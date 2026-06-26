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Petal
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I was really hopeful for Cass , then really disappointed with the Baroness ( boak ) how easily people can be bought

Give me a squillion and I’ll still tell you you can’t change your effin sex

I’ll tell you it from my very nice yacht right enough , not just from my wee semi in downtown Cowdenbeath

Apologies , Evenin puss

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