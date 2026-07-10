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Terf vibes's avatar
Terf vibes
13h

Well that is good news. Thanks for posting. It will always be hard to believe that a much loved Bafta-winning comedy writer was arrested at Heathrow by several armed police, for a couple of X comments with nothing more dangerous in them than a truth punch about our openly corrupt and dangerous overlords.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
Allison's avatar
Allison
16h

Absolutely fantastic!! I’m so happy to hear about both of them.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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