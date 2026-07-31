Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Allison's avatar
Allison
33m

I am sickened and heartbroken at this decision.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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Petal
7m

Well , that’s shit but colour me surprised

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