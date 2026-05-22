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Becca Shambles
May 22

If anybody missed it, Dusty featured an ideological video from the training department of this NHS Trust in Update 831 - Life is a Cabaret. That they can still be pushing this ideology after such a devastating example of how it undermines basic safeguarding is beyond comprehension 😞

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