I have just spent the day in the Royal Courts of Justice on the second day of the judicial review challenge against the puberty blockers trial.

Buy me a coffee

To repeat what I said last night, before getting stuck in to my report I would say that, for those of us who think that ‘gender dysphoria’ or ‘gender incongruence’ are just symptoms and you need to identify the cause of this symptom ( see Dr Miriam Grossman Lost in Trans Nation ), this is slightly surreal because everyone is moving forward on the basis that we are discussing a real medical condition. Leaving that to one side for the moment, here we go…

I did not have a trial bundle so this is just a sketch of what occurred today. It is certainly not verbatim! For an almost verbatim account go to wonderful Tribunal Tweets on X: https://x.com/tribunaltweets

The case is titled Bayswater Support Group, Keira Bell and James Esses ( the Claimants) v The Secretary of State for Health (SoS) (first defendant) and the Health Research Authority (HRA) ( second defendant) and (interested parties) King’s College London (KCL) and South London and Maudsley NHS Trust (SLAM). This is an application for permission to appeal ( ie. that the case is ‘arguable’ and can go forward to a full hearing later this year) and for interim relief (ie. an injunction halting the clinical trial).

You will note at the end of my report that the judge is to hand down written judgment at 2pm this Friday!!

The judge is Mr Justice Chamberlain (J).

Angus McCulloch KC(MC) is for the Claimants.

In yesterday’s report I incorrectly said that Julian Millford KC (JM) was for both the defendants. In fact he is for the Secretary of State for Health and the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulation Agency (MHRA). Jenny Richards KC (JR) is for the HRA.

J: Series of principles - the regs seem to encapsulate a test - MC says test could not be satisfied. Helsinki Declaration [ World Medical Association principles for clinical medical trials] could mean that it is more likely than not there will be a benefit.

JM: Principle 28 does not apply to regulatory framework now. The 1996 version applies.

J: Declaration is an international instrument. No presumption that legislation should be read compatible with it.

JM: New regs deal with this differently. Go back to 1964 version of the Declaration. Even if Principle 28 applied , it does not help claimants. It can’t be more likely than not to benefit.

J: It is not obvious that ‘likely’ would mean more likely than not.

JM: What does Principle 28 mean? How do children consent? Maybe Principle 28 cannot apply here.

Ground 4. Two parts: MHRA rationally approved trial protocol? There is no falsifiable hypothesis.

J: This is not random control trial. This is pragmatic trial.

JM: The point is made there is ongoing confusion about scientific rationale. Talk about wider public concerns. We say no inconsistency - there may be collateral benefits from any trial.

J: Test for adults talks about ‘others’ but trials for children must be of direct benefit to the group.

JM: Not inconsistent that there will also be wider benefits. Looks at mental health and quality of life outcomes.

Ground 5 is reasons. Alleged that MHRA failed to give adequate reasons. We say that this is not arguable because no duty to give reasons arises in the first place. No duty to give reasons to members of the public. If MHRA or REC refuses approval for trial there is duty to trial sponsor [ ie.Here KCL and SLAM]. This enables sponsor to challenge potentially.

Is there common law duty to give reasons? This may arise but the use of the common law should be limited to circumstances where the need for reasons is particularly strong. We say no such reasons duty arises here re the MHRA - there is a logical and limited scheme. The way in which the reasons duty is set out fits with the partial ouster clause. The MHRA approval decision concerns complex scientific matters. Giving reasons would be too much of a burden.

MC makes points where decision is controversial. We say that that is not the correct legal test and is not the basis for imposing duty to give reasons. MHRA considers 5000 trials every year.

J: Third parties can have their say [eg Prof George].

JM: It is just a case that there were complaints but not part of the statutory scheme and therefore no duty to give reasons.

J: If this point were a good one , the relief would be give some reasons. Now got 13,000 pages of documents.

JM: It is now futile because we have all the reasons in the trial bundle.

Jenny Richards (JR) for the HRA

JR: Research ethics committee (REC) - huge amount of work prior to submission - work by Dr Cass - went back to first principles. This is before submission by KCL.

Trial commissioned by NHS England and also Cass Report. They appoint Prof Simonov. After that the two co-sponsors come on scene - KCL and SLAM. Cass says appropriate response to her recommendations. Thorough funding process as shown by Prof McCauley (NIHR). Then the work of KCL and SLAM. Prof Simonov describes plan and design of trial. Further work to prepare application in August 2025 is product of immense amount of work

When REC gets application it knows extensive process. Substantial amount of overlap between MHRA and REC. Dr Kay of MHRA talks about this. MHRA also looks at risk/benefit. REC is not meant to duplicate the work of the MHRA.

REC focusses on ethics - not expected to reconsider quality of science - MRHA is concerned with safety of research. REC not required to do its own scientific and safety process.

REC is a volunteer committee not employed by MHRA. Their expertise will not be in scientific matters. They offer expertise relating to their statutory function.

J: Judges cautious when dealing within technical expertise. REC looking at subject that is delegated to them - need for caution by judge the same.

JR: Regs look at specific role REC has. REC has to give an opinion re clinical trial. Power to ask for further information. May look at other issues if asked by applicant.

Statutory link between applicant and the REC.

November and June decisions. The November decision has not fallen away - you look at them together.

Intensity of review. Once approved it is approved.

J: When deciding to give ethical approval, the REC can rely on MHRA to deal with any other unexpected developments.

JR: The MHRA has ongoing regulatory responsibility.

J: The National Quality Disciplinary Team?

JR: The trial protocol sets out their role. No child will participate unless possibility of benefit but that will go before NQDT - statement sets out role. There is also oversight and monitoring. There are ongoing safeguards that the REC will be aware of.

Permission threshold - more than fair arguability.

Procedural ground of challenge. In terms of November decision, regs empower a full committee to delegate to a sub-committee. That is the norm and that is what happened as two statements confirm.

Transparency complaint. Reg requires the REC to publish a summary. That was done. All the minutes have been published. There are transparency requirements that apply to sponsor. In new regs is a power on HRA to publish information. At its height HRA can make accessible information. HRA has published December and January a lot of information. June decision finalised 18 June. The HRA has not yet published the materials. It has every intention of so doing.

J: If correct then order would be to publish it.

JR: There is no imposed time scale.

Complaint that June decision invalidly delegated to a sub-committee. It didn’t have to be a full committee because it was not a fresh application and, at the end of the meeting in May, decision to ask KCL for further information and to delegate KCL’s response to a sub-committee of the REC. Claimants say no power to do that. That is unarguable - there is reg that allows this. It is a general and very wide power.

Tameside challenge. [The Tameside principle (or Tameside duty of inquiry) is a public law rule stating that a public authority must take reasonable steps to inform itself of relevant facts and evidence before making a decision] HRA decided what material should go to REC. HRA adopted a structured approach. Priority was to preserve independence and impartiality of the REC. How did they deal with correspondence from CAN-SG? [ Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender] View that this did not raise issues that would not be dealt with by REC. HRA corresponded with CAN-SG. Some of the representations were shared with REC and KCL. Dr Kay explains how they dealt with CASN-SG. Also submissions by Prof Curtis [Dusty - who was sitting just down from me in the public gallery] . Questions re follow up which REC would be considering. KCL responded to issues raised. REC decision deals with third party representations and says applicant had given adequate response.

J: Can direct benefit include every member?

JR: Every child will have met the reasonable prospect of success assessment. Allegation pleaded that REC failed to properly and adequately considered benefit criteria. It is a complaint about weight not absence of consideration. Experienced REC re trials for minors. Prof Simonov explains reasonable prospect of benefit. Number of different ways in which an individual might benefit.

J: MC point is misconstruction - must be benefit.

JR: That is wrong because otherwise you would not get a clinical trial. If you know, you won’t have a trial - uncertainty is inherent part of trial

J: Two cohorts in trial. Could prove unethical to wait one year for one cohort if it became apparent that benefit to first cohort.

JR: Yes. In terms of alleged failure of REC to consider risk/benefit weight. REC minutes show series of questions and answers which go to this issue.

J: Where is balancing?

JR: They did consider this. MC can still say they did not understand the requirement. The reality is the claimants don’t like the conclusions.

Complaint to fail to consider data linkage study and animal studies. REC does not have to consider specific other studies.

J: They say that there is unexamined evidence which if examined may have provided the evidential cases for saying the direct benefit test was met or not. Having not looked at that material, there was that material out there and an examination of it may have shown whether direct benefit test met.

JR: REC are not the scientific experts.

J: Commissioned by NHS to fill gap shown by Cass. REC function was to look at what co-sponsors put forward.

JR: Yes. You have info why data linkage and animal studies could not fill that gap.

J: Linkage study is too late and all sorts of other things have happened to them since.

JR: Also treatment pathways criticised by Cass [ ie at Tavistock].

Animal studies dealt with by Dr Cass and Prof Simonov and they say you normally consider animal testing with drug not used on humans. PBs used for years internationally and within the UK. Animal testing stage long since passed.

J: Quite complex psychsocial effects of gender incongruence, how test that on animals?

JR: Yes.

Last challenge to November decision is that it failed to consider BMA guidelines. Not correct. The purpose of the trial clearly set out in Protocol. Obviously the REC have read the Protocol. Destination treatment challenge - REC asked about this. Ability to get cross sex hormones looked at. ‘Locked in’ is a false premise. KCL dealt with this issue. CSHs is outside this trial and no guarantee to participants. Not part of this trial. Not reason for trial not to proceed and referred to in REC’s decision. This is disagreement dressed up as a challenge. Irrationality? Everyone involved in trial cannot all be wrong.

J: Just have said REC acted irrationally.

JR: Not clear to me what is left of argument. High threshold.

J: Are they saying didn’t ask right questions?

JR: That is based on misunderstanding of basis of trial. There is not entitlement to CSHs. NIHR [ National Institute for Health and Care Research] would fund it if necessary re any further trial re CSHs.

Afternoon

JR: There is a limited statutory duty to give reasons to the sponsor. Parliament has thought what is required to be given to the public, must be a summary and conclusion. Reg gives a power in HRA to make accessible information.

Material we have in bundle. Vast amount of material. Futile to expect anything further.

Is there a duty to provide reasons where third parties have communicated. The HRA provided extremely detailed responses to CAN-SG and Prof Curtis.

Andrew Sharland (AS) for KCL.

The nature of KCL’s evidence. We had permission to file evidence. No application against us. We have not filed expert evidence in proper form. In limited time since June not able to get proper form expert evidence. [ Dusty - there is a requirement as to how expert evidence is presented and the form of words for the statement of truth - I don’t see why this could not have been done in time].

J: MC says lack of independence goes to admissibility. Need permission?

AS: A lot of it is factual evidence.

J: Insofar as matters of opinion would need to comply with Part 35.

AS: KCL gave undertaking not to undertake suppression re PBs before August 2026. Steps : tests; blood tests; Tanner Stage (stage of puberty).

J: Not done that until clear it is proceeding.

AS: Particularly X rays - can’t X ray young people unless got good reason. Would raise expectations of young person. Tests have short shelf life.

Fact not about to prescribe does not mean there is not harm if interim relief granted.

J: If you have a process to go to multi disciplinary team it might be said that if there is some uncertainty even if permission granted but no interim relief, would that be a clinical call.

AS: Yes.

J: Team looks at one individual one by one.

AS: Yes. The number of young people about to enter into trial - Dr Kingdon refers to 17 participants. 1500 young people currently referred to Gender Services. Maybe 5% will go forward. Dr Absoud refers to 17. It is a rolling process re recruitment and will add up eventually to 226. The second cohort only get it for one year. Prof Simonov refers to 17 young people. All in higher age range. Long waiting list once Tavistock closed down. There is a risk of aging out.

Open label extension study [ moving on to CHSs which may need another trial]? The current statutory instrument is sufficient.

J: NHS have said they would fund any CSH trial.

AS: Prof Simonov makes point that you get better care when you are involved in a clinical trial. So that is a benefit to all trial participants.

J: Trial protocol requires strict regime?

AS: That may be it.

Dr Cass’ report. The purpose of NMDT [NMDT most commonly stands for a National Multidisciplinary Team or National/Neighbourhood Multidisciplinary Team, a collaborative group of healthcare professionals coordinated to guide specialised medical treatments.]

Part of problem at Tavistock was inappropriate treatment.

J: Was prescription by clinicians who did not have necessary qualification to prescribe.

AS: Yes.

National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHCR) funds research. Directed by Chief Health Adviser at Department of Health. Largest health funder in UK.

J: Re uncertainties in future?

AS: The various organisations work together - joined up government.

Threshold for permission. This is not a rolled up hearing [ ie. going straight on if permission granted].

J: I thought the latest Court of Appeal case (called Plan B) said just one type of permission threshold.

AS: You have had far more written material than in the quoted Court of Appeal cases.

The breadth of disclosure provides all evidence.

Should be higher threshold.

Interim relief. Balance of convenience. Harm to claimants? No harm to JE and KB. No evidence that any of children of Bayswater Group will be part of trial.

J: Can claim interim relief even if no harm to claimants.

AS: We cannot find any case law where party gets interim relief to protect a different party. They haven’t relied on any cases. Prof Siminov makes point that young person must want to take part - lengthy process for young person to understand it. Also child’s parent or parents.

J: What if dispute between parents.

AS: Family courts. Court would need to be sure that the young people, parents and doctors were not acting properly or in best interests of the child.

J: If they have standing? Their expert evidence is relevant.

AS: take into account such evidence but would need to be a strong case.

Would court entertain an application brought by parents who thought PBs were good against parents who disagreed with that. Would affect the Article 8 [ right to respect for family life] rights of potential participants and their parents. But they are not before the court.

Claimants talk of interests of public health. Public interest in questions being answered.

J: General public interest in a given event. The public interest in knowing the information produced by trial.

AS: There is a public interest. It is not the claimants who can determine this.

Fiona Scolding (FS) for SLAM

FS: Section 8 of Children Act 1989 includes orders about doing or not doing something. If concerns by parents that is way to challenge.

I could not find any cases where party could get interim relief where the ‘benefit’ was for another party. You would need to hear from the participants. We have put in evidence from an art therapist [!!] who spoke to parents of relevant children. Also evidence from a psychologist. Any interim relief would have wide effect.

Has already been a delay for a lot of these children. Risk that some may become ineligible. If they do not get PBs this may be the end of the road for them [?]

Time is precious. Within 4 to 6 month period can be changes to your secondary sex characteristics. Maybe they are not going to school etc Delay is not neutral.

20% of people seen by service are taking either PBs or CSHs privately and unmonitored. Taking too large quantities. Ironic claimants pushing them down a route where they will not be involved in wrap around service but unlicensed situation.

Maybe some of the potential children [ they keep saying ‘young people’] will not deal very well with the uncertainty of trial going ahead.

MC: Test for permission. More scrutiny than in short oral permission hearing but not comparable to the detail claimants could advance at a full hearing. Summary grounds for defence 10 days ago and the volume of material.

Dr Kay’s 2600 page exhibit only arrived last week! The only reason listed now is because of KCL starting enrolling at beginning of August. At all previous hearings you haven’t had 13,000 pages. We accept that the strength of the merits are relevant.

So test for permission is the traditional test.

[ discussion of ouster]

Direct benefit is that primary thing to determine the risks or benefits of PBs. Current state of knowledge is that nobody knows if PBs have any benefit re gender incongruence are. Also what the risk may be.

The Helsinki Declaration - applicable to all clinical trials. They are principles that inform the approach to the conditions.

J: Which principles?

MC: The current principles which avoids the difficulty of having to refer to a particular version.

The treaty informs that risk and burdens must be minimal.

J: Does it help with direct benefit?

MC: Express requirement that direct benefit to the group involved in the trial. That caters for situation where there may be different groups and that is why the focus is on the group. This is the group as a whole. A benefit to the group can be achieved to some of the group and ‘expected’ means more likely than not. It needs to be more than one person. It depends how many trial subjects were involved.

J: Not a reasonable prospect for everyone.

MC: No

J: My example of yesterday of cancer drug

MC: You don’t have to have a 50% chance you need to expect to have a benefit for the group as a whole. The other side say that would mean you could never have trials but that is a misunderstanding. It is not benefit to other future patients. It is to be obtained from the trial. This trial cannot meet that condition.

KCL cannot show direct benefit. Leaflet says no indication you will benefit. Prof Siminov addresses direct benefit but does not go further than to say cohort ‘may well’ benefit. KCL’s frequently asked questions: evidence very uncertain. Could be overall unhelpful or overall helpful it says. Minutes of May meeting of REC - potential for some benefit. No secret of inability to assert an expected benefit for the group. Therefore the trial cannot meet that essential condition. September REC meeting - JR could not take your lordship to any bit that showed direct benefit.

J: REC says benefit

MC: Potential benefit. Or else they are not following what KCL had said.

Validation data addressed by my learned friends.

Clinical trial necessary to validate data obtained. Not possible to meet that by saying we have considered linkage studies or animal studies. This is a key protection. You have to have underlying data from previous trials etc This has been misunderstood. Would still be real value in looking at those who have been through PBs Remains a requirement for a valid authorisation to have underlying data. Also reflected in Helsinki Declaration.

J: On your arguments it is a test that has to be satisfied.

MC: Yes. JM and JR say lots of evidence but that does not meet these points.

Reasons challenge. Necessary to appreciate that in relation to MHRA there was no information at all about decision making of MHRA. If one looks at original grounds one can see struck through part. MHRA need to indicate basis on which they have approved a trial and pointing to the ouster clause and limited statutory duty does not provide an answer to the common law duty.

J: You have the reasons now?

MC: Could seek declaration but this would not stop the trial. CAN-SG put forward objection and it would have been more sensible if they had been given the reasons. Their input led to reconsideration so shows the importance of reasons.

Ground 3 relates to the REC - now only maintain one of these complaints. In line with the reasons argument.

Ground 2. Tameside principle. CAN-SG and Prof Curtis material not before REC. We accept the official decides what goes before the REC but the official could not rationally withhold those materials.

J: If you are an official looking at submission from third party. If contents are already there you might say not material.

MC: Materiality shown by HRA response to CAN-SG material.

Ground 4. Irrationality. May not add significantly to other points. We maintain challenge to rationality of scientific proposal in context of conditions that had to be met [ see above]

Interim relief. The court is balancing harms. Suggestions that claimants don’t have a role I would resist. If they have standing to bring a claim then they are entitled to assert the expert evidence that they have put forward. No knock out blow on either side.

J: They say unprecedented case.

MC: It is unprecedented in many respects.

J: I will hand down judgment at 2pm this Friday. Hope it will be written judgment. Made Court of Appeal aware of possible appeals.

END OF DAY

I hope that gave you all a sketch of the arguments. Today was very frustrating because it was the other sides presenting their case and making it sound like they were talking about the common cold!! Mr McCulloch for our side did a very good closing submission. Since judgment is to be handed down on Friday I won’t make any predictions. Since I am (obviously) not on our legal team I won’t get the judgment until some time after 2pm but, once I do and once I have worked out the main points of the news, I will let you all know. In general terms the other side were running with ‘never mind the quality, feel the width’!! I have a prediction in my head - I will let you all know what is in my head on Friday! I am very superstitious about revealing my feeling about cases before any judgment. Normally I’m quite good at this. Most people thought that For Women Scotland had lost in the Supreme Court. I was there, of course, and I knew they had won. But I stayed stum!

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

Maybe we would be better in the Swinging Sixties!

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