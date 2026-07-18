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I am deferring the film series to the next update.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for the Dublin Pride interview 😊

In some ways I think the recent Amnesty report on ‘anti-rights groups’ may be something of a pivotal moment. It reveals the methodology and tactics of the members of what I call the Gender Borg. I strongly feel we need to hit back and I hope that legal action will ensue albeit that Amnesty have withdrawn the report and claimed it was not properly assessed before publication. To which I say: BULLSHIT!!!

For ease of reference we have covered this matter here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/mapantsula

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/harry-potter-and-the-chamber-of-secrets

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/amnestia

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/mary-poppins-a-spoonful-of-sugar

Kara Dansky on The Terf Report feels that Amnesty are trying to establish ‘trans rights’ as some very real and important issue and thus to work against certain ‘setbacks’ in the UK and the States from their point of view. She notes that this kind of rhetoric goes back some way!

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-d15

In Ireland, Seán Atkinson, at a recent Dublin Pride event and before the publication of the report in question, conducts a very revealing interview with the Director of Amnesty Ireland, Stephen Bowen. He seems to be all for ‘trans rights’ erasing women’s rights!!

https://substack.com/@theakofiles/note/c-296959479

As we know many of the named Terfy groups have written to Amnesty and, indeed, Beira’s Place have sent a solicitor’s letter.

I am thinking of drafting a template e-mail that us Terfs could send to Amnesty. Do folks think that would be useful?

I think we need to do our best to bury Amnesty in the face of this attempt to defame and pillory the whole Terf Resistance.

ALL THOUGHTS GRATEFULLY RECEIVED.

Endpiece.

Got to be…

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#MakeOrwellHistory

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.