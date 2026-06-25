Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Lisa Simeone's avatar
Lisa Simeone
7h

It's insane. Just insane.

The "trans" cult has taken over all of society. I wish I had some hope that more people would wake up, that a stake would finally be driving through its heart. But I don't see this happening in my lifetime.

I don't have enough words to describe the suffering I wish on every "trans ally" out there for the crimes they have committed.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
6hEdited

Signed & shared Sex Matters / FSU petition--and joined FSU (already support Sex Matters)

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