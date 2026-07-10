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Many readers will recall when JL did a twice weekly piece on Graham Linehan’s substack, The Glinner Update. Her first post would be the horror stories from the week and her second post, called The Good News Supplement, would, as it sounds, contain the good news. So to doff my hat to JL ( who was a great inspiration to the work I do) and since one of the two pieces of excellent news here involves Glinner himself, here is my Good News Supplement!

I am skipping a film for tonight’s brief update but will have an Endpiece.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

In September 2025, Glinner got arrested by five armed police as he got off a plane at Heathrow Airport in London. He was arrested for three humorous tweets!! Here is one of them.

Shocking, eh? We reported on the arrest here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/onetwothreego?utm_source=publication-search

He has now just won his case against the Metropolitan Police. HOORAY!!

Ellie Crabbe in The Independent (!!) reports:

Graham Linehan receives five-figure settlement from Met Police after arrest over social media posts

Linehan also received an apology from the Met back in May

09 July 2026

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Graham Linehan has received a settlement from the Met Police (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Graham Linehan has been awarded a £25,000 settlement from the Metropolitan Police following his arrest last year over social media posts concerning transgender issues.

The 58-year-old Irish comedy writer was apprehended by Met officers at Heathrow Airport in September, after arriving from Arizona, on suspicion of inciting violence through three posts he made on X. The investigation into these posts was subsequently dropped in October, with Mr Linehan stating his intention to “hold the police accountable”.

A settlement has now been reached in the civil claim, and four officers involved have undergone “learning through reflection,” a non-disciplinary process designed to address minor performance issues.

In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Met said: “We recognise the considerable distress caused to Mr Linehan, and have offered our sincere apologies. This case prompted a significant change, which means the Met no longer investigates non-crime hate incidents.

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The Met Police apologised to Linehan earlier this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

“We believe this will provide clearer direction for officers, reduce ambiguity and enable them to focus on matters that meet the threshold for criminal investigations.”

Dusty - we shall see!!

The force had previously apologised to Mr Linehan in May.

The controversial arrest drew criticism from figures including Conservative politicians and Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Mr Linehan was previously cleared of harassing transgender campaigner Sophia Brooks with a series of social media posts. A conviction for damaging a mobile phone was also overturned on appeal.

Following the dropping of the investigation, Mr Linehan posted on X: “With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender-critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”

Linehan created or-co-created a number of high-profile sitcoms including Father Ted, Black Books, The IT Crowd and Count Arthur Strong.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/graham-linehan-met-police-settlement-arrest-transgender-b3012261.html

Glinner was interviewed on GB News:

And he spoke on the Free Speech Union You Tube channel:

And as he says, Terven, if you haven’t yet joined the FSU, you should do so. You can join for as little as £30 per year:

https://freespeechunion.org/join

And no, I am not paid by the FSU 😂

Meanwhile, readers may recall that in 2019, Reverend Bernard Randall was disciplined and lost his job as a chaplain at the fee-paying Church of England school Trent College after preaching a sermon that presented the Christian viewpoint on gender identity and LGBT ideology. We have long been reporting on this case which has gone on for a ridiculous amount of time. For example we reported here in early 2024:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/farewell-my-lovely-062?utm_source=publication-search

We are very pleased to report that he has settled his case as reported by Christian Concern today:

Chaplain Bernard Randall wins double vindication after blacklisting for sermon

After seven years, Rev. Dr Bernard Randall has finally been vindicated.

Thanks to the support of the Christian Concern community, our legal team has backed him through seemingly endless legal cases.

He preached a sermon in Trent College chapel, where he was the chaplain, explaining that no one should feel compelled to believe in transgender ideology and upholding the biblical view of marriage.

For this, he not only lost his job - but he was reported to his Church of England diocese which blacklisted him as a safeguarding risk. This meant he could not get another job in the church or even preach a sermon.

But now Bernard has been doubly vindicated. He has secured a settlement with Trent College, ending his employment tribunal case for the way it treated him.

And he has been completely cleared of safeguarding charges, leaving him free to find a new job and continue his ministry.

This should never have taken seven years. But we praise God that he has finally been vindicated.

And we thank everyone in the Christian Concern community that has made this possible. Without your prayers, your financial support, your messages of encouragement and your petition signing, this wouldn’t have happened.

Dusty - ridiculous that this should have taken 7 years!! Once again the process is the punishment. I am hoping he has received some suitable financial compensation as well though I would presume the settlement details are confidential.

So there are two very positive breaking pieces of news for you, Terven, to cheer you up but, never fear, I will be back with more horror stories in the next update 😂

Best of luck to England against Norway in the World Cup and Ireland against Fiji in the rugby Nations Cup ( regular readers will know I am an Irish rugby fan). Both games are tomorrow.

Endpiece

Our Endpieces were also inspired by JL. Given the title of this update, there can only be one endpiece!!

#BeMorePorcupine

The next general update will probably be on either Saturday or Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.