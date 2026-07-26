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Allison's avatar
Allison
9h

Lots of good information here. I wish I could subscribe to all the excellent writers.

FYI, Ashley Webb was disqualified as a candidate for failing to meet signature and eligibility requirements by July 20, rather than choosing to withdraw from the race (https://www.headlinesorbit.com/politics/maine-democrats-purge-senate-field-only-two-candidates-remain )

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Zack's avatar
Zack
1h

It's wild how fast the news cycle moves and how much info we have to track. I've started using Taskai on my Android to quickly capture important updates like this so I don't lose the details in the chaos.

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