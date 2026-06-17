Buy me a coffee

My feline assistant and I have just sent out Update 897.

Update 900 will consist of a film clip, lots of very kind comments …hold on a minute…

Puss: Will there be kind comments about me?

Dusty: I’m sure there will be, Puss, now get on with scrolling through the internet!

Puss: After all, I suggested the Lord of the Rings clip.

Dusty: Yes, OK I know you did. Well done.

Right where was I, …kind comments and two or three endpieces and NO TERF NEWS!!!!!!

If you haven’t yet sent in a comment ( many thanks to those who have), please do so. You can send in negative or even offensive comments…we just won’t include them in Update 900 😎

ONWARDS!!!!

#BeMorePorcupine