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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 22

Thanks Dusty, really interesting. And thanks for doing the work on it. I agree with your points at the beginning of the update.

I’ll never forgive the BBC for failing to report impartially on gender ideology, no matter what it might say or do now. If it had done its job years ago hundreds of children may have been saved from indoctrination and harm.

What shines out from this account is appeasement of bullies and the caving in to their demands, by the people in positions of power and influence. Those who shout loudest get their own way. And that can be said about so many other issues across the West.

#DefundTheBBC.

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Sarah Barratt's avatar
Sarah Barratt
May 21

A very interesting account of the capture of the BBC (like so many institutions!)

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