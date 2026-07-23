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Believe it or not, there has been a slight calming down in the news and views…though I am not holding my breath. So this update is not as long as usual 😀

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Meet Me in St. Louis is a 1944 American film. Divided into a series of seasonal vignettes, starting with Summer 1903, it relates the story of a year in the life of the Smith family in St. Louis leading up to the opening of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (most commonly referred to as the World’s Fair) in the spring of 1904.

In the summer of 1903, the Smith family leads a comfortable upper-middle class life. Alonzo Smith and his wife Anna have a son, Lon Jr., and four daughters: Rose, Esther, Agnes, and Tootie. Esther, the second-oldest daughter, is in love with the boy next door, John Truett, although he does not notice her at first. Tootie rides with iceman Mr. Neely and debates whether St. Louis is the nation's top city. Rose, the eldest daughter, hopes in vain to receive a marriage proposal from Warren Sheffield.

In the clip:

Judy Garland is Esther Smith

Margaret O’Brien is ‘Tootie’ Smith

Leon Ames is Alonzo Smith

and for the rest of the cast you’ll have to check them out here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meet_Me_in_St._Louis

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - The Queer Cabinet

Is the UK’s new Prime Minster, Andy ‘What Rape Gangs?’ Burnham off with the Woo? EDI Jester gives that question a resounding YES:

Burnham - The Intersectional PM with his Queer and Trans Racial Lens

Jul 22, 2026

Many are asking just where the new PM stands on the entire gender and queer front, and whether he is a true believer in the LGBTQ+ delusion.

The answer is definitively yes, not just a true believer, but a funder, a promoter and a zealot.

This does not bode well.

He has spent years and public money presenting Greater Manchester as a beacon of progressive inclusion.

As Mayor he launched the LGBT Action Plan developed by the LGBT Foundation, created the LGBTQ+ Equality Panel with the Foundation’s CEO Paul Martin as a core member, and directed substantial public funds towards the charity’s work.

Burnham’s LGBT Action Plan and Equality Panel, heavily influenced by the LGBT Foundation, created the strategic framework that encouraged private sector participation in inclusion programmes.

As part of the same nexus of operation Manchester Pride’s All Equals Charter complemented this by offering businesses and organisations a practical paid for accreditation route with self-assessment, action plans and a visible charter mark.

This was an intersectional inclusion program launched by Manchester Pride with an emphasis on non binary and gender identity inclusion. Organisations signed up to implement policy standards, challenge prejudice, and ensure fair recruitment, with accreditation awarded across four …ascending tiers...

Entry Level Foundation Good Practice Role Model

How very Stonewall Champions of them.

Businesses paid for participation through membership, training and sponsorship fees, gaining public recognition and branding benefits in return. The overlapping networks, shared personnel and consistent focus on gender identity and non-binary inclusion mean the initiatives reinforced each other under Burnham’s mayoral leadership.

The demise of Manchester Pride should in theory have ended this.

Pride in Practice

The LGBT Foundation’s Pride in Practice scheme, supported under Burnham’s mayoral framework, requires (it’s still going) participating GP surgeries, dentists and pharmacies to pay for training and accreditation to become officially recognised as LGBTQ+ inclusive providers.

Over 1,000 practices covering millions of patients have joined, with fees helping fund the Foundation’s work on non-binary awareness and gender identity policies in healthcare.

This paid accreditation model directly parallels Stonewall’s Champions programme and has been embedded in Greater Manchester’s health services through the Action Plan and Equality Panel.

Together they form a sustained institutional capture that has shaped policy, training and healthcare delivery across Greater Manchester, infecting the NHS and its employees in ideological web that is a direct threat to women, children, gay people and reality itself.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority, with Bev Craig as leader, has channelled more than £112,000 to the Foundation for non-binary inclusion training, equality programmes and the running of the panel itself.

Additional public money has supported Manchester Pride and related projects. FOI disclosures published in 2025 confirmed the scale of this funding.

Burnham’s public statements have consistently aligned with this network. He has cited the LGBT Foundation’s Transforming Outcomes report when pledging to tackle health inequalities faced by trans people.

Ahead of the Sparkle Weekend he committed Greater Manchester’s health partnership to work with the trans community on the barriers identified in that report.

He co-signed a 2019 letter with other Labour mayors calling for Gender Recognition Act reform to simplify and de-medicalise the process, arguing it would transform the lives of trans people and reduce marginalisation.

This indicates support for Self ID.

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/burnham-the-intersectional-pm-with

Meanwhile ( and this would be hilarious if they weren’t so deranged and dangerous) Trans Bash Back think we have a new Cabinet full of Terfs as reported on X by Aja the Empress!!!! I so wish that was true 😀

https://x.com/AjaTheEmpress/status/2079993725577469983?s=58

Meanwhile on X Free Speech Union report on Bridget Phillipson, who has been demoted from Secretary of State of Education but remains as Secretary of State for Men…sorry, Women, originally blocking the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023. They hope that the new Education Secretary, Lucy ‘That Old Dog Whistle’ Powell will not block any of the commencement orders. Don’t hold your breath!

https://x.com/SpeechUnion/status/2079835224880398625?s=58

England - London Underground

Several adverts have been refused recently by London Underground but not one attacking JK Rowling!

https://x.com/ripx4nutmeg/status/2079810947128934637?s=58

Northern Ireland - JK Rowling Steps In

Conor Sheils in The Irish News reports:

JK Rowling to fund legal challenge against Belfast’s Féile an Phobail following ‘anti-trans’ event cancellation

Ms Rowling made the announcement on X after the the west Belfast festival withdrew the event

JK Rowling

July 22, 2026

JK Rowling is to fund a legal challenge against Féile an Phobail’s decision to cancel an event by a group which claims that people cannot be transgender.

Ms Rowling made the announcement on X after the west Belfast festival cancelled the event, Respect, Rights & Reality, organised by the Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland (WRN NI), after saying it had been “unaware from the initial submission” that it would “promote campaigns against rights for the transgender community”.

WRN NI, which says the event was a discussion of women’s sex-based rights, accused the festival of bowing to an “organised online campaign” involving what it described as misogynistic and threatening rhetoric directed at women associated with the talk, and of silencing “half the population”.

The group’s website states that it does recognise that people can be transgender.

“We recognise that sex is binary, female and male, and that sex is determined at conception, observed at birth (or in utero) and recorded,” it reads.

“We reject the co-opting of rare medical Differences in Sexual Development (DSDs) in order to cast doubt on the binary nature of sex.”

Upon cancelling the event, Féile an Phobail, which describes itself as Ireland’s biggest community arts festival, said it “takes pride in standing up for those who are marginalised and attacked”.

It said it has organised discussion events with the transgender community in recent years and fully supports the right of transgender people “to be treated with equality and respect”, and that it was on that basis the event was withdrawn.

In a statement, organisers said: “An event application was submitted to this year’s Féile programme by a group called the Women’s Rights Network.

“Féile an Phobail was unaware from the initial submission that this event would promote campaigns against rights for the Transgender community.

“Féile an Phobail takes pride in standing up for those who are marginalised and attacked.

“Féile was formed in 1988 at a time when the community of West Belfast was being attacked and demonised, and as a positive response to that demonisation.

“In recent years Féile has organised discussion events with the Transgender community, providing a platform to raise issues of pressing concern, and we fully support the right of the Transgender community to be treated with equality and respect.

“On that basis, Féile an Phobail has informed the organiser of this event that we are withdrawing their event.

“This event is no longer part of the Féile programme.”

The Women’s Right Network said: “Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland is shocked and deeply disappointed that Féile an Phobail has cancelled our event, Respect, Rights & Reality, after previously accepting it into this year’s programme.

“Our event was a discussion on women’s sex-based rights. That was made clear to Féile when our application was submitted.

“This decision follows an organised online campaign against the event. That campaign included misogynistic, abusive and, in our view, threatening rhetoric directed at women associated with it. No organisation that values free speech should allow intimidation to determine which voices are heard.

“Féile describes itself as a festival of the people, of ideas, culture and debate. We therefore have to ask whether its commitment to free speech extends only to viewpoints with which it agrees and only to some people.

“Through this event women have sought to discuss their own rights. Féile has chosen to silence the voices of the very group that makes up half the population. Women are not a fringe interest group. We are half the population.

“Women advocating for their sex-based rights are not campaigning against the rights of others. We reject any attempt to misrepresent either our organisation or the purpose of this event.

“We remain committed to ensuring this important discussion takes place.

“This decision will not silence women.”

https://archive.ph/XED6I

Ireland - Health

The Irish women’s rights group, The Countess, makes a comparison between the situation in Iceland and the situation in Ireland in light of the stepping down of the head of HSE (Health Service Executive) ‘gender healthcare.’

The Countess response to the departure of the Head of HSE Gender Healthcare & a new model of care.

July 20, 2026

The announcement that the “Head of HSE gender healthcare is to step down at the end of the year, after drafting a “new model of care,” raises serious questions about the direction of those services in Ireland. (Mark Tighe, Irish Times, reported on this on Saturday 18/7/26)

At The Countess, we advocate for the rights and interests of women and children. We have consistently highlighted the risks of self-ID policies, the threat to single-sex spaces/services, the erosion of sex-based language in law and public policy, the dangers of gender ideology in healthcare, particularly for minors, and the push to embed gender ideology into the school curriculum at primary and post primary levels.

We note that “Minister of State Mary Butler praised the Icelandic model and sought funding for HSE gender clinic in Drogheda” as per letter released under FOI.

The “Icelandic Model” post 2019 Gender Autonomy Act, is an “informed consent model” based on gender self-ID. A 6-12 month initial assessment is undertaken to assess if the child has gender dysphoria. A positive diagnosis is required for the medical pathway. Social transition is fully supported. Puberty Blockers (PBs) can be prescribed at Tanner Stage 2 (onset of puberty) with “informed consent” of the child and parents/guardians. PBs are regarded as a reversible pause to puberty while the child considers their options (“time to think”). Cross-sex hormones can be prescribed at age 16. Surgery is only permitted after the age of 18.

According to the latest figures from Registers Iceland/National Registry, exactly 200 children under 18 had changed their registered gender marker since the Gender Autonomy Act came into force at the beginning of 2020.

This represents roughly 0.5% (1 in 200) of children aged 10+ in Iceland (population reference: ~39,823 in that group at that time.

Iceland boasts the highest per-capita rates for youth gender identification and legal transition among European countries. Medical transition rates appear elevated relative to population size, though precise numbers are not publicly available.

This approach differs from other Nordic countries like Sweden, Finland, and Norway who follow a more cautious approach, and who abandoned WPATH following revelations that the “standards of care” lacked any evidence for the benefits of extreme medical intervention, and because there was a disregard for medical ethics among practitioners.

Current overlaps between Ireland and Iceland

Both jurisdictions have integrated gender ideology into schools via similar programmes like SPHE/RSE/Wellbeing & Anti-bullying.

Gender self-ID has introduced a similar clash of rights, for example, conflicts over single-sex spaces/sports/prisons/language etc.

Free speech tensions and the chilling of gender critical voices from trans activists and NGOs.

Ideological capture of state institution, including schools, healthcare providers, government departments and media.

Concerns about the Icelandic model and the possibility of its introduction into Ireland.

The potential for social transition to fix a child into an identity they might grow out of. For the vast majority of children (85% approx) gender dysphoria will not persist beyond puberty, provided social transition has not occurred.

Evidence has shown that Iceland has a higher than normal rate of youth transition than other Nordic countries (13 times that of Denmark)

A surge in cases occurred in Iceland after the introduction of the Gender Autonomy Act 2019, and this raises concerns about social transition and the “informed consent model” of healthcare.

After 2020, Iceland abandoned the gatekeeping/multidisciplinary assessment model and the diagnostic requirements for “gender identity disorder,” opting instead for the “informed consent model” which relies on patient consent with minimal barriers and weak evidence of the benefits/harms.

New Model of Care for Ireland?

Any new model of care in Ireland must be evidence-based, not based on ideology or on hard cases or personal preferences by politicians. The UK Cass Report found “remarkably weak” evidence for treatments such as puberty blockers. Cass also discouraged “social transition” as an active intervention that could lead vulnerable children down a lifelong medical pathway. Cass was very cautious about the use of cross-sex hormones, and surgery, especially for young people

Ireland must take note of these findings and proceed with caution. We need:

A complete halt to medical transition for under 18s.

No social transition for under 18s.

Comprehensive exploratory mental health care that addresses underlying issues such as autism, trauma/other co-morbidities, same-sex attraction, and social contagion.

Robust safeguarding that protects female-only spaces/sports/ services on the basis of biological sex.

Open debate about the impacts of gender self-ID in Ireland, without the shaming of gender critical voices by ideologically captured lobby groups, politicians and media.

Gender identity theory should not be introduced to pre-pubertal children and primary schools. Young children lack the cognitive maturity to grasp such concepts.

Any discussion or teaching of gender identity theory to older children such as adolescents/secondary school students should focus on biological facts, should be delivered in a neutral manner, be evidence-based and involve parents at all stages.

The HSE must treat all patients based on their biological sex and clinical need, not on the model of “informed consent” such as that currently in operation in Iceland.

We urge the HSE, the Dept of Health, and politicians, to engage with women’s groups like The Countess, and other organisations, to learn from international evidence, and to put safeguarding and reality first.

Women and children deserve privacy, dignity and safety, in healthcare and in every area of life

https://thecountess.ie/the-countess-response-to-the-departure-of-the-head-of-hse-gender-healthcare-a-new-model-of-care/

The States - Mini Round Up

Amidst other news, Kara Dansky reports on the ongoing, tortuous battle in the States to get boys out of girls’ locker rooms at school! This issue is likely to make its way to the Supreme Court!!

Yesterday, I wrote about DP v. Mukwonago, which might be a vehicle for getting Whitaker v. Kenosha overturned in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Whitaker is a decision from 2017 that schools are required to accommodate students’ “gender identities.” It involved a girl who called herself a boy, and when the school refused to let her use the boys’ bathroom, she sued and won before the 7th Circuit.

DP v. Mukwonago concerns a boy who calls himself a girl, and when the school refused to let him use the girls’ bathrooms, he sued. Whether he will eventually prevail before the 7th Circuit is an open question. The case is currently pending before a district (lower) court and is in front of a judge who appears to be a complete political hack. Please read yesterday’s post if you have no idea what I’m talking about. WDI USA previously filed a friend-of-the-court brief explaining to the 7th Circuit why schools should be allowed to maintain single-sex bathrooms.

The full piece on this is behind the paywall but the other news is available for everyone:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/can-schools-be-legally-required-to

Beam Me Up, Scotty!

Recently a reader asked me how to respond to someone he was having an argument with online. The other person had declared that, very soon, medical science would ensure that men could get pregnant. I said something along the lines of: arguing with that is like arguing with someone who thinks that medical science will soon enable us all to be beamed up just like in Star Trek! And then along comes Write Sober Edit Sober to explain in graphic detail precisely why this is impossible ( men getting pregnant that is - I don’t know if she will move on to beaming up 😂):

https://writesobereditsober.substack.com/p/when-blood-gets-in-the-way

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

To mark the coronation of Andy ‘What Rape Gangs?’ Burnham.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Saturday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.