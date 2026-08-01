Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Redwing's avatar
Redwing
1h

Had I known we could vote, I'd have told them you are a seer, a sybl, a watcher, who keeps us well informed so we have no excuse to look away.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
Redwing's avatar
Redwing
23m

Please do. If it weren't for you I'd not be up-to-date on so much.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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