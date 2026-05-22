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Thanks to reader Wattlepeak for providing me with a method of shortening my links - much appreciated! You learn something new….and old dogs apparently can learn new tricks 😀

My wife and I were at the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday - couple of photos below - so there is another backlog but I am keeping this to a one parter again.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

The Long Goodbye is a 1973 American film directed by Robert Altman, adapted from Raymond Chandler's 1953 novel of the same name. One of my favourite films - I love the laconic performance from Elliott Gould though, ultimately, he is there to exact justice.

Down-on-his-luck private eye Philip Marlowe leaves his Los Angeles apartment to buy cat food. After he returns, his close friend Terry Lennox arrives and begs Marlowe for a ride to Tijuana, Mexico. Marlowe notices scratches on Terry’s face, and Terry admits he is in trouble.

After Marlowe returns from Mexico, the police arrest him, explaining that Terry has been accused of killing his wife Sylvia and that Marlowe may be an accomplice. Marlowe spends three days in jail, but is released after Mexican authorities report that Terry has committed suicide in Mexico and admitted to killing his wife in a suicide note. Marlowe refuses to believe his friend could have done these things.

Eileen Wade hires Marlowe to find her missing husband, Roger Wade, a macho, alcoholic, and self-destructive novelist. Marlowe learns that the Wades were the neighbours of Terry and Sylvia.

My feline assistant insisted on choosing this clip, the opening sequence:

Elliott Gould is Marlowe

Jim Bouton is Terry Lennox

Rodney Moss is the store assistant

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

From the Chelsea Flower Show:

My feline assistant loved this meme from Rex Landy 😀

Sall Grover - The Aftermath

Things are stirring in New South Wales after the shocking Sall Grover judgment ( see several recent pieces) as reported by Feminist Legal Clinic. However, the Minister for Men…sorry Women, is still having problems:

Premier Minns says biological differences between males and females “must” be reflected in the law. | NT News (20 May)

Biological differences between males and females “must” be reflected in the law and in female sport, Premier Chris Minns says.

The comments come after Opposition Leader Angus Taylor vowed to change federal laws to protect female-only spaces.

Mr Minns would not back Mr Taylor’s proposal on Tuesday, but the Premier did insist that NSW must recognise the “biological between people who were born male and people who were born female”.

“That needs to be reflected in the law,” he said.

He said the NSW law will uphold those differences in prisons, and in “female sport”.

“If you’re born biologically male and you change your government certificates to be female, it will not mean that you can change from a male prison to a female prison,” he said.

Last year, the Minns government voted to allow people in NSW to change the sex on their birth certificate without undergoing surgery.

Mr Minns has consistently said that prisoners who are biologically male should not be housed in female prisons.

“There are distinctions in the law in NSW that we must uphold, because we think that they’re important, notwithstanding the changes that we’ve made to birth certificates for transgender members of our community,” he said.

Earlier this week, the state’s minister for women has refused to provide a definition of the word “woman”, despite the term being in her job title.

Asked her position on “the definition of a woman”, Labor frontbencher Jodie Harrison ducked the question, saying: “As this matter may be subject to further legal processes, it would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case.”

Source: What’s a woman? Minister for Women just can’t say | NT News

https://feministlegal.org/premier-minns-says-biological-differences-between-males-and-females-must-be-reflected-in-the-law-nt-news/

UK - More NHS Madness!

The victim was pushed into a cupboard and raped at Lambeth Hospital, south London

George Odling in The Times ( NHS trust’s cover-up put innocent patient on trial for rape 19 May) reports:

An NHS trust deliberately obstructed a police investigation into the rape of a transgender patient on an all-male secure psychiatric ward.

Male patients chanted “no Adam’s apple” when the 5ft 3in biological female arrived on the ward and within an hour the victim was raped in a cupboard.

The South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust ignored dozens of requests for records from detectives investigating the attack. Staff accidentally forwarded an internal note saying “don’t give them any more”. The obstructive behaviour meant a mentally ill patient wrongly stood trial for the rape.

Two men were tried this year but midway through proceedings detectives cornered a staff member and finally obtained patient rotas that showed one of the defendants could not have been involved. The judge discharged Luther Badejo, 30, midway through the trial when the revelations torpedoed the case against him. His co-defendant, Davointe Thomas, 27, was convicted of rape and was handed an indefinite hospital order in April.

Davointe Thomas

A source close to the investigation said the trust had “gone into self-preservation mode” after the rape and was “obstructive from the outset”.

MPs, academics and campaigners have called for an inquiry into how the hospital admitted a vulnerable biological woman onto a ward made up entirely of men sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and its “abhorrent” actions after the rape.

The full piece is here:

https://archive.ph/Nob0a

EDI Jester discusses the case here:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-198515515

New Zealand - Update from LAVA

We have been following the case of Lesbian Action for Visibility Aotearoa throughout. For example here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-another-world?utm_source=publication-search

Here is the latest update:

May 20th 2026

Dear family, friends and all our supporters,

In this update, we talk about where we are with our case, the release of our Expert Witness’s Briefs of Evidence, Sall Grover, Helen Joyce, New Zealand First’s Definition of Woman and Man Bill, and, of course, fundraising.

Our Case. While neither sitting nor wringing our hands in frustration, we do still wait for any murmurs from the HRC about our case. We are putting this time to good use, though, with various members of LAVA working hard on other projects being undertaken by our sister women’s groups and organisations.

Expert Briefs of Evidence. Amongst all these events, we are extremely pleased to post our own witness Briefs of Evidence in the LAVA v Pride case held last November. We thank our expert witnesses who have readily and freely given their time and expertise to our case. You can access the Expert Witness statements on our website. See Here

Sal Grover. As we all come to terms with the outcome of Giggle v Tickle, LAVA is busy reviewing the decision and discussing ‘where to from here’?

Sall Grover has shown enormous courage over the four years of fighting for the right to have an app for women, and we feel gutted but not surprised by the verdict. The Court can only work within the law, and in this case, we need to go back to 2013 to understand why the judgment fell as it did. Ms Gillard’s Government may not have intended to remove sex based protections when they added gender identity to the characteristics protected by the Sex Discrimination Act, but because they did so without a clear statement that sex‑based distinctions remain lawful where women’s safety, dignity and privacy require it that is the result. We doubt they would have predicted the amended law would be used by trans activists to force Sall Grover to allow a biological male to access and take part in a female sex class only app.

Giggle for Girls was designed exclusively for ‘women’s business’. Ask the First Nations people of Australia, and they will be able to clearly differentiate between what is ‘Women’s Business’ and what is ‘Men’s Business’. We know that Roxy Tickle had no business forcing his way into ‘Women’s Business ’. It was a clear act of male privilege and the worst kind of male aggression against women.

Helen Joyce. When Helen Joyce came to New Zealand, she generously gave her time and sat in the HRC Tribunal Hearing with us and spoke about our case at a public forum organised by the Free Speech Union. Helen gave us her wisdom and the moral encouragement and energy boost we needed. One key takeaway was that the law needs to centre sex rather than gender identity. We have, over the past year, applauded the turning of the tide against institutional capture and recognised that the shift is driven by Court challenges, investigative journalism, and public enquiry.

Definition Bill Speaking of action, our friends at Speak Up for Women New Zealand are supporting the early stages of New Zealand First’s Definition of Woman and Man Bill, which has been drawn and will be debated in Parliament.

If the Bill progresses to the Select Committee stage, interested community groups will be able to make submissions. There is also hope that the wording could be amended so that, rather than using the gender-related terms “woman” and “man”, it instead refers to “female sex” and “male sex”.

In his Facebook post on April 2, 2026, Winston Peters reminds those who will rail against it, “This bill is not about being anti-anyone or anti-anything. This is about ensuring we as a country focus on the facts of biology and protect the term ‘woman’ in law.

If you are available, head along to Parliament on the 20th May, it’s going to be a late one – probably between 8 pm and 9 pm.

Fundraising Your donation centres you in this fight for women’s and Lesbian rights. It is magnificent to think that our supporters have so far raised an astounding $127,460 of our goal of $158,405. To finally pay the last of our generous, patient, and wonderful lawyer’s fees, we need to raise $30,945.17. Let’s do it!

If you can, please donate, small or large; every donation is appreciated.

Read more about our case and donate here:

https://www.lava.nz/our-case

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT

New Zealand - The Broadcasting Standards Authority

Katrina Biggs has so far failed in her brave attempt to get the BSA to address their ‘trans’ policies. She updates us on her substack. It’s a short report so I hope she doesn’t mind me covering all of it:

Update: No margarita for me!

The NZ Broadcasting Standards Authority didn’t come to the party.

May 19, 2026

It really wasn’t all that much of a surprise when the NZ Broadcasting Standards Authority – the BSA - sent me a formulaic response to my complaint about their in-house guidelines called ‘Complaints Concerning Gender Identity Issues’.

Sadly, it means I mightn’t be buying the margarita I’d promised myself if they didn’t respond with a template fob-off, or corporate PR patter. And it’s not as though they didn’t know what was at stake, because I wrote at the end of my complaint “If I get a reply that is more than a template fob off, or corporate PR patter, I have promised to buy myself my first margarita in years. Here’s hoping.”

Very mean-spirited of them indeed.

Naturally, the BSA’s guidelines are flawed up the wazoo, as all gender identity guidelines are, and, as it turns out, their guidelines are just their woke reckons – or should I say their “views”.

Unlike them, I have more than ‘views’ – I have facts and pertinent points. Notably, they didn’t dispute those, probably because they couldn’t, and I duly acknowledged that in my reply to them.

Ah, well – like the BSA, the days of gender identity ideology are numbered. It’s losing popularity in society as a whole, and students are increasingly aware that it is nothing short of BS. I don’t doubt that prising the ideology out of policies in which the indoctrinated have embedded it will be one helluva journey, though, so maybe a margarita for the road is in order, anyway.

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/update-no-margarita-for-me

Australia - Yet Another Report Ignored!

The Australian gender machine are ignoring another peer reviewed study as reported by Feminist Legal Clinic via Stephanie Bastiaan:

Australia’s shameful silence on youth gender medicine (20 May)

Another major peer-reviewed study on so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has been published, and predictably, Australia’s political class has responded with the same thing it offered after the Cass Review: silence.

The study, published this month in Acta Paediatrica, is as robust as research in this contested field ever gets.

Gender distressed adolescents had three times the rate of serious psychiatric morbidity before attending a gender clinic compared with controls (45.7 per cent versus 15.0 per cent).

This pattern has already been established in Australia. A peer-reviewed 2021 study by Kozlowska and colleagues at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead documented the same picture in 79 patients presenting at the hospital’s gender clinic: anxiety (63.3 per cent), depression (62.0 per cent), behavioural disorders (35.4 per cent), autism (13.9 per cent), and suicidal ideation (41.8 per cent), alongside high rates of adverse childhood experiences – bullying, parental mental illness, family conflict and documented maltreatment. Our own clinicians have known this for years.

When the UK Cass Review – the most exhaustive independent examination of paediatric gender medicine – was published in April 2024 and found the evidence base for medical gender interventions to be ‘remarkably weak’, Health Minister Mark Butler, in my view, dismissed its findings as irrelevant to Australia.

The UK has restricted gender hormones for minors, banning puberty blockers altogether. The US Department of Health and Human Services has issued its own damning review. Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have pulled back on the affirmation model of care. Meanwhile, Australia is conducting a ‘routine update’ on a three-year clock, with no interim safeguards, while children continue to be referred for irreversible medical transitions.

Disappointingly, the Federal Liberal Opposition has said nothing. A party that wants to convince the electorate it can be trusted on evidence-based policy remains silent on what may prove Australia’s worst medical scandal since Thalidomide – because the issue is politically inconvenient.

In 2021, Australian clinicians at Westmead warned the evidence wasn’t there. In 2024, the Cass Review warned the evidence wasn’t there. In 2026, the Finnish data shows active harm. It is my opinion that children are being irreversibly damaged right now, while our leaders calculate electoral risk. How many more studies, how many more detransitioners, how many more broken young bodies will it take before our political leaders on both sides of the chamber find the spine to do their jobs?

Source: Australia’s shameful silence on youth gender medicine | The Spectator Australia

https://feministlegal.org/australias-shameful-silence-on-youth-gender-medicine-the-spectator-australia-stephanie-bastien/

The States - Washington State - Men In Women’s Prisons

Amongst other things, Kara Dansky reports on support for Scott Wiener from a drag queen with a pig nose:

During a recent campaign event for Scott Wiener (who is running to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress), a drag queen performed while wearing a pink negligee and a pig nose, and singing “Wiener is a girl’s best friend.” You really have to see it to believe it.

Behind the paywall she discusses that US Department of Justice who have announced that it’s investigating Washington for housing men in the state’s only women’s prison. From the announcement:

Today, the Justice Department notified Washington Governor Bob Ferguson of the initiation of a federal investigation into Washington’s practice of housing men in its women’s prison. The Justice Department will investigate whether Washington engages in a pattern or practice of violating the constitutional rights of female prisoners incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) in Gig Harbor, Washington.

So, Washington state now joins California and Maine on the list of states being investigated by the US Department of Justice for housing men in the state women’s prison.

Great stuff! The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/the-us-department-of-justice-is-investigating?publication_id=828386&post_id=198564887&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The States - The Race To Replace Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as Speaker of Congress. Kara Dansky discusses whether a Terf such as Marie Hurabiell could replace her:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/the-race-to-replace-the-first-and

Psychotherapy and Queer Theory

On Foundation for Academic Integrity and Responsibility, Sue Parker Hall discusses ‘kink’ being normalised in psychotherapy alongside ‘gender ideology’:

the psychological professions are in bondage

kink, affirmation, celebration, and the the overvalued idea

May 02, 2026

I recently undertook a kink training for psychotherapists. At the same time I was listening to Stephanie Winn’s podcast ‘You Must be Some Kind of Therapist’ (episode 211) in which she interviewed Mia Hughes, Director of Genspect Canada, about her ‘trans as an extreme overvalued belief’ framework It occurred to me that a similar phenomenon was happening with BDSM and kink which I explore here.

In recent years, kink has undergone a marked cultural shift. Once viewed as a marginal paraphilia, it is now becoming framed within therapeutic and educational spaces as a positive and healthy expression of sexuality.

What struck me most is the now-familiar pattern of contemporary therapist-activists seeking to move a phenomenon beyond destigmatisation toward affirmation and celebration. I recognised a parallel trajectory in developments within gender identity practice.

The full piece is here:

https://fair370.substack.com/p/the-psychological-professions-are

Endpiece

Given the film we have featured, here is the excellent final song ( which doesn’t give away the ending BTW 😀):

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#GetLabourOut

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

I am going to the demonstration outside the Australian High Commission on Saturday ( despite the rail strike!)and hope to do a report on that later that day, Terven. The next general update will probably be on Sunday.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.