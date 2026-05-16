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Diary of the day.

Armed police at Birmingham New Street station - never seen that before at New Street!

Once I got off at London Euston the crowds were already flocking. Never seen so many flags: Union Jacks; St George’s; Welsh; Scottish; Irish; Israeli; (the proper) Iranian. They were headed down the street where my hotel was which was handy. Great atmosphere.

Stopped off at hotel. Back on the march with my Union Jill and my Thought Criminal T shirt (which got a lot of positive comments!). Searching for the Terfs and eventually saw the Union Jills! Aja the Empress was leading the way with her flags. I lost them about three times because I was getting so diverted by all that was going on. Loads of great conversations.

Somehow Aja led us all right into Parliament Square and we all stood near the Millicent Fawcett statue. The speeches had been going on for ages by the time we got to Parliament Square. But we were in time for Kellie-Jay and we all went mad when she came on - those around us must have wondered what was going on! After she had spoken one of the Terfs said ‘Let’s go to the pub’ (the speeches were still going on!!). So we all went to the pub.

Had a great conversation with a wonderful Terf from Sunderland in the pub. Now back in the hotel having a meal and doing this update.

The whole day ( are you listening, Mr Starmer!) was really peaceful and really good natured. A really great day.

And then when I was writing this in the restaurant at the hotel I met a lovely Cockney family with their children who were celebrating Nanny’s 65th birthday. I told them I would mention them.

Millicent Fawcett Statue © Dusty

Stop Press

I have now added in this (very long) coverage of the day with Leo Kearse:

And now some more photos:

Mary ( from Let Women Speak)

Terf Corner

Aja The Empress and DJ Lippy

Yet more Terfs ( Sunderland woman to the left)

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#GetLabourOut

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

I hope that the next general update will be on Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.