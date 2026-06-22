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Dusty Towers is swamped with news and views so we are deferring some of the listening and reading until tomorrow. This especially concerns the New Zealand Bill to define men and women - sorry, Kiwis, we’ll get there.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

This piece of invective from Andrew Doyle is from three years ago but it is still completely relevant.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below are behind a paywall.

Bye Bye, Never Here!

So, Never Here Keir has finally resigned…but don’t get excited, Terven. Presuming Andy ‘ transwomen are women’ Burnham takes over, it can only get worse!!

But look what Angela Rayner and Keir did for Henry Nowak!

Puss: That’s not for Henry Nowak, Dusty!!!

UK - Stop The Trial

See recent updates on the Government’s decision to proceed with this trial.

Janet Eastham in The Telegraph reports:

Tories will step in to halt puberty blocker trial

Badenoch will force a Commons vote in attempt to stop ‘an experimental trial involving vulnerable children’

20 June 2026

The Conservatives will try to stop the NHS puberty blockers trial, Kemi Badenoch has said.

The Tory leader said she would force a Commons vote in an attempt to block children as young as 11 being given the drugs, after regulators cleared the controversial Pathways trial to restart.

The trial had been paused in February after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) raised concerns about “potentially significant” harm to children taking part.

But on Friday, the regulator said it had agreed to new protocols allowing the trial to go ahead.

Mrs Badenoch made the comments as campaigners prepared to seek an emergency injunction to stop any children being recruited before a judicial review is heard.

She told The Telegraph: “Children must never be used as test subjects due to pressure from trans-activists and bureaucrats.

“The Government should halt the Pathways trial immediately. We already know the evidence for puberty blockers is weak. Yet ministers are pressing ahead with an experimental trial involving vulnerable children.

“When institutions fail to protect them, politicians have a duty to step in.”

The Tory leader said her party would use the Health Bill, currently at committee stage in the Commons, to try to block the trial.

“If Labour refuses to stop this trial, I will ensure that the Conservatives will seek to amend the Health Bill to prevent it from going ahead,” she said.

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/50eb2691ef4c6d95

Suzanne Moore also in The Telegraph ( kudos to The Telegraph) reports:

Puberty blocker trials are going ahead. A good day to bury bad news?

Labour may be too focused on its internal battles to think about children, but we must protect them

19 June 2026

It’s almost as if someone wanted to hide something, isn’t it? Maybe someone thought that sneaking out an announcement that the controversial puberty blocker trial – which was paused in February by regulators – is going ahead after all, on today of all days, was a good idea. All eyes are on the by-election and where Labour goes next after all.

Who cares about medically experimenting on our children? Well, some of us still do, strangely enough.

The trial, called Pathways, involves giving children who are confused about their gender drugs to pause their puberty. While puberty blockers were banned in general in 2024 following the Cass review because of the known harms, Cass did recommend a trial of these drugs to provide a more secure evidence base. Cass herself, we must remember, was also trying to please everyone. She was at times under threat from trans activists and advised not to travel on public transport.

Blockers are presented by those who advocate them as simply “a pause” with no ill effects. Yet we know they affect bone density and brain maturation. Many other countries have banned them as long-term studies have come in. We also know that they are the beginning of medically transitioning a child. Many children who have been put on puberty blockers go on to cross-sex hormones. Puberty blockers can be a pathway to a lifetime of hormones and surgery. And often infertility.

Their use is pushed by those who needed to invent the trans child to justify their adult choices. Yet if you can argue that some people are just “born trans”, you have an ideology that allows you to experiment on children. As this is done by progressives many do not see it for what it is: a form of grooming.

We have already had this experiment in a sense, because of the GIDS debacle at the Tavistock. Some 9,000 children passed through there and it is estimated that 2,000 were put on blockers. The majority of these were same-sex-attracted girls.

Alarm bells went off, but too little too late. Shockingly nearly all adult gender clinics initially refused to hand over their data to the Cass review. But an ethics committee approved the Pathways trial by KCL, with a follow-up period of only two years for the children involved.

There were already so many red flags. The children would be paid to take part in diagnostic tests with vouchers for Xbox and Uber Eats. The criteria used to define “gender incongruence” were incredibly vague. Children cannot give meaningful consent to life-altering drugs. How would questions about future infertility be addressed? A child cannot know if it will want children at some point.

Today’s announcement has a grudging acknowledgement that fertility will be affected by the “masculinising and feminising hormones which may be prescribed after puberty suppression” whilst stating that puberty suppression in itself does not affect fertility.

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/4ab5dab2016a4a74

Mia Hughes reports on X:

Mia Hughes

@_CryMiaRiver

The UK’s puberty blocker trial is a textbook example of what Dr. Harriet Hall called Tooth Fairy Science: research conducted on a phenomenon without ever questioning whether the phenomenon exists.



Hall explained that researchers could collect data that are reproducible and statistically significant on how much money the Tooth Fairy leaves, which coins she prefers, whether she pays more for molars, or when the child leaves a note — but without asking whether the Tooth Fairy exists, the entire endeavour is meaningless.



Over the next three years and beyond, the NHS will medicalise “trans kids” and meticulously gather data on bone density, the psychological effects of puberty suppression, and body-image satisfaction.



But all the results will be meaningless because they’re studying something that doesn’t exist.



Ethical research would begin at the same place, with the young person’s adoption of a transgender identity and the diagnosis of “gender incongruence,” but it would travel in the opposite direction.



Instead of accepting a culturally-influenced identity as a condition in need of medical treatment, meaningful research would investigate what ordinary developmental struggles are being misread by so many young people growing up in this era saturated with the messaging of trans activism.



It would investigate which cultural messages are disrupting identity formation and distorting the adolescent’s sense of self, driving the widespread adoption of this fashionable identity.



Studying “trans kids” and “children with gender incongruence” is as pointless as studying the Tooth Fairy.

19 Jun 2026

https://x.com/_CryMiaRiver/status/2068058413209207216

There is also an excellent piece from Transgender Trend:

https://www.transgendertrend.com/pathways-trial-safety-concerns/

And from Women of Wessex:

https://x.com/WomenOfWessex/status/2068759350387032246

Scottish Prison Service - JKR Steps In

We have just reported on the great victory ( yet again!) by For Women Scotland with regard to men in women’s prisons:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-men-of-hartford

The Scottish Prison Service have not yet accepted this as reported by Andrew Doyle on his substack:

Is the Scottish Prison Service breaking the law?

A judge has ruled that housing male prisoners in the female estate is unlawful. But for now, the policy remains in place.

Jun 22, 2026

It has been fourteen months since the UK Supreme Court ruled that ‘sex’ in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, not ‘gender identity’. And yet in all that time many companies and public bodies have been evading their responsibility to obey the law. The most egregious example came this week, when Linda Pollock, Chief Executive of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), put out an internal memo that once again betrays a shocking disregard for legal responsibilities.

The context of the memo was a Court of Session ruling issued last week by Lady Ross. It followed a judicial review brought by For Women Scotland over the Scottish Prison Service’s 2024 guidance on the management of trans-identified inmates. The SPS has been permitting men who identify as women to be accommodated in the female estate if they satisfy a risk assessment. It has been its policy, in other words, to prioritise gender identity ideology over safeguarding. The risks of this approach are not hypothetical. In April, a male murderer called Alan Baker was charged for sexually assaulting a woman at HMP Greenock.

Lady Ross held that the SPS guidance was unlawful, finding that Scottish prison rules require separate accommodation for men and women. She cited the Supreme Court ruling on the Equality Act and pointed out that, as a matter of law, biological sex must be the determining factor. It is mind-boggling that we require judges to state the obvious, but that is the reality of the UK in 2026.

Pollock’s response was remarkable. While admitting that the SPS has been acting unlawfully, she nonetheless stated that the current admission policy ‘remains in place’ but that she ‘will carefully consider Lady Ross’s findings before responding’. Here is the memo in full.

This is an astonishing admission, and could very well constitute contempt of court. A public body does not get to set its own timetable for when it obeys the law. Pollock has a duty to update the unlawful aspects of SPS policy without delay. That this needs to be said at all demonstrates how those who are in hock to genderism consider their ideology to be above the law…

Andrew concludes:

It may be that the SPS will only do the right thing once a court has specified – again – that men should not be housed in the female estate. J. K. Rowling has offered to fund litigation against the SNP on behalf of female prisoners who have been forced to share facilities with men. The system is undeniably rotten, and it may just be that a tsunami of lawsuits is the only way to wash it clean.

The full piece is here ( and I would add in ‘misfeasance in public office’ to the mix!):

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/is-the-scottish-prison-service-breaking

The EHRC Guidance

Some Trans ally bloke called Ian Dunt has written a piece saying that the EHRC Guidance following the Supreme Court judgment is wrong and claims to have spoken to some King’s Counsel about this ( I seriously doubt this unless one of them was Jolyon Maugham!). In a very detailed piece, Akua Reindorf KC demolishes this. There will be a second part. This is useful since Dunt reels off many of the arguments of the Gender Borg, so it is helpful to see how these can be comprehensively answered:

https://withinthelaw.substack.com/p/the-ehrc-code-explained-a-response

UK - Children’s Literature

A new report by SEEN in Publishing, Transgender Trend and Biology in Medicine describes the capture of children’s publishing and library services by trans activism.

Through the Looking Glass: trans activism in children’s literature and library services

Jun 17, 2026

Through the Looking Glass, a report by SEEN in Publishing, Transgender Trend and Biology in Medicine, will be formally presented in a House of Lords committee room at the invitation of Baroness Jenkin of Kennington at 4 pm today.

This report describes how editors and authors in children’s publishing have, for over a decade, promoted both the idea that children can be born in the wrong body and surgical interventions to fix this. A flood of books aimed at children, some of them in the 0-5 range, flout statutory safeguarding guidance. Some of them contain illustrations of trans-identifying women with mastectomy scars, or gay men in leather fetish gear. The report suggests that publishers’ rush to create these kinds of books, which often substitute trite moralizing for good storytelling, may explain the sharp drop in children reading for pleasure.

In 2024, the Cass Review found no evidence in favour of gender affirming ‘care’ for gender dysphoric young people. As Through the Looking Glass argues, publishers continue to ignore Cass’s warning that even social transition is not a neutral act and pushes children toward a medical pathway. They have contributed to the dizzying 4,000% increase in girls experiencing Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria that Hannah Barnes and Lisa Littman have previously reported on.

As the clinical psychologist states in the report:

‘Adults who present inaccurate information about children’s development through literature cause confusion, anxiety and doubt about how children understand themselves and their relationships in the world…. Children’s literature has been co-opted by lobbyists to serve an activist agenda, and is now a contributing factor in the social transitioning of children.’

Carnegie Medalist and acclaimed children’s author Anne Fine OBE FRSL says of this report:

‘Would it be possible to put together a more damning indictment of the world of children’s publishing than we have here? I doubt it. It is shameful. Shameful. Publishers will rush to climb on any bandwagon. But this one? Really?

‘This dismal betrayal of young readers. This unthinking capitulation to a biologically unfounded ideology whose false and troubling messages have damaged so many families. Over the last decade, publishers, booksellers, librarians and a bevy of joyless would-be authors became a major conduit for trans-activist propaganda and harmful lies, while others (whose books sold a good deal better) were bullied into silence, or out of their careers, by positively terrifying campaigns of cancellation and spite.

‘…[J]ust as the children’s publishing industry appears to have been the first captured, it is still almost the last redoubt of this dangerous idiocy. Everyone should read this report.’

The full piece is here:

https://seeninpublishing.substack.com/p/through-the-looking-glass-trans-activism

Beam Me Up, Scotty! The Capture of British Horseracing

I can’t believe that British horseracing has been captured!!!! James Esses reports:

Backing The Wrong Horse: The Ideological Capture Of British Horseracing

The 2026 “All in the Race” Strategy

Jun 22, 2026

In March 2026, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) launched its 2026-2028 EDI strategy, All in the Race, committing the sport to a multi-year action plan.

The strategy presents horseracing as a sport where “all genders” compete side by side, and claims the industry has been “united” through Pride and Black History Month. It promises to “embed culture change”, “celebrate diversity”, and deliver “continuous learning” for staff and managers. It boasts that racing staff come from 68 nationalities and commits to their progression by improving English language skills.

And, like clockwork, it speaks of building “more diverse viewpoints” while setting EDI objectives in stone.

The strategy also highlights “inclusive racecourse initiatives” run in partnership with the LGBTQ group Racing With Pride, stating that “their voices guide and lead this work”.

Let’s take a step back a few years to see how British horseracing arrived at this point.

In most sports, men and women compete separately due to the average male advantage in strength and athletic capacity. Yet the report used to launch the BHA’s diversity policy in May 2017 appeared to resent such differences. The Oxford Brookes University’s report into women’s representation in racing included the following passage:

‘A central argument raised for the differential in success is a perception held by some that women are biologically inferior, and that it follows that trainers/owners will choose men over women because they perceive that men are stronger.’ (p36)

“Inferior” is a loaded term - likely the authors’ own projection - and trainers and owners do not “perceive” men are stronger. Men, on average, have a stronger grip, more muscle mass, and greater upper-body strength. In strength-dominant sports, these differences justify separate male and female categories.

Horseracing, however, is regarded as a test of skill in which the horse supplies the power, allowing men and women to compete on equal terms. This fitted the progressive outlook of the BHA’s new diversity policy: from 2017, it declared “pride” in the equality aspect and, in 2020, Great British Racing (GBR) launched a “Just Jockeys” campaign, promoting,

“… the need for us to drop the term ‘female jockeys’ and celebrate the sport as one … Racing has no gender, it’s your skill and talent that counts”.

Oblivious to contradiction, GBR launched this campaign in conjunction with International Women’s Day:

Gender Diversity

One can see in the slogan “racing has no gender” the roots of “gender diversity”: if one accepts the principle that distinguishing between male and female is unnecessary and outdated, why should being male or female even matter? This way of thinking is consistent with Gender Theory, whereby male and female are redefined as one category, “cisgender”, while other gender identities include “trans”, “non-binary”, and “gender fluid”.

Gender Theory goes against physical reality; women give birth, not men. Yet, a BHA staff survey in 2019 used the terms “pregnant person” and “breastfeeding person”, and the racing industry’s online LGBTQ module, launched in June 2020, taught that people are “assigned” their sex at birth, rather than it being observed and recorded. In March 2022, BHA staff were asked to consider adding their pronouns to email footers, while racecourses sought to introduce “gender diversity” via on-course events.

The full piece is here:

https://www.jamesesses.co.uk/p/backing-the-wrong-horse-the-ideological

England - The Children’s Waiting List

Despite the provision of puberty blockers being banned ( but see above re the clinical trial) and wrong sex hormones for 16 and 17 year olds being halted, there is still a long waiting list as reported by Gabriella Swerling in The Telegraph:

Children as young as six on gender care waiting list

More than 250 primary age children in line for treatment at NHS clinics, figures reveal

22 June 2026

Children as young as six are on the gender care waiting list, figures have revealed.

The children are among more than 250 of primary school age who are waiting for care at NHS gender clinics in England. At least one child is aged six or younger.

The freedom of information (FoI) data from NHS England come as the overall numbers on the national waiting list have fallen by a third in the past year, and the average waiting time for a first appointment is just under two years.

There are three children’s gender services in England, set up in the wake of the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) in 2024, which had been run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

Responding to the data, Stephanie Davies-Arai, director of Transgender Trend, a group of parents, academics and professionals advocating for a clinical approach to children who self-identify as transgender, said that the figures show that children should be “allowed to grow up and grow out of it”.

She said: “The waiting list figures show clearly that this is predominantly a teenage trend. We know from the Cass review that this group will be majority female, same-sex attracted, autistic, or adolescents who have pre-existing mental health problems or are in care.

“The number of younger children is larger than in the past, which is not surprising when parents are now encouraged to believe their child is ‘trans’ if they don’t conform to rigid gender stereotypes.

“Clinicians at the new clinics should be advising these parents not to socially transition their child and set them on a pathway to medicalisation, but to allow them to grow up and grow out of it as the vast majority naturally do if they are not ‘affirmed’ as the opposite sex.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/82a15673c67132c9

John Money - Evil Incarnate

Regular readers will know that Dr John Money was one of the evil clinicians who helped to spawn the Gender Borg. Kat Highsmith on her substack reminds us about him.

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/this-man-was-evil

Endpiece

We haven’t had any reports from Ireland in this issue, so thanks to Tenaciously Terfin for this:

Puss: The Bread Board…

Dusty: Board not Bread Board!

Puss: The Board of Puss’s Substack…

Dusty: Hold on a minute…

Puss: The Board of Dusty’s Substack would like to apologise for the depiction of Irish people in that last piece, albeit entirely accurate…

Dusty: I think you should delete that last bit…

Puss: Well, if you’re anything to go by!!

Porcupine: Don’t mind them, they’re always squabbling!!

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Wednesday or Thursday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.