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Due to the volume of news and views, I am coming in early to clear some of the backlog!!

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Mary Poppins is a 1964 American film directed by Robert Stevenson and produced by Walt Disney, with songs written and composed by the Sherman Brothers.

In 1910, Winifred Banks returns to her home in Edwardian London after a suffragette rally and learns that her children, Jane and Michael, have run away, “for the fourth time this week”; this has prompted their nanny, Katie Nanna, to quit her job. That night, Winifred’s strict and ambitious husband George returns home from his job at the bank and places a newspaper advertisement for a stern, no-nonsense nanny. Jane and Michael present their own advertisement for a kind, sympathetic nanny, but George rips up their letter and throws the scraps in the fireplace. A strong wind draws the scraps up through the chimney and into the sky.

The next day, several sour-faced nannies await outside the Banks family’s home, but a strong gust of wind magically blows them away. Jane and Michael then witness a young woman floating down from the sky, gracefully descending with an open umbrella. The woman enters the Banks family’s home and introduces herself as Mary Poppins.

In the clip:

Julie Andrews is Mary Poppins

Karen Dotrice is Jane Banks

Matthew Garber is Michael Banks

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Amnesty

See recent updates about this issue. Good discussion between Fiona McAnena and Maya Forstater of Sex Matters. In a recent update I analysed the phrase ‘anti-rights’ as follows:

It seems the phrase really means ‘anti-trans rights’. So does that mean that the listed Terfy organisations think that people who describe themselves as ‘trans’ ( leaving aside the fact that that word is actually meaningless) have no rights? Obviously not, we all have the rights now listed in the Human Rights Act such as the right not to be tortured, the right to exercise free speech, the right to practise your religion and so on. But what Amnesty really believe, in their rally cry of ‘transwomen are women’, is that ‘trans people’ should be able to override and destroy the rights of women, children and the LGB community. So it transpires that Amnesty are the ones who are guilty of being anti-rights!!

Maya thinks they mean that the views of ‘gender critical’ groups are not ‘worthy of respect in a democratic society’. This phrase comes from the Equality Act referring to a belief. To say that you are not worthy of respect in a democratic society is to put you in the same league as the Nazis or Pol Pot!! To say this is defamatory is an understatement. I do hope one or more of the organisations pursue legal action against Amnesty. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/the-amnesty-report

Feminist Legal Clinic reports via The Age:

Amnesty International trans rights controversy: Human rights body takes on JK Rowling and looks foolish | The Age (17 July)

The experts at Amnesty International UK probably thought they were doing vital work last week when they released a report naming “anti-rights” groups across the country for threatening human rights.

But they must have known they were in for an argument when they chose to include a rape crisis centre in Edinburgh that offers trauma support for women over 16. That is because the centre they targeted is not starved of funding. And it knows how to fight back.

Amnesty was picking a fight with Beira’s Place, a centre set up by author JK Rowling with some of the wealth she earned from her Harry Potter books. The centre, named after a Scottish goddess, was founded in 2022 to help “women survivors” of sexual abuse regardless of when the abuse occurred. Rowling bought the townhouse it occupies and set up permanent funding for its services.

The key to its reasoning was in the support centre’s stated goal: to provide help for female survivors. It was on the wrong side of the argument over trans rights because it excluded men who had transitioned to being women. The Amnesty report drilled into a volcano guaranteed to erupt.

Beira’s Place exists because of years of dispute over Rape Crisis Scotland, a separate service once led by Mridul Wadhwa, who was born male and now identifies as a transgender woman. Wadhwa resigned in 2024 after a long dispute about whether female survivors should be able to seek support from women only. A review found Rape Crisis Scotland had caused damage to survivors by failing to ensure this. Wadhwa had argued that “bigoted” rape survivors had to be re-educated about trans rights.

So, Beira’s Place rejected the trans ideology – and Amnesty therefore saw it as a danger. Its report is called A Growing Threat: the Anti-Rights Movement in the UK. It also lists other groups that side with Rowling, such as For Women Scotland, an advocacy group set up in 2018 to campaign against the Scottish government’s plan for a Gender Recognition Act that allowed for the self-declaration of sex.

Rowling has become a hate figure for the trans rights movement because she argues that biological sex means someone born male cannot claim to be a woman.

But her concerns are deadly serious when criminals are known to have moved to a women’s prison because they identify as female. This is what happened in Britain in 2023 when Isla Bryson was found guilty of raping two women. The crimes were committed when Bryson was known as Adam Graham. After the verdict, the rapist was initially sent to a women’s prison.

Those on Rowling’s side are winning. In its case against the Scottish law, For Women Scotland gained victory last year when the Supreme Court ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex. Someone with a gender recognition certificate – for instance, a trans person who identifies as a woman – would not be called a “woman” under the law.

Another victory came a few days ago. Amnesty deleted the controversial report from its website after sustained ridicule from Rowling and others, as well as a threat of legal action from groups that might suffer financial damage from its “name and shame” list.

Source: Amnesty International trans rights controversy: Human rights body takes on JK Rowling and looks foolish

https://feministlegal.org/amnesty-international-trans-rights-controversy-human-rights-body-takes-on-jk-rowling-and-looks-foolish-the-age/

UK and The States - Education

Both EDI Jester and Frank Furedi warn of the infiltration of the Woke ( including gender ideology) into education. I am increasingly feeling that legal action is required in this sphere as well.

Jul 17, 2026

Hope Not Hate sells itself as a plucky defender against extremism, fighting the good fight when in reality it operates as a partisan attack dog for the left, a rabid communist Rottweiler.

And now they are at the heart of the state, Matthew McGregor (former Director of Campaigns and Communications) was appointed by Andy Burnham along with Alison Phillips, currently a member of the board in his latest swing towards Stalin.

If you are even slightly off from their insane leftist dogma of these people you will find yourself routinely lumped in with neo Nazis and other assorted boogie men for your wrong think.

Its State of Hate reports equate scepticism about net zero, concerns over grooming gangs, or defence of biological sex with extremism. Legitimate anxieties about failed integration and community cohesion are pathologised as hate, while Islamist threats and hate marches chanting are seemingly ignored.

But the greatest worry is how they view and interfere in education, which they utilise as a key battleground against prejudice, far-right radicalisation, and “hate”.

They actively recruit children.

Their Education Unit (launched in 2016) delivers workshops in schools across the UK, training teachers and working directly with students (reaching tens of thousands) to challenge racism, misogyny, extremism, push Trans and shore up LGBTQ+ nonsense. Any push back they see as the doings of the devil himself.

The full piece is here:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-207387847

The impact of woke ideology on the socialisation of children

Paper written for the Heterodox Conference, Buckingham, England, 23 July 2026

Jul 17, 2026

There is a lot of speculation about whether or not we have reached a post-woke era. Some point to the willingness of governments to challenge some of the more grotesque practices of woke or to the hesitation of corporations to go down further on the road of DEI. Others assert that woke is giving way to the revival of socialist and class based politics. Invariably they point to the growing influence of New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani as evidence of a post-woke vibe shift. Such arguments overlook the fact that supporters of Mamdani are steeped in woke identity politics as evidenced by their obsession with the cause of Palestine and their hostility to the assertion of Jewish identity.

Our argument is that despite the occasional criticism of woke practices by politicians and corporates, wokism continues to enjoy a hegemonic status. Why? Because as long as it controls the institutions of socialization it will continue to influence the younger generation and in this is way remains deeply embedded in society’s cultural life.

It is important to note that the current pedagogy dominating the classroom, which is underpinned by the ideal of cultural repudiation, has been around for a very long time. This pedagogy gained traction in the 1960s and became thoroughly politicized through the influence of woke’s predecessor, which in those days was dubbed political correctness. It exploded through the influence of identity politics – which dominates teachers’ training institutions as well as all the institutions involved in the socialization of young people.

Gradually, by stealth, the influence of identity politics became deeply entrenched in the classroom. The curriculum and the educational resources that supported it aggressively promote trans-genderist dogma, a racialised representation of a world associated with critical race theory, and the project of the decolonisation of the legacy of Western civilisation.

The full piece is here:

https://frankfuredi.substack.com/p/the-impact-of-woke-ideology-on-the

UK - Conversion Practices Bill

We are, of course, following the progress of this evil Bill. My plan of action is here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-black-riders-the-evil-intent

LGB Alliance have set up a website dedicated to the fight against the Bill.

It’s OK to be Gay: The Conversion Practices Bill could harm gay people (15 July)

Hello everyone!

It’s OK to be Gay – The Campaign Begins

The Government’s proposed Conversion Practices Bill could make it harder for adults to ask whether a young person is gay rather than transgender. That is why we have launched the It’s OK to be Gay campaign.

Over the past few weeks we’ve been laying the foundations for what we believe will be a long campaign.

We’ve been building the website, gathering evidence and personal stories, meeting with partner organisations and preparing resources for the months ahead.

This Bill still has a long way to go. It won’t be decided by a single headline or one day in Parliament. We’ll need to be informed, organised and determined every step of the way.

Most importantly, this campaign will only succeed if supporters are right at its heart. Every conversation you have, every story you share and every person you encourage to get involved helps build the movement we are going to need.

For this first update, we have three requests.

Visit the campaign website

Our new campaign website is now live and will become the home of the campaign. You’ll find news, resources, answers to common questions and opportunities to get involved.

We’re only just getting started, and new content will be added regularly, so please take a look, bookmark the site and keep checking back.

Visit the website now

Tell us your story

One of the most powerful things we can do is help Parliament understand how this Bill could affect real people. Perhaps you:

know a young person who was encouraged to believe they were transgender before anyone explored whether they might simply be gay

experienced genuine conversion practices yourself in years gone by

are a parent who has faced difficult conversations with your child

are a therapist, clinician, teacher or safeguarding professional with concerns about the proposed legislation

or have another experience you think could help others understand what is at stake.

Every story helps. Please get in touch at rebecca.cobb@lgballiance.org.uk.

Ask your MP to listen before they legislate

Now is the time for MPs to hear from their constituents. Please contact your MP and ask them to:

visit the campaign website and read our key arguments

watch the conversation between Dr Az Hakeem and Bev Jackson

keep an open mind and listen to the experiences of those who may be affected by this legislation.

Here is a template letter / email which you are welcome to use and adapt.

You can find your MP and their contact details here: Find your MP

Our message to Parliament is simple: It’s OK to be Gay. Listen before you legislate.

Thank you for being part of this campaign. We’re delighted to have you with us and look forward to working together in the months ahead.

Australia - Dr Jillian Spencer

We have long been following the case of psychiatrist Dr Jillian Spencer who was suspended from Children’s Health Queensland Hospital for expressing doubts about so called gender affirming care. Great news that she has settled her case!

Feminist Legal Clinic reports:

Statement from Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service | Children’s Health Queensland (17 July)

Since 2022, Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CHQ HHS) and Dr Jillian Spencer, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist have been in dispute in relation to Queensland Children’s Gender Service policy approach to gender treatment for children and adolescents and Dr Spencer’s clinical concerns and public statements on that topic.

Dr Spencer and CHQ HHS confirm that those disputes have now been settled. CHQ HHS has agreed to make this statement as part of that settlement.

CHQ HHS confirms that Dr Spencer has concluded her employment with CHQ HHS.

The CHQ HHS acknowledges that these are matters of legitimate professional and public debate, and that clinicians play an important role in raising concerns about patient safety and clinical practice. Dr Spencer has been a strong advocate for change in Queensland in the model of care for children and adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria. One of the features of the clinical approach that Dr Spencer has sought is the delay in medical interventions for such patients until adulthood, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, because they are serious decisions regarding their body and long-term health.

CHQ HHS accepts that Dr Spencer’s concerns were grounded in her training and background as an experienced child and adolescent psychiatrist.

In 2025, in accordance with the Health Service Directive titled ‘Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Children and Adolescents with Hormone Therapy’ dated 28 January 2025 and Ministerial Directions titled ‘Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Children and Adolescents with Hormone Therapy’ dated 28 October 2025 and 15 January 2026, the State Government effected a temporary pause on the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in the treatment of new patients in Hospital and Health Services across Queensland.

CHQ HHS acknowledges that health practitioners must take a clinical approach to the treatment of gender dysphoria that focuses on the best available research and the child’s best interests rather than directing a child down a pre-determined treatment pathway. Health practitioners must employ a holistic clinical approach that comprehensively assesses all relevant factors – including any comorbidities or other mental health conditions – and use information gathered from that process to determine the best available mode of treatment and care for the patient.

CHQ HHS also acknowledges Dr Spencer’s service and her contributions to child and adolescent psychiatry during her tenure.

All matters between the parties have been resolved by mutual agreement. All disciplinary proceedings against Dr Spencer have been discontinued.

The terms of the resolution are confidential.

CHQ HHS wishes Dr Spencer well in her future endeavours.

Source: Statement from Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service | Children’s Health Queensland

https://feministlegal.org/statement-from-childrens-health-queensland-hospital-and-health-service-childrens-health-queensland/

Kara Dansky on FFS Friday celebrates Jillian:

FFS Friday: Jillian Spencer

Jul 17, 2026

FFS (Female Free Speech) Friday honors women and girls who are speaking out about the harms that “gender identity” poses to women and girls as a sex class. Thanks so much to Amy Sousa (@KnownHeretic on X) for a lovely post appreciating the series.

FFS Friday posts are free and shareable. A paid subscription gets you regular access to much more content and the ability to comment and engage in conversation with other thoughtful people.

Today’s FFS Friday celebrates Jillian Spencer, an Australian doctor who has recently been cleared of wrongdoing after initially being punished for speaking out about the harms of so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.

May other doctors please be emboldened to speak up against the scandal of paediatric gender medicine.

Jillian Spencer is a child psychiatrist. In 2023, she was suspended from her clinical duties at Queensland Children’s Hospital after she spoke out about the harms of so-called “gender-affirming care” for kids.

In March of 2025, she gave a speech titled “The Personal Cost of Advocacy,” describing her “experiences raising concerns about the medical scandal of gender interventions for children, whilst also desperately trying to protect [her] job, registration and family.” She said that she would “love to see a reality TV show giving other psychiatrists that challenge to face.”

She was subsequently sent a termination letter in 2025. She has reported that she attempted to raise concerns internally, but that those attempts came to nothing.

A group of doctors sent a letter in her support to the Queensland Minister for Health and Ambulance Services in September of that year.

Earlier this year, she was ejected from a conference for supporting a fellow psychiatrist who had publicly raised similar concerns.

Just this past Sunday, she spoke at a rally in Brisbane, with the likes of Kirralie Smith, Sall Grover, and many others. I have heard from a number of Australian TERFs that the rally was a smashing success. This is part of her speech from that day:

“In the face of a medical scandal, there is no honor in keeping quiet. There is no honor in keeping your job if your job involves harming children.”

[APPLAUSE]

“The public’s trust in medicine will not be maintained by doctors pretending that there isn’t a problem and turning a blind eye to their colleagues, who are prescribing harmful hormonal interventions. These are distressed children, and we have been trusted to help them.”

Just a few days ago, she announced that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) was taking no further action against her and that she gets to keep working as a psychiatrist. I don’t know the ins and outs of her ordeal, but I assume from this that the Australian government had threatened to take her license. She said, “May other doctors please be emboldened to speak up against the scandal of paediatric gender medicine.”

Hear hear!

Jillian, THANK YOU so much for speaking out about this scandal. Thank you for doing all you can to protect children in Australia. Thank you for standing up with all the other brave women in Australia who are speaking out on behalf of women and children. Today’s FFS Friday is for you.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/ffs-friday-jillian-spencer

Bernard Lane on Gender Clinic News also covers this issue:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/v-is-for-validated

Dusty - It is so important that the Queensland Hospital have been forced to make this statement which, effectively, puts an enormous question mark over the ‘gender affirming’ approach in Australia. Jillian Spencer is definitely in the Terf Hall of Fame!

Australia - Sall Grover

Talking of the Brisbane rally, FLC reports via The Australian on Sall Grover’s speech:

Sorry, PM: We’re biological women, not culture warriors | Sall Grover | The Australian (16 July)

At the recent women’s rights rallies in Melbourne and Brisbane, the message from trans activists was unmistakeable and menacing. While women gathered peacefully to defend sex-based rights and urge fixes to the Sex Discrimination Act, counter-protesters brought signs that crossed into explicit threats of violence.

These were not subtle expressions of disagreement. They were public, intimidating warnings aimed at women who dared to state that biological sex was real and that female-only spaces must stay that way.

Across the two cities, hundreds of trans activists carried large, handpainted placards such as one reading “TERFS GET THE WALL!” in bold red lettering – a direct euphemism for execution by firing squad – and another demanding that I be thrown into a men’s prison. Activists posted pictures and videos of themselves preparing these banners alongside trans flags to social media. Once in the public square, most of the activists wore masks.

Far from spontaneous individual outrage, the co-ordinated presence, matching signage and targeted messaging revealed a deliberate campaign of intimidation. This level of organisation turns isolated anger into something far more systematic.

Anthony Albanese previously has framed the whole issue as a tiresome “culture war”. Yet when a rally sign explicitly threatens a woman for defending her rights, that is not cultural debate. It is incitement that demands serious attention. The Prime Minister’s characterisation airbrushes away the aggression that makes this debate so urgent.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody should be the first line of defence for women confronting such threats.

Her role exists to protect sex-based rights. Instead, she has prioritised gender ideology to the point of stretching pregnancy-related protections to cover biological males and treating sex as something negotiable rather than immutable.

Reality cannot be shouted or legislated away. The threats make that clearer than ever.

https://feministlegal.org/sorry-pm-were-biological-women-not-culture-warriors-sall-grover-the-australian/

New Zealand - Puberty Blocker Ban

We have, of course, been following this issue. Garwhoungle on her substack, The Ministry Has Fallen reports on the challenge to the puberty blocker ban for children which has been heard in court in NZ this week:

Puberty blocker ban hearing in the NZ High Court

A quick summary and some media coverage

Jul 17, 2026

The hearing

Context

From Monday to Wednesday of this week (13-15 July 2026) the High Court heard presentations from Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA) and Health Minister Simeon Brown on the matter of the Minister’s decision to ban all new puberty blockers prescriptions for those with gender incongruence related issues. The hearing was the result of PATHA’s request for a judicial review of the decision: judicial reviews deal with whether a decision was constitutional. Enforcement of the ban, that was set to be in place in December last year, has been paused until the decision of the Court.

PATHA’s argument

PATHA’s argument is that the ban was completely unexpected and devastating for trans young people and their whānau [family]. It argued that the Health Minister’s decision was irrational, defied facts, there was insufficient consultation and the wrong person/people made the decision. The ban, claims PATHA, was nothing to do with medicine but rather the outcome of Trumpian style rhetoric espoused by New Zealand First and the ACT Party, and the ban was the fulfilment of NZ First election promises. A PATHA lawyer presented a blow-by-blow timeline of decision-making. By instituting a complete ban on new prescriptions, PATHA argues, the Minister ignored all advice from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry’s Position Statement and the Evidence Brief. A ban, according to PATHA and submissions it presented, was not even on the table at the time of consultation. Counsel for PATHA repeatedly claimed that there was nothing controversial about puberty blockers and multiple times talked of the irrefutable fact that young people were going to be harmed. Around an hour was taken up with reading out statements from various anonymous doctors saying that banning puberty blockers would lead to harm and suicide/suicidality.

HRC as intervener for PATHA

The NZ Human Rights Commission (HRC) was an intervener in the hearing and spent time arguing that this was an appropriate forum to rule that sex, one of the grounds for discrimination in the Human Rights Act 1993, included gender identity. This is the position held by the HRC based on a 2006 Crown Law opinion. It has never been tested in court. The HRC stated that there are not two sexes but that sex is a spectrum. One observer noted the arguments about the meaning of sex in the Human Rights Act seemed tacked on to the case with no clear explanation provided of why it related to puberty blockers or the hearing.

Minister of Health’s arguments

Counsel for the Minister of Health argued that the puberty blocker decision was perfectly in line with how decisions are made and that associated political speech making was not the subject of the judicial review. The Minister, Counsel argued, had assessed appropriately, had consulted appropriately and had looked to changes to approaches to puberty blockers in other jurisdictions and the findings of the Cass Review. The Minister, said Counsel, was acting on findings from systematic-evidence based reviews about puberty blockers and was perfectly entitled to come to a conclusion different to the recommended option put forward by his Ministry. Testimony from doctors did not override the source material that assessed evidence. There was a back and forth between the Minister’s lawyers and Justice Dale La Hood on whether there was a difference between restrictions and a ban. The Minister’s lawyers also spent time refuting the idea presented by PATHA and the HRC, that it was up to courts to decide and develop the interpretation of sex in the Human Rights Act.

Justice La Hood’s focus

During the hearing, it looked like the Justice La Hood was mostly interested in arguments about the rationality of the puberty blocker decision in light of PATHA’s claims that no other jurisdiction had instituted a complete ban and that some children desperately ‘needed’ blockers.

The judge’s decision is yet to be published.

Wellington High Court, Image from the Ministry of Justice.

Dusty - Fingers crossed!!!!

The full piece is here:

https://theministryhasfallen.substack.com/p/puberty-blocker-ban-hearing-in-the

Endpiece

From Jeremy Wickins

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreSaneLikeOurParents

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Sunday or Monday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.