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Dusty Towers is flooded with news and views but I am determined to squash this into one part. So this is a long one, dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a 1962 black and white American Western directed by John Ford.

Ransome ‘Ranse’ Stoddard shoots the notorious local outlaw, Liberty Valance who has been protected by the corrupt local sheriff. But what was the role of local man, Tom Doniphon (John Wayne)?

In the clip below James Stewart is Ransome Stoddard and Lee Marvin is Liberty Valance. The plot is very convoluted so you’ll either have to watch it ( if you haven’t already) or Google it 😊

“Nothing’s too good for the man who shot Liberty Valance.”

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill and Stop The Clinical Trial

Jane Symons of the Women’s Rights Network interviews James Esses about the Conversion Practices Bill and the ongoing judicial review of the clinical trial of puberty blockers. With regard to the Bill, James feels that it is almost inevitable that it will become law. However, I note that Dennis Kavanagh in conversation with Helen Joyce ( see here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-maltese-falcon ) felt that the Bill was arguably in breach of the Human Rights Act and thus could face a declaration of incompatibility challenge. I have long been saying that this is a potential challenge though I was just relying on Article 8. Dennis relies on Articles 5,6,8,9 and 10. Reader Becca throws into the mix Articles 3 and 14.

All thoughts gratefully received.

For further details of the various Articles see here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/human-rights/human-rights-act#:

I intend to do a one off piece on the possibilities of a challenge for all readers.

For my paid subscribers, I am working on three (!!) paid subscriber one off pieces - bear with me!!!

Here is the interview with James Esses.

https://womensrightsnetwork.substack.com/p/in-conversation-with-james-esses

Baroness Claire Fox discusses events in the Lords including the Conversion Practices Bill.

https://www.academyofideas.uk/p/inside-the-lords-is-anyone-running

Excellent piece by Transgender Trend discussing the Bill:

The Conversion Practices draft bill is anti-Cass

July 2, 2026

Yet another draft conversion therapy bill has been published after several failed attempts to get a ban into law. This time it’s the Labour government’s version, now called a Conversion Practices bill and with a carve-out for healthcare providers, but not for parents, teachers or child protection professionals. It is the worst proposed bill we have seen yet in terms of child safeguarding and in its inherent conflict with the Cass Review.

The carve-out for healthcare professionals makes little difference because they are governed by professional associations that already have their own trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy, the Memorandum of Understanding on Conversion Therapy (MOU). Therapists already dare not say anything that might result in a child changing their mind about being trans which may lead to a charge of conversion therapy.

The MOU shows us how a ‘trans conversion therapy’ ban is so effective in distorting the practice of counselling and therapy from a genuinely open-ended exploration as Cass recommended to a guarded and careful tip-toeing around the child who says they are trans. That’s if a therapist dares to venture outside the model of unquestioning affirmation at all.

So the drafters of the new Conversion Practices bill know they are already on safe ground there. It is parents who will feel the full force of this bill’s authoritarian dictates on language and behaviour. As family lawyer Sarah Phillimore says

The ‘chilling effect’ of a criminal prosecution on responsible and protective parents is obvious.

The bill criminalises any conduct carried out by a person towards an individual with the intention of causing the individual

(i) to have or not to have,

(ii) to believe that they have or do not have,

a transgender identity or a particular transgender identity.

The bill presents these things as symmetric, a dishonest wording of a bill specifically designed to protect gay and trans people from conversion practices, not the other way round.

Gay conversion therapy itself is vanishingly rare and already legislated for, it is not a problem that needs urgent legislation. But this is certainly not a bill for heterosexual people with a long history of awful experiences of being forced to be gay. The government knows the issue of gay conversion therapy is not symmetric.

For ‘transgender identity’ the imbalance is the other way round. The problem is the opposite. Everywhere we look children are being encouraged to understand themselves as ‘trans’ and to believe they have a ‘gender identity.’

Online, across media, in children’s books and entertainment, in schools, universities and health services, and even in High St shops, ‘transgender identity’ is celebrated and elevated to special status. There is no equivalent encouragement of children to feel proud of their ‘cisgender identity.’ In fact ‘smashing cisheteronormativity’ is the specific aim of some classroom resources.

There is no pressure on children not to be trans, all the cultural messaging to children and young people is the opposite. The government knows the issue of ‘trans conversion therapy’ is not symmetric either.

But this is not a bill that has been fought for by parents worried sick that their child’s school is presenting concepts of ‘gender identity’ to their child that they are too young to understand but are in one of the vulnerable groups highly susceptible to believing it.

This is a bill fought for by transgender activists. Why? The sheer number of children on the waiting list for the new gender hubs and the number of young people in line for the adult services shows that there is not a problem to be solved here, there are plenty of children and young people who are adopting a ‘transgender identity’ all the way to the clinic. They are not being dissuaded, but the opposite. They are being ‘affirmed’ as trans every step of the way.

But the safety of the ‘gender affirmative’ approach is now in question. From Keira Bell’s case against the Tavistock to the Cass Review, the closing of the GIDS [ Gender Identity Development Service] , and the setting up of the new gender hubs under a new holistic model focused on psychological and therapeutic exploration and support, the unquestioning gender affirmative approach is in trouble. It needs shoring up, legislatively. This is what the draft bill will do. It’s a last-ditch attempt to get gender self-id onto the statute and to stop people’s right to question it.

It’s difficult to claim that affirmation of a child’s transgender identity is conversion therapy. Conversely, it’s very easy to claim that a parent exercising caution in order to protect their child from the potential medical consequences, and keep their child’s options open, is conversion therapy. We know this because cautious parents who want to slow things down are already accused of conversion therapy.

The bill loads the dice between two approaches towards children who say they are trans. The bill’s overreach is not just into family life and parental authority, but into clinical models of care.

The gender-affirming care (GAC) treatment model, involving gender affirmation and social transition, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries, replaced the developmentally-informed watchful waiting approach through no clinical reasoning (children were not being harmed) but through political advocacy.

The gender affirmative approach was found to be unsafe at the Tavistock GIDS and the clinic was closed down. One of the problems identified in the Cass Review was ‘diagnostic overshadowing.’

‘Another significant issue raised with us is one of diagnostic overshadowing – many of the children and young people presenting have complex needs, but once they are identified as having gender-related distress, other important healthcare issues that would normally be managed by local services can sometimes be subsumed by the label of gender dysphoria.’

Children being unquestioningly affirmed in their ‘transgender identities’ has led to the unprecedented rise in the numbers of children seeking puberty blockers and hormones. For the Cass Review, the University of York carried out a systematic review of social transition which found

‘those who had socially transitioned at an earlier age and/or prior to being seen in clinic were more likely to proceed to a medical pathway’

This bill effectively prevents parental opposition to a child who wants to socially transition as it could be construed as ‘controlling or coercive words or behaviour’ or ‘use of psychological or emotional pressure’ which causes ‘serious alarm or distress to the individual.’

Yet Cass describes social transition as

‘an active intervention because it may have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning.’

And that

‘it is possible that social transition in childhood may change the trajectory of gender identity development for children with early gender incongruence.’

The Conversion Practices draft bill interferes with the evidential basis of clinical decision making by weighting support for a gender affirmative approach over recent findings and emerging concerns about that very approach, as set out comprehensively in the Cass Review. It is beyond the government’s remit to become involved with a live and contested clinical issue with profound impacts on children’s health and wellbeing.

The draft bill supports an unevidenced, one-size-fits-all approach to children who are experiencing gender-related distress which may place parents in opposition to the clinical advice they are receiving. Parents may have informed themselves by reading the Cass Review but they will be prevented from following it.

The bill would significantly reduce patient options by discouraging exploration and reframing a cautious exploratory approach as harm. The bill proposes an unquestioning acceptance and agreement with a child’s self-diagnosis which has profound implications for the child’s ability to give informed consent to medical treatments.

It is not the government’s job to advocate an active intervention and effectively prevent a cautious, developmentally appropriate approach through the threat of criminal prosecution. The draft bill attempts to do this by targeting the most important adults in a child’s life whose job it is to safeguard children from harm and whose authority should not be undermined by state intervention.

The Conversion Practices bill is dangerous for children because it does not distinguish children from adults and it ignores childhood developmental stages. The term ‘transgender identity’ hides the reality that it mandates adult agreement with a boy that he is a girl, or with a girl who says she is a boy. It mandates agreement with a transgender identity declared by a child who has no understanding of what that means.

The evidence of the danger for children was revealed by Hilary Cass in the House of Lords last week. A two and a half year old boy was told by his parents that he was a girl and brought up as a girl for all his early childhood, with no interference from teachers, doctors or social services.

The bill should enable professionals to report such cases of child abuse as ‘causing the individual to have a transgender identity’, but it won’t. People are justifiably terrified of losing their jobs and livelihoods if they question anyone’s transgender identity. Societal pressure and bullying goes only one way; the professional risk too is not symmetrical.

The bill will increase the fear already felt by professionals of daring to challenge a ‘transgender identity’ even in a child who is many years away yet from understanding what that could possibly mean.

It is entirely inconsistent for a government that has claimed at every opportunity to be ‘following Cass’ when it comes to the puberty blockers trial, to undermine its own stated commitment to be guided by the evidence through a draft bill that is actively in opposition to the Cass Review’s findings.

https://www.transgendertrend.com/conversion-practices-draft-bill-anti-cass/

Meanwhile the Minister who was meant to be dealing with the clinical trial of puberty blockers has had that job taken from her as reported by Janet Eastham in The Telegraph:

Minister stripped of puberty blocker brief after expressing safety concerns

Prior to her appointment, Preet Kaur Gill had voiced alarm that ‘credible safeguarding warnings’ about drugs were being ignored

04 July 2026

The Health Secretary stripped responsibility for a puberty blocker trial from a junior minister who had raised safeguarding concerns, The Telegraph understands.

James Murray stopped Preet Kaur Gill, the minister for health innovation and safety, from taking a leading role on the controversial Pathways trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

The trial will involve 226 children who believe they are transgender being offered puberty-suppressing drugs, with girls as young as 11 and boys as young as 12 eligible.

Ms Kaur Gill, a former social worker and MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, has in the past voiced alarm that “credible safeguarding warnings” about puberty blockers were being ignored.

When she took office in May, replacing Dr Zubir Ahmed, who had resigned in protest against Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, Pathways was initially included in her portfolio, having previously fallen within Dr Ahmed’s brief.

It is understood that Ms Kaur Gill was preparing to raise concerns about Pathways with officials at the start of last month. At the time, the trial, which had been commissioned following the Cass review to gather data on the side effects of puberty blockers, was on hold over safety concerns.

However, she appears to have been sidelined, and by the time the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on June 19 that Pathways could proceed with minimum age limits introduced, responsibility for the trial had passed to Baroness Merron, the minister for women’s health and mental health.

Three days later, Mr Murray told the Commons that, while he felt “discomfort and unease” at the prospect of trialling children as young as 11 on puberty-suppressing drugs, he thought “proceeding with the trial is, on balance, the most appropriate way forward”.

One Whitehall source told The Telegraph: “If this trial had stayed the responsibility of Preet Gill, she would have rightly cancelled it, at least until the child victims of the appalling Tavistock scandal had been tracked down to find out how badly damaged they are.

“Instead, in an increasingly desperate attempt to go ahead with this shocking trial, it has been taken away from her.”

Another source accused the Health Secretary of ignoring concerns not only from Ms Kaur Gill, but also from two other female health ministers said to have reservations about medicalising gender-questioning children.

The source said: “It shows women’s voices are still not being listened to on this issue, and that one man [Mr Murray] – who’s only been there for two seconds – is trying to push it through regardless.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/5f8fd9b5cc929e3f

UK - Freedom of Expression

Regular readers will know that the cuddly sounding concept of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is actually a Trojan Horse to introduced critical social justice ( including gender ideology) and critical race theory into organisations. EDI Jester warns that the DEI ‘experts’ are re-branding some of the language. Within this there is a video from the Jester about the Government wanting to give preference on You Tube ( and elsewhere) for pieces (eg from the BBC) that they approve.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-205137377

There is a consultation process. Please put in a submission - the deadline is 31 August 2026:

https://dcms.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2fQ7ExcypoLCKZE

UK - The Green Party Are Insane

When I ‘peaked’ on the ‘trans issue’ in 2019, I immediately resigned from the Labour Party because I could see they were wedded to the Gender Borg. I think it is not worth trying to change a Party that is so off with the gender woo. However fair play to those who try and here is a piece by Emma Bateman about her attempts to change Green Party policy:

https://www.academyofideas.uk/p/on-the-wrong-side-of-the-green-party

England - Pride

Clearly based on London’s Regent Street, here is an excellent poem from Catherine Robilliard:

London Road

a poem

Jul 05, 2026

Trans flags hang like swastikas

Under a jaundiced sun;

Each shadow squats

Like a poisonous toad

On a once beloved city road.

Pollution pools into our institutions, Hospitals and schools,

In a London that belongs to us.

https://robilliard.substack.com/p/london-road

The States - A Message To Scott Wiener

Senator Scott Wiener was recently challenged in a bar and thrown off a ‘trans rights’ march because he, a Jew, would not come out for Palestine. Whistleblower, Jamie Reed on her substack sends him a letter contrasting those incidents and his enthusiastic support for the Gender Borg despite the fact that he is also gay.

Say It. Just Say It.

Free Palestine. Trans Women are Women. This is Not my Brother.

Jun 28, 2026

Dear Scott Wiener,

We met not that long ago. At a table inside a California legislative room. Where we practiced the American way. You proposed legislation. A conversion therapy bill. And I sat in opposition. I would never have said, before yesterday, that we were on the same side in any way. You have, over and over again, pushed and proposed and pushed and proposed bills that I find to be extreme.

But yesterday, two videos surfaced. That I watched. And felt real, serious concern and pain for you.

The demand in both videos is never about action. It is always, only, about words.

In the bar, a man points his finger inches from Scott Wiener’s face and demands he say it. Say “Free Palestine.” Say it here. Say it now. On camera. Into the recording. The ask isn’t a conversation. It isn’t a debate. It is a performance of submission, demanded in real time, with a camera running to capture either the capitulation or the refusal.

Wiener says almost nothing. In three minutes of footage, he speaks only once — to deny taking money from AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee]. That’s it. And you can watch it on his face. The calculation. The fear. The decision to go quiet and take it rather than give the bully what he came for.

Two days later at Dolores Park, the Trans March, a crowd surrounds him. And again — the demand is for words. “Say something. Redeem yourself.” His 22 years of showing up, his legislative record, the bills he carried — none of it counts. Only the words spoken on demand, in that moment, into that camera, would have been enough. And even then, we know it wouldn’t have been.

I know that face.

Scott Wiener is a Jew. I am a lesbian. Neither of us chose it, performed it, or can be argued out of it. It is not an identity we assembled from a list of options and pinned to ourselves for community and comfort. It is not a furry suit. It is not a flag tied around your neck that you can untie when the crowd turns. It is not something that was handed to us by a therapist or a Tumblr post or a moment of social contagion in a friend group. It simply is. It was before we had words for it and it will be after this moment passes.

And I think that is exactly why they come for us the way they do. Because we won’t say it. Not because we are brave, necessarily, or because we have calculated the political cost and decided to hold the line. But because we can’t.

You cannot make a Jew say he is not a Jew by screaming at him in a bar. Not yet. But we know where this goes. We have seen where this goes. A bully with enough power behind him, with real violence at his back, has done exactly that. The demand lands differently when what they’re demanding you deny is not a preference or a position but a fact about your own existence. It lands differently because we both know, Scott, that the man in that bar is not the last stop. He is the first one.

There is something forming, I think, at this particular moment in history, at this particular intersection of pressure. The gays and the Jews. Two groups who have been here before — who know what it looks like when the crowd decides your existence is the problem, when your presence requires justification, when someone gets a camera in your face and demands you perform your own erasure. We have been the ones they practiced on. And we have learned, across generations and at great cost, that saying it does not make it stop. It only tells them it worked.

The full piece is here:

https://jamiesmithrickly.substack.com/p/say-it-just-say-it

The States - The Larping Men of the American Revolution

This is amazing. The traditionally conservative Daughters of the American Revolution have let in larping men and a big row has started, as reported by Kara Dansky. Sounds a bit like what has happened here on Terf Island with the Willy…sorry, Women’s Institute:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-215

The States - The Democrats Are Insane

Michael McQuate read both sides of the argument before coming to this conclusion. In fact I shall jump to his conclusion:

I, Bigot

A Confession: Why I’m Such A Hater

Jun 10 [sic], 2026

If anyone is confused on certain terms and organizations, I try to clear things up as best as I can throughout the piece. There’s a lot of acronyms and names and it would take too long to explain everything in the text of this. I embedded many links to click on and find out more info. If anyone wants to debate the issues I am happy to do that. If someone simply wants to make ad hominem attacks or call me names, I’ve got better things to spend my time on.

………………………………

When I am wholeheartedly agreeing with Republican Senators and seeing Democrats as clueless clowns and buffoons, we have entered some kind of strange new reality. But it’s been this way since at least 2021, maybe longer.

The Democrats are completely lost on this issue, unable to sort the real from the unreal, activist driven nonsense from keeping children safe. The Democrats have become deranged, lunatic, maudlin, moronic, ass-clowns who apparently can’t pull their heads out of their own asses long enough to realize that it’s them who are shooting themselves in their own feet over and over again until they can’t stand or stand for elections and have any chance of winning. All Trump has to do is call someone who isn’t transgender, transgender, or “use the wrong pronouns” for someone to send the Dems into a hand-wringing, pearl-clutching tizzy of clownish, self-destructive behavior. At a few moments I had to ask myself if this clown themed shitshow was even real or an AI generated joke, it was that ridiculous.

The Dems spend so much mental energy hating Trump, and are so committed to the idea that they are on the right side of history, that they can’t see the ongoing disaster that’s happening all around them. They will blow the 2028 election because of this issue (again!), and then we’ll have to listen to four more years of them wingeing and crying about how horrible and bigoted the country is. Some things, like the seasons, are inevitable.

The full piece is here:

https://michaelmcquate841365.substack.com/p/i-bigot

Chase Strangio, larping woman, is the chief lawyer for the totally inaptly named American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Just in case you need any ‘ammunition’ against Ms Strangio and/or the ACLU, Kara Dansky provides it:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/questions-for-gq-magazine-and-the

New Zealand - The Definition of Man and Woman Bill

We recently featured Katrina Biggs analysing the opposition to this important Bill by law lecturer, Metiria Turei: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/this-is-a-civilisational-failure?utm_source=publication-search

Jan Rivers on her substack sends Ms Turei a letter. It is short so I trust Jan won’t mind me quoting the whole letter:

Does defining men and women legislate creepy peeping?

Associate Professor Metiria Turei has made a series of surprising claims in a recent article in the Otago Daily Times.

Jun 28, 2026

Dear Associate Professor,

You have written an opinion article for the ODT citing your role as an associate professor of law at Otago University and claimed that “defining men and women legislates creepy peeping”. I am in favour of the proposed legislation and so I am curious about your condemnation of it. In particular I would like to understand the evidence base that informs your opinion piece. Please can you provide me with the evidence that supports the following claims made in your article.



You write that the law has a single fetishistic focus on one aspect of a woman’s biology. Are you saying that to accurately note the sex of a person is a fetishistic behaviour? Are people in support of the law also fetishists? If one of your students or colleagues had written a submission in favour of the bill would you regard them as having a fetish? Would you regard this as a cause for discriminating against them? Can you explain what specifically is the fetish and what aspect of a woman’s biology is the fetish directed at? In respect of this question have you considered whether your privileged position as a heterosexual married women with children might affect your analysis? Are you aware of the situation of lesbians and gay men who are being told they are genital fetishists and sexual racists for having sexual preferences.

I am intrigued to hear there is overseas evidence that women have been confronted and interrogated at bathroom doors. Can you provide the sources for this evidence?

Can you provide evidence to support your claim that the bill “erodes legal certainty”? Do you mean that it stops any male who wishes it to be assessed as a woman or something else? How does that certainty compare with the certainty that the Human Rights Act defined the class of people who might experience pregnancy and childbirth.

Can you explain why you use the archaic term intersex when a recent Law Commission report suggests using the term “variations of sex characteristics” instead of intersex? I note that often the term is used manipulatively to create the impression in the minds of readers that a large number of people are neither male nor female.

Can you give an example of a situation where an “intersex” person has faced scrutiny. What aspects of their appearance or other factors would be scrutinised? How would the bill if passed increase this scrutiny?

There is incontrovertible evidence that mixed-sex changing rooms where men have easy access to women and children (often argued to have been put in place in consideration of transgender people’s needs ) are the sites of the majority of sexual attacks and violence in such facilities? UK Evidence from 2018 demonstrated this and a more recent report confirms this. There are examples in New Zealand where women have been photographed, attacked and assaulted in bathrooms and hospital wards in places where they are vulnerable to men having access. Do you have evidence for your claim that the bill will do nothing to address gender-based violence?

Can you explain your reasoning and provide the evidence that racism, homophobia and transphobia will be facilitated by the new law if passed?



Can you explain how its passage will increase scrutiny of women, intersex people and trans and non-binary people?

I look forward to understanding the evidence and analysis that you have relied on to have made these claims.

Sincerely

Jan Rivers

Wellington

https://swannieriv.substack.com/p/does-defining-men-and-women-legislate

Nicola Sturgeon

As mentioned in Update 900 ( https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/update-900-be-sensible-dusty ), in Update 1 we mentioned Ms Sturgeon and her attempt to push through a Gender Recognition Bill at which stage she, as it were, ran into a larping double rapist! Her now ex-husband, Peter Murrell has just been sent down for five years for embezzling vast amounts of money from the Scottish National Party. Ms Sturgeon claims that she was totally unaware of what was going on. Malcom Clark on The Secret Gender Files examines that claim:

https://malcolmrichardclark.substack.com/p/sturgeons-crime-fiction-sob-story

Endpiece.

Given our film choice today, we had better have the theme tune from Gene Pitney.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#MakeOrwellFictionAgain

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.