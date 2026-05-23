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Winifred Greenhalgh's avatar
Winifred Greenhalgh
May 23

Dinosaurs are present at all rallies because David lammy said that women who wanted to protect their rights are ' rights hoarding dinosaurs'. Yes we are,!

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Katrina Biggs's avatar
Katrina Biggs
May 23

Looks like a good show of support there for Sall - and a great day for it :-)

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