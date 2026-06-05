Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Redwing's avatar
Redwing
5d

Rex, don't ever change. I love your passion and righteous anger. Thank you.

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Lost in an Angry World's avatar
Lost in an Angry World
5d

When will it become blindingly obvious that the only reason the TIMs want to use the ladies pond is to inflict themselves on ladies? It's not about acceptance, it's about power. They should be limited to the men's or the unisex pool.

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