Dusty’s Substack

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
5d

Ditto to my comment about politicians in part 2 - apart from a few notable exceptions. They destroy the Western world and sit sneering like Emperors without their clothes. But we see them.

Thanks Dusty. Lots to seethe over.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
Amanda Grimes's avatar
Amanda Grimes
5d

I worry that Tickle v Giggle is the wrong hill to die on. Women's privacy, dignity and safety is not compromised by a man being on a website remote from contact. I think this is why the Australian courts have this far found against Sal Grover.

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