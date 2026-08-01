As ever, we are drowned here in Dusty Towers so this is a long one, dear readers.

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Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

The Mission is a 1986 British film directed by Roland Joffé, from a screenplay by Robert Bolt. It stars Robert De Niro and Jeremy Irons.

In the 1750s, Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Irons) enters the eastern Paraguayan jungle to convert the Guaraní to Christianity. He sends another priest to make contact with them, but the man is thrown to his death from Iguazo Falls. Father Gabriel travels to the falls and plays his oboe. One of the Guaraní grabs the oboe from his hands and breaks it in half. Father Gabriel does not react, and the remaining Guaraní, captivated by the music, take him to their village.

Captain Rodrigo Mendoza (De Niro) is a mercenary and slave trader, and a guest of the Spanish governor, Don Cabeza. His fiancée Carlotta confesses that she is in love with his brother Felipe. After Mendoza catches them sleeping together, he kills Felipe in a duel—‌an act that leaves him riddled with guilt. Father Gabriel, a friend of the governor’s, challenges Mendoza to undergo penance. Mendoza is forced to accompany the Jesuits to their mission while dragging his heavy armour and sword behind him.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Stop The Clinical Trail

We have just, of course, reported on this very devastating result.

Citizen Go funded the case for the Claimants and here is a message from them:

I am so sorry to bring you this news.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Chamberlain refused permission for the legal challenge against the PATHWAYS puberty blocker trial to proceed.

We were right there on the ground this week with the legal team and one of the claimants, James Esses.

Yours truly in the middle with my Union Jill! James Esses third from right, Caroline Farrow of Citizen Go to my right.

King’s College London can now begin preparations to recruit more than 220 children, some as young as 11, into the trial.

I know how painful this will be for everyone who donated, prayed, shared the campaign or wrote to encourage us. I wish with all my heart that the outcome had been different.

Keira Bell, James Esses and the parents of Bayswater Support Group showed immense courage in bringing this case. Because you stood behind them, the regulators were forced to defend their decisions in open court. Questions that might otherwise have remained hidden are now on the public record.

And those questions have not gone away.

The judge described PATHWAYS as a “pragmatic trial”. It is not designed to test a particular hypothesis. It will find out whether suppressing children’s puberty produces benefit, harm or no material difference.

There is no proof that these drugs will benefit the children taking part.

The court accepted that proof was not required. A “potential” or “reasonable prospect” of benefit was enough to allow the experiment to proceed.

That is extremely difficult to accept. Healthy puberty is being treated as a pathology. Children who are physically healthy will have their natural development suppressed so that researchers can discover what happens.

We also asked why more had not been done to investigate possible harm first.

Animal research is normally used, where appropriate, to identify biological risks before children are exposed to a drug. In court, we heard that it was now too late to undertake this work and that animal studies could not demonstrate the psycho-social effects of puberty suppression.

But the purpose of animal research would not be to tell us how a distressed child feels. It would be to investigate what suppressing puberty might do to the developing brain, bones, reproductive system and sexual function.

That troubling exchange is absent from the judge’s reasoning. The judgment deals with animal studies in only a few lines, accepting that their “limitations” had been explained.

The same thing happened with the data-linkage studies.

Thousands of children were previously given puberty blockers through the Tavistock. Researchers could link their NHS records to investigate what happened to them afterwards, including their physical health, mental health and whether they progressed to cross-sex hormones.

That research might not answer every question. But surely we should learn as much as possible from the children who have already taken these drugs before exposing another 220 children.

Instead, the data-linkage work was dismissed because of its limitations. The judgment deals with it alongside the animal studies in the same short passage.

New children will therefore be enrolled before we have properly established what happened to the children treated before them.

The question of “destination therapy” is also unresolved.

The MHRA accepted that this was critical. For many participants, the supposed benefit of puberty blockers is the possibility of later taking cross-sex hormones without first developing the sexual characteristics of their birth sex.

But NHS England has paused new cross-sex hormone prescriptions for under-18s and may end their routine use entirely.

We heard in court that a carve-out from any under-18 ban would presumably be needed for PATHWAYS participants. We were also told that a further cross-sex hormone trial has been agreed in principle, although it has not yet been designed, commissioned, funded or authorised.

A child entering PATHWAYS at 11 could otherwise face remaining on puberty blockers for up to seven years before becoming eligible for cross-sex hormones.

So this first experiment is proceeding partly on the possibility that children may enter a second experiment, which does not yet exist.

Yesterday’s judgment establishes that the regulators acted within their legal discretion. It does not establish that puberty blockers are safe or beneficial. Nor does it tell us what will happen to these children when the trial finishes.

Fighting for them was the right thing to do.

The claimants and legal team are studying the judgment and considering what options remain. We will write to you again when we know more.

Until then, please keep the children, their families and the courageous claimants in your prayers.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for standing with us.

Caroline Farrow, Christopher Joyce, Zuzana Revayova and the entire CitizenGO team

If you would like to help CitizenGO continue exposing dangerous policies and defending children, please consider supporting our work with a donation today.

Dusty - well done to Citizen Go for funding this action….and, no, I am not funded by them!! 😊

UK - The Code of Practice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission

The Code Of Practice for Service Provision comes into force on 05 August. Excellent explanation from Helen Joyce and Maya Forstater and they have also produced their own guide that can be sent to employers.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/ehrc-code-comes-into-force

England - London ‘Trans Pride’

In the last update, we featured an interview by Kelvin MacKenzie with Mr Menno and, amongst other things, Menno relates attending ‘Trans Pride’ in London with Julie Bindel and detransitioner, Michael Kerr. On his substack, Michael gives his own relation of the day:

London Trans Pride: A Day That Left Me Heartbroken

Trans Pride London 2026

Jul 29, 2026

I went to London Trans Pride this year alongside Julie Bindel and Mr Menno to document the event and see for myself what was happening. As a detransitioner, I knew it would be an emotional day, but I wasn’t prepared for just how difficult I would find it.

After the march, reports claimed that around 100,000 people had attended. It was undoubtedly a huge turnout, but I haven’t been able to find any evidence explaining how that figure was reached or independently verified. Like many large demonstrations, it appears to be an estimate rather than a confirmed count.

Hostility Towards Women

What struck me almost immediately was the sheer number of signs and chants aimed at women who campaign for sex-based rights—women routinely dismissed as “TERFs”.

One placard read “Vore all transphobes.” If you’re unfamiliar with the term, “vore” refers to a fetish involving the fantasy of consuming another person. Whether the person carrying the sign meant it as a joke or not, I found it disturbing. I struggle to understand why language like that is considered acceptable at a public event attended by thousands of people.

There were also signs directed at JK Rowling and Queen Camilla. Regardless of where you stand politically, I found the level of personal hostility towards women impossible to ignore.

Some of the most shocking placards compared opposition to gender ideology with Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Others referenced gas chambers or expressed a wish that “TERFs” would be gassed. Seeing those messages openly displayed left me wondering how this kind of rhetoric has become acceptable. Disagreeing with someone’s views should never descend into language that dehumanises or appears to glorify violence.

More Than a Pride March?

Another thing that stood out was the number of Palestinian flags and “Free Palestine” signs throughout the march.

People are, of course, free to campaign for whatever causes they believe in. But I couldn’t help wondering why a march about transgender rights had become a platform for wider geopolitical issues. I also found it difficult to reconcile those messages with documented reports of discrimination and violence against LGBT people in parts of the Palestinian territories.

“HRT, HRT, Over the Counter and for Free”

One chant echoed throughout the day: “HRT! HRT! Over the counter and for free!”

As someone who has lived through medical transition, hearing hormone treatment reduced to a chant made me deeply uncomfortable.

Hormones are powerful medications with lifelong consequences. They aren’t sweets, and they shouldn’t be treated as though access should be celebrated without any discussion of risks, safeguarding or informed consent.

At one point, organisers announced over the loudspeaker that “TERFs” were nearby before specifically mentioning Julie Bindel. Almost immediately, the crowd began chanting: “There are many more of us than you.” Some people may see that as nothing more than political theatre, but standing there in the middle of it felt intimidating.

The Women I Couldn’t Stop Thinking About

The hardest part of the day wasn’t the chants or even the placards. It was the women.

I saw countless women proudly displaying double mastectomy scars. I also noticed a number of attendees with visible physical disabilities, many of whom appeared to be women. I can’t know the cause of anyone’s medical condition, and I wouldn’t pretend otherwise. But as someone who has been through medical transition myself, seeing so many young women who appeared unwell hit me hard.

Every scar represented a decision that can’t simply be undone.

The full piece is here:

https://michaelbgm.substack.com/p/london-trans-pride-a-day-that-left

Leave The Trade Unions!

UNISON, ASLEF, USDAW and the Musicians’ Union are boycotting Labour’s Women’s Conference because its formal proceedings are reserved for women. EDI Jester suggests that perhaps women should leave these unions and I concur! Apparently 80% of Unison members are women!!!!!!!

https://youtu.be/oJpFh7Gz6KU?t=1

Paul Knaggs in the Heartlands Tribune calls out the unions!

The Empty Delegation: How Four Trade Unions Sold Out Their Female Members

July 30, 2026

Emma Paterson and Mary Macarthur pioneers of women’s trade unions

From Cradley Heath to Liverpool: The History of Unions Betraying Female Workers

The Oldest Story in the Labour Movement Has a New Chapter, and It Stinks…

In 1874, a bookbinder named Emma Paterson founded the Women’s Trade Union League because the unions of her day would not organise women. This is not a new story. It is, if anything, the oldest story in modern history, and not only in the labour movement. Men shut the door. Women build their own room.

Those rooms worked. Mary Macarthur built the National Federation of Women Workers for the women the established unions would not take, and in 1910 the women chainmakers of Cradley Heath struck to force employers to honour a minimum wage the law had already granted them. They won. The movement absorbed their victory into its mythology and has been proud of it ever since. That is the pattern, and it repeats: women organise separately because the general movement has neglected them, they win something nobody else was fighting for, and afterwards the movement discovers it had always believed in equal pay. Women are welcomed as symbols, celebrated on anniversary posters and praised from conference platforms. The warmth disappears when they organise as women, identify their own interests and refuse to surrender control of the room.

Mary Macarthur on Trade Unions

It is disappearing again now, in the run-up to Liverpool…

UNISON, ASLEF, USDAW and the Musicians’ Union are boycotting Labour’s Women’s Conference because its formal proceedings are reserved for women. The seats they leave empty do not belong to four general secretaries, a policy committee or a press officer at union headquarters. They belong to the female members whose subscriptions paid for them.

That is the betrayal at the heart of this dispute. Union leaders have taken political representation purchased by women workers and thrown it away to make an ideological gesture against women organising as a sex.

Labour’s Women’s Conference will take place in Liverpool in September. Transgender members may attend fringe meetings, receptions and exhibition areas, but only women will participate in the main conference proceedings, debate policy, vote on motions and elect representatives to the National Women’s Committee. Labour says the arrangement reflects the Supreme Court judgment on the meaning of sex in the Equality Act and the party’s legal obligations. The four unions have responded by refusing to send delegations, while confirming that their attendance at Labour’s main annual conference will continue as normal.

Of every room available to them, they chose to empty the women’s room; it is an attack on women and women’s voices…

The full piece is here:

https://heartlandstribune.com/the-empty-delegation-how-four-trade-unions-sold-out-their-female-members/

Meanwhile in Australia, as reported by Bernard Lane on Gender Clinic News the nurses’ union have doubled down on their retraction of an article about the ‘trans suicide’ myth!

Sorry for the sorry

The nurses’ union says its apologies imply no wrongdoing by author Jason Watson, yet his paper debunking the ‘trans suicide narrative’ remains retracted

Jul 31, 2026

Apologies then, regrets now

Australia’s nursing federation has published a “clarification” following its decision to apologise and retract a journal article by mental health nurse Jason Watson, who had cited peer-reviewed studies to challenge the alarmist “trans youth suicide narrative”.

On Thursday, following intervention by the Free Speech Union of Australia, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) said that its two apologies for publishing Mr Watson’s article were “not intended to state or imply any finding that the author engaged in scientific or professional misconduct, or as to the author’s character, motives or professional competence”.

“The ANMF has made no such findings and regrets any contrary impression created by the wording of the statement.”

However, Mr Watson’s article—“What are the facts regarding trans youth and suicide? Taking a second look at the trans youth suicide narrative”—has not been republished by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Journal and the apologies are still online.

The July 3 and July 10 apologies—the first from the ANMF’s Victorian branch, the second from its federal office—imply that the Watson article involved “negativity and hatred” as well as “damaging and harmful opinions”.

The retraction and apologies were reportedly triggered by the Victorian branch’s “LGBTQIA+ reference group”.

The July 30 statement of clarification—posted online above each apology—says the ANMF, the country’s largest trade union, “is reviewing its editorial processes, including the processes applying to articles dealing with suicide and other sensitive clinical and public health matters”.

“The ANMF remains committed to supporting all of its members, including its LGBTQIA+ members.”

Dr Reuben Kirkham, a director of the Free Speech Union of Australia (FSU) assisting Mr Watson, said the ANMF clarification was “wholly unsatisfactory”.

“It does not correct the scientific record. It does not apologise for retracting the article. They still have the article retracted,” Dr Kirkham told GCN.

“So, until they reverse the retraction and correct the scientific record, then there is some unfinished business here, to put it mildly.

“Once [the Watson article has] been taken off the scientific record, you have the defamatory sting of a retraction.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/sorry-for-the-sorry

The States - Amie Ichikawa

On The Terf Report Kara Dansky interviews wonderful Amie, a former prisoner, who, once released from prison, set up a group called Woman To Woman to help female prisoners and former prisoners. One of their main campaigning points has been the subject of men in women’s prisons. Lovely story of Amie feeling very isolated and then coming across a certain woman online called Posie Parker 😀

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-

The States - Sophie Cunningham

I have only just caught up with the story of Sophie who has been standing up for women’s sports in Seattle. Kara’s FFS Friday is partly dedicated to the women who turned up to support Sophie and especially two brave teenage girls who were cussed out by the opposing team’s coach!! It also celebrates the women who are urging the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to bring four bills to a vote to protect the privacy, dignity, and safety of female athletes in Pennsylvania.

Julie Lane, Amy Sousa, Romi Mancini, and other rally-goers in Seattle.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/ffs-friday-the-women-who-showed-up

Here is Megyn Kelly discussing the viral finger pointing incident:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sxmW6a7WTik

The Australian Witch Trials

Australia is descending into the Salem Witch Trials territory - this really is back to the middle ages. As discussed by Glinner. All thoughts gratefully received.

Australia reintroduces the stocks

Kirralie Smith’s punishment is a shameful moment in Australian history

Jul 30, 2026

Australia used to be the most masculine place on Earth. Cheerful men wrestling crocodiles, spiders the size of plates, big knives. Then the country seemed to catch sight of itself and flinch. It overcorrected so hard, for so long, that it’s landed somewhere worse than where it started, a place that isn’t masculine at all, and isn’t especially fond of women either.

It has now produced the single most prissy, censorious legal document I’ve read all year, and the crime it punishes is a woman calling a man a man.

Kirralie Smith runs Binary Australia, a campaign group that argues, among other things, that women’s football should involve women. In early 2023 she noticed that a men’s league footballer called Nicholas Blanch was playing on a women’s team in Wingham, and that another player, Justin Dennis, was doing the same in Sydney. She said so. She called Blanch “a bloke in a frock.” She asked, in her own words, why parents should be “put in the terrible situation of having to deal with an adult man in their daughter’s bathroom.”

For this, the NSW Local Court found her guilty of “unlawful vilification.” Last week the Supreme Court of New South Wales upheld the finding on appeal. Smith and Binary Australia now owe Blanch and Dennis a combined $95,000, due within 28 days, doubling if she’s late. Blanch also got an Apprehended Violence Order against her. Dennis tried for one too, despite the two of them living over 200 miles apart and having never met, evidently confident the system would take his word for it. For months, it did. Police served the order and the case was set down for a hearing, and it was only withdrawn on the morning it was due to be heard.

Remember, these are two cheating, abusive men. Not confused, not misunderstood, not on some brave personal journey, just grown men who worked out that women’s football has weaker tackles and smaller goalkeepers and turned up accordingly.

None of that is the funny part. The funny part is Annexure A.

Annexure A is the statement the court has ordered Smith to publish, pinned to the top of every social media account she controls, and featured on the Binary Australia homepage, for three months. In it, she must announce to the world that she has “contravened section 38S of the Anti-Discrimination Act” and “incited hatred towards, serious contempt for, or severe ridicule of” two footballers, by means of calling them men. She’s also banned from doing it again. The ruling doesn’t specify what word she’s meant to use instead. That’s the fun part she has to work out on her own, like the rest of us. Perhaps when the full text of the statement is released, we’ll find out what word we are supposed to use for people with dicks who insist on playing women’s sports.

Justice Belinda Rigg, who wrote the ruling, insists the point isn’t to stigmatise or shame Smith. Then in the next breath, she explains that she wants the statement seen by “a meaningful number of [Smith’s] followers, including those who recall the impugned posts,” so they can witness what she calls the “announcement of guilt.”

Justice Belinda Rigg

That’s not a legal remedy. That’s the village square. That’s the stocks. Australia has reintroduced the stocks as a punishment for uppity women.

Dusty - So this learned judge believes in girl dick!? Maybe she’d like to spend the night in a cell with a larping male rapist? Just shows the importance of Maya Forstater’s judgment here in the UK so that, at least, we are allowed to express ‘gender critical’ views. All thoughts gratefully received.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/australia-reintroduces-the-stocks

Italy - Fightback!

Good fightback against gender affirming care by clinicians and health experts in Italy as reported by Bernard Lane on Gender Clinic News:

Blowback

An activist guide for paediatricians in Italy has, for the first time, roused many clinicians from silence and galvanised them into open opposition to the affirmative treatment model.

Jul 30, 2026

Transition for toddlers

Italy | An affirmation-only guide, which offers a case study of social transition for a three-year-old Italian boy and advises paediatricians to refer teenagers to gender clinics “without judging” their requests, has had an unexpected effect.

It has driven a fast-growing online petition that stresses the lack of evidence for the gender-affirming treatment model and proposes careful diagnostic exploration when a young person declares an identity at odds with biological sex. It is the first time that a substantial number of Italian health practitioners have openly challenged the affirmative treatment model, according to the parents’ group GenerAzioneD.

The authors of the gender-affirming guide—issued by the Italian Paediatric Society and the Cultural Association of Paediatricians under the title Beyond the Gaze: A Practical Guide to Gender Variance, Sexual Orientations and Same-Sex Parenting for a Welcoming Paediatric Clinic—have felt the need to publish a Q&A “technical document” in response to the critique of the petition.

At the time of writing, more than 500 practitioners have signed the July 22 petition, calling on the Paediatric Society to rethink its activist guide. The petition, with the title First, Do No Harm: Science Beyond the Gaze, will also be sent to Italy’s Health Minister, Professor Orazio Schillaci.

Signatories include child neuropsychiatrists, physicians, bioethicists, nurses, midwives, psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists and paediatricians. An additional 500-plus signatories come from the general public.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/blowback-697

Vaginoplasties and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

I have said before that I think, in our fight to persuade the general public that we are staring in the face the biggest medical scandal of this century if not of any century, the stories of the horrific complications arising from gender surgeries need to be amplified. Here Karen Davis on her substack, You’re Kiddin’, Right? looks at the disproportionate rate of sexually transmitted diseases amongst larping men who have had vaginoplasties.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/snip-n-flip-and-stds

Endpiece

For some reason the awful court judgments this week have led me back to Lesley Gore!! Altogether now…

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#FreeSpeechNotSilencedSpeech

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Monday, Terven. From Tuesday to Thursday I am in deepest Hampshire doing my mate Fingers’ garden and having a night out on Wednesday, so not sure when the next update after Monday will be.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.