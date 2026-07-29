We are chasing our tail ( literally in the case of my feline assistant) here at Dusty Towers due to me being sat in court for the last two days. I do hope readers found the summaries of the two days useful and fingers crossed for the judgment on Friday.

Buy me a coffee

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Midnight Cowboy is a 1969 American film directed by John Schlesinger.

Young Texan Joe Buck (Jon Voigt) quits his dishwashing job, and heads by bus to New York City in cowboy attire to become a male prostitute. Initially unsuccessful, he finally beds a middle-aged woman, Cass, in her Park Avenue apartment. She is insulted when he requests payment, and Joe ultimately gives money to her.

Joe meets Rico “Ratso” Rizzo, an indigent con man with a limp who takes $20 for introducing him to a pimp. After discovering that the alleged pimp is actually an unhinged religious fanatic, Joe flees and unsuccessfully searches for Rico. Joe spends his days wandering the city, listening to his portable radio and sitting in his hotel room. When his money runs out, management locks Joe out and impounds his belongings.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Good Law Project Attacks Sex Matters

Vexatious litigator (in my opinion) Jolyon Maugham and his crackpot outfit ( who lose most of their cases) the Good Laugh…sorry, Law Project have complained to the Charity Commissioner about Sex Matters. Another good example of the nefarious methods of the Gender Borg! As reported by Sex Matters on their substack:

Is talking about human rights “hateful”? Judge for yourself

Jul 27, 2026

Read, watch and share the things that the Good Law Project doesn’t want people to hear. And donate to help us keep on saying them!

The Good Law Project (GLP) has started a campaign against Sex Matters, saying that it has identified “46 examples” of Sex Matters “spewing hate”, including “harassment and discrimination”, which it says “breaks charity law”. It says it has submitted a formal complaint to the Charity Commission.

You can also leave us a message with your donation and let us know if it is okay for us to publish it (anonymously).

Sex Matters was founded as a human-rights charity to create space for debate and understanding of laws and rights concerning sex and gender identity. We think that there are conflicts of rights and that it should be possible to talk about them openly and freely. We believe that this is how everyone’s rights can be protected, and institutions can be held to account.

As Akua Reindorf KC wrote in the Reindorf Review in 2020:

“The mere discussion of what ‘trans rights’ entail cannot be regarded as a violation of those rights in a context where the proper extent of those rights is clearly not settled either in law or in public opinion… and where there is a potential conflict of rights.”

Sex Matters and the wider movement we are part of have had some success in making it easier and safer to talk: in person and online, at work and in Parliament, in the media and in courts. And some people don’t like that.

What does GLP think is “hateful”?

GLP has not published its complaint or shared its 46 examples with us but it has published a selection of quotes and links on its website. When we looked at what it had identified as “inappropriate and offensive” conduct it was simply a set of examples of us pointing out the serious harms done by those promoting gender identity.

Sex Matters then provide those examples and conclude:

Sex Matters is proud of its work

The governing document of Sex Matters commits it to three aims:

to promote human rights where they relate to biological sex to advance education about sex and the law to promote the sound administration of the law in relation to sex and equality in the law.

We take our charitable purpose and the human-rights framework seriously. We don’t say things to be offensive but to raise awareness of harms and of human-rights issues. We hope the Charity Commission watches and reads our output.

There is nothing in the clips and quotes we have seen from GLP that we are not proud of saying. We believe that lying to children and vulnerable people about sex undermines safeguarding, that subjecting them to sterilising treatment based on a false promise of changing sex is a grave human-rights abuse, and that allowing men who wish they were women to use women-only services undermines women’s human rights to fairness, safety and dignity.

We set this all out in our human-rights framework, which we submitted to the regulator when we applied to be a charity. As we explained:

“These abuses of human rights and patterns of discrimination often arise from misunderstandings and misrepresentations of human rights and equality frameworks themselves. For example any recognition of the sex of a person who identifies as transgender is labelled as ‘harassment’.

“In order to resolve conflicts between the rights of women and those of transgender people, these conflicts need to be identified and discussed openly and clearly. Where conflicts or rights are ignored or made unspeakable, rights may be undermined.”

We explained why clarity about sex matters for human rights again in the Supreme Court in 2025, when we intervened in support of For Women Scotland:

“For example, in the case of a rape crisis service, it is self-evident that women using the service would want and reasonably expect to find a female-only space. The presence of a biological man in such a situation effectively destroys the purpose of such a service and, worse still, can serve to retraumatise the very women for whom the service is intended to be provided. The impact on women of facing (or hearing) male individuals in women’s refuges or counselling services can be devastating. Many women self-exclude from the services, or are compelled to pretend that men are women, at great cost to their mental health.”

Our arguments were accepted by the Supreme Court, and we were specifically thanked for making them.

And we are preparing to make the case again in November 2026 when the Hampstead Ponds case comes back to court.

We have published long-form legal analysis explaining why the Supreme Court judgment does not remove, diminish or breach the rights and protections of trans people, and an illustrated easy-reading version of the law. We have produced a model policy for schools in line with statutory safeguarding guidance, as well as guidance for the media on reporting on sex and gender identity. Every week we discuss issues on our podcast and we answer hundreds of email queries every month.

GLP says we have ignored our responsibility to serve the general public. We think that what it actually objects to is that we have done too much.

Hear, hear!!

The full piece is here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/is-talking-about-human-rights-hateful

The Never Ending Transition

Kat Highsmith on her substack discusses the 25 year process of ‘transition’ of well known larping man John Walker Flynt, aka Brianna Wu. He attempts to frame himself as a ‘reasonable trans’ person but, as Kat says, there are no such persons.

Brianna Wu’s Bones: The 25-Year Transition

This Is Why Trans Is a Fraud

Jul 27, 2026

His real name is John Walker Flynt, but he now goes by Brianna Wu, and he’s somewhat famous for his public cross-dressing, political activism, and claims to be a “woman in gaming.”

Does everybody know to whom I refer? You should by now.

I reviewed John’s background and escapades in video games in this previous post and provided an update on his life, incessant plastic surgery, and severed jaw bones in the post below. Remember, he’s a reasonable transsexual (man in a dress) and not a crazy transgender (man in a dress).

I wrote a post on a fairly well-known rational cross-dresser a while ago, and it’s time to see what he’s been up to since. He’s the kind of logical male who calls himself a transsexual (man in a dress) and not a transgender (man in a dress).

Read full story

John has gone viral once more for again posting what appears to be pieces of his male skeleton because he just can’t stop the plastic surgery as he claims he’s still “transitioning.”

He’s a 49-year-old man, and he began his surgeries in his early 20s, starting with $30,000 spent on testicle removal and penile inversion. When will the transition be complete?

Others who seek to pass as the opposite sex make similar claims of years-long transitions, including Jamie Raines as discussed in this post, a 32-year-old woman on testosterone who claims she has been transitioning for 15 years. Where is the end to her journey?

There is no end

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/brianna-wus-bones-the-25-year-transition

The States - This Never Happens

On her substack, You’re kiddin’, right? Karen Davis looks at a larping male paedophile.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/cross-dressing-pedo-rapes-all-the

Australia - Moira Deeming

We have long been following Moira who was originally sacked by the Liberal Party and then had to take a successful defamation claim against the former Liberal leader, John Pesutto. She has now left the Liberal Party and faces bankruptcy because of her court costs!! As reported by Feminist Legal Clinic via ABC News and I concur with what FLC’s editor says at the end:

Embattled MP Moira Deeming resigns from Victorian Liberal Party – ABC News (29 July)

MP Moira Deeming has resigned from the parliamentary Liberal Party.

The Member for Western Metropolitan Region had her candidacy for the upcoming state election revoked by the party earlier this month.

Mrs Deeming says she will remain in parliament as an independent MP.

She has also separately flagged that she is facing possible bankruptcy proceedings, which could force her removal from parliament.

The MP has been unable to repay a loan that funded her successful defamation action against former opposition leader John Pesutto earlier this term.

[FLC Ed: Moira’s experience has been extraordinarily unfair and I sincerely hope she runs as an independent and does better without them. The fact that she is the one facing bankruptcy rather than Pesutto is yet another demonstration of our unjust legal system – even when you win you can still lose. The Liberal Party deserves to be wiped out after betraying women in this way.]

Source: Embattled MP Moira Deeming resigns from Victorian Liberal Party – ABC News

The States - A Woman in a Male Prison and Men in Women’s Prisons!

I used to love Sex and the City. Remember Cynthia Nixon? Well she now has a larping daughter - what a surprise! But Kat Highsmith brings us the amazing story of Ms Nixon’s great-great-great grandmother. Kat then goes on to discuss men in women’s prisons. No doubt the irony of all this would be lost on Ms Nixon.

Trans Kids and Dark Family Histories

How the Past Shapes Our Present

Jul 28, 2026

Many aspects of the “trans” cult enrage me, but the prison issue is at the top of the list, along with child sterilization, sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, violence against critics…okay, there’s no shortage of outrage here, but prisons are still up there.

I’ve written previously about crazy cross-dressing criminals and why not one single male inmate belongs in any women’s prison because this is so obviously wrong that it’s indefensible in the first place.

But there are imbeciles out there who defend it, including the mainstream media, which routinely ignores or covers for this agenda, thereby leading to the necessity for outlets like Reduxx.

In addition to all of these enraging issues, quite a few people have noticed the statistically improbable prevalence of “trans” kids among celebrities, indicating it’s a social contagion or fad, something to utilize for clout and cachet, somewhat like being a Scientologist once was.

This post combines the prison and celebrity “trans” kid issues in the context of the family history of Cynthia Nixon, an actress known for her role on Sex and the City and short-lived candidacy for Governor of New York. Her daughter, who went from Samantha to Samuel, is discussed in-depth here.

This might sound bizarre right now, but stick with me. We’re going somewhere.

Cynthia’s sordid family past proves why we need single-sex spaces, why “trans” is a lie, and why this fraud is a slap in the face to the history of women who have suffered sex-based oppression for centuries, and indeed, millennia.

Who Is Cynthia Nixon?

I’m a fan of shows which research guests’ ancestry and genealogy, like Finding Your Roots and Who Do You Think You Are?

Oftentimes, human history is more entertaining and inspiring than any fictional story, and the reality of the past can be more dreadful than any horror movie, which is certainly the case here.

Cynthia explored her family’s background in a 2014 episode of Who Do You Think You Are? and, after I watched it a few years ago, the tragedy of her great-great-great-grandmother’s life has lived rent-free in my mind ever since. A clip from the episode is below.

Her great-great-great-grandmother Martha Curnutt killed her husband Noah Casto with an ax in Missouri in July 1843.

She was convicted of manslaughter (not murder) and sentenced to five years in prison, as explained below, even though she should have never been punished at all.

This is what happened.

Martha was married to a man who understood it was not really a crime for him to beat his wife, and she had no real options of escape or financial independence. The newspaper article skirted the truth by saying it was “too brutal and shocking to think of,” as if not articulating the reality of men beating their wives somehow meant it wasn’t really happening.

Noah wasn’t joking the day he declared he was going to kill her. She knew he meant it, so she killed him first.

Had she been convicted of murder, she would have received the death penalty. Women were eligible for the death penalty even without the right to vote, serve on juries, or be legislators. The death penalty is the one area of law where equal treatment for women was perfectly fine historically, from ancient Greece to nineteenth-century America (look up Mary Surratt).

The other stuff, from education to politics, not so much…

Martha was locked up in a men’s prison with 800 male criminals because there were no separate women’s prisons, as the need was not apparent since men commit the majority of violent crime, and this statistical reality has always been true.

She gave birth in the fall of 1844, more than a year after Noah’s death, which meant she became pregnant while in prison.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say she likely did not engage in consensual contact during that time.

After suffering at the hands of an abusive husband she had to kill, going through the trauma of being imprisoned, being surrounded by aggressive male criminals—was that the time she would embark on a consensual relationship? Or was she raped by one of the male inmates, who were there because they already exhibited the propensity to break laws? Which is more probable?

She gave birth to her daughter alone, in an unheated prison cell, since the doctor refused to show up, and the prison wouldn’t even provide clothing for her baby.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/d5e6ab6c-5417-4bf5-9573-38e6154afd1a

The States - Single Sex School Bathrooms and other matters

As ever, good mini round up (loved the Family Guy clip) from Kara Dansky on The Terf Report including the fact that the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeal may finally decide the issue about single sex school bathrooms!!!!! Most of the discussion of this issue is behind the paywall.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/the-us-7th-circuit-court-of-appeals

Northern Ireland - Helen Joyce and Allison Morris

We recently reported on Féile an Phobail’s decision to cancel an event by Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/meet-me-in-st-louis

Belfast Telegraph columnist, Ms Morris decided to slag off the Terfs. She was then interviewed alongside Helen Joyce of Sex Matters and, as EDI Jester says, Helen wiped the floor with her. EDI then does a great analysis of Morris’ nefarious techniques in the interview. Obviously you need to listen to the interview first if you have not already heard it:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/helen-joyce-versus-allison-morris

Australia - Sall Grover, a law professor and health associations

In a detailed piece on Gender Clinic News Sandra Pertot looks at ABC refusing to publish a piece by Sall Grover but happy to publish a woo woo piece by a law professor. She goes on to discuss health associations who are captured by the Gender Borg and suggests questions they should be asked.

Enough!

It’s time to confront health practitioners who recklessly deny that sex is binary and immutable

Jul 29, 2026

Out in the open

Now we know that Australia’s public broadcaster, the ABC, refused to publish an opinion article by Sall Grover, who is fighting for the rights of women and girls in the Giggle for Girls v Tickle case. As disturbing as the Grover-ABC debacle is, the fact that it has played out in public provides an insight into the way the transgender ideology power dynamic works.

The story begins in 2013 when the Gillard Labor government amended the Sex Discrimination Act by removing the biological definition of sex and introducing “gender identity” as a protected ground against discrimination.

These changes created the legal fiction that a man can be a woman if he says he is.

As a result, in 2026 all three justices in the latest round of the Giggle v Tickle case rejected Ms Grover’s assertion that she was excluding a man from her female-only social media platform, rather than discriminating against a trans woman. The judges expressed their view that in Australia “ordinary usage” of language accepts that a man who presents as female, with or without surgery, has become a woman.

This claim is, in my view, extremely shaky. To start with, the voices of ordinary women who disagree with this belief are suppressed by the type of action being dealt with by the court: ordinary women are punished if they assert in any public place that a woman is an adult female human. Ms Grover is just one example. Others include Kirralie Smith, who is being sued for correctly identifying the sex of male football players competing against females, and Jasmine Sussex, who made the public comment that men can’t breastfeed.

This alone distorts any assessment of “ordinary usage”, which becomes heavily skewed by the loud voices of trans activists.

There is evidence to support the view that ordinary people know a man cannot be a woman. A 2023 survey by the media website news.com.au asked 50,000 Australians 50 questions about a range of controversial topics.

Question 18: Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in women’s sport?

No: 82.6 per cent

It depends on the sport: 8.2 per cent

I don’t know: 4.9 per cent

Trans women are women: 4.2 per cent

This undermines the view that the general community accepts that a trans woman is a woman.

Here are Sandra’s questions:

I propose that these associations and education bodies are flooded with demands that they answer the following questions—

1. Why is there a human characteristic called sex? What is its form and function?

2. If sex isn’t binary, what are the other sexes?

3. What role do these other sexes play in reproduction?

4. If a person with a DSD is fertile, do they produce gametes that are neither sperm nor ova?

5. If sex is a spectrum, how does sex change across the sex dimension from XX to XY?

6. Setting aside individuals born with a DSD, outline the process by which a man (a human born male) becomes a woman (a person born female)? What biological parts and functions change?

7. Women know they are women because they are adult female humans – what criteria does a man use to decide he is a woman?

8. Do all trans women use the same criteria?

9. Can a person with a penis be a woman? A lesbian?

10. How would you explain to a child how babies are made?

I encourage anyone—health professionals, concerned parents, schoolteachers, anyone—concerned that some health professionals deny biological reality, to contact the relevant health association or state health service. The various associations and health departments are easily found on the internet and usually have a position statement that outlines their opinion of biological reality, as well as contact details.

For example, the emails for RANZCOG are ranzcog@ranzcog.edu.au and ranzcog@ranzcog.org.nz.

We must dispel the illusion that only a silent minority acknowledges the reality that sex is binary and immutable.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/enough-520

UK - Amnesty International

We have, of course, been following Amnesty’s invention of the term ‘anti-rights’ to refer to Terfs. See here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-anti-rights

and here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-anti-rights-part-2

In case you missed it, great interview by Mr Menno with Iseult White, the granddaughter of Sean McBride, one of the founders of Amnesty.

Endpiece

The amazing heatwave continues in the UK!!! We really need rain.

No, you’ve got the wrong idea, Petal!

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Friday or Saturday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.