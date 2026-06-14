This is part of my series constructing a kind of personal Terfy Manifesto. The last in the series was here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/gender-the-cursed-word

Anyone who has been to a women’s rights rally or watched one on livestream where the bawling mob of ( as I now call them) Trantifa are present, will have heard the inane chant ‘trans rights are human rights.’ To use a Magdalen Berns phrase: ‘What does that even mean?’