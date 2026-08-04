Rod Liddle, a columnist for the Spectator, the Sun and the Sunday Times, died on Sunday night at the age of 66 after a short illness. Amongst other things, he was a great supporter of the Terfs.

Angus Colwell in The Spectator writes (04 August):

The Telegraph’s obituary says that his writing was underlined by ‘his sympathy for the common man who had been abandoned by politicians and become a target of casual media scorn’. Fraser Nelson refers to his ‘“cocaine intros”: one sentence and you were hooked.’ The Times starts its own obit thus: ‘In the late 1990s, Rod Liddle desired three things: to become editor of the BBC’s Today programme, to write a well-reviewed novel, and to have an album in the top 200. “I got two of them,” he said. “And I was only that far away with the album. I mean, we recorded it.”’ Rest in peace.

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Rod Liddle speaks at the London Palladium in 2018.