegotiated every time it is used.

The Scottish minister’s main concern, as summed up by Lady Ross, was:

“to resist the argument that the only lawful policy would be the exclusion of all trans prisoners from prisons of the opposite biological sex.” [paragraph 37]

The ministers argued that:

the petition was not relevant because the issues should be heard on a case-by-case basis, not decided on a policy level, and the Equality Act 2010 allows individuals to bring claims

trans prisoners have rights under Articles 2, 3, 8 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (concerning the right to life, freedom from torture and degrading treatment, autonomy and private life and non-discrimination)

the Supreme Court decision in April 2025 was a starting point when deciding on where trans-identifying prisoners should be accommodated, but not the final word as it had not considered the legal intersection with the convention.

The ruling

Although the judgment sets precedent only in Scotland, it will be persuasive in other jurisdictions, and it was based on reasoning that applies to other types of single-sex and separate-sex services, not just prisons.

Policies must be lawful

There is no need or expectation that individual women harmed by the policy would have to bring legal cases in order to test whether it is lawful. Service providers and public bodies must take account of all their legal obligations when devising the policy.

“… the structure of the EA 2010 and the fact that it allows for individuals to bring claims do not provide a complete answer to this petition in the way contended for by the respondents. In general terms, service-providers and those who exercise public functions must make sure that the ways in which they carry out those responsibilities are lawful. They must be prepared to meet individual claims but they will only be able to do that in a considered and consistent way if, at the stage of devising policy, they take account of all of their obligations, including those under section 29 of and Schedules 3 and 22 to the EA 2010. If they adopt a policy which, when implemented in individual cases, will result in a breach of their statutory obligations, then that policy may be challenged as being unlawful.” [paragraph 58]

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) tried to argue that its policy of housing trans-identifying men in women’s prisons was “pragmatic” and similar to a mother taking her young son into a female toilet or changing room. The judge disagreed. She said that when a woman takes her young son into the ladies’ toilets with her, the boy’s “presence derives from that of his mother” and a baby boy being born in a women’s prison does not stop the prison from being for women only.

Separate-sex prisons are allowed

The Equality Act does not require separate-sex prisons, but it allows them.

But there is a legitimate basis for not allowing trans-identifying men in women’s prisons, namely protecting women’s dignity, safety and privacy, and the prison context is important.

“Sex segregation in prisons is not mandated in terms by the EA 2010, but it is lawful. Sex segregation is protected by the provisions of the EA 2010 which are, as expressed by the Supreme Court, “directed at maintaining the availability of separate or single spaces or services for women (or men) as a group”. That can be accepted without the need to examine the circumstances of an individual prisoner in the context of a delictual [i.e civil] claim. For separate spaces to be maintained in a way that is foreseeable and consistent, there require to be rules, whether statutory, as in this case, or otherwise, which are capable of general application. The exemptions or carve-outs, whether in terms of Schedule 3 or Schedule 22, can only sensibly be operated on a group basis. A separate sex space is lawful if either of those exemptions applies. Following FWS 2, lawful sex segregation in prisons means that trans prisoners are excluded from prisons for the opposite biological sex. [paragraph 82]

This recognition that separate-sex spaces rely on rules that are foreseeable and consistent is a clear justification for providing straightforward separate-sex services.

Sex discrimination against women

For Women Scotland argued that placing male prisoners in the female estate would itself result in sex discrimination and would at least be perceived as having the effect of violating the dignity of women prisoners or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for them, and that that would be harassment. The SPS argued that in both cases, evidence of individual harm would be needed.

The judge disagreed, saying that while harassment might need evidence in relation to sex discrimination, there is no need to refer to the circumstances of an underlying claim in order to bring a challenge to the policy.

She agreed that there is a basis to conclude that the accommodation of male prisoners in the female estate would result in female prisoners receiving less favourable treatment because of their sex.

“There are disadvantages associated with the sharing of accommodation by female and male prisoners; were it otherwise, there would be no need for sex segregation.” [paragraph 89]

Bright-line rules are legitimate

The law recognises the necessity for clear rules which are not subject to a case-by-case analysis in their application.

“The imposition of a bright line rule may have adverse consequences for individuals but there is a strong line of authority which makes clear that, as explained by the European Court of Human Rights in Animal Defenders at paragraph 106: ‘a state can, consistently with the Convention, adopt general measures which apply to pre-defined situations regardless of the individual facts of each case even if this might result in individual hard cases’.” [paragraph 135]

Balancing human rights

All prisoners, including trans-identifying prisoners, have rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 8 states that everyone has the right to respect for their private life. However, regardless how much a trans-identifying man believes he is a woman, he does not have the right to be placed in the women’s prison estate.

“… there is no case to support an argument that Article 8 entails a right for a trans woman to live in the same place as and in the company of women. It is precisely because of the impact of mixed sex accommodation provision on the privacy and dignity of the would-be fellow prisoners that the restriction in rule 126 exists and that immediately shows that, even if Article 8 rights are engaged, the interference is justified under Article 8(2). Sex segregation is necessary for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights or freedoms of other prisoners.” [paragraph 125]

This is because Article 8 rights are qualified and sex segregation in prisons is justified.

Under Articles 2 and 3, the SPS is obliged to protect life and not to subject prisoners to inhuman or degrading treatment. But this does not mean that it is obliged to accommodate a trans-identifying prisoner in a prison for the opposite sex. The rights of all prisoners must be considered and balanced.

Both the Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) intervened and argued against the petition. They drew attention to both the need to protect the convention rights of women prisoners and the need to balance those rights in the event of a conflict. However, they were primarily focused on ensuring that, when it came to the placement of trans-identifying prisoners, there was not a “without exception” policy. They argued that this could breach the rights of trans-identifying prisoners. The SHRC’s solution was to “have a human rights framework within which to make individual assessments”. [paragraph 47]

Women’s human rights are protected

That both the SHRC and the EHRC, alongside the Scottish Government, failed to stand up for women’s human rights until a grassroots organisation brought the case is shameful.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/males-no-longer-allowed-in-scottish

Rosie Kay

EDI Jester brings us news of a film produced by Rosie Kay of Freedom in the Arts:

Let Women Speak

Kellie-Jay, after the events of last weekend which we reported on, has done an open letter to the Metropolitan Police.

Dear Commander Smart: Is Tower Hamlets a Place Where Women Are Allowed to Speak?

For the last few years I have travelled around Britain organising events where women gather in public to speak about women’s rights, safeguarding, freedom of speech and the reality that sex matters. (I’ve actually travelled around the world and witnessed policing in places as far [ away] as Auckland and Rio de Janeiro.) They are not riots, they are not threats to public order and they are not designed to intimidate anybody. They are simply women speaking in public about matters that affect women and girls.

Yet increasingly I have come to the conclusion that, in the eyes of parts of British policing, women speaking publicly is itself treated as the problem.

When we sought to hold an event in Whitechapel, we wanted to do what free speech campaigners have always done: gather somewhere visible, somewhere accessible and somewhere that ordinary members of the public might hear us and engage with what we had to say. Whitechapel was not chosen by accident. Part of the reason we chose it was because we know that there are parts of Britain where certain opinions cannot be expressed or where certain groups of people should quietly avoid speaking in public and we are told these places do not exist.

We are constantly told that Britain has no no-go areas, that the rule of law applies equally everywhere and that everyone enjoys the same rights and freedoms regardless of which street they happen to be standing on.

We wanted to test whether that was true.

Instead we were informed that, for the sake of “community tensions”, we would have to hold our event in a park some distance away from where we had intended. Public speech hidden away from the public rather defeats the object.

We were further informed that if we entered Whitechapel to hold our event as planned we risked arrest for breaching the conditions imposed upon us.

The practical message appeared to be that women were free to speak, provided we did so somewhere else. In this case, a park far far away.

We were informed that Stand Up To Racism intended to protest the event and that approximately 500 demonstrators were expected to attend. We [ were ]also told that Tower Hamlets Council had informed the Metropolitan Police that as many as 20,000 protesters could arrive in opposition to women gathering to speak publicly.

Twenty thousand.

If those figures influenced operational decisions then I think the public deserves answers. Did these estimates contribute to the decision to move us from our chosen location? Did they contribute to the Section 14 conditions imposed upon our event? What intelligence supported those predictions and, now that the event has passed, does anybody seriously believe they reflected reality?

Because if public authorities can justify restrictions on unpopular speech simply by predicting enough opposition to it, then freedom of expression exists only at the pleasure of whichever group can threaten the largest protest.

That is not democracy. It is the heckler’s veto with official paperwork attached to it.

The consequence of this approach was that the women wishing to exercise their lawful right to speak found themselves restricted as to where they could stand and when they could assemble, while those seeking to stop us speaking appeared to face no equivalent restrictions at all. We cooperated fully with the police and complied with the conditions placed upon us, yet protesters were still able to approach closely enough to scream through speeches and attempt to drown out women’s voices.

Had some of the women present not stood their ground, our event would simply have been shouted down.

I find myself wondering what lesson the Metropolitan Police intended women to take from this experience. That we may speak, but only where we are told. That we may speak, but only if enough people do not object. That women discussing safeguarding and women’s rights are to be managed, while those threatening disruption are simply an unfortunate reality that everyone else must accommodate.

There is another possibility that I find myself increasingly considering, and it is one that should concern anyone who cares about equal treatment under the law. Have the police, in some circumstances, simply concluded that enforcing the same standards everywhere, against everyone, is too difficult, too resource intensive or too politically sensitive, and that it is therefore easier to restrict those who are willing to cooperate than those who may not be?

From the perspective of those subjected to these restrictions, it can sometimes feel as though policing has become an exercise in managing the compliant rather than confronting the disruptive. The organisers who engage with police, follow instructions and obey the law find themselves moved, restricted and regulated, while those threatening disorder acquire influence simply through their willingness to create problems.

Many members of the public will look at situations such as this and conclude that certain communities or activist groups are treated with a degree of caution or accommodation that would not be extended elsewhere, not because police officers agree with them, but because confronting them and policing them robustly is judged to be too difficult, too costly or too likely to create further problems.

Whether that perception is fair or unfair, it exists.

It also raises an uncomfortable question that police leaders should perhaps be willing to answer openly: are the police still controlling the streets, or are they increasingly managing public order according to which groups are easiest to police and which groups are most likely to create difficulties if challenged?

After several years of experiences like this, I have reached an uncomfortable conclusion. I increasingly believe that many police officers approach these events having already decided who the aggressors are before the first officer arrives on scene. Women speaking publicly about the erosion of their rights are viewed as provocative, while those seeking to silence them are viewed as reacting to provocation rather than creating it.

Once you begin from that assumption, every decision that follows becomes easy to justify.

Move the women.

Restrict the women.

Manage the women.

The protesters can largely look after themselves.

The day after this event I experienced something that was neither hypothetical nor speculative. A man approached me and asked whether I intended to continue “talking shit about Islam”. When I replied that I did, he told me, “I’m going to cut your throat.” The exchange was captured on video.

If charges follow, he will become the fourth man charged with offences against me in the United Kingdom in the last three years because of my public campaigning.

That is one of the reasons I find this approach so difficult to understand. Time and again it feels as though the authorities are more concerned with managing, or not managing, the reaction to women speaking than with protecting the women who are speaking. Genuine threats against women who speak publicly seem to be regarded as an unfortunate occupational hazard, while the women themselves are treated as the public order problem.

I am also troubled by reports of Metropolitan Police LGBT training sessions in which my name was mentioned and officers were allegedly encouraged to boo and hiss. If true, that should concern every Londoner, regardless of whether they agree with me or disagree with me. Police officers are entitled to hold political opinions like everybody else. They are not entitled to allow those opinions to influence the policing of lawful speech and assembly.

Impartiality matters most when police disagree with the people they are policing.

Which brings me to my final question: is Tower Hamlets a place where women can safely gather and speak in public?

Because I intend to return.

I intend to speak in Tower Hamlets again, and I intend to do so somewhere that people can hear us. Perhaps on the steps of the Town Hall itself. Perhaps somewhere else in the borough. The location matters less than the principle.

Will the Metropolitan Police facilitate lawful speech or facilitate its suppression?

Will women once again be moved out of sight for the sake of “community tensions”?

Will restrictions once again fall primarily upon those wishing to speak rather than those wishing to silence them?

Or will the police defend the principle that unpopular speech deserves the same protection as popular speech?

Because if parts of London have become places where women may speak only with official permission, under official supervision and in officially approved locations, then perhaps we should at least have the honesty to say so.

Women should not require police permission to speak.

Nor should they be treated as a public order problem simply because others object to hearing them.

Kellie-Jay Keen

UK - Women’s Pool

Despite Ultimate Pool having excluded larping men from the women’s game, the great British pool player, Lynne Pinches is still being pursued as explained by Glinner on his substack:

The woman in the car park

How Ultimate Pool are still tormenting a whistleblower

Jun 30, 2026

Lynne Pinches reached the final of the Women’s Champion of Champions in 2023, shook her opponent’s hand, packed her cue away and walked off without taking a single shot. The room stood and cheered her out. Her opponent, a man called ‘Harriet’ Haynes, collected the trophy by default, as he and his supporters shouted ‘freebie’ in triumph.

She had earned that final. Thirty years in the game, hours of practice, and only the fourth final she had ever made. She told the Telegraph that walking away was “the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do in the game in my life”. The night before, she had been up into the small hours, crying, trying to decide whether what she was about to give up would change anything in a game that had just turned against her.

Haynes is not some marginal entrant who fluked his way into a draw. He finished 2024 as the top-ranked player in the women’s series, and he had topped it before that. The women were not inventing a hypothetical to be difficult. They had watched it happen to them, frame by frame, prize by prize, for years.

And then there’s the line the sport always reaches for, that pool is a game of skill rather than strength, so what could a man’s body possibly bring to it. It’s nonsense, and anyone who has held a cue knows it’s nonsense. The break rewards raw power, and men break harder. The bridge rewards reach and hand span, and men have bigger hands and longer arms, so a shot a smaller player has to reach for with a rest is a shot a man takes stretched flat across the cloth with full control. Lynne has said it plainly. She watches the men clear up, potting everything in a single visit to the table, and take on shots down the rails, tight against the cushion where there’s no room for error, in a way the women in her category simply don’t.

Haynes produced an MIT physicist to argue that a harder break doesn’t decide matches at the top level. His testimony might have been more convincing had it not been for the fact that, in April 2025, at an Ultimate Pool women’s event in Wigan, both finalists were men. Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith had each knocked out four female players to get there, and Haynes beat Smith 8-6 for a women’s title. Inside the hall, women held up signs reading “Save women’s sport” and chanted that they stood with Lynne Pinches.

I’m writing this piece because I just saw MJ Murphy’s enraged and enraging video on the affair. When I knew Lynne in Norwich, the thing that haunted me was her astonishment at what was happening. Like me, she had assumed there had to be someone, somewhere, who would say this was madness and put a stop to it. Two men played each other in a women’s final. What makes MJ’s video useful is that she reacts to Lynne’s story with the fresh anger you have before you learn—as Lynne and I did— that there are no adults in the room, that people are cowards and collaborators, and women’s rights lasted only as long as they did because men didn’t yet know they could simply claim them as their own.

Lynne and a group of other women had already decided not to take it quietly. They went after the governing bodies in law, on the grounds that women were being denied fair competition, and they won the principle. After the Supreme Court confirmed last year that “woman” in equality law means what everyone outside a gender studies seminar already knew it meant, the pressure told. Ultimate Pool changed its rules to protect women-only competition.

The women were right, the law agreed, the category was theirs again.

A happy ending, then. Except Ultimate Pool, and the ‘trans community had to have their revenge.

After Lynne spoke up, the abuse arrived. She was told to kill herself. She was called a bigot, a transphobe, a Nazi. Police advised her to wear a bodycam for her own safety after she was attacked at a Let Women Speak event in Norwich, where a bottle of water was thrown at her back. So she wore one. At the Wigan event in April, Haynes’s partner complained about it, and security asked her to take it off.

She did. They threw her out anyway.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/the-woman-in-the-car-park

Endpiece

Following on from Kellie-Jay’s letter to the Police….

…from Tenaciously Terfin

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next part will follow a bit later today, Terven.

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