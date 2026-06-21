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My wife and I have been out today so we have a backlog of listening and reading here at Dusty Towers. There are especially a few pieces about the Pathways Trial ( see below) which hopefully I can get to tomorrow.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

On 13 November 1913 Emmeline Pankhurst gave a speech in Hartford, Connecticut. She was in the States after being temporarily released from prison under the Prisoners (Temporary Discharge for Ill-Health) Act 1913 which became known as The Cat and Mouse Act. The law was passed to stop imprisoned suffragettes from dying on hunger strike. It allowed authorities to release starving women, let them recover, and then rearrest them to finish their prison sentences.

Bryonie Pritchard is Emmeline Pankhurst.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Stop The Clinical Trial

We have, of course, been reporting on the Government deciding to proceed with the clinical trial ( the Pathways Trial) of puberty blockers for children. Benjamin Ryan reports on this on Reality’s Last Stand. In terms of Benjamin’s piece, I would say:

Argument No 1. You can’t change sex so this is all a ridiculous fiction. We already know about the dangers of puberty blockers. The Cass Review highlighted: Compromised Bone Health: The review identified evidence that bone mineral density and normal skeletal development are compromised during treatment. Unknown Long-term Effects: There is a lack of reliable data regarding the drugs’ impact on long-term cognitive development, psychosexual development, and future fertility. Lack of Psychological Benefit: The report found no reliable evidence that puberty blockers improve mental health, reduce suicide risk, or effectively “buy time to think”. Irreversible Pathway: Cass noted that prescribing these blockers acts as a “gateway” to further irreversible medical interventions rather than pausing to consider options neutrally.

Britain’s Study of Puberty Blockers Will Mostly Be a Pointless Waste

The study’s leaders have announced it will proceed after all. But absent a planned 2nd phase to study cross-sex hormones, the trial is likely to amount to not much more than a $14 million cash sink.

Jun 19, 2026

About the Author

Benjamin Ryan is an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. He is a contributor for The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC News, The Free Press, and The New York Sun. He has also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation, among many others. Follow him on X: @benryanwriter. Visit his website: benryan.net

King’s College London on Friday announced that, after a period of reflection and regrouping amid outcry from all sides, the leaders of the much-debated, much-ballyhooed National Health Service clinical trial of puberty blockers for gender-distressed youths would continue largely as planned.

The study’s design has received just a few tweaks, most notably the addition of new minimum ages for participants: 11 years old for natal girls and age 12 for natal boys.

Otherwise, it’s full steam ahead for the £10 million, or $14 million, study.

But anyone who understands even the basic parameters of how pediatric gender medicine works—and what the central purpose of this medical field is—can see that this clinical trial, which if designed properly might have afforded the world some desperately needed insights into these controversial medical practices, is headed straight into the scientific abyss.

Multiple observational studies, including one conducted by the NHS itself and published in 2021 and another, long-delayed study out of the United States that finally emerged in preprint last year, have already found that minors who take puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria or gender incongruence see essentially no change in major mental health metrics. Such disappointing conclusions stood in contrast to the more glowing findings of the foundational cohort study out of the Netherlands that was published in 2011 and helped spark global excitement and launch the pediatric gender medicine field worldwide.

The full piece is here:

https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/britains-study-of-puberty-blockers

In the meantime James Esses, Keira Bell and the Bayswater Support Group are continuing with their judicial review challenge.

All thoughts gratefully received.

UK - Gender Surgeries

Recently we reported on the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London pressing ahead with so called ‘gender surgeries’ whereas the New Victoria Hospital (NVH) also in London was stopping those surgeries for larping women.

In the comments to Karen Davis’ piece about NVH, Daniel Howard James provides a likely explanation for this:

Hi Karen, this is not the good news it sounds like. The New Victoria Hospital is a private business near Wimbledon in London which has been contracted by the National Health Service to carry out phalloplasty and metoidioplasty on women until now.

Arden is an NHS trust which buys those surgeries on behalf of British women, on the basis that it supposedly cures them.

The Chelsea NHS trust in London, a short distance from NVH, is now advertising these procedures. My impression is that the NHS has decided to invest in a transmasculine surgery clinic of its own, potentially recruiting surgical staff from NVH to do so, since this is not a common specialism.

The NHS has huge financial resources and has proved itself fully on-board with transgender ideology. I expect the NHS surgical centre in Chelsea will be able to carry out more of this legalised FGM than the NVH clinic ever did, otherwise there would be little point in investing in new provision.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/uk-hospital-stops-mutilating-women/comment/277746605

Thanks to Daniel for this information.

Pride

On LGB Voices Jos G argues that the LGB community should try and wrench Pride back from the T and the Q! I’m not sure whether the best thing wouldn’t be to persuade the funders to stop funding it and then maybe reduce it at most ( if at all) to one day!! The great battles of gay rights have been won. Now most LGB people just want to be treated the same as everyone else - unfortunately for them, many of them have now had to enter the Terf Wars. All thoughts gratefully received.

Never Retreat, Never Surrender

You May be Done with Pride but Pride Still Needs You

LGB Alliance USA

Jun 20, 2026

Image by Sylvia, Canva, 2026.

In middle school, my shop teacher would often sit at his desk and rub both hands across his face, scrubbing his auburn beard in obvious frustration with a class full of seventh-grade students who shouldn’t have been trusted with table saws, belt sanders, or molten metal. But, it was the best of times, the nineties, and extracurricular classes were there to bring new (sometimes dangerous) skills and interests into focus. I distinctly recall my teacher’s exasperation at an unruly class of prepubescent kids and the way he tried to silently soothe his own frustrations and, likely, keep his temper in check. I’ve caught myself doing that self-soothing technique during this Pride month.



What I notice seems to happen often, especially during June, is that TQ+ activists show us the door and tell us (LGBs) that we’re not welcome at Pride or in the “LGBTQ community.” It makes sense why they’d try to keep us out–they are terrified we will take it all back and restore order. It’s clear to me that the TQ+ activist effort is about self-preservation. They know their house of cards is falling and they are scrambling to try and rebuild it before the whole thing comes crashing down. The craziest part, though, is that they don’t even have to disinvite us from our own party because we packed up and stopped going on our own.



While TQ+ show us the door, LGBs–the ones who understand sexualities are based on sex, not gender–have taken to the internet to decry that “they don’t need Pride anymore” or that they are “done with Pride.” I’d argue the very reason we are in this position is that regular, everyday, LGBs have been ‘done with Pride’ for a long time. This isn’t a new phenomenon. I contend that a big part of why Pride looks as crazy as it does is because LGBs turned away from Pride. As we gained the right of marriage equality in the US, older generations of LGBs went about living their lives and those lives, by and large, didn’t include LGB-specific bars, clubs, cafes, or Pride events. Pride has become a sideshow precisely because no one said or did anything to draw these events back into line when it started to go sideways. When pride rolled around we’d watch and maybe be a little unnerved by what we were seeing—and that may have contributed to the lack of participation of actual LGBs in Pride—but we said and did nothing to course correct. As we receded into living lives that didn’t require our hands-on advocacy work, we were eagerly replaced by TQ+ activists who filled those vacated positions in LGBT+ orgs and immediately capitalized on the goodwill LGBs built over decades for their own trans (and often straight) agendas.

The full piece is here:

https://lgbausa.substack.com/p/never-retreat-never-surrender

Meanwhile our old friend Nutmeg reports:

ripx4nutmeg

@ripx4nutmeg

Warwickshire Police are investigating a Reform councillor for ‘hate speech’ because he wrote in a leaked private email: “Pride has been hijacked by mentally ill men in dresses gyrating in front of children and pushing a delusion that you can change sex”



Warwickshire Police report over Reform councillor’s Pride email

From bbc.co.uk

19 Jun 2026

https://x.com/ripx4nutmeg/status/2067916441605620005?s=58

Scotland - Women’s Prisons

We reported on this great victory here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/transgenderism-does-not-exist

Nick Wallis on his substack reports further:

Housing Men in Scottish Women’s Prisons Ruled Unlawful

“We are thrilled with the result, but it should never have come to this.”

Jun 19, 2026

The Scottish government’s policy of putting men in women’s prisons has today been ruled unlawful. A judicial review found in favour of the campaign group For Women Scotland, who argued the current Scottish Prison Service policy of taking into account a prisoner’s gender identity was dangerous and wrong.

Today Lady Ross, sitting in the Outer House Court of Session (Scotland’s equivalent of the High Court), ruled that “sex segregation in prisons in Scotland is lawful” and there is a “justification for maintaining sex segregation in prisons.”

She ruled that “trans prisoners have rights... but this does not extend to a right to be accommodated in a prison for the opposite biological sex.” There was no “positive obligation” for the state to do so , and therefore “in all the circumstances, the Prisons Guidance is unlawful.”

Reacting to the ruling, Susan Smith from For Women Scotland (pictured in green above) said “We are delighted to have won such a comprehensive victory in our judicial review on Scottish prison policy. All the arguments from the Scottish Ministers were comprehensively rejected by the court... We should never have needed to take this case and we hope this will be the last time that we are forced to go to law to defend the rights of women. Ultimately, this is a victory for the very vulnerable women in the prison estate.”

You can read the judgment in full here. A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are grateful to Lady Ross for her judgement, which we will carefully consider, at pace, along with the Scottish Government. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

For Women Scotland are Marion Calder, Susan Smith and Trina Budge (right in the photo above). In April last year they achieved a seismic Supreme Court victory which anchored the legal definition of men and women in biological sex. Despite the legal requirement for sex segregated prisons, the Scottish government and the Scottish prison service maintained it was lawful to continue housing male prisoners who identified as women in the female prison estate.

Marion Calder from FWS (pictured on the left) told me she would be “raising a glass of something cold this evening. While thinking of the women who have been deeply damaged by the illegal policy. Our thoughts are with them.”

The full piece is here:

https://nickwallis.substack.com/p/housing-men-in-scottish-womens-prisons

England - The Good Laugh Project

We have been following barrister Sarah Phillimore’s defamation case against Jolyon Maugham of the Good Law Project, a man and a project noted for the ability to fail. The last report was here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/breakfast-at-tiffanys?utm_source=publication-search

Sarah provides us with an update. Please consider donating to Sarah’s case.

Protection against defamation

My claim was sent today via email to Mr Maugham and will be formally served by post on Monday.

He responded via the GLP website by repeating the original libel and adding a fresh one, accusing me of engaging in an ‘online onslaught’ against ‘Kate’.

There is a big ‘donate now’ button on the page but oddly no mention that the BSB [ Bar Standards Board] has already exonerated me of allegations about harassment. ‘Online onslaught’ as far as I know was never put as a charge.

This is at least reassuringly ‘on brand’ for the GLP given its impressive track record of legal victories and exercise of sage judgment. [ Dusty - for readers who don’t know about GLP, this is heavy irony from Sarah. They lose the vast majority of their cases].

This has been a long and tortuous process and one of course which would not have been possible without your help; both to restore my reputation and shine a light on the increasingly concerning actions of Mr Maugham and the GLP.

Thank you all very, very much.

I will update you about court dates as soon as I have them.

Go to case page

England - Victoria Culf

Back in 2024 (!!) we reported on the case of Victoria Culf (under Times Roundup):

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/when-the-day-of-battle-is-endedpart-b4c

We are delighted to report that she has achieved a settlement of her case. Christian Concern reports:

Christian Concern

@CConcern

🚨1/6 BREAKING: Victory for free speech.



Christian artist Victoria Culf has secured a legal settlement with Watford Borough Council after she was removed from her own exhibition and reported to police for expressing concerns about gender transition for children and puberty blockers.



After the ban, Victoria was reported for a ‘hate crime’ and lived in fear that there would be a knock at her door and she would be arrested in front of her children.



Supported by the Christian Legal Centre from the beginning of her ordeal, Victoria has not only secured the settlement, but the council has confirmed its commitment to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression and has agreed to work with her again saying it holds her in ‘high regard.’



See more in this thread🧵and on our website



christianconcern.com/ccpressrelease…

19 Jun 2026

https://x.com/CConcern/status/2067938566550806616

The States - Mini Round Up

Kara Dansky discusses talking to people about Terf issues with reference to posts by Lisa Selin Davis and Angie Jones. I really liked Angie Jones’ story of a young woman with brightly coloured hair turning out to be a raging Terf!!

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-034

Dating Apps

Yvonne Van Dongen reports on her substack on the invasion of larping men into dating apps intended for straight men.

Desperate & Dateless

The Impact of Trans Over-Reach on Social Media

Jun 07, 2026

Hinge online cover image

Pity the poor young transvestite.

Having looksmaxxed make-up, porny pouts, fake boobs and nifty genital tucking (few opt for surgical removal) - it appears love eludes him.

I say this since a young Auckland friend (he’s 30) showed me the kind of women who appear on his dating app profile. He had been complaining that there were so few decent women online nowadays. I found this hard to believe and thought he must be too picky (very likely given that much online dating feels a shopified, commodified horror chamber). In his defence, he opened up his Hinge feed and showed me what was on offer.

Once we’d swiped past the women deemed of no interest to such a discerning client (too plain, too fat, too young and, most common criticism of all, too pornified), there were few suitable women left. Of those that were left, many weren’t even women.

The number of ‘trans women’ popping up on his feed was astonishing, so astonishing that my friend was prompted to check his filters. Nope, there it was - the box stating interested in male, female, non-binary or other. He’d only ticked ‘interested in women’. Not men, not non-binary, not even other.

Despite this, we estimated that about one in five applicants on his feed were men pretending to be women. Twenty per cent! One can only assume that Hinge believes trans women are women - and thinks men should too.

The full piece is here:

https://yvonnevandongen.substack.com/p/desperate-and-dateless

Endpiece

From Petal

For us oldies

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Monday given the backlog, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.