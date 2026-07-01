Buy me a coffee

Onwards with Part 2!

I thought we would end our Terf Month on this substack ( which has slightly toppled into July!) with this barnstorming speech from Katharine Birbalsingh who is known as ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’. This was presented at the recent conference of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship. All thoughts gratefully received.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Conversion Practices Bill

We are, of course, following the progress of this appalling Bill on this stack. Bernard Lane on the substack Gender Clinic News has, as usual, provided his excellent round up of worldwide ‘gender affirming’ medicine news and I am just picking out his piece on this Bill.

Shouting down the science

Plus: Death and the Dutch protocol; US consumer cop vs WPATH; prison threat for UK parents; Germany gets the Finnish news; hormones like candy in Argentina; in praise of desistance; overbearing Enbys

Jun 29, 2026

………………………………..

Criminalising caution

United Kingdom | The ruling Labour Party government has introduced a draft “trans-inclusive” criminal law against “conversion practices” with penalties up to five years’ prison and unlimited fines. A conversion practice could be conduct with the intention of causing someone to “believe that they have or do not have” a particular sexual orientation or trans identity. There is conditional protection for those providing “health care services”, but not for parents.

Bev Jackson, co-founder of the LGB Alliance, said the law would “criminalize a parent who says: ‘No, you’re a boy. Maybe you’re gay. That’s fine: Let’s get you some therapy to explore the causes of your distress’. It will criminalize a parent who says ‘No, I refuse to pay for binders, blockers, testosterone. You’re a girl. It’s fine to be a lesbian.”

US detransitioner Jonni Skinner, a young gay man, said he believed such conversion practice bans were “a work around to solidify the affirmation-only approach to pediatric gender distress into law—[something] which has already and will continue to have catastrophic consequences for gay, gender non-conforming, and other vulnerable youth into the future.”

In the UK Parliament, Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi asked if the draft law would allow “detransitioners to bring retrospective cases against therapists and professionals who transitioned them using that affirmative approach”.

The parents’ group Bayswater Support said the new statute would “harm the very people it purports to protect by enshrining in law a belief that is inextricably bound up with rejection of the body and psychological distress”. “Individual parents, parent-led support groups like Bayswater Support and healthcare professionals (including the NHS paediatric gender services) continue to be subjected to a barrage of false accusations that they are engaging in ‘conversion’. This draft bill adds the threat of criminal prosecution to those wildly inaccurate claims.”

The Free Speech Union (FSU) has begun a petition against the draft law. “Speech is always curtailed in the name of preventing ‘harm’,” the FSU said. “But stopping parents talking honestly to their children about the risks of irreversible medical procedures will cause actual, real-world harm. This is a fight we have to win.”

Columnist Sonia Sodha saw Labour’s draft law as a device “to smuggle a new concept into criminal law of an undefined ‘gender identity’ that is defined nowhere else in [UK] law, and which pulls against the emerging medical consensus that children and young people don’t have fixed ‘gender identities’, their identities are in flux”.

In her analysis, barrister Sarah Phillimore found no sign that the bill’s drafters had considered its likely effect on the family justice system. In the worst-case scenario, she said, prosecution of parents for a conversion practice could lead to orders for removal of the child, or even all their children.

Thought control

International | A paper by US paediatrician Dr Julia Mason and colleagues has warned that overly broad bans on conversion practices conflate psychotherapy with coercion and put a political chill on normal clinical inquiry. “The case of youth gender dysphoria illustrates how political institutions can shape psychology not only by regulating interventions, but by narrowing the scope of permissible clinical thought,” Mason et al argued in the journal Current Opinion in Psychology.

“When uncertainty is reframed as harm and exploration as misconduct, psychology risks abandoning its foundational commitments to formulation, pluralism, and developmental sensitivity. Preserving space for psychotherapeutic inquiry is therefore not merely a clinical concern, but a disciplinary imperative.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/shouting-down-the-science

UK - Louise Distras

We have been following Louise’s battle with the police throughout. Here we reported on her being found not guilty when no evidence was led!!

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/in-search-of-a-midnight-kiss

Louise provides a further update on her case against the police:

They still won’t admit they were wrong

Jun 29, 2026

Hi everyone,



I’ve received West Yorkshire Police’s response to my formal complaint and I’m deeply disappointed. It barely scratches the surface of my concerns and I feel that the system has failed me again.



For the full background, read my earlier post here: This week I submitted my formal complaint.



Last year I was charged with harassment over my speech at the Let Women Speak event in Leeds in November 2023. That speech focused on women’s rights, free speech, and my own experiences of cancellation in the music industry after I spoke out in defence of biological reality and the importance of single sex spaces. This came after an earlier decision of no further action. In Crown Court last December, the CPS stood up and openly admitted they had no evidence whatsoever, and the case collapsed before it even reached trial. Yet I feel that West Yorkshire Police have completely failed to examine or take any responsibility for these disgraceful failings and their obvious overreach.



My reports of stalking and threats were ignored, while counter-complaints focused on my gender critical sex realist views were pursued aggressively. The police have given me the usual brush-off “we were just doing our job” plus their generic “sorry for any confusion, inconvenience or distress this incident has caused” nonsense. As if being arrested, having my personal data leaked, and dragged through court with zero evidence was just a minor hiccup.



I believe this is textbook two-tier policing. In 2026 Britain you’re more likely to be arrested for speaking about being stalked than for actually being the stalker. It’s not good enough. I’ve now escalated this to the IOPC [ The Independent Office for Police Conduct ]and hope the review brings some real answers and accountability.



Thank you to everyone who has stuck with me and sent such kind messages. It really does make a difference knowing I’m not alone in this. We all deserve a police force and a justice system that treats people fairly, regardless of the views they hold, and I’ll keep fighting for that in whatever way I can.



Louise XX

https://substack.com/home/post/p-203916767

Ireland - Hooray For Gript News!

What would we do without Gript News!!

Niamh Uí Bhriain reports:

The real reason why “Gript is a threat”

June 28, 2026

It was interesting to watch the body language and the whispered, hurried confab of Richard Boyd Barrett and Paul Murphy of People Before Profit when Ben Scallan was asking them a question this week about the possibility of a referendum on the Triple Lock.

Murphy had been here before, in a rather mortifying exchange when the ever-surly Ruth Coppinger snarled that she wasn’t taking a question from Gript and was criticised by other journalists for that bit of theatre, which as Ben pointed out, garnered millions of views precisely because she created a wholly negative viral moment for herself by being unreasonable.

This time, PBP clearly had a plan, as instead of answering the question up steps a man with a lanyard to speak for the TDs and solemnly swear that these particular latchikos on the far-left wouldn’t be taking questions from Gript ever, so help me Karl Marx, or whoever the appropriate deity is.

gript

@griptmedia

People Before Profit refuse to answer a Gript question about the Triple Lock, refusing to speak to @Ben_Scallan and dismissing the question through their press officer.



An Irish Times journalist then repeats Gript’s question, which Paul Murphy immediately answers.

Jun 23, 2026

The man with the lanyard is Des Hennelly who operates as ‘Leftist Dad’ on X and retweets accounts like “Antifa Ultras” and other frankly headbangery stuff. He declares that he’s a “Marxist – like Sally Rooney”, which is a new strand of socialism to me, I must confess. He also says that “we can have capitalism or we can have a future – we can’t have both.”. Right. How about the capitalism of the small business owner? They are the unacceptable petite bourgeoisie who presumably are also a threat to the Great Vision.

Anyway, RBB and Paul Murphy stand back and allow Des to have the floor to recite the party policy which is that Gript is a “threat” to stuff and so Ben Scallan won’t be getting an answer.

The whole refusal to engage feels a bit juvenile, to be honest: something pointed out by many of the hundreds of responses online.

“Two clowns” as Cllr Gavin Pepper said, who does a better job of representing the ordinary people of Dublin then the private-school educated, performatives lefties in PBP who rail on about the class struggle and the “woorking class” while expending most of their energy on some non-binary woke nonsense instead of sorting out real issues like the gross injustice of zero-contract hours.

From: X/Informative01

And while PBP might believe they are making a grand statement, an ultimate stand – a lame attempt at ¡No pasarán! against, eh, media questions – they mostly look churlish, and childish, and intolerant. And that brings me to why I’m bothering to write about them at all.

The real reason why Gript is a threat is because Ben Scallan and the rest of the crew are very good at doing what a media outlet is actually meant to do: ask the hard questions, push back against the establishment line, challenge the consensus. And that journalistic challenge is aimed at both government and opposition alike.

PBP is a tiny party: polling generally has it on between 2 and 3% support, yet it commands plenty of airtime and media coverage and is rarely interrogated in a serious way on its nonsensical policies. This is partly because Irish journalists are largely left-leaning, middle-class, and sadly lacking in minority representation, according to a recent study – and partly because the Irish media have long lost their bite and mostly seem to be serving-in-waiting for a major pay hike when they land a role as a government press advisor .

Gript is a threat to the PBP in exactly the same way that we are to the Minsters we held to account the past month in successive viral video reports questioning them on issues from the Triple Lock, to ‘disinformation’ and media funding, to explicit books recommended for kids, to the 3-day wait.

Gript’s detailed investigations are a threat to a system that has allowed the sort of people left-wing parties used to rail against make several small fortunes from asylum provision while the PBP and Sinn Féin looked the other way and called ordinary people racist.

Gript is a threat to brazen developers who think they can override the concerns of local people and simply build without planning permission. We are a threat to state-funded campaigns who make false claims about issues during referendums.

Our reporting is a threat to the recklessness of government migration policy which allowed tens of thousands of people to enter this country without a passport and then claim asylum – because we revealed that the supposed vetting which senior establishment figures said was taking place was not, in fact, happening.

The truth is that almost the entire political establishment has moved so far to the liberal left that they are practically singing from the same hymn sheet as PBP on a rake of issues including climate targets, spending, transgender nonsense and much more. A new media platform to challenge that cosy consensus – and therefore be a “threat” to an establishment which has persistently placed the needs of international obligation and global business over its own people and the nation was very badly needed in this country.

The bad news for People Before Profit, and every other political party which fears a challenge, is that Gript is here to stay. If you’d like us to keep reporting and keep asking the uncomfortable questions, then please take out a subscription today. https://gript.ie/membership/

https://gript.ie/the-real-reason-why-gript-is-a-threat/

Ireland - Education

Speaking of Gript 😊 … Ben Scallan reports on yet more nonsense questions in the Irish Leaving Certificate ( the equivalent of A Levels in the UK). All thoughts gratefully received.

C: Unsplash

Irish exams want students to affirm feminist BS

June 26, 2026

Irish Leaving Cert students are being subjected to yet more one-sided propaganda within the school curriculum, and if they don’t affirm unproven absurdities, then they could theoretically get marked down in exams and lose points.

One of the recent questions on the Leaving Cert Politics and Society paper reads: “Describe two ways we see patriarchy in the world today”.

Now at first glance, one might want to charitably assume that the people behind this are referring to reasonable critiques of actual patriarchies around the world, such as the brutality that women and girls are subjected to in countries like Afghanistan or places like the Congo. That of course, would be a perfectly reasonable thing to discuss in a politics module, I don’t think anybody sensible would have a major issue with students being informed about such harsh realities in our troubled world.

But we know that that’s not the angle that Irish educators are taking in schools – at least not solely – because we have the actual classroom resources which are officially recommended for teachers by the State’s National Council for Curriculum and Assessment. We have the extremely radical documents which are, according to the State, “very classroom friendly”, and contain wall-to-wall madness, without putting too fine a point on it.

This document “Through the looking glass” was created by the “Notional” Women’s Council of Ireland [ Dusty - who I always refer to as the National Willy Council because they have a larping man on their board of directors! Not to be confused with the marvellous Natural Women’s Council] , who, of course, receive hundreds of thousands of euros in Government funding every year to agitate for radical madness supposedly on behalf of women, despite not even knowing what a woman is themselves.

This is, after all, the same group who, in the context of cervical check policy, advocated for use of the language “’women, transgender men, intersex and non-binary people with a cervix’.” So, in essence, they think your uncle can get cervical cancer in his cervix. That’s the kind of group you’re dealing with.

And in their document, which is officially recommended by the State for Irish classrooms, it directly says that Ireland is a patriarchy:

So when the exam talks about patriarchy, it’s clear that they aren’t referring to women getting caned in the public square in Yemen. They’re talking about County Roscommon. They’re claiming that this country that we live in is a patriarchy and that this is a relevant concept here.

Incidentally, as a side note, this document also explicitly teaches kids about cross-dressers and drag queens.

And remember, according to the State curriculum body, this resource is “very classroom friendly”, which is worth throwing in there. The same document also teaches children that they should engage in activism and lobbying, so no harm throwing in a nice dose of the aul’ political indoctrination while we’re at it.

But regardless, the main point is, if you are a Leaving Cert student sitting your exam, you have to give multiple examples of how society is a patriarchy. And the sub-text of this is that society, as a whole, is holding back women from achieving power in areas like, say, politics.

Of course this argument is reduced to laughable balderdash, when you consider the fact that women are more than 50% of potential voters in society, and have had a vote since the foundation of the State. The Irish public have elected three female presidents, including the one currently sitting in Áras an Uachtaráin. The majority of the Irish public sought [sic] fit to make out first citizen a woman as far back as 36 years ago. So, self-evidently, the public don’t have any kind of particular antipathy towards electing female politicians in principle. The majority of people are more than happy to vote for women if they like the candidate.

If anything, women in politics are given advantages that men are not given. For example, the country has a politics gender quota, where parties must run a certain number of woman candidates in order to receive full State funding under law, and this has been in place since 2012. Naturally, no such rule applies to men.

The State fully funds the See Her Elected campaign NGO, or “SHE”, which tries to help get women elected to local councils And moreover, at the last local election, the Government gave over €230,000 to Irish political parties to support,…. “an increased number of women candidates and people of diversity”.

As an aside, when I asked the Department what the hell a “person of diversity” is exactly, they didn’t have any kind of exhaustive list, so it seems like they are giving out taxpayer money based on a criteria that they aren’t even fully sure of themselves.

For example, is a left-handed person a “person of diversity”? If I run a Mormon candidate, does that qualify me for funding? You’d think that if you have a Government scheme that involves giving out public money, they’d have some kind of objective standard that they’re using to award the cash, but apparently they’re just making it up as they go along.

But regardless: the point is, if anything, women actually have advantages and artificial boosts in politics that men do not have. So the only way you can say that the gender disparity in politics is a result of sexism is if you’re saying the public are wrong in their votes and that you don’t actually like democracy.

Every few years, voters, male and female alike, go to the polls and elect the people they feel best represent them. It is actually outrageous to turn around and say “Actually your vote was wrong, and you’re a pack of misogynists for daring to cast your ballots in that way.” There are all sorts of reasons why our politics is the way it is, one of them being, men and women are different and generally have different interests.

I know that might be a shocking and outrageous thing to say, and that I should be consigned to a gulag on Spike Island to be subjected to 30 years of hard labour for daring to state such things publicly. But in general, most women find the idea of a political career less appealing than most men, which is their right. Men and women, by and large, have different interests and gravitate to different professions, because we are different. My wife is not me, and I am not my wife.

According to the latest CSO [ Central Statistics Office ] figures, 85% of primary school teachers in Ireland are women, and 70% of secondary school teachers are women. Moreover, 90% of nurses are female, and less than 10% are male. Does that mean schools and hospitals are biased against men and have a vendetta against them? Are we going to have a campaign to make 50% of teachers and nurses male? Or is that just what naturally happens when individuals make decisions based on their own skills and preferences?

Is it not at least conceivable that there are other factors at play for the differing gender representations in different jobs, like many women not being as assertive in job interviews as men, as found in a Harvard study?

Pew research centre has also shown that women tend to prioritise family life over their careers more than men. Which is absolutely fine and again, their absolute right.

Moreover, far less women choose to go into high level business degrees than men. And this has nothing to do with points or being unable to get into such courses, by the way – women tend to do better than males academically, and many of them simply decide they are less interested in business than their male counterparts.

Unless you’re a radical liberal, most people accept that men and women aren’t the same, as we have all observed first-hand in our own lived experience. So I don’t know why we’d expect any profession to be 50/50 when it comes to gender. It doesn’t indicate anything about oppression or sexism or people being unfairly held back by “the system” – this is all conspiracy theory-level fanfiction promulgated by out-of-touch ideologues with too much time on their hands who are desperate for a whinge. And now, this tripe has even found its way into the school system.

The sooner we can get this kind of corrosive activism out of education, the better.

https://gript.ie/irish-exams-want-students-to-affirm-feminist-bs/

The States - Mini Roundup

The usual excellent mini round up from Kara Dansky on The Terf Report. Just taking one piece from that:

The Washington state Supreme Court has heard arguments in a matter in which a man who calls himself Amber is angry because the state Department of Corrections transferred him to a men’s prison after he was held for a time in the state women’s prison. Apparently he is serving time for murdering his parents. The DOC’s reason for transferring him back to the men’s prison was that he was targeting vulnerable women. Throughout the arguments, a state Supreme Court judge and the lawyer for the DOC referred to him repeatedly as “she” and as “Ms. Kim.” It’s worth six minutes of your time just to experience how surreal it is to listen to lawyers and judges refer to a man as “she” (oh, and the judge appears to think that this man is a lesbian because he’s attracted to women).

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/denying-the-material-reality-of-sex

The States - Spinning It For The Larpers

Colin Wright on Reality’s Last Stand , on the case of an Oregon report, shows how the Gender Borg are experts at switching the ‘evidence’ when required:

How Many Girls on Testosterone Is Too Many?

A new Oregon study shows that pediatric gender transitions aren’t as rare as advocates of the “affirming” model assured us.

Jun 29, 2026

For years, we were told not to worry about pediatric gender medicine because it was vanishingly rare. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, we were assured, were reserved for a tiny number of carefully assessed children with severe and persistent distress.

But when new data show that these treatments aren’t so rare, the same defenders suddenly change their tune: the numbers are no longer reassuring because they are small; now they are reassuring because they are large. More children receiving medical transition means that a previously hidden population finally feels safe enough to pursue the care it has always needed. Higher cross-sex identity persistence after social transition or administering puberty blockers means the interventions were obviously appropriate.

Any outcome, it seems, can be interpreted as proof that “gender-affirming care” is successful. But this is not how evidence-based medicine is supposed to work. This is how an ideology protects itself from falsification. [ Dusty - my emphasis]

The latest example comes from Oregon. As Benjamin Ryan first reported, a new study in Research Connections analyzed insurance claims for 868,740 insured Oregon adolescents ages 8 to 17 from 2016 to 2023. The data cover roughly 80 percent of insured Oregonians. The figures were shocking.

By age 17, roughly one in 240 insured Oregon girls was taking testosterone, and about one in 630 boys was taking estrogen. Across all ages in the study, about 1 percent of insured Oregon youth had a gender-related diagnosis. For girls, the figure was 1.5 percent.

These aren’t nationwide numbers. Oregon is an unusually progressive state with an unusually supportive legal and insurance environment for pediatric gender medicine. But they give us a glimpse of what happens when supporters of child transition receive little to no pushback.

The study’s authors don’t view the numbers as alarming. They still describe medical transition as “rare” and emphasize that access remains “limited” even in Oregon. They suggest that the state’s supportive policy environment likely contributed to greater access, while “structural and systemic barriers” may still be holding treatment rates down.

Whatever the data, they support the affirmative model. If the rates are low, that proves the panic is overblown. If the rates are high, that’s evidence that access is improving. If the rates rise, that means stigma is declining. If they don’t rise enough, that means barriers remain. Heads they win, tails you’re a bigot.

The full piece is here:

https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/how-many-girls-on-testosterone-is

New Zealand - The Definition of Man and Woman Bill

We are, of course, following the progress of this very important Bill. Katrina Biggs on her substack, A B’Old Woman dissects the nonsense arguments of a law lecturer who opposes the Bill:

The law lecturer who believes that legislation to define women and men will permit “creepy peeping”.

Hopefully, her students buy into this as much as we don’t.

Jun 29, 2026

I recently wrote about former Mayor Lianne Dalziel’s ridiculous opinion piece regarding the current bill to define women and men in NZ legislation. I thought that was bad. Then I saw what law lecturer Metiria Turei wrote about it in the Otago Daily Times, and it put Lianne’s piece in the shade.

Metiria Turei is a former Green Party co-leader, and now lectures in law at Otago University. She resigned as co-leader of the Greens, when previous benefit fraud whilst she was a single mother came to light. For a while, as a former Leftie, I considered her to be the last sensible leader of the Greens, despite that. It’s now clear that if she’d stayed on, she’d have regressed to being as bonkers as the rest of them.

There’s a lot of ‘stupid’ to unpack in Metiria’s piece, but I’ll only touch on the main points.

Let’s start with her opening assertion, which amounts to ‘inspecting genitals’. Like many who trot this one out, I doubt very much if she has to go about her daily life inspecting the genitals of everyone she interacts with, before she knows whether they [ are ]women or men. Presumably, she didn’t have to inspect her husband’s genitals when she first met him to know that he was a man. I’m taking a liberty here, and surmising she uses the word’ husband’ in its correct meaning of a human male, and not in the meaning of a woman who says she’s a man.

Somehow, though, when it comes to not wanting men in women’s spaces, the only way we can tell women from men is by “creepy peeping” at what’s in their pants. And here we were thinking that centuries of humans walking the earth had made us slightly more perceptively sophisticated than that. But, according to the Metirias of the world we can only tell by eyeballing each other’s genitalia. Next, they’ll be insisting that that’s not enough, and we have to sniff them, too. I hope I’m just jesting.

Then we come to “it discriminates against transgender, intersex and non-binary whānau [ family ]and elevates the already heightened risk of violence and abuse against them”. How does it discriminate? Because they won’t be able to use the words ‘woman’ and ‘man’ indiscriminately? And where’s the evidence that these groups are at such a heightened risk that defining those words in legislation will elevate that? A 2023 Crimes and Victims report from our Ministry of Justice stated that “The proportion of transgender adults who experienced at least one offence in 2023 has been suppressed due to high statistical uncertainty” So, too few trans were victims of crime here in NZ to make a statistic.

It’s no surprise that Metiria uses the loosely managed 2022 survey called Counting Ourselves to back up her contention of ‘elevated risk’. This survey is based purely on the self-reported feels of “trans and non-binary people”, but it does have the advantage of serving exaggerated claims better than a factual report from the Ministry of Justice.

I do agree with her when she says “Any bill which encourages violence should be immediately and unequivocally rejected”, but I fail to see how defining the words ‘woman’ and ‘man’ in legislation encourages violence. Perhaps just truthfully calling a man who says he’s a woman a man (and vice versa) is ‘violence’? Like the majority of her opinion piece, Metiria draws an extremely long bow here by associating the bill with violence. I’m sure the conjured-up scenarios depicting how it could do that made for great videos in her head, but it’s not quite the same as sober reality. There really are very good reasons why it’s best not to fire a piece off to the editor of a newspaper after that third glass of wine.

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/the-law-lecturer-who-believes-that

Helen Webberley

Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk TV wonderfully skewers the appalling Helen Webberley of notorious Gender GP including suggesting that she should be in prison. Hear, hear 😊

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

A message from Liz Kendall, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.😊

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Thursday or Friday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.