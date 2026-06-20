Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
2h

Every word thoroughly well deserved and more. It was this substack and the Glinner update which has kept me going during the gender wars. Not quite sure how I’ll cope when it’s all over- if ever! You are a star Dusty. Thanks for all you do and not forgetting your wonderful assistant. 😺 Plus a special thanks to all the lovely commenters on here. Btw have you done the dishes yet?

#BeMorePorcupine especially with that f*****g trial on the way.

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5 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Katrina Biggs's avatar
Katrina Biggs
5m

A well-deserved fan base, Dusty :-)

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