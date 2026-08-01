Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Petal's avatar
Petal
4h

Ok I concede I like that fillum

In case anyone is remotely interested my top 3 are

The king and I

Gone with the wind

The Green mile

Followed closely by trainspotting but the clip I was going to post is very rude - ‘ it’s shite being Scottish’ 😂

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