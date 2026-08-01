Dusty’s Substack provides all your Terf News! Regular updates and occasional one off pieces will keep you fully up to date on all Terfy matters. In addition, to provide some light relief, we have a film series and Endpieces. Join in the lively comments section.

Please send around to other Terfs you know.

For all your worldwide Terf News come to Dusty’s Substack. The only place for Terf News!

Dusty’s Substack is read in 31 countries and 29 U.S States.

Go to: dustymasterson.substack.com

Here are what some readers have said:

Katrina Biggs: Dusty’s Substack is a fabulous resource for a roundup of international terf news. It’s amazing how much he churns out every week! It must be exhausting sometimes, with all that’s going on, but he keeps doing it, and I for one greatly thank him for it. He covers anywhere that terfs are making some noise, or gender ideology is being flogged - even reports on us here at the edge of the world - New Zealand :-) I very much appreciate that he has reprinted many of my blogposts from my own Substack, A B’Old Woman. Thank you, Dusty.

Garwhoungle from The Ministry Has Fallen: Winning tactic of gender ideologues has been to repeatedly and doggedly shout out a set of emotionally charged lies and factual inaccuracies until no-one can hear or think anything else. One of the best responses is honesty-to document accurately what’s going on and to amplify the voices of those trying to hang on to the truth. Dusty helps that cause enormously.

The Stack’s poet and CEO of Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group, Dr Siobhan Spencer MBE:

900 and Not Out

Nine hundred strong, and still not out,

Dusty’s pen writes with steadfast might.

Through every twist and fierce ideological bout,

He shines a light where evil dims God’s light.

For children’s sake he stands on women’s ground,

TERFs united, voices clear and true.

Repeal the Gender Recognition Act — we’ll tear it down,

Until sanity returns, we battle through.

Well done, Dusty — keep writing! #BeMorePorcupine

Bob G: You are amazing. Thanks for all that you do!

Becca Shambles: This newsletter is citizen journalism at its finest and the best way to stay up to date in the fight against authoritarian genderwoo! Cheers, Dusty 🥂

Tenaciously Terfin: Dusty provides an incredible round up of articles on gender ideology and free speech from around the world, along with film clips and funny snippets for some light relief. He always engages with the people who comment and it’s great to discuss the issues raised. The work he produces will be of use to historians in the future when they try to make sense of the insanity of our times.

Liz Parker: Dusty’s substack is an invaluable source of up-to-date news & comment on women’s rights, gender woo & free speech. He reads, listens to & digests tons of material so you don’t have to. You’d be mad to miss it.

Rex Landy: Dusty is a fearless fighter for women and girls, and the updates are a gold mine of information, all in one place! #BeMorePorcupine #XX

Barry Wall, EDI Jester: There’s nothing dusty about this resource, it is my go to for all things gender, up to date, razor sharp and confounding its author’s nom de plume, which is redolent of shelves of ancient tomes and old geography teachers with leather patches on their cardigan. Subscribe, read and learn, that is the essence of our shared battle.

Terf Vibes: You have kept us all informed on the latest Terf news - even if that is mostly nightmares - and generously shared our subs with a synopsis and invariable high praise. Thank you!

Sarah Phillimore: Dusty provides an extremely valuable resource by collecting information about important issues and development and making sure we are kept up to date. It’s clearly an onerous task, given that so much is happening.

Mr Menno: A treasure trove of information…Dusty is an Oracle.

Louise Distras: Congratulations…. Thank you for all your hard work 🙏🏻

Kelly Oliver Dougall: Keep up the good work - I look forward to your updates hitting my inbox

Petal: Dusty, you’re an absolute star. And puss , pspsps , keep him in his place 😺

Moodieonroody: Hey, Dusty - when reality comes back in fashion you are due the highest accolade haha ... no, really - still can’t believe you’re a bloke.

Jeremy Wickins: Dusty’s Substack is a gazetteer of the lunatic world of sex denialism, documenting facts and features of the wholly irrational world it creates. Not only that, but Dusty provides analysis and practical solutions for bringing the country back into alignment with reality - potential governments would do well to heed what he (or his feline companion - I’m not sure which!) writes.

This all sounds terribly po-faced, but there is discussion of film and music, and a very friendly bunch of regulars in the comments, always ready to welcome newcomers.

Redwing: …you are a seer, a sybl, a watcher, who keeps us well informed so we have no excuse to look away.

So join in with the Terf Resistance.

Onwards, Terven!

The Porcupine is not a large animal but it can defend itself against lions, tigers and leopards. Hence it is this substack’s mascot. Us Terfs need to #BeMorePorcupine.

I am a bloke by the way!! I sometimes get ‘misgendered’ since the most famous Dusty was Ms Springfield ( real name Mary O’Brien!)😂

And thanks, of course, to my feline assistant.

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