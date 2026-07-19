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My feline assistant and me are starting with an almost clean slate tomorrow by ditching certain items which we are never going to get to!! Also, to achieve this we are splitting tonight’s updates into two, especially given the continued amount of material concerning the now notorious Amnesty report. I am deferring the film series to the second part.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

This is a continuation of the previous update: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-anti-rights

Rosie The Riveter by Norman Rockwell

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

As reported previously, Kara Dansky has shown how this whole ‘anti-rights’ smokescreen has some history. Hope Not Hate are part of that history. Glinner reports on The Glinner Update:

‘Who is Ann Widdecombe?’

How the men behind Hope Not Hate smear inconvenient women

Jul 19, 2026

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on the edge of Dartmoor on 9 July. She had missed a television interview the previous afternoon. Police described serious injuries and a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman in her own house. By 13 July, counter-terrorism officers had taken over the investigation, and a 28-year-old man from Rotherham was in custody under a warrant of further detention.

At some point in the days that followed, Hope Not Hate deleted its page about her.

The page was called “Who is Ann Widdecombe?” and it set out what the organisation described as her “long history of homophobic and sexist remarks”, and her embrace of what it called “dangerous and divisive politics”. Their statement about the deletion said the removal reflected no change in their approach, and that scrutinising the public records of politicians is legitimate and essential work which will continue.

Nothing has changed. What they mean is that nothing has changed about them, which is true. Ann Widdecombe, on the other hand, has changed a good deal, having moved from the column marked ‘living’ to the other one, and the whole of the UK changed upon hearing the news, as they immediately realised what the country had suddenly lost.

The State of Hate

Hope Not Hate’s annual report, State of Hate 2026, came out in March, and she’s on page 115 of it. Not her own entry this time. She appears in the profile of Richie Allen, a Salford broadcaster whose show grew out of David Icke’s channel and who still has Icke on to explain that reality was built by vampires. She’s present as one of the mainstream politicians Allen has platformed, in a list that also holds two Holocaust deniers, the neo-Nazi Mark Collett, the hate preacher Anjem Choudary, and Sir Desmond Swayne.

Swayne is the one who tells you how this works. He has been the Conservative MP for New Forest West since 1997, and in November 2020 he went on Allen’s show to say that Covid was serious but that people needed a sense of proportion. Hope Not Hate revealed it that January and wrote publicly to the Chief Whip demanding he be suspended. Their own article conceded there was no evidence Swayne knew anything about Allen’s views or his previous guests.

So that’s the list. Two Holocaust deniers, a neo-Nazi, an Islamist hate preacher, a backbencher who took a booking about lockdown, and a 78-year-old woman who was just killed in her home. It was published in March and it’s still up, on a website run by people who understand perfectly well what a list of names does, because assembling lists of names is their entire business.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/who-is-ann-widdecombe

Remarkably 5 Labour MPs and (less remarkably) a Democratic Unionist have signed an Early Day Motion condemning the Amnesty report and asking for answers:

Amnesty International UK report on the anti-rights movement in the UK

EDM (Early Day Motion) 603: tabled on 14 July 2026

Tabled in the 2026-27 session.

This motion has been signed by 6 Members. It has not yet had any amendments submitted.

Motion text

That this House expresses extreme concern at Amnesty International UK’s report entitled A Growing Threat: the Anti-Rights Movement in the UK, published on 8 July; condemns its depiction and listing of organisations defending the rights of women, girls, children, and gay and bisexual people as anti-rights on the basis of them being gender critical; further condemns its depiction and listing of organisations of parents and of clinicians as promoting conversion practices; notes that organisations depicted as supposedly anti-rights includes many grassroots women’s rights organisations doing vital work domestically and internationally with vulnerable women and children, and a rape crisis centre and support service for female survivors of male violence; further notes that gender critical belief is a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010 and reflects the views of the majority of the public; also notes that it is perfectly legitimate to organise around the protected characteristic of sex and to offer single-sex spaces, as clarified by the recent Supreme Court ruling in For Women Scotland vs The Scottish Government; recognises that such organisation, work and services are fundamentally important; also condemns the report for making unevidenced characterisations; acknowledges the damaging impact of such baseless accusations for the small grassroots charities and organisations listed; and calls on Amnesty International to withdraw the report, issue a formal public correction and apology acknowledging the reputational harm, and pledge that Amnesty staff who hold gender critical beliefs can express such beliefs without fear of bullying or harassment.

The first 6 Members who have signed to support the motion are the sponsors. The primary sponsor is generally the person who tabled the motion and has responsibility for it. The date shown is when the Member signed the motion.

Antoniazzi, Tonia

Labour

Signed on14 July 2026

Gower

Primary

Gilbert, Tracy

Labour

Signed on14 July 2026

Edinburgh North and Leith

Smith, David

Labour

Signed on14 July 2026

North Northumberland

Sullivan, Kirsteen

Labour

Signed on14 July 2026

Bathgate and Linlithgow

Glindon, Mary

Labour

Signed on15 July 2026

Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend

Shannon, Jim

Democratic Unionist Party

Signed on16 July 2026

https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/66338

In their latest newsletter (19 July), Women’s Rights Network ( who were, of course, also named by Amnesty) report:

Charity omission

Amnesty UK “regrets” but does not apologise

WRN was included in the, now notorious, list of human rights organisations that were labelled “anti-rights” groups. Despite Amnesty removing the report from its website without explaining why or when it would make a statement on the issue, it has continued to be circulated by people opposed to women organising to protect their rights.

Many of the groups named by Amnesty, including WRN, responded by asking the charity to provide evidence and reasoning to support their claims.



Virago Women’s Workshop was identified as a “service provider” and asked Amnesty: whether: “it was the Cheese Tasting Night, the creative writing, the surrogacy talk, the weaving session or the wreath making that alarmed them. Front runners are the #SheelaNaGig and the crocheted #Merkin sessions.” Dusty - Nice one 😂

Sex Matters is collating the letters, and a 40-strong group letter was sent to the Charity Commission calling for a reset on the culture of intolerance towards gender-critical views.

Amnesty referred itself to the Charity Commission and has posted a statement that does not apologise for targeting women’s rights groups, claiming: “We remain committed to defending human rights, including both the rights of women and the rights of trans people.”

We featured in the last update Sean Atkinson interviewing the director of Amnesty Ireland at Dublin Pride. Sean has launched the first edition of Sanity Check which features an expanded discussion of that interview as well as other interviews from Pride. Sean’s day at Pride culminated in his camera man being chased away by a man Sean describes as ‘The Gruffalo’ and Sean being threatened with being sued and having his career ruined. Good start, Sean!!!!!!!!!

SEEN In Journalism were also in the list and have written to Amnesty. They report further on their substack and move on to the BBC describing Heather Herbert as ‘she’, The Bookseller talking about cancelled ‘LGBTQ’ author talks without providing any real details and Lord Young of the Free Speech Union getting an interesting right to reply request from the Guardian!

Amnesty, the BBC and The Bookseller: When Does Journalism Become Activism?

A weekly round-up of the stories raising questions about accuracy, impartiality and trust in journalism | 13 -19 July 2026

Jul 19, 2026

SEEN in Journalism began the week with a letter to Amnesty International UK - demanding a correction and public apology relating to its now-withdrawn report, “A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK.”

We were listed as an “anti-rights” group in the report - alongside 51 gender-critical organisations - including Sex Matters, For Women Scotland, LGB Alliance, Transgender Trend, Women’s Rights Network and Beira’s Place - JK Rowling’s support centre for women affected by sexual violence.

It rather set the theme for the week: where is the boundary between journalism and activism?

Should Amnesty Be Advising Journalists?

This was not our first encounter with Amnesty’s increasingly activist approach to sex and gender.

In May, Amnesty published Like a Snowball: The Growth and Impact of the Gender Critical Movement in the UK, claiming four media outlets had published 17,000 negative articles about trans people over four years.

It was difficult to take seriously as a critique of journalism. Because it read more like a dossier on a dangerous extremist network than an examination of women who simply do not want to get undressed in front of men.

The report claims phrases such as “biological sex” and “single-sex spaces” have helped normalise gender-critical ideas - and increase negativity towards trans people.

The final section urges journalists to publish more “positive” stories about trans people, platform more trans voices and avoid “gotcha questions” such as: “Can women have a penis?”

Amnesty is a human-rights organisation, not a journalism regulator or training body. So why is it attempting to dictate how journalists report one of the most contested issues of our time?

This is not helpful advice for journalists - it’s activism.

SEEN in Journalism is among dozens of organisations to have complained about Amnesty’s more recent report. Amnesty has since submitted a serious-incident report to the Charity Commission and is facing possible legal action from Beira’s Place, the support centre for female survivors of sexual violence founded and funded by JK Rowling.

Unsurprisingly, Rowling did not take kindly to it being labelled “anti-rights”.

The full piece is here:

https://seeninjournalism.substack.com/p/amnesty-the-bbc-and-the-bookseller

Endpiece

I hope that one or more of the Terfy …

What is it, Puss?

I think we’re meant to say ‘gender critical’.

Really?

Actually, yeh, go ahead, Terfy…

…Terfy organisations take Amnesty to court. They may have withdrawn the report and come up with some bullshit about not having checked it properly but it has been released into the wild and the damage is done. Grrrr

Hey, Dusty

What is it, Puss?

Can we have that scene from LA Confidential with the District Attorney?

Hey, good idea, Puss!

Guy Pearce is Ed Exley

Russell Crowe is Bud White

Ron Rifkin is DA Ellis Loew

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will follow as soon as feasible, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.