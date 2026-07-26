Buy me a coffee

Greetings from London where I have come for the hearing of the clinical trial judicial review which is to be heard tomorrow and Tuesday. I hope to report back on both days. This update is full of analysis so tonight we are like the Dusty and Puss ( working remotely, obviously) University presenting the Masters in Terfery.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Michael Clayton is a 2007 American film written and directed by Tony Gilroy in his directorial debut. It stars George Clooney as lawyer Michael Clayton, who discovers a coverup of criminal wrongdoing by one of his firm's clients.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

But before we get into the analysis….

UK - Defying The Supreme Court

Joanna Williams in Spiked reports:

Civil servants are defying the Supreme Court trans ruling

The Blob is treating the rule of law and women’s rights with contempt.

23 July 2026

What was the point of last year’s UK Supreme Court ruling that ‘woman’ means biological female? The judgement should, by rights, have meant the end of trans-identifying males in women-only spaces. It should have put a stop to journalists claiming that male sex offenders are somehow women. And it should mean that workers no longer jeopardise their livelihood if they trip up over a colleague’s preferred pronouns. Yet all of these things are still happening in Britain.

Across the UK, far too many organisations have either ignored the Supreme Court ruling and carried on much as before, or have had to be dragged kicking and screaming into compromises that please no one. In this, they have taken their lead from the very top. It was only in May, after a delay of more than a year, that the government finally got around to publishing guidance as to how the legal judgement should be implemented to protect single-sex spaces.

Now, Cabinet Office documents leaked to The Times show that even the upper echelons of the civil service, those working at the very heart of government, have failed to take the Supreme Court ruling seriously. Across Whitehall, rather than ensuring that hospitals, prisons and schools enforce single-sex spaces, bureaucrats have been busy working out how they can continue to support transgender people within their own workplace. In other words, rather than protecting the rights of women, officials have dedicated time and money to appeasing men in dresses.

The upshot is that a few begrudging compromises now sit alongside a doubling down on other gender rules. Civil servants have been told that they must use toilets and changing rooms appropriate for their sex rather than their gender identity. Good. But, at the same time, the Cabinet Office guidance warns employees that they may face disciplinary action if they fail to use a transgender colleague’s preferred name and pronouns. The document warns that ‘deliberate deadnaming or misgendering to deny, mock or invalidate’ a trans person will be investigated as potential misconduct. This means that transgender-identifying men may not be able to use the ladies’ loo, but can expect to be treated as women in all other respects.

The Cabinet Office updated its guidance on gender after the Supreme Court ruling, but has refused to make public either this latest version, which it has labelled ‘official sensitive’, or an earlier draft. This secrecy curtails discussion of the impact of such rules – or at least that seems to be the outcome that managers and transgender activists hope to achieve. What this means in practice is that civil servants are not only forced to lie about someone’s identity and punished for stating biological truths – they are also unable to discuss the impact of such guidance in public. Once the fiction that a man can become a woman, with a female name and pronouns, goes unchallenged, then protecting single-sex spaces – which was central to the Supreme Court ruling – becomes more difficult.

Of course, it is not just the Cabinet Office that is engaging in such fudges. In hospitals, men with gender-recognition certificates continue to be treated on women’s wards and use female toilets. West London NHS Trust has said that patients can use facilities based on their ‘legal gender’ rather than on their sex, despite the fact that this flies in the face of the Supreme Court ruling.

The Ministry of Defence has also failed to update its gender guidance. Instead, army chiefs have been told to assess whether transgender soldiers can use single-sex facilities on a ‘case-by-case basis’. This could leave female soldiers, who are expected to share dormitories and bathrooms, at risk. Numerous charities are also using outdated rules, to the potential detriment of both staff and people who use the services they provide.

The reluctance of organisations to implement the Supreme Court ruling that sex means biology is a slap in the face to the brave team at For Women Scotland, who worked hard to secure last April’s legal victory. Worse, it shows that powerful institutions are prepared to ride roughshod over the law when they consider their own values to be morally superior. It sends a message to women everywhere that Britain’s managerial class still prioritises the desires of transgender-identifying men above women’s sex-based rights. It begs the question: what must women do to ensure they have access to single sex spaces?

It is impossible to imagine legal judgements in any other area of life being so explicitly disregarded. The way national organisations – including the civil service – are behaving sticks two fingers up to democratic decision-making and the rule of law.

Some argue that the dominance of woke thinking has had its day. Sadly, the entrenchment of gender ideology within our institutions shows this is far from the case.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2026/07/23/civil-servants-are-defying-the-supreme-court-trans-ruling/

Dusty - This is infuriating especially because the Minister for Men …sorry, Women Bridget Phillipson could sort this out at a stroke. Additionally, the Equality and Human Rights Commission could take cases against the Civil Service and others in their own name. In response to those who might say that the EHRC does not have sufficient funds:

(a) give them sufficient funds; and

(b) all these cases would be sure fire winners and thus the EHRC would get their costs paid by the losing side.

My conclusion: the Government are happy with this obfuscation and the EHRC are failing us Terfs yet again.

Blue Wigged Nutjob and other academic papers 😀

On her substack, Kat Highsmith reports on an epic melt down by a recidivist larping male in a blue wig. Kat states that “lying to these men is not kind because it is, in fact, destructive and harmful since it is a set up for failure. That is why they all need to be told no, from the beginning, in the doctor’s office.” Couldn’t agree more, Kat!

And those look like Rex Landy memes to me 😊

Jarrett the Blue-Wigged Troon’s Meltdown UPDATE

This Man Should Have Been Told No

Jul 23, 2026

We’ve been blessed with some more information on the viral breakdown of Jarrett Vick, a cross-dressing Florida man who appears to have done everything in his power to ensure that the world views him as a 4Chan meme come to life.

Please click here for the first review of Jarrett’s very unladylike antics.

This man appears to be a gift to TERFs from the internet gods, and he just might be the beginning of the end of the “reasonable tranny” and “they just want to pee” discourse. Here’s hoping!

Law & Crime Network on YouTube has recently released some police report excerpts and extended footage of that fateful day at the University of Central Florida when Jarrett decided to press his luck against a few had-it-up-to-here-with-troons police officers, so now we know more about the meltdown heard round transworld.

Let’s go through it, and then we’ll discuss why lying to these men is not kind because it is, in fact, destructive and harmful since it is a set up for failure. That is why they all need to be told no, from the beginning, in the doctor’s office.

As a warning, Jarrett comes off even more annoying and crazy than in the first video. That might seem quite literally impossible, but you’ll see what I mean.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/jarrett-the-blue-wigged-troons-meltdown

From one nut job to another, this time Ashley Webb who was running to be a candidate for the Senate ( I understand he has now withdrawn from the race). Bear with me:

Phone rings.

Dusty Towers.

Hi, Puss, when did we last report on Ashley Webb?

Bear with me, Dusty…..Update 927.

Thanks, Puss.

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/you-dont-make-up-for-your-sins-in

Lucy Leader picks up the threads on her substack, Bodies get in the way…

The Inmates Have Taken Charge of the Asylum

Haven’t the Dems discovered that “trans” is not a winning ticket?

Jul 24, 2026

Ashley Webb: would be Senator from Maine.

A boy born in August 1983 named James Charles Webb is running under the name Ashley Webb in the upcoming election to become a Senator representing the citizens of Maine, USA.

The following statement was lifted straight from the Maine Democratic Party website. For those who have been unaware of it, the somewhat complicated election system in the USA is fast approaching what are referred to as the “midterm” elections in November 2026. The term they are “mid” of is the presidential elections, which are held once every four years. All members of the House of Representatives (Congress) must face re-election, since their term is for only two years. Senators, however, serve six-year terms, and therefore one third of them are up for re-election in the midterms.

Why Is Ashley Running?

“This nomination process began because Mainers organized, showed up, and demanded a candidate who would actually fight for them. I intend to build directly on that energy, not replace it.

“My campaign, “Ashley Webb: Take No Prisoners,” is run the way I’ve run every fight in my life: independently, transparently, and without waiting for permission from people who’ve never had to navigate the systems I have. I serve as both candidate and treasurer of my own committee because I believe accountability starts at home.

“Grassroots movements don’t survive on enthusiasm alone – they survive when the people leading them keep listening after the excitement of a launch fades. That’s my commitment: I will keep showing up in Farmington, in Skowhegan, in every town that federal infrastructure investment has bypassed for decades. I will keep pushing for a healthcare system that treats patients as partners in their own care instead of obstacles to a fifteen-minute visit. I will keep the same relentless, detail-driven approach I’ve used for years fighting for my own medical records and accountability, and apply it to fighting for every Mainer the system has failed.

“As an openly trans and intersex woman, I know what it means to be told to wait, to be quieter, to let someone else speak for you. I won’t do that in this campaign, and I won’t do it in the Senate. No Mainer – rural or urban, Democrat, Republican, or unenrolled – should have to fight this hard just to be heard by the people meant to represent them.

“This movement doesn’t end at the convention. It continues every time someone calls my office with a problem and gets a real answer instead of a form letter. That’s the standard I’m setting for this campaign, and it’s the standard I’ll bring to Washington.”

Needless to say, Ashley is a synthetically sexed man who believes he’s really a woman.

I’m amazed he doesn’t claim a fake medical degree as well.

During a debate to decide the new Democratic Party’s nominee, Ashley was asked what qualified him to run as a Senator. It should be noted that, despite running for previous offices, he’s never held an elected position. Who knew that being a songwriter and author of self-published books was preparation for one of the more prestigious positions in the American political system? Don’t take my word for it, you can hear him in his own words here.

A founding American myth is that its first President, George Washington, never told a lie, which was, of course, a bit of fiction dreamed up by his first biographer, Parson Weems, in the 1806 edition of his book, The Life of Washington. It was designed to build up Washington’s character and reputation, and create an inspiring, patriotic moral story.

I’m not exactly sure what the direct opposite of “an inspiring, patriotic moral story” might be, but Ashley’s belief system would surely be a leading contender as an example.

The full piece is here:

https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/the-inmates-have-taken-charge-of

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

As regular readers will know, DEI is used in organisations to embed concepts such as gender ideology and critical race theory. Séamus Clarke in Gript News does a great analysis of DEI and I liked Divisive, Expensive, Indoctrination 😀

C: Anton Vierietin / Shutterstock

DEI: Divisive, Expensive, Indoctrination

July 21, 2026

To its architects, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) – or DEI as is often used – is presented as a benign, self-evident virtue: a modern administrative necessity for any progressive institution. But beneath the polished corporate vocabulary lies a rigid dogmatic framework that has quietly replaced intellectual freedom with ideological orthodoxy. What began as a series of adjustments has calcified into a sweeping bureaucratic apparatus that demands compliance rather than competence.

When we look past the high-minded rhetoric at the actual mechanics of this system, the true nature of DEI becomes unmistakable.

It functions by establishing a rigid, bureaucratic hierarchy of victimhood—effectively stripping away individual identity to force people into competing camps.

By design, it pits these groups against one another in a zero-sum conflict, positioning women against men or specific racial minority groups against majorities. Instead of fostering unity, this system fragments a workplace by codifying who has more institutional privilege, turning colleagues into adversaries.

Ultimately, it operates as an Expensive administrative burden, a Divisive mechanism that fractures the workplace into warring identity groups, and an institutionalized form of Indoctrination that enforces ideological conformity over objective truth.

When people critique the DEI industry, they usually complain about boring, mandatory “unconscious bias” webinars. But PowerPoint presentations aren’t the real problem. The real damage happens when DEI takes over how organizations hire and promote people.

When you replace merit, hard work, and actual skill with demographic targets and quotas, you don’t just create a minor HR headache—you break the engine that makes a business, a university, or a hospital actually work.

Here is a breakdown of how modern hiring quotas actively backfire, ruin workplace morale, and hurt the very people they are supposed to help.

1. What Happens When Skill is Traded for Optics?

Imagine you are building a commercial airline. Your primary, unyielding goal is to hire pilots who can navigate catastrophic storms and land safely every single time.

Now imagine the corporate HR department steps in and decrees that your hiring must match specific demographic targets based on gender, race, or sexual orientation. If the candidate pool doesn’t naturally fit those percentages, you are forced to change your criteria. You might pass over a pilot with 5,000 hours of flight time to hire one with 800 hours, simply to balance the corporate ledger.

The legendary economist Thomas Sowell has studied this exact phenomenon globally for decades. His conclusion is simple: when any complex, low-error-margin system (whether it’s aviation, brain surgery, or engineering) stops hiring strictly for absolute excellence, the system begins to degrade. Lowering standards by even a fraction compounds quickly, leading to worse performance, costly mistakes, and a less capable organization.

2. Reducing Human Beings to Box-Ticking Categories

The fundamental flaw of modern DEI is that it abandons the classic, fair approach of treating people as unique individuals. Instead, it reduces human souls to flat, bureaucratic identity groups.

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt points out that great organizations succeed when they give everyone a shared, unifying mission—making people feel like they are on the same team. Modern DEI does the exact opposite: it hyper-focuses everyone on their demographic differences.

This categorical reductionism inflicts three fatal psychological wounds on a workplace:

It Destroys Trust in Leadership: When employees realize that bosses are hiring or promoting people based on identity traits rather than pure capability, all faith in management evaporates. Leadership is no longer seen as fair or competent; they are viewed as politicians playing numbers games to look progressive.

It Breeds Bitter Resentment: True fairness means the rules are the same for everyone. When a highly qualified worker spends years pulling extra shifts, smashing targets, and mastering their craft, only to be passed over because HR needs to hit a specific demographic quota, it breeds deep, toxic resentment. The workplace stops feeling like a community and starts feeling like a rigged game.

The Cruel Stigma of the “Token”: The worst part? DEI inflicts its deepest psychological damage on brilliant minority professionals. Sociologist Musa al-Gharbi points out that mandatory diversity quotas cast a permanent shadow of doubt over minority excellence. An incredibly talented minority engineer or manager is left wondering: “Was I hired because I am brilliant, or was I hired as a diversity token to fill a quota?” It robs professionals of the pure pride of their actual achievements and invites unfair suspicion from their peers.

3. The Better Way: Fix the Process, Don’t Force the Outcome

The ultimate irony is that modern DEI actually destroys the best tools we have for protecting minority candidates from real bias.

Harvard behavioral economist Iris Bohnet has spent her career designing systems that create genuine fairness. She argues that trying to force a specific demographic outcome at the final hiring stage is a disaster. Instead, organizations should focus on an objective, merit-driven process from start to finish—ensuring that when you finally sit down face-to-face with a candidate, you are evaluating their actual behavior and capability, not their identity group.

Bohnet’s research shows a clear alternative to the broken DEI model, broken down into a practical, multi-stage funnel:

Stage 1: Blind Screening (The Initial Filter): Remove names, ages, photos, and universities from initial applications. This stops managers from subconsciously favoring friends or people from their own demographic background, ensuring every qualified candidate gets a foot in the door based strictly on their track record. Dusty - speaking as someone who, when I was working, carried out many interviews for jobs, I don’t see how you can remove names but you do need to construct the same series of questions and/or tasks for each candidate and then trust your interviewing panel that they are looking for the best person for the job regardless of their ethnicity, colour, sex, age etc. Do it like Martin Luther King would!!

Stage 2: Blind Skills-Testing (Proving Capability): Before standard interviews begin, give candidates a real-world problem or work-sample test. Let their actual work do the talking.

Stage 3: Structured, Face-to-Face Interviews (Evaluating Behavior): You cannot hire a robot; you must see how candidates talk, react, and behave. The key to keeping this stage fair is structure. By asking every single candidate the exact same core situational and technical questions in the same order, you can directly compare how they communicate and handle pressure under identical conditions.

When you strip identity engineering out of the equation and focus on isolating pure competence, you maximize the probability of finding elite talent. By the time you are assessing a candidate’s real-world behavior and communication in the interview room, you are judging them as an individual, not a demographic box to be ticked.

Everyone wins, trust is preserved, and genuine diversity happens naturally based on merit.

Conclusion: Judging by Character and Capability

The modern DEI hiring machine is not a harmless quest for kindness; it is a counterproductive regime that sacrifices organizational survival on the altar of corporate branding.

By turning hiring into a numbers game based on identity, it degrades competence, shatters internal trust, and patronizes the very minorities it claims to protect.

If we want highly functioning, harmonious, and genuinely successful workplaces, we must completely decouple recruitment from social engineering.

Ideological frameworks like Athena Swan—now deeply embedded across institutions in the UK, Ireland, and Australia—are prime examples of this shift. By tying funding and prestige to rigid, pre-determined demographic outcomes based on gender or race, these programs create devastating effects within organizations, forcing them to prioritize bureaucratic compliance over individual excellence.

True organizational health requires a fierce return to a simple, universal principle: a system where hiring is completely identity-blind, and focused exclusively on a candidate’s competence, character, and track record. Dusty - hear, hear!

https://gript.ie/dei-divise-expensive-indoctrination/

Arianne G of LGB Alliance USA on LGB Voices looks at why so many LGB people are ‘allies’ with the T and the Q!!

Avoiding LGB Groupthink

Why do so many LGB communities shut down critical thinking?

Jul 25, 2026

Art by Arianne G. made with Gemini, 2026.

By Arianne G.

Groupthink sucks.

I had to get that off my chest, because it’s something that has been on my mind a lot lately. This obsession is largely due to my desire to know how we got here. How a fairy tale that a “trans woman” threw the first brick at Stonewall became common knowledge. How “trans women are women” became part of the LGBTQ catechesis. How giving cross-sex hormones to kids became the magic formula to stopping suicides and unlocking a happy gender journey.

We have to face the sobering truth that a lot of the “how we got here” is from other LGB people who want to be part of the “LGBTQ+” community. It’s not just the “spicy straight” girls who want to be cool, or heterosexual men who want to identify into lesbianism to satisfy a fetish. We have to face the fact that there are multitudes of LGB people who have drunk the Kool-Aid of a social craze and made it an axiom that endorsing this social craze is a prerequisite to being a good LGB(TQ+).

It’s important to understand groupthink, not just for curiosity’s sake, but also to get a grasp of what we can do better. We don’t want to rebuild the LGB community with the same flawed foundation that led to its capture to begin with. Let us explore some phenomena that might have made LGB communities more vulnerable to groupthink and how we can avoid falling into those same traps again.

“For to Every One Who Has Will More be Given”

One problem is that there aren’t that many of us LGBs. Small numbers create big problems. It’s hard for tiny, scattered communities of LGBs to take on Big Homophobia coming from politicians, major religions, corporations, etc.

That means there is a natural temptation to consolidate. Big organizations like HRC [ The Human Rights Campaign] , based in major cities, start attracting resources that would otherwise go to small, local centers. Those large LGBTQ organizations set the narrative for what LGB (and TQ) people must believe in, and what non-LGBTQ people must believe to be good “allies.”

The consolidation problem becomes amplified by something called the “Matthew Effect.” This term is inspired by the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament of the Bible:

“For to every one who has will more be given, and he will have abundance; but from him who has not, even what he has will be taken away” (Matthew 25:29, RSV).

Basically, it refers to a phenomenon where resources, wealth, fame, credit, etc. tend to accumulate among the select few who already have resources, wealth, fame, credit to begin with. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer; the most preeminent researcher on collaborative projects will get all the credit, etc.

And so it goes with anything “LGBTQ.” The most famous organizations, who already have a lot of resources, get even more because they are the groups donors know about. And they use their well-supported pulpit to scream about how “LGBTQ” people are beleaguered, you are a bigot if you disagree with them on anything, and they need more money. And so more funding comes in, along with more screaming the party line slogans. Rinse, repeat.

The irony is that it’s unclear whether the consolidation strategy even worked to advance gay rights. Proposition 8, constitutionally banning same-sex marriage in California, passed, despite the extraordinarily large ad campaign from legacy “gay rights” groups. One complaint is that the campaign was elitist, promoting the voice of celebrities instead of grassroots efforts at reaching out to Latino, Black, and inland Californians.

In other words, perhaps we should have stayed local and grassroots the whole time.

The full piece is here:

https://lgbausa.substack.com/p/avoiding-lgb-groupthink

Redwing really picks up this theme on her substack. It’s short, so I trust she won’t mind me quoting all of it:

Sex Mimic Allies

Learning from History

Jul 25, 2026

I recall the sixties in the US with nostalgia, bitterness, excitement, mental fatigue, but always with the hope that accompanied those years because the sixties brought about much-needed change. When I graduated from college in 1969, jobs listed in The Washington Post were sex segregated and remained so until the 1970s. It would not be possible for me to obtain a credit card in my own name until five years later. Agitating for these changes, in case anyone has to be reminded, sixties’ feminists, among other things, fought for reproductive rights; put sexual harassment and spousal abuse in the public eye; created women’s bookstores, shelters, intentional communities; marched for peace and assisted men escaping the draft; provided medical help and comfort to gay men dying of AIDS; laid the groundwork for women’s studies programs; protested bridal shows, and beauty pageants; and created women’s health networks and texts.

We did this, with little or no assistance from men, even the ones with whom we shared intimate space. We were heckled at protests by our comrades and reviled by the Left who resented our separation, as we argued ad nauseam that the eradication of capitalism was not going to rid the world of misogyny and sexism. (Check out “Goodbye to All That, the 1970 essay by Robin Morgan, which reflected the anger we felt.). We expected to be ridiculed by the Right who harassed us as “women’s libbers.” Yet it was a prolonged shock to recognize the obstacles we encountered by those we thought were on our side. But we continued the weary discussions about unequal distribution of work in our domestic lives, endlessly explained our anger at being responsible for birth control, refuted the assumption that as “liberated,” we’d be delighted to hop in bed with any passing male in the commune. Many of us persisted in our struggles with lovers/husbands, arrogant often malevolent male physicians, loan officers, complacent academics, abusive landlords, and inevitable racists sprinkled throughout. We continued to apologize for our men, we provided assistance to gay men dying of AIDS, we gave them all second and third chances.

We finally acknowledged that most men did not understand or appreciate us and assumed the work we undertook on behalf of our sex would interfere with their lives. We did not hate these men, and still don’t, but we soon became aware of the limitations of their sex.

Now we fight a different battle with males. These ersatz women have somehow managed to get inside the heads of some feminists, who believe that not only are these men our friends and admirers, but, yes, they themselves are truly women. Now what self-respecting woman would buy that? Plenty, apparently, young and old. The feminists we used to work alongside are defending these men who purport to be not only women but also feminists, yes, even lesbians. With justification, we call them cowards, traitors, and handmaidens, reminding me of the seventies’ French feminists who called non-separatist women “collaborators” for continuing to make men central in their lives. This is happening again. We watch, bewildered, as these women plow all their energy into celebrating such misogynist men as Andrea Long Chu, apologize profusely for their previous activism or academic output that did not include the “trans” contingent, and work tirelessly to ensure these boys are assigned to editorial boards and committees once devoted to women’s scholarship/concerns. We once cherished our friendships with the sisters who labored with us to establish battered women’s shelters; are they happy that we are now forced to admit men to these shelters? Do the women we worked alongside to create boards for foundations serving women and girls celebrate awarding fellowships and prizes to these pretenders instead of the women and girls they were intended to serve?

Do these allies somehow believe that the body mutilation, the ingested chemicals, the poorly fitting dresses, make these mentally unbalanced men actual women? They may respond with the “big tent” claim that feminism can include sex mimics, but it cannot, simply because they are not us. They are not socialized as or discriminated against as women; their bodies are not the same as ours. Historically, men have clung to male privilege, worked to undermine women, and aligned, always, with other men. If they purport to be women it is because it is in their own self-interest. So who benefits? These men some of you call women are not to be found at rallies agitating for women’s rights; they don’t give a damn about pay equity, breast cancer, lack of childcare, or the abuse of women in this country or elsewhere. But they are concerned, as they have been for eons, with subverting and dominating women, forcing themselves on women and in women’s spaces, all the while knowing we object. So, why, given proof of their past behavior, would any intelligent woman welcome fake women into our cherished single-sex spaces, our athletics, our lives? Why would ”feminists” allow these men to breach our private boundaries, sexualize female bodily functions, and work so diligently to pathologize lesbians? The men’s views are homophobic, antifeminist, and decidedly not in our interests.

The sixties’ sense of hope and focus on change, for equality, for advancement for women is undermined, again, by men. Now, however, the way to achieve those goals is made much harder because we are being sabotaged by our own. We have to fight them and the first thing to do is to call these women out for supporting men’s interests and needs over those of us they once called sisters.

https://redwing736631.substack.com/p/sex-mimic-allies

‘My Gender Dolls’ is a lovely little game for children, as discussed by EDI Jester:

MyGender Dolls: Intersectional Leftist Feminists Strike Again

Jul 26, 2026

So yet more nonsense has now been uncovered from the endless pot of putrid that is “Trans”, nice little paper dolls with interchangeable genitals for the kiddies to play with.

Yes you read that correctly, and once again it beggars the question, when, oh when will the various powers that be see this sickness for the safeguarding risk it is?

MyGender Dolls is a commercial spin-off of a research project developed at the University of Minnesota’s Eli Coleman Institute for Sexual and Gender Health, specifically its National Centre for Gender Spectrum Health.

Gender, as any sane person will tell you, has nothing to do with health, it is a money making lie from its she/her head to its they/them toes, fuelled by fetish, delusion, blank slate thinking and mental illness.

The project began as university research involving prototypes, focus groups and paid child and family participants. It has been commercialised under the MyGender Dolls brand and website (mygenderdolls.com).

The dolls are described as a play-based therapeutic tool for gender diverse children aged 4 to 10, featuring interchangeable body bases, clothing, accessories and removable genitalia and internal organs.

But who is behind it all?

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/mygender-dolls-intersectional-leftist

I’m going to speed up with the rest of the pieces:

Authoritarianism

Great analysis by Andrew Doyle:

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/five-ways-to-tell-if-youre-an-authoritarian

Terflandia

This is the book on the worldwide Terf movement that Kara Dansky has been working on. Projected publication date is October and Kara updates us here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-4cf

Australia - Kirralie Smith

We have been reporting on Kirralie’s case for some time. For example here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/they-call-me-mr-tibbs-part-3

Her initial appeal has largely failed but hopefully she will now appeal further:

https://feministlegal.org/smith-v-blanch-smith-v-dennis-nsw-caselaw/

Endpiece

From Dusty ( for remembering the advert) and from Amanda Grimes ( for finding the actual advert!):

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next updates will probably be about the Clinical Trial Judicial Review. The next general update may be on Wednesday.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.