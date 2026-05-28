Terf News
#BeMorePorcupine
Dusty’s Substack provides all your Terf News! Regular updates and occasional one off pieces will keep you fully up to date on all Terfy matters. In addition, to provide some light relief, we have a film series and Endpieces. Join in the lively comments section.
For all your worldwide Terf News come to Dusty’s Substack. The only place for Terf News!
Dusty’s Substack is read in 33 countries and 28 U.S States.
Go to: dustymasterson.substack.com
Here are what some readers have said:
Rex Landy: “Dusty is a fearless fighter for women and girls, and the updates are a gold mine of information, all in one place! #BeMorePorcupine #XX”
Barry Wall, EDI Jester: “There’s nothing dusty about this resource, it is my go to for all things gender, up to date, razor sharp and confounding its author’s nom de plume, which is redolent of shelves of ancient tomes and old geography teachers with leather patches on their cardigan. Subscribe, read and learn, that is the essence of our shared battle.”
Mr Menno: “A treasure trove of information” …Dusty is “an Oracle.”
“Thank you so much for your tireless work for women, Dusty. You are indeed a star in the firmament.”
“…your posts are a valuable ongoing resource…that historians will be delighted with…”
“Dusty’s substack is an invaluable source of up-to-date news & comment on women’s rights, gender woo & free speech. He reads, listens to & digests tons of material twice a week so you don’t have to. You’d be mad to miss it.”
“Dusty provides an incredible round up of articles on gender ideology and free speech from around the world, along with film clips and funny snippets for some light relief. He always engages with the people who comment and it’s great to discuss the issues raised. The work he produces will be of use to historians in the future when they try to make sense of the insanity of our times. “
“The most up to date and comprehensive news on Gender woo around. And the film recommendations are a brilliant bonus! Be more porcupine! “
“Your substack makes a valuable contribution to this fight.”
So join in with the Terf Resistance.
Onwards, Terven!
The Porcupine is not a large animal but it can defend itself against lions, tigers and leopards. Hence it is this substack’s mascot. Us Terfs need to #BeMorePorcupine.
I am a bloke by the way!! I sometimes get ‘misgendered’ since the most famous Dusty was Ms Springfield ( real name Mary O’Brien!)😂
TERVEN, MAKE 2026 THE YEAR OF THE TERF!!!🥁🎺🎈🥳🥂
Dusty’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks, Dusty, the "fearless fighter for women and girls" (Rex). I agree with Rex, and the others, and second what KB says here. :-)
Well deserved accolades, Dusty.