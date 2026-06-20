Buy me a coffee

So we have made it to Update 900!! 🥂🎈😀🎇🍾

I would like to pay tribute to all the regular readers of this substack who make excellent suggestions and comments and provide wonderful support. This really does keep me going. Thanks to all of you. You are all Terven Stars!

Obviously especial thanks to my paid subscribers and those who buy me a coffee.

And thanks, of course, to my wife ( who feeds me info from X) and to my feline assistant. 😀

I started this substack in February 2023 inspired by the wonderful JL who wrote on the Glinner Update. I quickly moved to cover…well. the whole world really but with especial concentration on the Anglosphere. Early on it was apparent that some light relief might be a good idea in the midst of the angst and horror stories, so we started film clips and endpieces and for a period Terf Island Discs ( which, doubtless, will return at some stage).

And thanks to all the wonderful Terfs who run stacks and do You Tube videos etc There are too many to mention here. I am indebted to all of them.

My choice of film should really have a spoiler alert because it’s the final scene but, then again, if you haven’t seen it, I’m not sure this scene will reveal very much. And what do you mean, you haven’t seen it!! Go and watch it!

In films, I like action scenes but I also like simple scenes. This must be one of the longest walks in cinematic history with that wonderful zither music. And then Anna walks by Holly Martins without even glancing at him! As an ex chain smoker I appreciate what happens then. He takes out a fag and lights it. THE END!!!

Joseph Cotten is Holly Martins

Valli is Anna Schmidt

Trevor Howard is Major Calloway

Puss: Be Sensible, Dusty!

Dusty: I haven’t got a sensible name, Puss!

Thanks to the Terfs below who have made kind comments.

Katrina Biggs: Dusty's Substack is a fabulous resource for a roundup of international terf news. It's amazing how much he churns out every week! It must be exhausting sometimes, with all that's going on, but he keeps doing it, and I for one greatly thank him for it. He covers anywhere that terfs are making some noise, or gender ideology is being flogged - even reports on us here at the edge of the world - New Zealand :-) I very much appreciate that he has reprinted many of my blogposts from my own Substack, A B'Old Woman. Thank you, Dusty.

Garwhoungle from The Ministry Has Fallen: Winning tactic of gender ideologues has been to repeatedly and doggedly shout out a set of emotionally charged lies and factual inaccuracies until no-one can hear or think anything else. One of the best responses is honesty-to document accurately what’s going on and to amplify the voices of those trying to hang on to the truth. Dusty helps that cause enormously.

The Stack’s poet and CEO of Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group, Dr Siobhan Spencer MBE:

900 and Not Out

Nine hundred strong, and still not out,

Dusty’s pen writes with steadfast might.

Through every twist and fierce ideological bout,

He shines a light where evil dims God’s light.

For children’s sake he stands on women’s ground,

TERFs united, voices clear and true.

Repeal the Gender Recognition Act — we’ll tear it down,

Until sanity returns, we battle through.

Well done, Dusty — keep writing! #BeMorePorcupine

Bob G: You are amazing. Thanks for all that you do!

Becca Shambles: This newsletter is citizen journalism at its finest and the best way to stay up to date in the fight against authoritarian genderwoo! Cheers, Dusty 🥂

Tenaciously Terfin: Dusty provides an incredible round up of articles on gender ideology and free speech from around the world, along with film clips and funny snippets for some light relief. He always engages with the people who comment and it’s great to discuss the issues raised. The work he produces will be of use to historians in the future when they try to make sense of the insanity of our times.

Liz Parker: Dusty’s substack is an invaluable source of up-to-date news & comment on women’s rights, gender woo & free speech. He reads, listens to & digests tons of material so you don’t have to. You’d be mad to miss it.

Rex Landy: Dusty is a fearless fighter for women and girls, and the updates are a gold mine of information, all in one place! #BeMorePorcupine #XX

Barry Wall, EDI Jester: There’s nothing dusty about this resource, it is my go to for all things gender, up to date, razor sharp and confounding its author’s nom de plume, which is redolent of shelves of ancient tomes and old geography teachers with leather patches on their cardigan. Subscribe, read and learn, that is the essence of our shared battle.

Terf Vibes: Dearest Dusty. As you approach your 900th Update of #BeMore Porcupine, I want to reiterate my great thanks to you for your tireless Terf subbing here. You have kept us all informed on the latest Terf news - even if that is mostly nightmares - and generously shared our subs with a synopsis and invariable high praise. Thank you!

Sarah Phillimore: Dusty provides an extremely valuable resource by collecting information about important issues and development and making sure we are kept up to date. It’s clearly an onerous task, given that so much is happening.

Mr Menno: A treasure trove of information…Dusty is an Oracle.

Louise Distras: Congratulations, that's a big milestone!! Thank you for all your hard work 🙏🏻

Kelly Oliver Dougall: Keep up the good work - I look forward to your updates hitting my inbox

Petal: Dusty, you’re an absolute star. And puss , pspsps , keep him in his place 😺

Moodieonroody: Hey, Dusty - when reality comes back in fashion you are due the highest accolade haha ... no, really - still can't believe you're a bloke.

Jeremy Wickins: Dusty’s Substack is a gazetteer of the lunatic world of sex denialism, documenting facts and features of the wholly irrational world it creates. Not only that, but Dusty provides analysis and practical solutions for bringing the country back into alignment with reality - potential governments would do well to heed what he (or his feline companion - I’m not sure which!) writes.

This all sounds terribly po-faced, but there is discussion of film and music, and a very friendly bunch of regulars in the comments, always ready to welcome newcomers.

Emma, Sex Matters: Congratulations on reaching update 900! That is a fantastic milestone. Thank you for your continued support of our work.

The Porcupine: Quills Out, Dusty!

My wife: Have you done the dishes yet?

Puss: Can I have some better treats now you’re supposedly all big time?

Update 1 featured Nicola Sturgeon and one of the main stories we followed to start with was the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill and ‘Isla Bryson’, the man who Dennis Kavanagh named ‘Adam the Meaty Rapist.’

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/update-1-from-dusty

So I think it is only appropriate that Nicola should get a mention in Update 900😀

This is another spoiler alert. The final scene of The Long Good Friday and, for most of the scene, acting without words as East End gangster, Harold Shand ( Bob Hoskins) realises he is not going to get out of this situation.

I saw this next film with some of my mates and they hated it. I loved it. I love the way that William Blake ( Johnny Depp) turns from an ordinary joe into a notorious outlaw almost by default, assisted by American Indian Nobody ( Gary Palmer) who has presumed he is the reincarnation of his favourite poet! For me, this is magic cinema!! But, as EDI Jester always says, that might just be me!!!

And more mention of tobacco!! 😀

So, we need a final song to celebrate Update 900. I keep getting misgendered because of Dusty Springfield 😂 So let’s have a bit more Dusty.

And why is the Porcupine our mascot? Here are the Terfy Porcupines defending their children against the Gender Leopard.

Now listen, Terven, when I get to Update 1800, I want this battle won!!😀

QUILLS OUT, TERVEN!

#BeMorePorcupine

The next update will probably be on Sunday, Terven.