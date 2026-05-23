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There was an excellent demonstration outside the Australian High Commission in London today. The weather was perfect for it! I have not yet managed to find a livestream - if you find one let me know.

Obviously the message is clear. The Aussie federal court has sold women (including, of course, lesbians) and girls down the river. Sall will be appealing to the High Court but really what is required is undoing Julia Gillard’s re-write of the Sex Discrimination Act to include ‘gender identity’ in law. As soon as you insert ‘gender identity’ in law you are in trouble!

There were several excellent speeches from Menno, Tara ( hope I have her name right) of the Women’s Rights Network, Tracy Edwards, Annaïg Birdy ( of Not All Gays), Jane ( Aussie Terf now living in UK), Michelle (an academic), Julia Long, and a very rousing speech from Dennis Kavanagh (Gay Men’s Network). Messages from Aussies were read out including from Moira Deeming, Kirallie Smith, Jasmine Sussex , Lesbian Action Group and finally from Sall herself. Regular readers will recognise those first four names. I hope everyone recognises Sall’s name!! We ended with a rendition of Waltzing Matilda which is kind of the unofficial Aussie national anthem. As you will see we had a kangaroo, a koala and a dinosaur. What more could you wish for!!!

Three passing men heckled us but we had a handful of coppers present to avoid any trouble and they soon moved on.

A free paid subscription to the first person ( sorry, paid subscribers you’ll have to step aside) who can tell me why there is usually at least one dinosaur at a women’s rights demo ( I had to explain this to one person I met).

I talked to lots of lovely Terfs, of course, including regular reader Peedacanio. Saw Connie Shaw and Josh Howie there. A grand day.

All this costs me a lot of time, effort and money - there is a train strike in our region today so I am in a hotel again tonight - so please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thanks to all my paid subscribers and those who buy me a coffee.

And some photos care of yours truly:

Australia House, kangaroo and dinosaur

Plus a koala bear!

Great sign and Birdy Rose T shirt

Terf Island Dinosaur

Peedacanio

Another great sign!

The crowd gathers

Tickle My Arse 😂

Tara and Menno

Julia Long

Jane

Dennis Kavanagh

Annaïg Birdy

Tracy Edwards

Michelle

Reading out the message from Sall

Dinosaur and Kangaroo dancing to Waltzing Matilda 😀

All thoughts gratefully received.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#DefundTheBBC

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next general update will probably be on Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.