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The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Thanks to Tenaciously Terfin for several excellent suggestions including today’s speech. I think it is fair to describe so called ‘gender affirming care’ as the biggest medical scandal ever. Mia Hughes dissects it.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The news and views have swamped us, dear readers, so this is a long one.

Thanks to four wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Two Tier Policing and a Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Equality Act

I think, in many ways, Amy Sousa in her interview with Kara Dansky below sets the scene for what we are discussing here. Amy says that if you tell a child that a person he or she can see is a man is actually a woman this causes immense and possibly disastrous confusion. The kind of disastrous confusion that might occur if you say that all white people are racist or that a mentally ill woman should be placed on a male psychiatric ward!

Many of you will have seen the horrifying bodycam video of the last moments of Henry Nowak. All thoughts, of course, with the family of Henry.

This substack concentrates on what we call the Terf Wars and also free speech which is essential for us Terfs. Two tier policing impinges directly on this. Glinner getting arrested by five armed officers at Heathrow Airport for three allegedly offensive tweets. Many occasions at Let Women Speak rallies when the police have failed to properly control trantifa - the first Nottingham rally in 2025, for example: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/heroic-women-the-return-to-nottingham

The cultish creeds of gender ideology and critical race theory (its next door neighbour) have caused a sort of failure of objective assessment of risk or safeguarding ( see the Amy Sousa interview). Glinner has done some humorous tweets that a serial complaining larping man has complained about. Let’s use five officers to arrest him. A white man is lying prone on the ground saying he has been stabbed surrounded by people ( one of whom turns out to be the murderer) who say he has been racist. Let’s handcuff the man on the ground. A larping woman is so mentally ill she has to be sectioned. Let’s put her on a male ward.

This also seems to me to be a fundamental misunderstanding of the Equality Act 2010. The Act is meant as a shield not a sword. Maya Forstater was sacked for doing gender critical online comments in her spare time. She won her unfair dismissal case. This is the kind of situation the Act is actually designed for but it has been weaponised by Stonewall and others and that weaponisation has entirely engulfed the police and other organisations. It has led to the construction of a Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) industry! Maybe the phrase ‘shield not a sword’ should be placed in the Act itself!? DEI needs to be swept away. All thoughts gratefully received.

I trust Andrew Doyle will forgive me for quoting all of his excellent and important piece on this:

Henry Nowak and the politics of deflection

Rather than confront the failures of the police, much of the media has chosen to focus on those expressing outrage over the case.

Jun 03, 2026

While the country is still reeling from the horrific murder of eighteen-year-old student Henry Nowak, an astonishing article has appeared in El País, Spain’s largest national newspaper. Rather than focus on the failures of the police officers, or the institutional bias within the force, the headline steers its readers away from the case and towards the outlet’s own obsessions. The headline translates as ‘Farage’s far right stirs up hatred in the UK after a young man is stabbed to death by a Sikh man’.

As Alejo Schapire (an Argentine journalist based in France) has pointed out, this is the first and only article produced by El País on the subject of the Nowak killing. Instead of an image of the victim, the newspaper has opted for a photograph of Nigel Farage. The Guardian was similarly histrionic and detached from reality in its coverage: ‘As ethno nationalist far right drives racist agenda, Reform UK leader felt need to weigh in on murder of Henry Nowak’.

The headline in El País.

It is one thing to take issue with those who seek to weaponise human tragedies for their own political gain, and quite another to dismiss legitimate criticism of a failed system. Reform UK is by no means a ‘far right’ party, but of course the term has been so promiscuously misused in the press that at this point it might be best to dispense with it altogether. But of course, this is not really about Farage or his response to the murder at all. It is a cynical means of deflecting from the fate of Nowak and what it reveals about the state of policing in the UK.

So what exactly did Farage say to have the Guardian fulminate about his ‘racist agenda’ and for El País to make him the focus of the story rather than the victim? During a live broadcast, Farage praised the Nowak family for their ‘extraordinarily dignified’ response following the conviction of their son’s killer, and went on to say: ‘I suggest the rest of us respond to this with pure cold rage’.

And why not indeed? Let’s not forget the shocking details of what happened in this case. Nowak was stabbed multiple times by Vickrum Digwa using a Sikh ceremonial dagger. [ Dusty - in fact it was not the ceremonial dagger that was used but a much larger knife that Digwa was also carrying] His mother hid the murder weapon, and his brother called 999 claiming that Nowak had been racially abusive. When police arrived, Digwa repeated this lie. And when Nowak repeatedly told the officers he had been stabbed, one replied ‘I don’t think you have, mate’ and handcuffed him as he lay dying.

Labour MP Jonathan Hinder, a former police inspector, was asked on BBC’s Newsnight whether he could understand the behaviour of the officers that night.

‘To me it’s unfathomable… If you are presented with a situation like that as a police officer, we have emergency life support training which should be deployed immediately in those circumstances. You should be treating it as a medical emergency if someone is telling you those things repeatedly. And crucially, they are not a threat. So the use of the handcuffs is just impossible to explain.’

Sadly, it is possible. The police have been trained to automatically believe all accusations of racism, which inevitably has led to the term being misused as a means to settle scores or, in this case, to prevent a victim from receiving life-saving treatment. The College of Policing has long been captured by an activist mentality that insists that group identity should be the ultimate concern of law enforcement. The chief of Hampshire Constabulary – the force that handcuffed Henry Nowak as he died – proclaimed in 2022 that ‘being anti-racist, ethical and inclusive is top of our agenda’. One would have hoped that tackling crime without fear or favour might take priority.

Moreover, the Police Race Action Plan, published in 2022 by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) repeatedly refers to the need for ‘equitable’ rather than ‘equal’ treatment. In other words, the public are to be treated unequally according to ethnicity in order to drive equal statistical outcomes. This is an activist agenda, and it involves a total undermining of the principle of equality before the law.

So when Farage argues that the Nowak case exposes the police’s ‘anti-white prejudice’, he is not wrong. Such prejudice is built into the system, and is there for all to read in the policy documents. While Farage’s point was expressed bluntly, it was certainly not ‘ethno nationalist’ by any serious definition of the term. You may not approve of Farage’s choice of words, but it will take more than infantile cries of ‘bigot!’ to disprove them.

The evidence of two-tier policing is by now so overwhelming that it is astonishing that members of the press have the gall to deny it. The grooming gangs scandal is the most egregious example of how identity politics has taken precedence over justice, but there are many others. As one senior police officer told journalist Allison Pearson: ‘What you have to understand is most chief constables would rather mess up a major murder inquiry than be accused of being racist’.

We should not be surprised to see ideologues at the Guardian and El País attempt to reframe Farage and the ‘far right’ as the real issue here. After all, such news outlets are partly responsible for cultivating the very climate in which accusations of racism are so inaccurately applied and have so much power to destroy lives. Rather than reflecting on their errors, they are seemingly intent on compounding them.

There are grave problems with law enforcement in this country. While police officers are being trained by activists, we are unlikely to see any rectification. It is intolerable that the principle of equality before the law has been rebranded as ‘far right’, and that the misleadingly branded ‘anti-racist’ movement has been allowed to stoke so much racial division.

The activist media will continue to deflect and claim that those who are outraged by the murder are more concerning than the murder itself. But the public can see through these tactics and patience is wearing thin. Any ideology that encourages the state to view citizens primarily through the prism of race is regressive in the extreme. As the tragedy of Henry Nowak demonstrates, it can also be dangerous.

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/henry-nowak-and-the-politics-of-deflection

EDI Jester expresses his outrage, looking at both the murder of Henry Nowak and the case of the mentally ill woman placed on a male psychiatric ward.

UK - The EHRC Guidance

Thanks to Helen Saxby on X for a list of MPs who have signed an early day motion seeking to do a Julia Gillard and get rid of the word ‘woman’ from the Equality Act. Note these names (which include my f****** MP):

Helen Saxby

@helensaxby11

A handy list of MPs who don’t believe women should be included in the Equality Act and in fact would prefer us to go backwards to a time before the Sex Discrimination Act 1975.

From edm.parliament.uk

https://x.com/helensaxby11/status/2061841949594632562

Safeguarding and Children

Here is the excellent Amy Sousa interview:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-64e

Flowing from that in many ways, Fern Hickson of Resist Gender Education urges backing for a new Bill before the NZ Parliament which we have reported on recently:

Boys can’t be girls - let’s remind our politicians

Submit to the Definitions of a Woman and Man Bill

Jun 02, 2026

In recent years, some teachers (and parents) have become a little confused about who is a boy and who is a girl.

They have let boys compete in girls’ sports.

They have expected boys and girls to share the same school toilets.

On overnight trips, they have allowed girls to sleep in bedrooms with boys, if they ‘identify’ as a boy.

That these are safeguarding breaches is obvious to everyone except those who are in thrall to the crackers ideology that insists a girl is a boy if she says so, and vice versa.

This ideological blindfold is (hopefully) about to be ripped off thanks to a Bill introduced to parliament by NZ First MP, Jenny Marcroft.

Definitions of a Woman and Man

The Definitions of Woman and Man Bill has passed its first reading in parliament and is now open for public submissions until 2 July.

The bill would amend the Legislation Act 2019 by adding a definition of “woman” as “an adult human biological female” and of “man” as “an adult human biological male”, with corresponding definitions for “male” and “female”.

While this wording needs significant improvement, RGE supports the intention of the Bill, which is to reinforce legal protections for women and girls against the onslaught of transgender ideology that aims to reduce womanhood to a stereotyped costume.

Until about 2010, there was no need for ‘woman’ and ‘man’ to be defined in law because no-one disputed that sex is innate, immutable, and binary. But in the last 15 years, the lack of clear definitions has allowed a minority belief in transgenderism to creep into public life and, amongst other things, persuade teachers that it is kind and inclusive to pretend that some children have changed sex.

This pretence starts as “kindness” but soon forces the whole community to go along with it or suffer public condemnation and social exclusion.

There is an open letter at the end of this piece which anyone can sign even if you are not in NZ. Please consider signing this - I have signed it:

And finally, please sign this open letter from LGB Alliance NZ.

The full piece is here:

https://resistgendereducation.substack.com/p/boys-cant-be-girls-lets-remind-our

The States - Round Up and Single Sex Spaces

The usual excellent mini round up from Kara.

Protecting single-sex spaces at the federal level

The Protecting Women’s Private Spaces Act and the Stop the Invasion of Women’s Spaces Act

Jun 01, 2026

This post is about two bills to protect single-sex spaces in the US that are currently pending before Congress. I have an additional suggestion.

But first …

Tom Steyer is running to be the governor of California. He’s a billionaire whose net worth is over $2 billion.

A few days ago, he chatted with AB Hernandez, telling Hernandez that he is “onside 100 percent of the time.” Hernandez is a boy who has stolen more than 70 medals from female athletes. During their conversation, Hernandez whined that he had been “outed, like, so many times over and over.” This is rich. He hasn’t been “outed.” His mother frequently gushes about him to the media. On Saturday, he competed in the girls’ state championships. He took first place in the girls’ high jump and triple jump, and third place in the long jump. Last year, he won the triple jump and high jump and placed second in the long jump. This is the third year in which he has stolen titles meant for girls at the California state championship level.

Tom Steyer is all in.

Kim Jones, from the group ICONS, said, regarding the video of the Steyer/Hernandez conversation:

“This video is important. It clarifies what hasn’t been exposed so brazenly in public yet.

“It is why Dems refuse to budge while watching women humiliated in broad daylight & little girls begging for protections to get men out of their locker rooms.

“HE HAS MADE A CHOICE.

“He is not stupid or ignorant.”

The group Women Are Real had some strong words for Steyer.

Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender noted that Steyer had essentially just handed the Republicans an outstanding 2028 presidential election ad.

I didn’t realize until this past Saturday that Xavier Becerra is also running to be the governor of California. Becerra was the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services under President Biden from 2021 to 2025. He was the boss of Rachel (Richard) Levine, Assistant Secretary of Health, who persuaded the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to remove all recommended age minimums from their guidelines for the administration of puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones, and surgeries.

On Saturday, Becerra’s campaign posted on Facebook:

“From fighting the Trump administration in court to defending gender-affirming care at HHS, my focus has been on leveraging the law to protect trans people and especially youth.

“As CA Attorney General, I led the legal fight against the trans military ban and revamped DOJ hate crime tracking to focus heavily on the rise of violence against Black transgender women.

“Hate has no place in California. As Governor, I will stand firm to secure California’s status as a sanctuary state for trans youth and their families.”

Listen, California, the rest of us are tired of these weirdos. No more Gavin Newsom. No more Kamala Harris. No more Scott Wiener. We don’t want Tom Steyer or Xavier Becerra.

But, shout-out to my California TERF buddies! If anyone in San Francisco is reading this, please vote for Marie Hurabiell for Congress in tomorrow’s primary.

Kara continues:

Congress is currently considering both the Protecting Women’s Private Spaces Act and the Stop the Invasion of Women’s Spaces Act. The bills would do slightly different things, but are both generally intended to protect female-only spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms.

The full discussion of this is behind the paywall and the full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/protecting-single-sex-spaces-at-the

The States - Boys In Girls’ Sports

Karen Davis on her substack, You’re Kiddin’, Right? also discussed the cheating boy Hernandez.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/girls-forced-to-share-podium-with

The States - Taxpayers’ Money

Kat Highsmith on her substack looks at American taxpayers’ money being used to pay for surgeries for larping men:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/your-taxes-pay-for-cross-dressers

The States - Reclaiming Pride

Pride has, of course, been captured by the T and the Q which is why we are having Terf Month on this substack. I am not sure that it is worth the lesbians and gays trying to reclaim Pride but, if you think it is worthwhile, here are some handy tips from LGB Alliance USA. All thoughts gratefully received.

Reclaiming Pride 2026

A how-to guide for effective use of Pride signs, fliers, stickers, and/or conversations.

Jun 01, 2026

Created by Sylvia W. using Canva, 2026.

Well, it’s June 1st, 2026, which means we have officially begun the Pride Month Bonanza.

Here we have a list of ways you can subtly (or not so subtly) reclaim the month while raising the collective consciousness.

Disclaimer: It is always recommended to do these with a friend or ally.

1. Go Stickering

Find a friend (or take yourself out if you are feeling brave) with a roll of stickers that will provoke momentary critical thinking. Place them in different areas like high foot traffic spots, crosswalks, or metro stations. Low foot traffic areas that have a high chance of visibility, such as inside a bathroom stall or on a map directory are also effective. You can make an afternoon of it and hit all of your favorite spots across town! Stickering is great for piquing people’s interest and hopefully leaving them something to think about for the rest of the day. Not to mention, it is your chance to feel like a mild vigilante while also spreading some whimsy. Don’t get discouraged if you return to a spot and see your sticker has been removed…that’s the beauty of art: it’s fleeting.

Created by Sylvia W. using Canva, 2026.

2. Hang Flyers

This goes well with stickering, but you’ll need a roll of strong tape and push pins. Flyers and pamphlets are a great way to get more detailed messaging out there. You can ask local businesses to hang the flyer in their window or put it on their community bulletin board if they have one. Or, you could surreptitiously place the fliers in areas they will be noticed. If you choose to hang fliers outside it is good to cover them entirely with clear tape so they are harder to remove. Flyers have a higher chance of being seen but they also have a higher chance of being torn down, so choose your location wisely.

Created by Sylvia W. using Canva, 2026.

The full piece is here:

https://lgbausa.substack.com/p/reclaiming-pride-2026

Celebrating The Old Terfs

In an extremely detailed piece, Lesbian Resistance NZ celebrate the old Terfs especially those who have been doing the Terfing for decades!! I am an old Terf (68) but have only been Terfing since 2019.

The women who remember

Why older women recognised the lie of “gender” early - and why that made us targets

Jun 02, 2026

This is an essay about why older women have become such persistent targets within “gender” identity politics, and why many of us recognised the conflict long before the wider public did.

They call us old. They call us ugly. They tell us we’ll be dead soon.

We’ve heard it for years now. Most women who publicly reject “gender” identity ideology will have heard some version of it eventually. Gargoyles of Beelzebub. Bitter old hag. No one wants you. No one needs you. Hurry up and die.

We are no longer shocked by these insults. What interests us is what they reveal.

Nobody automatically reaches for “old”, “ugly”, or “unwanted” unless they already believe a woman’s value is tied to youth, desirability, compliance, and usefulness to other people. Especially to men.

And once we noticed that, we started noticing it everywhere.

We are no longer shocked by these insults.



What interests us is what they reveal.

Let’s be precise about “gender” identity ideology, which, contrary to popular belief, wasn’t invented by feminists. Men are the primary architects and enforcers - and when it needs defending against the old hags who won’t comply, men in dresses are the ones reaching for the insults. Old. Ugly. Die soon. The activists are just the visible part. Their allies - the politicians, the HR managers, the human rights defenders, the journalists, the academics, the funders - are the machinery behind it.

The full piece is here:

https://lesbianresistance.substack.com/p/the-women-who-remember

Warning Us - A Voice From 1973

Talking of old Terfs, thanks to reader Redwing for reminding us how there were warning voices about what was coming from long ago. Feminist Robin Morgan gave the keynote address at the West Coast Lesbian Feminist Conference, held in Los Angeles, California, in spring 1973. Here is an extract.

Or are we, out of the compassion in which we have been positively forced to drown as women, are we yet again going to defend the male supremacist, yes obscenity of male transvestitism? How many of us will try to explain away-or permit into our organizations, even, men who deliberately reemphasize gender roles, and who parody female oppression and suffering as "camp"? Maybe it seems that we, in our "liberated" combat boots and jeans aren't being mocked. No? Then it is "merely"our mothers, and their mothers, who had no other choice, who wore hobbling dresses and torture stiletto-heels to survive, to keep jobs, or to keep husbands because they themselves could get no jobs. No, I will not call a male "she;" thirty-two years of suffering in the androcentric society, and of surviving, have earned me the name "woman"; one walk down the street by a male transvestite, five minutes of his being hassled (which he may enjoy), and then he dares, he dares to think he understands our pain? No, in our mothers' names and in our own, we must not call him sister. We know what's at work when whites wear blackface; the same thing is at work when men wear drag.

The full speech is here:

https://www.oneinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Lesbianism-and-Feminism-Synonyms-or-Contradictions-by-Robin-Morgan-April-14-1973.pdf

Dusty - extraordinary that this warning (which sounds like it could have been made today) was made over 50 years ago!!!!!!!

List Of Businesses

Reader Moodie asks:

Does anyone know if there is a list of Terf-friendly and unfriendly shops & businesses, please direct me to it - else I'll start one myself.

I think Moodie is thinking of the UK where she lives. I am not aware of any such list. Can anyone help Moodie on this? Let us know.

Endpieces

Well…we have had a lot of discussion of old Terfs.

From Tenaciously Terfin

Especially for the Older Terfs 😂

From my wife, via Terf Bunny One, for those old Terfs who remember Camberwick Green and Trumpton (this has reminded me of Wirral group Half Man Half Biscuit - will have to return about that in the next Endpiece).

Zoë Nope (TERF BUNNY ONE

https://x.com/ZoeNope/status/2061757471299907942

Feline assistant: Shouldn’t we have that song about you?

Dusty: Oh, very well. If it makes you happy!

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#FoxPower

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Friday, Terven, since I am going to the races with two mates on Saturday ( so I will almost certainly need ‘Buy me a coffee’ after that!).

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.