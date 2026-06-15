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Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Free speech is, of course, central for us Terfs. Thanks to Tenaciously Terfin for suggesting this rousing speech by Rowan Atkinson. Once you get over the cognitive dissonance of a renowned comedian delivering a serious speech ( though he does, of course, throw in a couple of jokes) Rowan really does cover all the bases! He was speaking as part of a campaign against section 5 of the Public Order Act. Brought in by the Tories!!!! I’m afraid section 5 is still there!

Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 makes it an offence in England and Wales to use threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. Get in the bin, as EDI Jester says!

I often quote Lord Justice Sedley in Redmond-Bate v Director of Public Prosecutions [1999] EWHC Admin 733:

‘Free speech includes not only the inoffensive but the irritating, the contentious, the eccentric, the heretical, the unwelcome and the provocative provided it does not tend to provoke violence. Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having. What Speakers’ Corner (where the law applies as fully as anywhere else) demonstrates is the tolerance which is both extended by the law to opinion of every kind and expected by the law in the conduct of those who disagree, even strongly, with what they hear.

From the condemnation of Socrates to the persecution of modern writers and journalists, our world has seen too many examples of state control of unofficial ideas.’

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Freedom Of Expression and State Control

EDI Jester warns that this Labour Government are moving us towards Digital ID which will threaten freedom of expression. As I mentioned recently in the comments to this substack, I believe that Substack are removing comments that contain swear words and some of my updates have been subject to age verification procedures. Presumably Substack are responding to the Online Safety Act! It begins……

Northern Ireland and Wales

In the latest Women’s Rights Network newsletter (14 June) there are excellent updates on developments in Northern Ireland and Wales. I loved the ‘silent fire alarm’ in the Senned!!

Risky leisure in Northern Ireland

WRN NI releases its 2026 report on the effect of losing single-sex changing rooms

The report, How Leisure Centres Enable Sexual Predators – Data from Northern Ireland 2026, documents seven court cases involving voyeurs benefitting from mixed-sex swimming pool changing villages.

In an update to WRN’s 2025 report, new police data on sexual crimes in leisure centres and swimming pools across Northern Ireland shows all victims are female and all suspects are male.

WRN NI says: “They just keep happening with depressing regularity. There are too many victims of this avoidable abuse. And yet despite these convictions, despite the warnings, no-one will take responsibility for the changing room design that puts women and children at risk.”

In light of these continued abuses, Sport England, councils and architects have failed to provide any evidence of Risk Assessments or Equality Impact Assessments to support their move away from single-sex to unisex changing rooms.

In 2023, over half of the sexual crimes (rape, sexual assault, voyeurism) in leisure centres in Northern Ireland occurred in changing areas (54%). Of those changing-room crimes, 86% took place in mixed-sex changing areas.

The figures for Northern Ireland align with 2023 data from Wales and, before then, The Sunday Times report on 2017-18 data, which showed 90% (120 of 134) of sexual assaults/voyeurism complaints in leisure centres and public swimming pools occurred in mixed-sex facilities.

A 2020 news report highlighting the police investigation of a voyeurism incident at Omagh Leisure Complex revealed that there had previously been 12 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct/voyeurism since it opened after redevelopment in July 2014, five of which involved a child under the age of 16.

The redevelopment of the centre included the installation of “Family Friendly Village Changing Rooms”, which have been the main source of complaints about alleged sexual misconduct out of all the main leisure facilities in Tyrone.

WRN’s members have done the work, have the statistics and want action.

Women’s Rights Network Demands:

Sport England immediately withdraws all guidance promoting mixed-sex wet-side facilities as the default option for new and refurbished leisure centres.

New facilities provide single-sex changing facilities for swimming pool users.

Councils conduct a risk assessment on safety for women and girls before rubber-stamping plans for changing areas in new or refurbished leisure centres.

Crime prevention officers are consulted on all design plans, with their expertise used to help ‘design out’ crime.

Existing changing villages are assessed for the risk of sex crimes and robust mitigation measures be applied together with consideration of cost-effective solutions ensuring a female-only space.

The safest changing room is a single-sex changing room

Senedd sneering at women?

Debate on women’s rights a little wrong

WRN Wales attended the short debate on women’s rights at the Senedd on Wednesday. The debate was introduced by new MS [ Member of the Senned] for Fflint Wrecsam Cristiana Emsley of Reform Party UK.

One attendee gave an overview of the event and asked if the sudden departure of most of the Plaid Cymru MSs (including First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth), the Welsh Labour ones, both of the Green Party MSs and the sole Welsh Lib Dem MS was due to a silent fire alarm no one else could hear. Not a fire alarm. Apparently a much more effective way to clear the chamber is to raise a women’s rights alarm!

The group reported that Cristiana’s speech was a powerful call for clarity and a challenge to the Welsh Government to declare its implementation timeline.

Cristina said: “Because women matter, and because the rule of law matters.” Of course it does and, despite common public commentary, opposing discrimination against anyone (even women!) is not bigoted, but a basic necessity for a society that includes and values women and girls.

Conservative MS Natasha Asghar quoted from research recently undertaken by WRN Wales on the policies of Welsh schools. The research highlights the shocking figures on schools with only mixed-sex toilets that leave many girls feeling fear and embarrassment, leading them to avoid school toilets altogether and suffer other consequences.

Natasha asked the Deputy First Minister when this would be addressed. We would all like to know because girls’ rights matter.

Reform UK’s Laura Anne Jones MS then addressed the Siambr. Laura Anne has asked the difficult questions for years now, and has often faced outright hostility, yet she persists!

Today, she turned to female sport: “Women and girls in Wales should have the right to single-sex, safe, fair sport.” WRN agrees and hopes that FA Wales was listening because right now, it is STILL allowing men in the women’s game.

Nigel Williams of Reform UK then remarked on how many had left the Siambr, and weren’t present for the debate, before raising the old favourite that’s guaranteed to strike fear into the heart of many a politician, asking: “What is a woman? The public expect straight answers, not careful evasions, and women in Wales deserve better.”

The debate was then responded to by the Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams whose priority was raising the “persecution” of “transgender people” rather than women. Which was odd, given that MSs have actually seen the abuse and obscenities hurled at women by trans activists on the Senedd steps.

Apparently, the Welsh Government is going to “review”. Members will be careful and there will be much “kindness” (we expect that’ll be a one-way street towards people denying women’s needs and avoiding kindness to women wanting recognition of their rights).

The WRN women who were present heard: “The real test is to come now”, adding: “If this was a test, then Plaid haven’t even sharpened their pencils yet.”

The women from WRN Wales.

England - The Makerfield By-Election

I am sure all my UK readers are glued to this (which is taking place this Thursday) but, for those outside the UK, this is not just an ordinary by-election (caused by the sitting MP standing down) but is meant to be the platform for Manchester City Council’s Mayor, Andy Burnham to take over as Prime Minister from Never Here Keir. In terms of the policies of the parties with regard to the Gender Borg and free speech I can’t really add to my analysis of the Gorton and Denton By-Election which started here ( sorry, behind a paywall):

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/terf-analysis-of-the-gorton-and-denton?utm_source=publication-search

And how has Andy done with regard to the local grooming gangs? I’ll let local campaigner Raja Miah answer that:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-182757415

Oh, and Andy thinks transwomen are women by the way! And voted for the Gender Recognition Act 2004! Never Here Keir begins to look good by comparison!!

England - The WellBN Clinic

We last reported on this notorious clinic here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/victory-for-nurse?utm_source=publication-search

NHS England have produced a devastating report on the clinic. Surely it must be closed down! Wonderful Transgender Trend reports:

WellBN clinic: a model of gender affirming care

June 13, 2026

NHS England and NHS Sussex have just published the report of their independent patient safety investigation into the WellBN clinic Brighton. The investigation report is so shocking it’s difficult to know where to start to catalogue the list of failures, from the reckless disregard for safeguarding to the dangerous prescription of life changing drugs. The report’s conclusion was that the care at WellBN “Fell far short of what could be considered safe or appropriate.”

NHS England needs to ask why parents’ concerns and questions about the safety of the clinic were ignored for years. As the Brighton parents who have been fighting to be heard say “The children identified in the WellBN investigation cannot be given back the years in which these questions should have been asked.”

One thing we can say for certain from reading through the report of failings at the WellBN clinic is that this is not medical care. It’s not healthcare. What WellBN practised was “gender affirming care.”

The findings of this report show that the WellBN clinic was a model of the practice of gender affirming care.

In this model all that matters is that the child is affirmed as ‘trans.’ Normal professional standards of diagnosis, formulation, professional qualification, safe prescribing, record-keeping, safeguarding and informed consent are simply not taken seriously, if at all. It’s a model so heavily invested in one explanation and one outcome that normal duty of care is seen as either dispensable or a form of gatekeeping.

From the report, this is a summary of the potential harms caused to the children seen at the WellBN practice:

All of these are a feature, not a bug, of gender affirming care.

We saw the same in the independent investigations into the Tavistock GIDS and the NHS adult gender clinics. The Cass Review and the Levy Review both exposed similar failings to the WellBN clinic. What links them all is the gender affirming care model.

What matters in the gender affirming care model is that children are affirmed, socially and medically, as ‘trans kids’, proof if any were needed that it is ideology being served, not children. It is the activist narrative that was performed at WellBN: the assumption that children are trans and will become trans adults:

96. There appears to be no evidence that, whilst the children were receiving medical intervention at the Practice, gender incongruence was ever considered or discussed as a transient phenomenon that may resolve with increasing age.

Of course it wasn’t. Nor were children supported to understand the possibility that they may grow up to be gay, not trans, in WellBN’s information given on sexual development:

97. This did appear to be considered in terms of distress caused by pubertal change, but clinicians appeared to fail to support young people as they sought to understand their emerging sexuality and sexual orientation. There is no evidence on the records/associated correspondence and messaging that beliefs, expectations and hopes around future relationships and sexual relationships were discussed.

We also see the kind of lies and misinformation spread by activists repeated at WellBN:

94. The records and correspondence also contain the repeated inaccurate and misleading claim that any impact of gender medication on fertility was completely reversible.

Activists have inevitably greeted the ban on the prescription of hormones at WellBN (from 31 July) with outrage. It is revealing that their anger has not been directed towards the substandard care at the clinic and the subsequent risks to the safety of the children treated.

The satement from TransActual doesn’t recognise any shortcomings of the service at WellBN.

‘We are disturbed to learn that trans young people receiving gender-affirming care through WellBN recently received a letter announcing that their access to endocrine care will be withdrawn at the end of July.

‘For over-16s, this will mean being referred into an NHS CYP gender service with no guarantee of being able to continue gender-affirming hormone treatment.’

The Good Law Project says “Trans children are being denied gender affirming healthcare” and that “this will have extremely harmful effects, possibly the most harmful imaginable” – the usual threat used by activists to get what they want. GLP says “Their attempt to forcibly detransition young trans people is a moment of deep national shame” and they have set up a crowdfunder to fund private prescriptions through Susie Green’s project Anne Health (one of the unregulated providers NHS England specifically warns against in its guidance for GPs) for at least 10 former WellBN patients (we won’t link to this).

There is no concern that these children have received reckless and unsafe care at WellBN, no demand to improve that care.

Compare this with what the regional medical director for NHS England in the South East had to say, as reported by Brighton and Hove News:

“It is clear from the independent report published today that children and young people were put at risk of harm because of the actions of some practitioners at the WellBN practice who provided specialist diagnosis, care and treatment that they were neither qualified, nor commissioned to deliver by the NHS – under no circumstances should this have happened.”

NHS England needs to understand that the reaction of activists tells us all we need to know about trans ideology and the gender affirming care model they promote: normal rules don’t apply.

Activist clinicians will not change their beliefs because of the shocking findings of this report. They will dig in and dismiss the evidence as they did with the Cass Review. Brighton WellBN will happen again and more children and young people will be harmed unless NHS England rejects the gender affirming care model as unsafe and takes action to ensure this model is not being used in any NHS services. [ Dusty - our emphasis]

We are still waiting to hear the judgment in the permission hearing on the judicial review application against the WellBN practice which is being brought by a Brighton parent. There will be many more legal challenges against NHS England, the regulators and the Secretary of State if action is not taken urgently to root activist ideology out of the healthcare system altogether.

https://www.transgendertrend.com/wellbn-clinic-brighton-gender-affirming-care/

England - Pride

Sarah Phillimore, barrister and director of the Good Law Project, who is taking a case against Wiltshire Police for their involvement in Pride, visited Chippenham Pride ( Chippenham is in Wiltshire). And, yes, you’ve guessed it, it was bad!!

A letter to the Mayor of Chippenham

On 13 June 2026 I went to Chippenham Pride. It was dedicated to gender identity. Where does this leave women’s rights, children’s safety and the rule of law?

Jun 13, 2026

Dusty - spot the Terf stickering 😀 I’m sure it wasn’t Sarah 😀

On 13 June 2026 I went to Chippenham Pride. The aim of my visit was to see what the police presence would be like in the run up to my substantive JR hearing against Wiltshire Police for their breach of their statutory duty of impartiality at last year’s Swindon Pride. The police were entirely absent.

While the event itself may have been too small to justify operational policing, I am surprised at that absence, given the arguments of their barrister last week that the police were under a ‘duty’ to visibly support this marginalised community. But that issue will be for discussion on another day. I hope to attend Swindon and Salisbury Pride Events and compare and contrast the police presence there.

At 10am I went to the opening ceremony where the Progress Pride flag was raised at the Town Council building. I heard a speech from the Major of Chippenham which appeared to be an old school homage to gay rights to love fiercely and freely, albeit with some glancing reference to gender.

So far so good and no disagreement from me. Of course we should be allowed to love which ever consenting adult we are lucky enough to have love us back. The criminalisation of homosexual men is a stain upon our history.

But. It made me uneasy to see two young boys wearing puppy fetish masks and two young girls wrapped in non binary flags. At Market place a group of young girls were preparing to dance with flags. I have always been uneasy about involving children in an event essentially dedicated to the celebration of adult sexuality but my unease increases 100 fold when it becomes clear that the event is no longer anything to do with adult sexual orientation but the ‘rights’ of all to declare a ‘gender identity’, which many will argue that for children is secured by medical transition.

My unease increased as I watched the march progress to Marketplace and I listened to the speeches that followed. I could not see a single rainbow flag. One Progress Pride flag but every other flag was of a gender identity. The speeches were then dedicated to explaining the origin of each flag and then asserting the EHRC was attempting to eradicate ‘trans rights’ and on Monday everyone should fight for them. I think I heard ‘gay’ and ‘lesbian’ mentioned once.

The two approaches seem very, very different. Does the Mayor understand this? Does he know what the Progress Pride flag represents? Does Chippenham Town Council intend to respect the rule of law? I decided to write him a letter…

The full piece (and the letter) is here:

https://sarahphillimore.substack.com/p/a-letter-to-the-mayor-of-chippenham

In The Spectator Patrick West talks of the tyranny of Pride but also reports that, where the Reform Party is now in charge, councils are withdrawing support for Pride:

The tyranny of Pride is coming to an end

8 June 2026

June is a month most people anticipate for various reasons, it heralding the Isle of Wight Festival, the Summer Solstice and Wimbledon. It’s also a time many of us have come to dread, it being the occasion in which Pride Month is foisted upon a compliant and increasingly resentful population.

What began in San Francisco in 1981 as simply the International Lesbian and Gay Freedom Day Parade has evolved into an entire month of worldwide celebrations chiefly dedicated to the trans movement, and at the expense of actual gay people. This metamorphosis can be seen by the original, simple Rainbow Flag having been supplanted by the chevroned, omnicause standard of the Progress Pride Flag.

Most institutions duly obey, especially progressive-run councils with delusions of grandeur, and amoral corporate bodies who will adopt any fashionable cause if they think there’s money in it. But not this year. This June, some are refusing to signal their obeisance.

The newly-elected Reform council in Gateshead has announced that it will stop flying the Pride flag outside its civic centre and no longer fund future Pride events.

In Havering, on the eastern fringe of Greater London, the Reform council announced the cancellation the Pride flag ceremony on 5 June, the customary date upon which the revised rainbow flag is hoisted and then flown outside the town hall throughout the month. This move is in accordance with the party’s pledge not to fly flags other than the Union flag or the St George’s Cross in council areas it controls.

Meanwhile, across the border, library staff have this week been told by Essex County Council not to promote any events at the county’s 74 libraries that are not related to their daily activities, including Pride. The Reform UK-led council there said it wanted to avoid highlighting ‘any particular groups or themes’ in its institutions.

The full piece is here:

https://spectator.com/article/the-tyranny-of-pride-is-coming-to-an-end/

Worldwide Pseudoscience

Comprehensive round up of world news about so called ‘gender affirming care’ from Bernard Lane on the substack, Gender Clinic News. We’ll just highlight one piece ( but we do recommend all of the report):

Gender fraud

Plus: ROGD is a thing; Colombian clinic closure; UK unsafety; Utah study unmasked; no questions for Austria’s Pride; Iceland’s Gender Gilead; NZ judges warned off activism; French ruling on mastectomy

Jun 14, 2026

Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash

GCN global briefs

………………………………………..

Fluid billings

America | In a settlement with the Trump administration’s Department of Justice, Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic Foundation (CCF) has agreed to commit $2 million to provide healthcare for detransitioners. The American Civil Liberties Union declared itself “deeply saddened” by this “anti-trans settlement”. The CCF also agreed to pay $308,000 to resolve claims—which it disputes—that false billings were used to secure insurance coverage for paediatric medical transition. Last month, Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) became the first in the US to pledge a detransitioners’ clinic.

Writing in The New York Post, endocrinologist Dr Roy Eappen of the watchdog group Do No Harm said “the heartbreaking plight of today’s ‘detransitioners’ may be among history’s worst examples of deliberate medical neglect.”

“They shouldn’t have to go to Texas or Ohio to get the care they deserve. They should be able to get treatment and find healing at the hospital that hurt them in the first place,” Dr Eappen said.

TCH also agreed to make a $10 million payment to finalise contested allegations of false insurance billings, as part of a settlement reached with the Department of Justice. Whistleblower surgeon Dr Eithan Haim, who in 2023 told journalist Christopher Rufo that TCH was still engaged in gender medicalisation of children despite its promise to stop such procedures, said the $10 million figure represented the second largest healthcare fraud settlement involving an American children’s hospital.

“A question worth asking is how does such a tiny clinic generate $10m in Medicaid fraud claims, especially when those claims exclude private insurance entirely?” Dr Haim said. “The disparity between patient volume and billing volume raises another question: how could so few physicians submit so many allegedly fraudulent claims unless the improper billing practices were the standard practice in the clinic—and how was this not identified [by] the leadership earlier?”

A report from Do No Harm documents the activist promotion of incorrect billing codes in the US. “By misrepresenting the medical procedures they are performing, providers can pass off transgender medicalization as, for example, routine endocrine care unrelated to pediatric medical transition,” the report says.

“These ‘loopholes’ may enable providers to get paid for procedures which otherwise may not be funded. In some cases, such practices may even be outright fraudulent or a means of evading state-level restrictions on child sex change interventions.”

Mount Sinai Health System has joined another Manhattan provider of paediatric gender medicine, NYU Langone Health, as the subject of investigation by the Trump administration, which is seeking patient records. “The government has said it is acting on the behalf of patients and families as it investigates whether health providers and drug companies have illegally promoted off-label use of medications or used fraudulent billing practices to secure insurance coverage for gender-related treatments to minors,” The New York Times reported.

Rhode Island Hospital has also resisted handing over records to the US Department of Justice. A 2023 paper showed 94 per cent of gender patients in the hospital’s adolescent and primary care clinics were given the false diagnosis of “endocrine disorder, unspecified,” a diagnosis supposedly “less stigmatising” than the term “gender identity disorder”. Records showed both diagnoses for 44 per cent of these patients.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/gender-fraud

New Zealand - A Trip To North Island

Our NZ friend, Katrina Biggs reports on her excellent substack, A B’Old Woman that she (who lives in Christchurch on the South Island) was invited to the North Island to meet some of her readers. Wonderful! She came across a march against the current Bill to define men and women in NZ Law led by some Maoris - not be confused with the Landy sisters and other Maori Terfs in Mana Wāhine Kōrero!!

Magnificent meet-ups; motley crew trans protest; and ‘bosom billboards’.

I laughed when Jill, co-leader of the Women’s Rights Party, suggested flying me up north to meet with some readers of my Substack, and other Women’s Rights Party members. And then it happened.

Jun 14, 2026

From L to R - “I am Woman”, “A B’Old Woman”, and “The Sisterhood of the Disagreeable Bigots’

I’ve just spent two days ‘up north’, as in up in the North Island. My abode for the last sixteen years has been my hometown of Christchurch in the South Island. However, from time to time, I’ll travel to Wellington or Auckland for an event, which in recent years has almost always been something around the fight against gender ideology. This time I was the ‘event’ – a novel experience.

When Jill Ovens, co-leader of the Women’s Rights Party, mentioned it might be a good idea to fly me up north to speak to other Women’s Rights Party members, I laughed. Who would be interested in coming to hear what I have to say? After all, I am no VIP. But, because a reader of my Substack had previously mentioned to Jill that they’d like to meet me in person one day, that got her cogs working. Next minute, it was all planned.

And I began thinking “why not?” Why shouldn’t we ordinary mortals, who are no VIPs by any stretch of the imagination, but have something of an online presence, travel to different places from time to time to connect with others in the actual real-life flesh? Of course, a VIP has considerably more pulling power to an event, and we mere mortals can only reside in the shadows of that – but, still, why not do it anyway?

So, there I was, winging my way up to Auckland, with fingers crossed that at least one or two turned up to the events Jill had arranged.

Meeting writers is a strange thing. We’re seldom anything like what our readers presume us to be from our writing. For example, I’m not the most gregarious sort of person, no matter what impression my writing, my X posts, or my (underused) YouTube channel might give. I will say, though, that being in the ‘gender wars’ has changed me quite a bit, so I found I was looking forward to this novel experience.

From the airport, where Jill collected me, we drove 2.5 hours up to Whangarei, New Zealand’s northernmost city, with a population of around 58K. That was where the person who’d expressed an off-the-cuff desire to meet me lived. Seeing as she had inadvertently kicked off this whole idea, that’s where we went first. Fortuitously, our route along the way took us close to Orewa, so we were able to swing by and pay an impromptu visit to a longtime friend of mine. Although she and I talk periodically by video call, there’s nothing like a catch up in the flesh.

In Whangarei, the aim was to have a casual café meet-up, with no particular input required by me. I must admit, I did wonder if Jill and I would be the only ones there - lol - but we weren’t. To be honest, I don’t know how much I would have minded if we had been, as the excursion itself was really pleasant just on its own. However, we ended up in good company, and had a good chinwag as we terfs tend to do. When we parted we all knew each other that little bit better.

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/magnificent-meet-ups-motley-crew

Maya Forstater

Excellent interview by Menno with Maya Forstater to celebrate five years since her landmark Employment Appeal Tribunal judgment:

Endpiece

From (Scottish) Petal

To celebrate Scotland getting to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998!!

Dusty: If Scotland win the World Cup, the Gender Borg will be defeated by the end of the year.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Wednesday or Thursday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.