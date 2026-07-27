I have just spent the day in the Royal Courts of Justice on the first day of the judicial review challenge against the puberty blockers trial. There is a second day tomorrow.

Buy me a coffee

Before getting stuck in to my report I would say that, for those of us who think that ‘gender dysphoria’ or ‘gender incongruence’ are just symptoms and you need to identify the cause of this symptom ( see Dr Miriam Grossman Lost in Trans Nation ), this is slightly surreal because everyone is moving forward on the basis that we are discussing a real medical condition. Leaving that to one side for the moment, here we go…

© Dusty Masterson

Citizen Go who funded the trail were at court bright and early and I joined them - I’m on the left in the photo with my Union Jill 😀

https://x.com/CitizenGO_GB/status/2081662145511424428

I did not have a trial bundle so this is just a sketch of what occurred today. It is certainly not verbatim! For an almost verbatim account go to wonderful Tribunal Tweets on X ( in the afternoon I was sat next to the woman who was doing the afternoon session): https://x.com/tribunaltweets

I had a good chat with Stephanie Davies-Arai about the very disappointing schools guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission which is out for consultation. I need to have a closer look a this!! Maya Forstater from Sex Matters and Bev Jackson from LGB Alliance were there. And I chatted to several nice people from Citizen Go.

The case is titled Bayswater Support Group, Keira Bell and James Esses ( the Claimants) v The Secretary of State for Health (SoS) (first defendant) and the Health Research Authority (HRA) ( second defendant) and (interested parties) King’s College London (KCL) and South London and Maudsley NHS Trust (SLAM). This is an application for permission to appeal ( ie. that the case is ‘arguable’ and can go forward to a full hearing later this year) and for interim relief (ie. an injunction halting the clinical trial).

The judge is Mr Justice Chamberlain (J).

Angus McCulloch KC(MC) for the Claimants.

MC: There are 5 preliminary points.

It is said that this is an impermissible attack. Considerable respect has to be shown to the statutory regulator. Our case is not a merits challenge. There has been a failure to apply the statutory safeguards re clinical trials for children. This Trial comes from a recommendation by Dr Cass. A dearth of reliable evidence on the use of puberty blockers (PBs) cannot displace safeguarding controls. There were problems with the degree of scrutinisation by the Research Ethics Committee (REC). [ Approval was granted by the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulation Agency (MHRA) in November 2025. After questions were raised there was a new approval in June 2026]. If the November decision is flawed that brings down the June decision as well. There is a vast amount of new evidence from KCL and SLAM that was not available to the committee who decided on the November and June approvals.

The defendants argue that there is a ‘heightened’ test of arguability and the claimants resist this.

The recent parliamentary vote ( failed attempt to stop the trial) is of no legal relevance. Public interest weighs in favour of granting permission.

J: Over 2 days I will be better placed to say if this is argubale.

MC: This hearing is not a proxy for the full hearing.

There has been a challenge to the standing [ ie. do they have a right to take the claim] of Keira Bell (KB) and James Esses (JE) thought not to the Bayswater Support Group.

KB received PBs at 16, cross sex hormones (CSHs) at 17, and surgery at 20. She has been involved in previous JRs.

JE has professional expertise and experience.

[ Part of the defence of the defendants was that the claimants were precluded from taking judicial review action against them due to section 322 of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012. I have never come across this provision before and there was a great reliance on case law - as I say above I did not have the trial bundle - so all I’ll say here is that the judge clearly did not like this argument by the defendants - that doesn’t mean he won’t like their other arguments, of course].

Grounds of challenge.

There is a requirement to show some direct benefit. You are looking for some indication from the current state of scientific knowledge that there will be some benefit. This is an extra safeguard regarding trials for children.

J: You could not do a trial on healthy adults but these children have “a distressing condition.”

MC: It is unclear that these drugs bring any benefits but there are significant risks. This is what led the SOS to ban them in the first place. The defendants do not directly address the ‘direct benefit’ criterion. They talk of a reasonable prospect of benefit but this is a watered down version of the test.

J: Dr Cass says there is an evidence gap. On your argument, how will there ever be a trial?

MC: You could use the data linkage study following up those individuals who had already received the drugs [ ie. the Tavistock children - all now adults]. Professor Evans also refers to tests on animals. In other words there are other research methods available.

KCL refer to a reasonable prospect of benefit.

J: KCL are not lawyers in terms of language used.

MC: Cass herself says cannot show direct benefit.

J: You say cannot be clinical trial on children unless can say treatment more likely than not to benefit?

MC: We say there needs to be result based evidence that indicates some benefit to the group as a whole. Any risk must be negligible.

Afternoon session.

MC: Destination Treatment problem

[ Historically, PBs have been used aa a staging post towards CSHs. Studies cited suggest that over 90% of young people ultimately proceed to CSHs. While the clinical trial was being revised, NHS England paused the routine prescription of CSHs to those under 18, thus a child entering this trial might receive PBs for years without the opportunity of going on to CSHs - Dusty, this sounds like a very unattractive argument but I suppose the claimants have to use all the ammunition they can muster!!]

J: Destination Treatment was not factored into what would happen to trial participants at the end of the trial?

MC: Yes. Would need a further trial for CSHs. There is a funding issue. There is separate regulatory and ethical approval that would be required. There is an ongoing consultation re CSHs.

Validation from other sources - linkage study. Invalid sub-committee delegation [ relies on skeleton for other grounds] . Research ethics committee (REC) not properly constituted. It matters why the members were selected and the defendants have not been able to explain the reasons for selection.

Interim relief. If permission threshold cleared, the focus is on balance of convenience and we say this means the balance of harm to trial participants. Only independent evidence from claimants’ two experts. Evidence from Ds and interested parties is not expert evidence. Would be delay of 3 to 4 months [before full trial]. Dr Kingdon says 10 or 11 who would be considered until end of November. Professor Simonov comes up with 17. It appears that none of the participants would be given PBs during the likely period of delay. There is the question of distress if trial was found to be invalid. Could be managed with psychological support. None of the witnesses have identified any participants who would ‘age out’ despite them relying on aging out.

J: What about children buying drugs unlawfully?

MC: No indication that this is more than an abstract concern.

J: Normally in interim relief cases the applicant for the relief wants the relief but here you are saying that you want to protect participants who want to proceed with the trial.

MC: There is a wider public interest in the question of children getting access to these drugs and in not proceeding with a trial which may be unlawful. I accept it is unusual. Great weight should be given to the overall harm.

J: These are public law proceedings. A parent who did not agree with giving PBs could take a private action.

MC: The relatively short period of delay is less harmful than enrolling and then, if claimants win the case, having to withdraw. That is from the Government’s own statutory adviser.

Julian Millbrook KC(JM) for the defendants.

JM: MHRA conducted a long process. Recommendation by Dr Cass. MHRA involvement started 2 years ago. Meeting with KCL. Detailed scientific investigation that long ago. Evidence of Dr Kay. Initial application for approval September 2024. Young people already under care of NHS Gender Services. Have been assessed as eligible. Final protocol has additional requirements of minimum age. Dr Simonov and Dr Absoud have said 5% will be eligible.

J: How many in trial?

JM: 226. Trial is 2 years. Staggered. Half get PBs straight away and then half a year later will go on PBs. Dr Kay - 16 people conducted assessments. Very careful process. Dr Kay explains how likelihood of benefit was resolved. Two meetings in September and October 2025, the grounds of non-acceptance were discussed. KCL did not accept that they should be likely to benefit but reasonable prospect of benefitting. MHRA accepted KCL’s wording. It would be impossible for a clinician to predict precise effect.

The MHRA chief officer, Prof George looked at trial protocol in January 2026 and wrote to Prof Simonov. Then there was a meeting followed by 4 scientific dialogue meetings. In midst of this, NHS England paused giving cross sex hormones. MHRA did take this into account. After the meetings KCL put forward revised test for trial.

There were requests for further information. NHS England gave assurance that there could be a clinical trial for cross sex hormones. Re-amended trial protocol. Went back to Commission on Human Medicines (CHM). None of the members of CHM thought there was a basis for not proceeding.

Looking at the assurances given, this should not stop the trial going ahead.

J: The trial could be authorised but what if some change?

JM: That is the situation with many clinical trials in terms of what happens in the future.

It is all for the MHRA to decide so should be given wide latitude.

[ There was then discussion of the Human Medicines Regulations - see above]

JM: The destination ttreatment ground is unarguable against the MHRA. This is why the process was re-opened. The MHRA made no assumption that cross sex hormones would ultimately be available. The logic of the claimants’ argument is that there would have to be certainty of success.It is not a proper challenge. It is a disagreement dressed up as an error of law. The MHRA took their own decision not the CHM.

The some direct benefit to the group point and the statutory risk/benefit point. That is pleaded against the Research Ethics Committee (REC). There is no challenge to the November decision. They failed to plead this. If it had been pleaded, it is not arguable. In November 2025 when the MHRA first approved the trial they applied the benefit/risk test. They considered positive risk/benefit balance. This test is the one we should apply and we have applied it. Claimants say different test applied.

J: In an ordinary clinical trial you do risk/benefit but benefit could be to others than those in the trial but here MHRA are concentrating on the people in the trial. Not looking at wider benefit.

JM: Benefit to the group. The whole design of the trial is directed to benefit to the group.

J: Can do trial for adults where it may not benefit them provided risks not too large. That can’t happen in relation to kids.

JM: If they were likely to benefit you would have to know in advance. You need to design the trial so that the risk/benefit balance is positive otherwise it would be an impossible task.

END OF DAY ONE.

I won’t make any general comments at this stage but will do so after the second day which I will be reporting on tomorrow.

In between all this I am trying to respond to comments and e-mails and checking out on pieces coming in - so bear with me.

Let me know if any queries and, obviously, all comments gratefully received.

And, boy, was it hot in court!!! Eventually the judge let all the lawyers take off their jackets!

Film clip deferred until the next general update.

Endpiece

From me.

After all the complex legal arguments today, I could do with a ‘simple thing’!!!

#BeMorePorcupine

#StopTheTrial