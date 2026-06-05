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Back again for part 2!

See the last part for how to send in your suggestions for Terf Month speeches.

Onwards with Rex Landy making a submission to the Education and Workforce Committee. Could this be the first time a parliamentary committee have been called “snollygosters”? Love it! I also enjoyed “sci-fi midwife” ( who apparently thinks men can become pregnant!!).

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

England - The Hampstead Ponds

We have been covering this Terf battle throughout. There are three ponds: men’s; women’s; unisex. But the larping men want to come into the women’s pond. Of course they do!!! Daniel Martin in The Telegraph reports:

Hampstead Heath to keep bathing ponds ‘trans-inclusive’

Women’s rights groups criticise ‘unlawful’ decision and vow to challenge policy in court

04 June 2026

Biological men who identify as women will still be able to use Hampstead Heath’s ladies’ pond, despite official guidance saying women should have single-sex spaces.

The City of London Corporation (CLC) decided on Thursday that its bathing ponds would remain “trans inclusive” to ensure the facilities were “welcoming to all”.

This is despite guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission stating that single-sex services must be provided on the basis of biological sex.

The guidance followed the Supreme Court ruling in April 2025 that the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Women’s rights groups said the CLC’s decision was “unlawful” and have vowed to challenge the policy in the courts.

Sex Matters said that allowing trans people to use the facilities at the ponds according to the gender they identified with amounted to sex discrimination.

But the CLC said it had carried out a public consultation that was in favour of allowing trans women to use the female pool.

Trans men, who were born female, will also be able to use the men’s pool. There is a mixed pool available to all.

A committee decided on the issue after a public consultation with 38,000 respondents, in which 86 per cent of people favoured retaining the ponds’ existing trans-inclusive arrangements, the CLC said. [ Dusty - I smell a rat here. I suggest Sex Matters ask for redacted copies of all responses. That’ll keep some CLC employee busy for a while with a black felt pen 😊]

Feedback from regular pond-users supported the same approach, the CLC added.

The corporation said improvements have also been agreed to add more private cubicles as part of upgrades to toilet and shower facilities at the ponds.

Chris Hayward, the CLC’s policy chairman, said: “It’s clear how much these bathing ponds mean to the communities who swim here. Many people told us how they value them as calm, safe and welcoming spaces with a strong sense of inclusion and belonging.

“Although our consultation was never a referendum, the message from regular swimmers and the wider community was clear – people want these ponds to remain safe, respectful and inclusive.

“Whilst the Supreme Court judgment confirmed the legal definition of ‘sex’, it did not decide that all trans-inclusive services must become single-sex services.

“We have continued to listen and take detailed legal advice throughout this process. The approach agreed today protects the character and unique spirit of the ponds while ensuring they remain welcoming to all.”

The pond opened in 1925 and is the sole women-only freshwater swimming amenity in the country. Since 2019 it has been open to transwomen. [ Dusty - come on, The Telegraph, MEN!!!!!!!!!]

Fiona McAnena, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said: “Many City of London councillors seem to think UK equality law doesn’t apply to the Hampstead ponds.

“City of London Corporation members have today voted to unlawfully discriminate against and harass women using the ladies’ pond.

“The clue is in the name: female users don’t expect to encounter male people in bikinis or sometimes even naked in the showers at the ladies’ pond, but that is what the City of London Corporation has endorsed.

“The whole policy is an unlawful mess and it’s a disgrace that London councillors think that they can ride roughshod over the law and in the process destroy the rights and dignity of women and girls who use the ladies’ pond.”

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/47405bf8804f7fcb

Ireland - Pride Books!

The Irish state broadcaster, RTÉ have removed links to certain Pride recommended children’s books as reported by Gript.. Do watch Gript’s Ben Scallan grilling the Children’s Minister, Norma Foley on this. Gobsmacking!

C: Gript

RTÉ remove Pride book link over “age appropriateness” concerns

June 4 ,2026

RTÉ has removed a link from its website to a Pride-themed reading guide produced by Children’s Books Ireland, confirming that the decision was made for “age appropriateness” reasons.

In a report published on Thursday evening, RTÉ said the change was made after a link on its RTÉ KIDS Book Club page directed readers to a Children’s Books Ireland resource containing more than 100 LGBTQ+ themed book recommendations for young people aged between 0 and 18.

The broadcaster said the RTÉ KIDS Book Club article itself, which was authored by Children’s Books Ireland and aimed at children aged between two and 12, remains online and continues to feature six book recommendations suitable for that age group.

RTÉ said the article had been edited after publication to remove a link at the end directing readers to the Children’s Books Ireland website, where the organisation’s “Read with Pride Guide” is hosted.

Explaining the decision, the broadcaster said the link was removed to ensure “the age appropriateness of resources for the RTÉ KIDS audience profile of up to 12 years old.”

RTÉ also stressed that it had not featured the controversial book “What’s the T?” by transgender author Juno Dawson, which appears on the wider Children’s Books Ireland reading list and is recommended for readers aged 15 and over.

That book features advice on how to engage in anal sex, including the use of lubricant and cleaning one’s backside before the act; the use of sex toys; foot fetishes, and more, despite the guide explicitly aiming it at 15-year-olds.

The development comes amid controversy surrounding the book in recent days.

Children’s Minister Norma Foley told Gript on Wednesday that she was not familiar with “What’s the T?” when asked about it by Gript, despite the fact that Gript had sent the material to her office and the Department of Children press office hours before the press conference, explicitly stating that the issue would be asked about.

In the now-viral online clip, Foley also said she believed parental supervision was important when it came to children’s reading material, but refused to condemn the book being included in a children’s reading list outright.

https://gript.ie/rte-remove-pride-book-link-over-age-appropriateness-concerns/

New Zealand - Bill To Define Men And Women

On her substack, A B’Old Woman Katrina Biggs provides her submission concerning the Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill. Anyone can make submissions even if you do not live in NZ and the deadline is 02 July. I think I will make a submission relying on Katrina’s excellent piece. I take the liberty of reproducing all of her piece here:

My submission on the Parliamentary bill to define women and men in NZ law.

New Zealand has a Parliamentary bill in progress to define women and men in law, on which submissions will be received until 2 July.

Jun 05, 2026

We are at a crucial moment in New Zealand, where we have the chance to define women and men in legislation, and stop those words being misused as identity props by the opposite sex. In particular, men who call themselves women are detrimental to women’s and girls’ sex-based rights with their demands that they be referred to as women.

Submissions on this bill will be received by a Parliamentary select committee until 2 July, Any person or organisation from any country can make a submission. It doesn’t matter how flash it is or isn’t - some will be far superior to my submission, for example, and some won’t. What matters is having your say. More details at the bottom.

My submission:

I support the ‘Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill’. I support its intention, vision, and ultimate implementation, and would like to see it progress to that.

I am a New Zealand-born woman living in New Zealand, and have been in this world for long enough to know that without strong, uncompromised, legal sex-based protections and rights for biological women and girls, defined in clear and universally understood language, we cannot thrive to our full potential. The safer that women and girls feel to participate in public life, the richer society is for it as a whole.

My submission on this bill is made primarily from the perspective of being a woman – an adult human female. I was born female, and cannot change that by simply choosing something called a ‘gender identity’, or using alternative words to describe myself. I am female for life, because humans cannot change their sex. A gender identity is a personal choice – our biological sex is not.

The term ‘gender’ identity’, which is impossible to define in any concrete way, needs to be removed from the bill completely. Once it gets used in legislation, even in the context of this bill, it will be picked up on and argued as a legitimate term to use and insert elsewhere.

In addition, the bill would also benefit from having a definition for each ‘sex’. I back the suggestion put forward by others that -

• ‘Female’ means the sex characterised by reproductive anatomy and physiology oriented toward the production of ova.

• ‘Male’ means the sex characterised by reproductive anatomy and physiology oriented toward the production of sperm.

I note that since the bill was drawn from the biscuit tin, there have been a number of references to those with an intersex condition, and questions as to where they fall between female and male. Intersex people are not an in-between category. They have a disorder of sexual development, but are still either female or male.

Whilst provision should be made for those who fall outside the norm, because all people should be able to participate in public life, the presence of groups that make up a tiny percent of the population should not be regarded as reason to negate women’s and girls’ sex-based rights, nor our ownership of the words ‘woman/women’ and ‘female’.

My focus as a woman is on designated female spaces. I use the word ‘woman/women’ as being synonymous with the word ‘female’, as it has been, unchanged, for centuries until five minutes ago - in a manner of speaking.

In recent times, the words ‘woman’ and ‘female’ have devolved into a being little more than descriptions, which any man can use for himself for his own purposes. This is not an organic change of language in the way language often evolves, but has been driven by those with vested interests in changing the meaning of the words ‘woman’, ‘man, ‘female’ and ‘male’. We need this bill to establish that the words ‘woman’, ‘man, ‘female’ and ‘male’ once again become words that we all understand to mean the same thing in all circumstances, according to biological sex. Considering the trajectory we now find ourselves on, where the meaning of these words have been reduced to uncertainty, the only way to do this is to define them in legislation.

I want to know that when I see the words ‘woman’ or ‘female’, I feel secure in the knowledge it means what it says, and does not also mean men who call themselves women. I don’t want to walk into spaces with the word ‘woman’ or ‘female’ on the door and wonder if there will be a man in there, because if he calls himself a ‘woman’ he can be. What is the difference between a man who calls himself a woman, and one who doesn’t? I don’t want to have to wonder what kind of character he might have, and will he be offensive, or not. Or, will I have to pretend I don’t see him, or be nice to him, so I don’t have to manage his anger if I challenge him or his behaviour? I don’t want to have to be tense and on alert, because he’s there.

What if he is offensive? Should I risk challenging a man who has already shown that he doesn’t care about women’s privacy and boundaries? Or should I just scarper as fast as I can, and try and forget about it? Perhaps I should get security or management, but what would they even do, providing he’s still there by the time they arrive at the scene? Does voyeurism and/or exhibitionism by him count as offensive, if they say he’s allowed to be there because he says he’s a woman?

No women or girl should ever have to go into a female space wondering if there’ll be a man in there, merely because there’s nothing stopping him from calling himself a woman. This is irrespective of whether some women might say they don’t mind those men using female spaces, or whether we ever encounter one there. We do not need yet another life-burden like this put on us, due to the words ‘woman/women’ and ‘female’ becoming nothing more than a matter of preference and interpretation.

My engagement with the Christchurch City Council on the matter of them allowing “transgender women, and people who identify as being a woman” (i.e. men) into their women’s swim sessions, introduced me to the world of council machinations. Therefore, the bill should also contain a section which prohibits service providers, especially councils, from creating their own in-house policies about the meaning of the words ‘woman’, ‘man, ‘female’ and ‘male’ which bypass legislation that defines women and men.

I realise that if service providers are required to use the words ‘woman’, ‘man, ‘female’ and ‘male’ correctly and honestly, they will find inventive ways to say that men who call themselves women can also use the women’s services, but at least they won’t be able to be openly deceptive, with the actual truth in the fine print. Their use of ‘work arounds’ will be a clear signal in itself of their stance, and easier for customers to address, should they wish to.

There has been a lot of catastrophising about this bill from those who oppose it, with many dramatic claims of division and disaster. No evidence to back up these claims is ever presented, though. They go unexplained, but endlessly repeated and embellished.

People are still free to identify as they wish. There is nothing stopping that. But if a person’s identity rests on manipulating words and language to support that identity, and forcing others to comply with it no matter how it may negatively affect them, then this bill to define women and men in law is not the problem.

Ends.

Written submissions can be made via the link below by any person or organisation from any country up until 2 July. Oral submissions can also be requested as well, or instead of, a written submission, and will be heard at a notified time at some stage afterwards (probably a few to several months). Anonymity can be requested, but a reason needs to be given and then permission granted. There will be many, many, many submissions from those opposed to this bill to define women and men in law, so any submissions supporting it - even if it’s only a paragraph - will add weight to the bill. Some easy useful guidelines to making a submission can be read here. You don’t have to include all the suggestions in this guideline when making a submission, just what is of the most concern to you will do.

Make your submission here: Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/my-submission-on-the-parliamentary

Australia - When The Watchdog Is Also Off With The Woo!

Things are so bad in Australia!! On his substack, Gender Clinic News Bernard Lane discusses the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman also being off with the Gender Woo!!

Too close for comfort

Australia’s health professions regulator and the watchdog supposed to supervise it both show the influence of the trans lobby

Jun 03, 2026

Signs of capture

Officials in Australia have been dismissing complaints about gender-ideology bias while sending emails with “she/her” pronouns and a hyperlink to a radical trans website run by the lobby group ACON.

The Brisbane father of a trans-identified child who has mental health problems and autism wrote to the National Health Practitioner Ombudsman (NHPO) to allege bias and harm in a regulator’s decision silencing psychiatrist Dr Andrew Amos, who is a prominent critic of the “gender-affirming” treatment model.

In March, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and the Medical Board imposed “immediate action” restrictions on Dr Amos’s registration, including a ban on his social media critiques of puberty blockers and hormones for minors.

In his complaint to the Ombudsman, the Brisbane father criticised not only AHPRA’s extraordinary intervention against Dr Amos, but a system-wide failure to enable proper oversight of paediatric gender medicine.

“I believe gender-affirming care in Australia has not been given the robust scrutiny that it deserves, or that other similar treatments receive within the medical and health professions,” the father wrote.

“The perception I get is that there is some sort of bias that has allowed, and continues to allow, gender treatments to continue without debate—and any concerns about these treatments are being suppressed by the very body [AHPRA] that is meant to protect the public.”

No investigation

On March 23, an NHPO official emailed the father to say she had decided not to investigate his complaint.

“While you have expressed broader concerns about impartiality and potential systemic issues, the information provided does not demonstrate a system-wide problem that would meet the threshold for an own-motion investigation by this office,” the Ombudsman’s official wrote.

Her email signature block included—

“She/her” pronouns, which signal the belief that humans may be unable to distinguish between male and female without knowing these pronouns;

A statement that the “NHPO celebrates, values and includes people of all backgrounds, genders, sexualities, cultures, bodies and abilities”;

A link to ACON’s TransHub website which, apart from encouraging pronoun use, promotes puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without acknowledging the weak evidence base and serious risks to health.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/too-close-for-comfort

What Genocide?

We often hear the trans rights activists talking about a ‘trans genocide’. Karen Davis on her substack, You’re Kiddin’, Right? provides statistics about the murders of larping men and women and murders carried out by (mainly) larping men.

Obviously, these idiots are often referring to their belief that ‘words are violence’. So, if you say that there is no such thing as a ‘trans person’, you are erasing them! As EDI Jester says: “Get in the bin!”

https://ykright.substack.com/p/no-genocide-the-numbers-prove-it

A Man In Women’s Spaces

Excellent response video by Amy Sousa listening to a larping man who is a bit uncertain about going into women’s spaces. Ummm, the answer is………..

https://www.theknownheretic.com/p/tim-talk-man-who-feels-unsafe-when

Endpiece

Rex Landy again with a lovely ABC:

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.