Update 900 Approaches!
#BeMore Porcupine
My feline assistant and I have just sent out Update 897.
Update 900 will consist of a film clip, lots of very kind comments …hold on a minute…
Puss: Will there be kind comments about me?
Dusty: I’m sure there will be, Puss, now get on with scrolling through the internet!
Puss: After all, I suggested the Lord of the Rings clip.
Dusty: Yes, OK I know you did. Well done.
Right where was I, …kind comments and two or three endpieces and NO TERF NEWS!!!!!!
If you haven’t yet sent in a comment ( many thanks to those who have), please do so. You can send in negative or even offensive comments…we just won’t include them in Update 900 😎
ONWARDS!!!!
#BeMorePorcupine