Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becca Shambles's avatar
Becca Shambles
2h

The fact that a significant number of the people seeking support due to conversion practices were already getting help for “honour”-based abuse seems to be a massive elephant in the room. Could we be facing a situation where any genuine LGB rights are effectively wiped out by a pincer movement from two blasphemy laws?

Thank you for the extra news update and cute cat pic, Dusty!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dusty Masterson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture