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Puss: Hello, fans. I bet when he starts typing this he’ll say ‘there’s no rest for the wicked’ because he’s been mumbling it to himself all evening!

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There really is no rest for the wicked!! Anyway, I’m coming in earlier than expected due to the volume of stuff and I am splitting this into two with the second part featuring Ireland.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items.

Here we have Dennis Kavanagh, Co-Director of the Gay Men’s Network interviewed by Andrew Doyle a year ago about Pride but it all remains just as relevant now!

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Stop The Clinical Trial

Obviously we are closely following this issue now that the Government have decided to proceed with the trial.

James Esses reports that, as we have long suspected, Baroness Cass is an ideologue at heart. I have said for a while now that she was probably stuck with the findings of the York researchers so found an escape hatch in the form of a clinical trial! All thoughts gratefully received.

James Esses

@JamesEsses

🚨Hilary Cass has today said that the presentation of ‘trans children’ is ‘biological’ and compared them to people ‘predisposed to have heart disease’. There is, of course, no evidence for this.



She also used the term ‘birth registered girls’.



She is an ideologue.

02:40

24 Jun 2026

https://x.com/JamesEsses/status/2069765269598126499

Frederick R Prete writes on X:

Frederick R Prete

Everything Is Biology...

From my perspective as a neuroscientist, let me make explicit some simple facts that those reading this essay understand intuitively:

For all sexually reproducing organisms, sexual maturation is a central, overriding set of developmental processes. These processes involve all physiological systems, including, I might add, the central nervous system — that is, the brain.

All drugs administered will have side effects, or unintended consequences. Some are minor; some can be fatal. The consequences of these side effects may not be evident for decades, as the organism ages.

You cannot reach into a system pharmacologically and simply tweak a discrete process in which you are interested. Systemically administered hormones, for instance, have body-wide effects. To think otherwise is both willful ignorance and profound arrogance.

Put simply, anyone with even the most rudimentary understanding of physiology is aware of the real and unavoidable consequences of hormone administration, especially to children. As a scientist, it is unclear to me why this issue remains debatable. As a biological psychologist, I do not understand why it is assumed that hormones will solve what is, in many cases, a set of psychological and cognitive challenges faced by young people. Unfortunately, the history of psychology is rife with such tragic misunderstandings. My heart goes out to those affected.

Sincerely, FRP

https://substack.com/@everythingisbiology/note/c-282527273

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill

We are also closely following this Bill which has just been published and EDI Jester lets us know the ten most important things to know about the Conversion Practices Bill.

https://edijester.substack.com/p/top-10-things-to-know-about-the-new

UK - The Erasure of Lesbians!

Great piece on his substack by Glinner about a new book about the alarming rise in lesbians who are ‘transitioning’!! Scary stuff!!

She was never sick

A review of ‘Kindred in Chaos: 19 Lesbians in the Age of Gender Identity’, edited by Tonje Gjevjon.

Jun 26, 2026

The same thing happens to nearly every woman in this book. She is young, she is a tomboy, she finds her way to other lesbians, and then one by one the women she loves announce they are men. Elisabeth from Sweden puts it best, and it’s worth quoting her at length because it sets the tone for everything that follows.

“Most of the women I’ve had romantic relationships with, now identify as men. It felt like an epidemic, as if some kind of virus was spreading through the community. Maybe I was the carrier, immune for some reason, but still infecting the women I slept with one by one, causing them to renounce womanhood.”

I have been receiving letters like this for years, even as the very earliest of my friends and colleagues were condemning me as a bigot. The first I remember was from a young lesbian who had a trans-identified male friend, a ‘transwoman’ in activist language, a transvestite in neutral speech. She thought they were friends, and for a while they were. Then one night, in a bar, he asked if she’d like a relationship with him. As gently as she could, she said no. He slapped her across the face and walked out. That told me everything about what was coming. The kindness runs one way. The instant lesbians say no, the ‘women’ demanding access to them remember they possess a right hook. I have been handed this story, in one form or another, hundreds of times. And here again, now, are nineteen more.

They come from a dozen countries, and most give only a first name. Saying this from inside the gay movement still costs enough to keep the surnames off the page. Tonje Gjevjon, a Norwegian artist who was investigated by her own police force for saying men are men, gathered them through the network around Women’s Declaration International, LGB Alliance and the Lesbian Not Criminal roadshow. The book is funded by Fritt Ord, the Norwegian free-expression foundation. The testimonies follow a loose template. Bullied at school. A few good years on the scene. The arrival of the word “queer”. The friends who transition. The peaking. The cost.

These women did not coordinate. They are in Norway and Mexico and rural New South Wales, describing the same decade from inside their own lives. By the time Aja in the UK, a name familiar to my UK readers, runs into the same young lesbian couple twice in one summer, both of them now bearded and calling themselves gay men, you have stopped treating any single story as anecdote. Nineteen similar stories from around the world make for a slim book, but the weight is in the experience they share of the worst crisis for gay people since AIDS.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/she-was-never-sick

UK - Recruitment for the Free Speech Union

Lord Toby Young of the Free Speech Union says he will miss Never Here Keir because he was a great recruiting sergeant for the FSU…but he also feels that Andy Burnham will probably just take over the role!

The States - The Sports Cases and other matters

On The Terf Report, behind the paywall, Kara Dansky expresses her disappointment that the Supreme Court has still not handed down its judgment on the ‘sports cases’:

In these cases, Idaho and West Virginia both have laws on the books mandating single-sex sports in schools throughout the states. In both cases, male athletes challenged the laws, arguing that the laws violated their constitutional rights. In the West Virginia case, the male athlete also argued that the law violated his rights under Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education. The ACLU [ American Civil Liberties Union ] represents both male athletes.

In the Idaho case, the male athlete in question is an adult man (“transgender woman”). In the West Virginia case, the male athlete in question is a minor boy (“transgender girl”).

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/frustration-with-scotus-in-the-sports

The States - A Paedophile, A Rapist and A Murderer!

In yet another Terf Report, Kara reports about a recent report from Reduxx that a paedophile, a rapist, and a murderer are behind an Oregon lawsuit demanding transfer of all incarcerated men who call themselves women into the state women’s prison. Kara’s discussion of the case is behind the paywall:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/a-pedophile-a-rapist-and-a-murderer

And no, I am not funded by Kara!!

New Zealand - The Definition of Woman and Man Bill

We have also been following this crucial bill as it passes through the NZ Parliament. Meanwhile the lamestream media in NZ are shilling for a minor party called The Opportunity Party. Katrina Biggs on her substack, A B’Old Woman reveals all:

NZ’s mainstream media are ‘campaigning’ for TOP, a minor non-Parliamentary political party, who believes that men who say they’re women are women.

“As soon as someone says that men can be women, why would you then believe anything else they say” - Sall Grover.

Jun 25, 2026

There is something raising the eyebrows of political commentators here in New Zealand. The sudden elevation by our mainstream media of minor non-Parliamentary political party The Opportunity Party - known as TOP - hasn’t gone unnoticed. They are polishing the party into the shiny new thing for the upcoming general election in November - and it appears to be working.

There are 13 registered political parties in New Zealand, six of which are inside Parliament, and seven outside it. The Opportunity Party is one of those outside Parliament, and has been since its registration in 2016. It claims to be a centrist party, but a number of its current policies suggest definite left-leaning tendencies. This would make them a good coalition party for Labour and the Greens, if they could get 5% of the vote in the general election later this year to get them into Parliament. With Te Pāti Māori (The Māori Party) in complete disarray, and no one wanting to go near them, Labour and the Greens need a new coalition partner. Hello, TOP.

Most of the time, we hardly hear anything about The Opportunity Party in the mainstream media, but word has it that when we’re heading into an election, they have a history of becoming a media darling. It would appear that not only is this year no different, it may even be on steroids, so desperate is our left-leaning mainstream media to oust our current centre-Right coalition government.

I asked AI to sum up the number of articles featuring TOP in some way from the NZ Herald, RNZ, Stuff, and The Press over the last six months. Now, I know that AI isn’t infallible, but it will give us an idea. It calculated approximately 35 – 45 articles where TOP had more than just a passing or casual mention, which would roughly be between one and two articles per week. On television, radio, and digital podcast programmes, the party’s leader, Quilae Wong – who often goes simply by the initial ‘Q’ – has had seven or eight appearances.

I asked AI the same question about the six other registered minor parties in New Zealand. It couldn’t find any that came even close to getting this kind of “obsessed” media coverage, as opined by Chris Lynch Media.

Quilae has been TOP’s leader since November 2025, and is young-ish (37 years old), female, Asian heritage, personable, and new in the game – a perfect package of credentials for Left leadership, and being a favourite with the media.

And, fitting even further like a glove with the Left, she professes to personally believe that a woman is anyone who says they are one. When asked the “what is a woman” question in an interview on The Platform, she initially tried to dodge it, as often happens, but when pressed, eventually said “someone who was born or becomes a biological woman”. Then proceeded to justify that assertion by going on to say someone – i.e. a man - can become a biological woman by taking hormones. TOP has since refused to appear again on The Platform.

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/nzs-mainstream-media-are-campaigning

Australia - ‘Intersex’

Feminist Legal Clinic report:

What people with intersex traits want you to know | The Conversation (25 June)

[W]hile people with intersex variations are included as the “I” in the umbrella term LGBTQI+, they are often overlooked or misunderstood. Having innate variations of sex characteristics is not a sexuality and is not about gender or identity.

Sex registration is based on physical appearance. If sex is uncertain, doctors apply a set of rules to make a decision, including expected outcomes from surgeries to make genitals more masculine. This often leads to female registration and feminising surgeries, on the basis that it is easier to “make a hole but you can’t build a pole”. Early surgery may not align with the child’s future wishes.

[I]ntersex is often conflated with being transgender. Sometimes this is a product of simplistic and unhelpful media reporting.

Sometimes this is the product of institutional policies. For example, many women and girls with a Y chromosome, registered female at birth and subjected to feminising surgeries in childhood in public hospitals without their consent, are now being told they are “biological males” and don’t belong in women’s spaces.

Sometimes this is a product of longstanding errors in Australian federal guidelines, which have wrongly defined intersex as people who “identify as neither male nor female”. This impacts passports, health records and other government documents.

In 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics set out better practices for government data. Its standard detaches variations of sex characteristics from classifications of sex and gender. But federal and some state governments have been slow to implement this change.

Harmful medical experiences, stigma, misinformation and lack of transparency have all made it hard to talk about being intersex, difficult to access safe, informed and accessible services, and hard to collect data on the experiences and needs of adults with innate variations. This needs to change.

Source: What people with intersex traits want you to know

https://feministlegal.org/what-people-with-intersex-traits-want-you-to-know-the-conversation/

Endpiece

From Liz Parker

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next part will follow shortly, Terven.

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