Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petal's avatar
Petal
9h

https://youtu.be/Mi7WQa2SGcM?list=RDMi7WQa2SGcM

Cheers dusty , like you I’m getting tired , so fkn bored of all this shit

I’m not sure if this is same as wayhay studios and united patriots , but I liked it

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dusty Masterson
Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
7h

The entire enterprise of any clinical trial around puberty blockers is based on the false premise that "trans kids" are real, when in actuality they are an adult invention: https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/trans-kids-not-a-product-of-nature

Additionally, there is plenty of evidence around how these affect children from both the young adults who were subjected to these already and from the pediatric cancer research sector: https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/removing-the-possibility-of-normal

Thanks for the trial report, Dusty!

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dusty Masterson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture