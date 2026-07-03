Buy me a coffee

The news and views continue to flood in to Dusty Towers so I am coming in early here to clear some of the backlog!!

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

For my paid subscribers, I am working on three (!!) paid subscriber one off pieces - bear with me!!!

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

The Maltese Falcon is a 1941 American film written and directed by John Huston, marking Huston’s directorial debut. It is the second film adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 novel.

The film stars Humphrey Bogart as the hard-boiled private detective Sam Spade, in a role that would cement his status as a Hollywood icon, alongside Mary Astor as the enigmatic and manipulative femme fatale, Brigid O’Shaughnessy.

In 1539, the Knight Templars of Malta, paid tribute to Charles V of Spain, by sending him a Golden Falcon encrusted from beak to claw with rarest jewels----- but pirates seized the galley carrying this priceless token and the fate of the Maltese Falcon remains a mystery to this day---

The plot is enormously convoluted so, if you haven’t seen it, you’ll just have to watch it.

In this clip:

Sydney Greenstreet is Kasper Gutman

Elisha Cook Jr is Wilmer Cook

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill

Helen Joyce of Sex Matters interviews Dennis Kavanagh of the Gay Men’s Network about the Bill. Dennis does a marvellous dissection of the Bill and points out the lack of evidence and the incredible width of the Bill which could end up with parents being sent to prison, parents losing custody of their children and Terfy organisations being prosecuted. This Bill is a nightmare on stilts and we all need to oppose it. I hope that Freedom of Information requests are going in about the extremely dodgy evidence being relied on. I would be happy to sift through documents if that might help. When I was working I had to go through 4 lever arch files of redacted responses to a Government consultation process, so I have been there before!!! All thoughts gratefully received.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/conversion-practices-bill-targets

UK - The Rape Gangs

We occasionally touch on this issue since it bears resemblance to the abuse of children through so called gender affirming care. Oldham campaigner Raja Miah looks at a recent case that has been in the headlines and how the man in question got away with it for so long.

https://rajamiah.substack.com/p/the-nine-times-they-let-daddy-go

Ireland - Pride

A guest writer, a young gay man, writing for Gript News, looks at Pride in Ireland:

Credit: Gript

The Pride Movement Needs to get its Ducks in a Row

July 1, 2026

Walking down the streets of Dublin the last few weeks, I’ve seen “Progress” flags popping up more and more in shop windows and up along the quays. Wondering to myself what exactly the purpose is for all of it.

One thing that comes to mind is The Sopranos, and Tony’s obsession with a family of ducks that land in his swimming pool.

He feeds them, watches them and even worries about them.

Then one day they leave.

Taking with them his purpose, stability and a reason to get up in the morning. The panic wasn’t about birds flying away, it’s about the fear of not knowing who you are once the thing keeping you going disappears.

As Dublin prepared for another Pride parade, with progress flags hanging from every public building and stretched across the city centre, it reminded me of those ducks.

The original gay rights movement had a purpose. It wanted acceptance. Equal treatment under the law. For gays and lesbians to stop being treated as defective.

And it succeeded.

So why does the movement seem more confused than ever?

As a gay man in my twenties, the last thing I’ve ever felt from the modern Pride movement is acceptance. Not because society rejects me, but because the movement itself rejects anyone who falls outside a very narrow ideological point of view.

Over the years I’ve been criticised for supporting JK Rowling, questioning progress flags, or for believing that same-sex attraction means exactly what it says.

From the inside, it feels like disagreement isn’t treated as debate, but as proof you don’t belong. You can see this attitude by how the movement tells its own history.

A few days ago, I saw a video of a young Irish gay man asking why the LGB and T are grouped together. The replies were filled with people attacking him for his opinion, tearing apart his looks, one white commenter even insulting him for being white.

What annoyed me the most was that most of these people told him he “didn’t know his history,” and that “trans people fought for his rights”. When in reality, these people don’t know it themselves. The gay rights movement in Ireland wasn’t fought for by the Trans-identified, it was fought for by gays and lesbians after the murder of Declan Flynn.

The problem here is that institutions have reshaped history to suit their modern day political needs, which leads to activists misunderstanding history.

Such as in 2023, when Dublin Pride went as far as photoshopping a picture from the first gay rights protest in Ireland to fabricate a lie that trans was involved.

But a movement founded on the idea that people should be allowed to live honestly has become deeply uncomfortable with disagreement. There is no pride in shutting down diversity, the minute it goes against your own beliefs.

The LGBT movement has become less grassroots and more like a wider activist ecosystem where every cause has the same conclusions and anyone who questions them becomes the problem.

And when criticism becomes impossible, mistakes multiply.

You can see that in safeguarding failures and the unwillingness to ask difficult questions. That is arguably what led to the Stephen Ireland case being as severe as it was. No one wanted to question what was happening. [ Dusty, see here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/diamonds-are-forever?utm_source=publication-search ]

Over the years, criticism has been treated as bigotry instead of something worth engaging with. If you question gender ideology, you’re a transphobe. If you raise concerns about safeguarding, you’re spreading hate. If you point out tensions between trans rights and women’s rights you’re accused of “genocide”.

When institutions become more concerned with protecting moral authority than answering questions, warning signs get missed and uncomfortable conversations get avoided. We’ve seen this time and time again throughout history.

The loudest voices aren’t necessarily the most representative. They are simply the loudest.

This is what happens when you spend too long looking for ducks. The original fight was concrete, but after those victories were achieved the institutions built around them stayed. The same staff, funding and organisations. And those organisations built on struggle weren’t ready to declare the struggle was over.

That’s because organisations built to solve problems don’t want to vote themselves out of existence after those problems are solved. So they go looking for a new crisis, one that will keep the money flowing.

But when it comes to real issues, they don’t seem to care.

Earlier this year Senegal increased penalties for homosexual acts. Men can face imprisonment simply for being gay.

Two days later Jack Chambers, one of Ireland’s most prominent openly gay politicians and a figure within Ireland’s LGBT establishment, visited the country.

There was no outrage, not even a discussion. Zero pressure from the activists who never miss an opportunity to lecture the public about anything and everything.

That silence says something.

A movement that once existed to defend gay men and lesbians now spends its energy debating pronouns, language, and identity, while staying quiet when homosexuality is criminalised abroad.

That same mindset appears in another area many gays privately discuss but rarely speak about publicly. Modern day homophobia.

I regularly hear from gay men across Ireland who are concerned about safety, migration, and the importation of attitudes towards homosexuality from parts of the world where being gay remains illegal. Across Europe, attacks against gay men are on the rise. Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee here in Ireland for example. But speaking about that makes you a racist.

Whether people agree or disagree with those concerns isn’t the point. The point is that most are afraid to voice them at all because the movement that claims to represent them brands them as bigots once they do.

LGBT spaces are the one place they feel least comfortable speaking honestly.

And then the movement asks itself why so many gays are moving to the right. AFD and Reform for example have become largely popular with gay men.

The reasoning isn’t that complicated. When people stop feeling represented, they don’t disappear. They leave.

That’s the story of modern Pride, it has become so absorbed by radical activist politics to the point it struggles to represent the people it was built to serve.

Which brings me back to Tony’s ducks.

The tragedy wasn’t that the ducks left, it was that Tony didn’t know who he was without them.

So when the original fight was won, they had a choice between celebrating victory, or go looking for new ducks.

The people shouting loudest about gay rights are too busy chasing new causes, new identities and new battles to notice the footsteps of ordinary gays walking away.

The ducks left a long time ago. The question Pride hasn’t answered is, what it exists to do without them?

https://gript.ie/the-pride-movement-needs-to-get-its-ducks-in-a-row/

Ireland - US Supreme Court Judgment has lessons for Ireland

The Countess, in Gript News, looks at the lessons Ireland should learn from the great success in the US sports cases ( see recent updates for full information on those):

C: Pixelshot / Shutterstock

Countess: Irish Govt should note legal rulings on trans in sports

July 2, 2026

Irish activists in the The Countess Foundation have welcomed this week’s ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States upholding the right of states to reserve girls’ and women’s school sports for biological females, and called on the Irish Government to take serious note of this the second of two recent landmark apex court decisions handed down within the past fifteen months in the common law jurisdictions closest to our own.

In West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, decided 30 June 2026, a majority of the US Supreme Court held that laws in West Virginia and Idaho restricting eligibility for girls’ and women’s school sports teams to biological females do not violate either Title IX or the Fourteenth Amendment.

Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh grounded the decision in the plain, observable physical differences between the sexes and their relevance to athletic competition, concluding that the Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.

“This is a welcome and long-overdue affirmation of basic biological truth: males are stronger than women and that is why the category of sex exists in sport” said Laoise de Brún BL, for The Countess Foundation. “Two of the world’s most influential apex courts — the UK Supreme Court in For Women Scotland, and now the US Supreme Court — have in the space of little more than a year reached the same conclusion from first principles: that biological sex is a material, legally relevant fact, and that women and girls are entitled to spaces, services and competitive categories reserved on that basis.

“The Irish government cannot continue to ignore the international consensus no matter how much the NGOs and the EU tell them to,” she says.

The Countess Foundation notes that the UK Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers (April 2025), which held that “sex” under the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex, has already prompted the Equality and Human Rights Commission to update its statutory guidance for service providers across Britain. No equivalent process of review has been undertaken in this jurisdiction.

“We are now looking at two apex courts, in two jurisdictions with which Ireland shares the closest possible legal, cultural and sporting ties, reaching clear and considered judgments on the same underlying question,” de Brún continued. “The Government, Sport Ireland, and the national governing bodies that fund and regulate school and underage sport in this country have a duty to examine both rulings carefully rather than continue to defer difficult policy questions indefinitely. Irish girls and women deserve the same clarity, and the same fair competitive space, that their counterparts in Britain and America are now guaranteed.”

“The Countess Foundation is calling on the Minister for Sport and Sport Ireland to conduct and publish a formal policy review of eligibility criteria for female categories in Irish school and underage sport, having regard to both the For Women Scotland and B.P.J./Hecox judgments,” she said.

Persuasive weight in any Irish test case

Ms de Brún noted that B.P.J./Hecox is not merely a foreign policy statement but an apex decision — the reasoned judgment of a state’s court of final appeal — and, as such, carries real legal weight beyond its own jurisdiction.

“Irish courts have a long and well-established practice of looking to the reasoned judgments of apex courts in other common law jurisdictions, particularly the United Kingdom and the United States, for persuasive authority where a comparable point of principle arises here,” she said.

“Neither ruling binds an Irish court. But if this question were ever tested here — whether in the context of school sport, or any analogous question of single-sex provision — an Irish court would be entitled to, and in practice likely would, give real weight to the fact that two of the common law world’s most senior courts have now independently reasoned their way to the same conclusion on the same underlying facts about sex and athletic performance. That convergence matters. It is precisely the kind of persuasive comparative reasoning our courts take seriously.”

https://gript.ie/countess-irish-govt-should-note-legal-rulings-on-trans-in-sports/

New Zealand - The Definition of Man and Woman Bill

We are, of course, closely following the progress of this crucial Bill through the NZ Parliament. A group called Rural Willy New Zealand … [ Puss: Check that, Dusty ]…[ checks notes] sorry, Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) have opposed the Bill!!?? On Katrina Biggs’ substack, A B’Old Woman guest writer and member of RWNZ, Emmy Maxwell provides a marvellous response. Well done, Emmy!

Open letter to ‘Rural Women New Zealand’, by Emmy Maxwell.

The organisation ‘Rural Women NZ’ oppose the bill to define the words ‘woman’ and ‘man’ in legislation.

Jul 03, 2026

Guest writer Emmy Maxwell writes an open letter to Rural Women NZ, expressing her disappointment at their opposition of the bill to define the words ‘woman’ and ‘man’ in legislation:

To the National Board of Rural Women New Zealand,

I am writing as a rural woman, mother, farmer, and member of Rural Women New Zealand.

I am deeply disappointed with the submission Rural Women New Zealand made on the bill to define the words ‘woman’ and ‘man’ in New Zealand legislation, on behalf of its members.

This bill raises important questions about the legal meaning of those words, and the protection of women’s sex-based rights in New Zealand law. Whether members support or oppose the bill, it is an issue of major significance to women.

For that reason, I expected Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) to consult its members before taking a public position.

To my knowledge, that did not happen.

I first wrote to RWNZ on 29 May 2026, asking the organisation to support the bill, or at the very least to engage with members before speaking on their behalf. I received an automated reply. I followed up with further emails and messages, only to be politely fobbed off.

I saw no member survey, no online discussion, no invitation for feedback, and no open communication asking rural women for their thoughts on the bill.

Despite that, RWNZ lodged a submission strongly opposing the bill.

I find that deeply concerning.

A national organisation should not take such a strong public position on an issue of this significance, without first engaging with the women it claims to represent.

I am also concerned that Rural Women New Zealand did not actively inform members that submissions on the bill were open, seeing as you clearly intended to make one. There was no visible social media discussion, no encouragement for members to have their say, and no explanation of the organisation’s position before submissions closed.

RWNZ’s submission was only placed on your website after the submission period had closed. By then, members had little or no opportunity to consider the organisation’s position, while making submissions of their own.

That is simply not good enough.

I was equally disappointed by the quality of the submission itself. It repeatedly states that the bill would not improve the rights or wellbeing of women and girls, yet it provides very little explanation of how defining the words ‘woman’ and ‘man’ in legislation would produce no benefit. It reaches broad conclusions, but offers little evidence. Simply stating that something is harmful does not make it so.

What is equally concerning, is what the submission does not address. It gives almost no consideration to the reasons that most women support the bill. There is little discussion of sex-based rights, women’s privacy, safety, fairness in sport, single-sex spaces, healthcare, or the need for clear legal definitions to underpin laws that exist to protect women and girls. These are central issues in this debate, yet they are largely absent from the submission.

RWNZ concluded that the bill would not improve the lives of women and girls, but it never adequately explains why defining the word ‘woman’ in law as an adult human female would diminish women’s rights or protections. Given that the organisation was speaking on behalf of thousands of rural women, I expected a balanced, evidence-based submission that engaged with both sides of the debate and carefully examined the bill’s legal effect. Instead, it largely presents one perspective, while overlooking the concerns of many women who believe the bill would strengthen, rather than weaken, the legal protections afforded to women and girls.

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-rural-women-new-zealand

The States - Mini Round Up

Just taking one piece from Kara Dansky’s latest update on The Terf Report:

The Supreme Court has agreed to take an important case out of Washington titled International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc., et al., v. Bob Ferguson, Governor of Washington, et al. This is the question presented in PEC’s opening brief before the Court:

‘Whether parents have standing to challenge a law or policy that deliberately displaces their decision-making role as to “gender transitions” of their children, and in so doing creates present and likely future impediments to their ability to parent their children as they deem best for them.’

I’m very happy that the Court has taken up this case. In March of this year, the Court let stand a lower court order blocking a California law that kept kids’ “gender identities” a secret from their parents. That case was Mirabelli v. Bonta. I haven’t looked too carefully at the Washington law at issue here, but I assume it’s similar to the California law at issue there. I think this is good news for parents throughout the state of Washington.

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/illinois-governor-jb-pritzker-is

Holland - No Looking Back!!!!!

As reported by Bernard Lane on Gender Clinic News, the Health Council of the Netherlands has acknowledged the weak evidence for paediatric medical transition, the side-effects and uncertainty of hormonal interventions, as well as the unknown rate of patient regret, but concludes that treatment should continue.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/carry-on-regardless

The Paedophilic Roots of the Gender Borg

In her speech delivered at the Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights Conference in Montreal for International Women’s Day 2026, Genevieve Gluck provides full evidence of the links between those advocating for the legalisation of paedophilia and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Let’s hope the legal action by the Federal Trade Commission ( which we have been reporting on) against WPATH finally brings them to an end.

https://genevievegluck.substack.com/p/the-pedophilic-roots-of-gender-identity

Atten-shun! Communications Officer, Puss Puss, reporting for duty.

Endpiece

From Petal

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#MakeOrwellFictionAgain

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Sunday or Monday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.