In the recent King’s Speech, it was announced that the Government will be bringing forward a Conversion Practices Bill. I have long said that this Labour Government doesn’t look so bad on Gender Borg issues solely because they have been held back firstly by the Cass Review and then by the Supreme Court judgment in For Women Scotland. Now we are beginning to see their true credentials.

Most regular readers will know that a Conversion Practices Bill is a Trojan Horse.

Attempts to ‘convert’ gays and lesbians are vanishingly rare. If they do occur there will already be a law against them. But this Bill, of course, will include ‘gender identity’ within its remit. Hannah Barnes in her book about the Tavistock Clinic, Time To Think showed that the vast majority of children referred to the ( now closed down) Gender Identity Service were lesbian or gay. This has become known as ‘transing away the gay.’ What these children may need is good therapeutic assistance to help them come to terms with their own sexual orientation. A Bill like this will scare off all therapists and will also potentially target parents, friends, teachers and others who are trying to talk through things with a child.

This piece from me will be a rolling series, adding on pieces as we go along with the process of the Bill. The Bill has not yet been published on the Parliament website.

Here is Part 1: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/conversion-practices-the-trojan-horse

In this Part I will expand a bit on my (rather ambitious) ideas for a challenge and go back to an argument used when there was a previous attempt at passing a Conversion Practices Bill.