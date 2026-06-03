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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
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Thanks Dusty. That poor boy, may he rest in peace and his family eventually find some comfort.

The evidence for two tier policing is everywhere- people afraid to challenge or detain ethnic minorities for fear of being called racist has directly led to atrocities being carried out. Then there’s the big one- the grooming gangs. DEI has divided society into different groups which have been weaponised by the left in order to create chaos thus enabling ever more state control via legislation. For Starmer and others to deny this is happening is a joke. Even worse, they are attempting to shut down debate and scrutiny by accusing those who are questioning this, of causing division. It’s DARVO, it’s lying, it’s deflection. The denial is dangerous and irresponsible because nothing will be allowed to change.

The division was created years ago by critical social justice theory with its weaponisation of levels of victimhood in order to bring in the chaos which the left wants- the Trojan Horse for state control, all based on the Marxist oppressor/ oppressed narrative. You may be right Dusty, that the ‘shield’ quote might sort out the misuse of the Equality Act. Something drastic needs to happen now because the country is at boiling point after years of being ignored or sneered at because ‘the people in power know what’s best for us’.

Sorry for the ramble but I’m raging. One last thought- when they divided up the rights how come women ended up with fewer than blokes in dresses? And how come the left is allowed to be as angry as it likes but everyone else has to shut up?

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