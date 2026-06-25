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The Government have today published the long awaited Conversion Practices Bill.

This Bill was heralded in the recent King’s Speech at which stage I wrote as follows:

In the recent King’s Speech, it was announced that the Government will be bringing forward a Conversion Practices Bill. I have long said that this Labour Government doesn’t look so bad on Gender Borg issues solely because they have been held back firstly by the Cass Review and then by the Supreme Court judgment in For Women Scotland. Now we are beginning to see their true credentials.

Most regular readers will know that a Conversion Practices Bill is a Trojan Horse.

Attempts to ‘convert’ gays and lesbians are vanishingly rare. If they do occur there will already be a law against them. But this Bill, of course, will include ‘gender identity’ within its remit. Hannah Barnes in her book about the Tavistock Clinic, Time To Think showed that the vast majority of children referred to the ( now closed down) Gender Identity Service were lesbian or gay. This has become known as ‘transing away the gay.’ What these children may need is good therapeutic assistance to help them come to terms with their own sexual orientation. A Bill like this will scare off all therapists and will also potentially target parents, friends, teachers and others who are trying to talk through things with a child.

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/conversion-practices-the-trojan-horse

Part 2 of this piece is here where I float the idea, if the Bill were to become law, of a Human Rights Act declaration of incompatibility challenge ( hinted at in Dennis Kavanagh’s piece below).

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-trojan-horse-part-2

The full bill is here:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/draft-conversion-practices-bill/conversion-practices-draft-bill

An extremely useful explanation of the Bill from Sex Matters is here which I am taking the liberty of quoting in full:

Draft conversion-practices bill threatens parents with jail time

Jun 25, 2026

The government has published a draft bill to ban “conversion practices”.

While there are improvements on previous drafts of this law, it remains an attempt to shift “Stonewall Law” – now slowly being driven out of workplaces and services – into homes and classrooms.

It puts parents, therapists, teachers and partners at risk of being subjected to investigation if they do not affirm that someone is “male” or “female “ (or both, or neither) based on their personal declaration rather than their biology.

Although it offers an exception for medical professionals as long as they do not “act in a way that falls far below the standards reasonably expected of a person in their position”, others are at risk of being subjected to investigation if they do not support a person’s transition.

It also hands the power of private prosecution to organisations like the Good Law Project and Nancy Kelley’s Trans Solidarity Alliance.

What does the bill do?

The bill defines “conversion practice” as any conduct with the intention of causing the individual to have or not have (or to believe that they have or do not have) a particular sexual orientation or transgender identity. The question of whether conduct amounts to an abuse is a question of fact “to be determined by reference to all the circumstances of the case”.

The government’s argument is that “abuse should never be legal”, but in practice this bill hands off the detail for determining what is or isn’t abuse to the courts.

We fear that this open-ended and subjective definition will lead to parents, teachers, therapists, youth workers, pastoral leaders and others being investigated by the police and possibly submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for assessment and prosecution, and also being vulnerable to private prosecution.

The offence of carrying out an abusive conversion practice on an individual is defined in terms of causing “serious harm” to the individual’s physical or mental health, or “serious alarm or distress to the individual which has a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities”. This could potentially mean a wife telling her husband to stop wearing her clothes, parents telling a child they will not pay for puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, or a school insisting on referring to all children accurately as girls or boys, in line with its safeguarding responsibilities.

Making Equality Act compliance a criminal offence?

The crime may be tried as a summary offence at a magistrates’ court, which can hand down a 12-month prison sentence, or by the Crown Court, leading to imprisonment of up to five years. Corporate bodies such as companies can also be tried for “failing to take all reasonable steps to prevent the commission of the offence”.

This is likely to have a significant chilling effect on individuals expressing gender-critical beliefs and applying sex-based rules at work.

A brief history: from historic abuses to strategic campaigning

Historically, what the public understands as conversion therapy refers to abhorrent, systemic attempts in the 1950s and 1960s to “cure” homosexual individuals using barbaric aversion techniques such as electric shocks or nausea-inducing drugs. These historic practices have long since died out – and are completely illegal under existing UK criminal laws.

When we reviewed 10 years of annual reports from major LGBT organisations up to 2019 we found that “conversion therapy” was barely mentioned as an active concern: it was widely seen as a historical relic. The sudden pivot occurred around 2020 following the loss of the debate over gender self-identification via the Gender Recognition Act. Lobby groups strategically co-opted the universal moral outrage against historic gay conversion methods and lifted the terminology wholesale to apply it to an entirely different phenomenon: “gender identity”.

The evidence vacuum: pulling apart the numbers

Proponents of the ban routinely lean on three heavily compromised data sources to assert that there is an ongoing “epidemic” requiring a new criminal law. When subjected to scrutiny, the evidence is not there:

2017 National LGBT survey: this self-selected online survey is frequently cited because 2% of respondents claimed to have undergone conversion therapy. However, the survey bundled spiritual counselling and ordinary conversations into the same definition as serious criminal abuses like corrective rape. Crucially, the survey showed that reporting was higher among older age groups, confirming that traditional conversion efforts are a historic, rather than contemporary, UK issue.

2023 Galop report: This was based on a survey claiming that 43% of trans-identifying people had faced conversion practices. Yet the qualitative data in fact shows that 56% of those accounts described ordinary interpersonal family friction or peer disagreements (such as a friend telling a teenager they are transitioning “for attention”). While emotionally distressing, family arguments should not be the business of the criminal justice system.

2025 Stonewall/Opinium poll: This push poll claimed that 30% of trans-identifying people in the UK had been subjected to an exorcism in the past five years. It also featured a bizarre generational skew whereby the youngest respondents reported drastically higher rates of physical violence than the older generations who actually lived through the persecution of the 20th century. It represents a narrative capture that broadens the definition of “harm” so widely that it pathologises everyday parental guidance and clinical scepticism. [ Dusty - additionally, I think it is true to say that, if this data were true, then there would be more exorcisms than marriages every year! In other words, Stonewall are lying - there’s a shock]

Today’s announcement came with another report from Galop which analysed the case notes of 195 detailed cases of GALOP clients. Most of these relate to family relationships which they identify as “emotional and psychological abuse” such as:

“Dad makes frequent comments that ‘[Client] is not trans’ and that he is a woman. […] [Client] disclosed his parents want to take him to counselling to ‘convince him he is a female’.“

Like the previous Galop study, it includes a small number of crimes such as sexual assault alongside a much larger number of family disagreements. There is nothing in the study about what proportion of these cases were judged to be crimes by Galop, and what the outcomes were if they were reported to the police.

What happens next?

Ministers have opted for the slow track: the draft bill will be sent for pre-legislative scrutiny by a joint committee. This gives parliamentarians, clinicians, parents and teachers [ Dusty - and all Terfs] a vital window to influence what happens next.

Briefing on the draft bill

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/draft-conversion-practices-bill-threatens

The Free Speech Union reports on X:

The Free Speech Union

@SpeechUnion

📣🚨CONVERSION THERAPY BAN PETITION



The Government has announced it intends to press ahead with a ban on conversion therapy. Like most ‘bans’, this sounds benign. How could anyone not want to ban giving electric shocks to gay kids?



But the fact is, that’s already against the law, as are all the other coercive practices conjured up by the phrase ‘conversion therapy’. So what is it the Government wants to ban, exactly? The answer is ‘converting’ children who think they’re trans to being ‘cisgendered’. That’s where the impetus for this ban has come from — well-funded pro-trans lobby groups like Stonewall and Mermaids.



So any parent who ‘misgenders’ their confused adolescent daughter, or tries to talk them out of embarking on an irreversible medical pathway, could face criminal charges for trying to ‘convert’ them. And we’re not talking about out a slap on the wrist. In the state of Victoria, Australia, which brought in a conversion therapy ban in 2021, the maximum penalty for trying to ‘convert’ someone is 10 years in prison.



It won’t just be parents and medical professionals who will risk imprisonment for trying to talk gender-confused children out of mutilating themselves. Any religious leader who shares the teachings of their faith on issues like homosexuality and gay marriage, could also face prosecution. That’s what this authoritarian Government wants to ban — any dissent from radical progressive orthodoxy when it comes to sex and gender.



So please do sign our petition and let Andy Burnham know how you feel about this anti-free speech measure. Speech is always curtailed in the name of preventing ‘harm’. But stopping parents talking honestly to their children about the risks of irreversible medical procedures will cause actual, real world harm. This is a fight we have to win.



✍️ Sign our petition below 👇

25 Jun 2026

https://x.com/SpeechUnion/status/2070070677059633214

Please sign their petition.

https://freespeechunion.org/campaigns/conversion-therapy-petition

Jennifer Thetford-Kay reports on X:

Jennifer Thetford-Kay

@JenKteach

⚠️URGENT ALERT: Draft Conversion Practices Bill published today ⚠️



The UK Government has released its draft Conversion Practices Bill for pre-legislative scrutiny. It uses dangerously broad definitions that could criminalise parents guiding their children, therapists offering exploratory care, and open discussion of biological sex and desistance. If you’re a parent who tries to dissuade your child from taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or undergoing breast/genital surgery; this Government may send you to prison for up to 5 years.



It explicitly legislates around “transgender identity” (including non-binary) and risks chilling legitimate safeguarding amid the findings of the Cass Review, which highlighted weak evidence for medical pathways, high rates of co-occurring issues, and the need for holistic psychological support rather than affirmation as default.



Current criminal and child protection laws already cover real abuse, coercion, and harm. This bill risks going far beyond that by potentially equating evidence-based caution or exploratory therapy with prohibited “conversion practices.”

James Esses

@JamesEsses

🚨Breaking: The UK government has published a draft ‘Conversion Practices Bill’🚨



As expected, it is an utter nightmare. The fact that Stonewall is celebrating tells you everything you need to know.



On the week that it pushed forward with the puberty blockers trial…

25 Jun 2026s

https://x.com/JenKteach/status/2070092787941265450

Excellent piece from Dennis Kavanagh of the Gay Men’s Network":

https://dennisnoelkavanagh.substack.com/p/labours-section-28-on-steroids-the

EDI Jester addresses it here:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-203533191

None of the supporters of this Bill really believe that ‘gay conversion’ practices are a problem. This is an enormous case of smoke and mirrors. To be blunt they are lying through their back teeth albeit that they are very good at doing that. They know they are bending the knee to Stonewall and the trans lobby. They want revenge from having to comply with the Supreme Court judgment in the For Women Scotland case and from having to ban the prescription of puberty blockers for children following the Cass Review. This and the clinical trial of puberty blockers amount to their attempt at revenge. In the West we can tend to think that all our politicians, whether they are left or centre or right, are basically reasonable people. Big mistake! These people are evil. They are happy to send children into a clinical trial that will almost inevitably cause them severe harm and has no purpose in any event ( you can’t transition). They are happy to send parents, therapists, teachers, doctors and others to prison for the sake of their insane ideology.

We need to fight this, Terven.

Let’s win our freedom! This is especially for Petal:

Ok we need some light relief, over to Glinner:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/notes

QUILLS OUT, TERVEN!

#BEMOREPORCUPINE.